Vitamin Shoppe: Cognitive Dissonance And Why We Got Short When Shares Crossed $11

Vitamin Shoppe's brick and mortar comps were still down 5.1% and they were lapping an easy comparison, as Q2 2017 B&M comps were down 7.6%.

Adjusted for Nutri-Force moving to discontinued operations, VSI's Q2 2018 operating margins were only 1.8% down from 5.3% in Q2 2017.

Vitamin Shoppe's stock is on a tear after posting better than feared Q2 2018 results, but this just feels like a short squeeze.

To my astonishment, one day after posting Q2 2018 earnings, shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) crossed the $11 mark. As I own a lot of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), I very closely follow VSI and it is GNC's largest direct speciality retail health and wellness competitor. Call it cognitive dissonance but I have no idea how the market can behave so illogically. As a result, yesterday, when VSI shares crossed $11, we entered into a modest short position in VSI and plan to add to this bet upon further share price strength. For context, despite not holding a favorable view for Vitamin Shoppe's fundamentals, prior to yesterday, I have never been short VSI.

Before we start talking about stock prices, I want to focus on the fundamentals of Vitamin Shoppe's business. There are a lot of nuance here, but I want to remind readers that on May 7, 2018, VSI sold it manufacturing business, Nutri-Force for $15 million dollars. As a result of this sale, they moved Nutri-Force's financial results to discontinued operations and restated prior financial results

So for the record, here are VSI's actual reported results for the first half of 2017. As you can see, gross margins were 31.2% and 28.4% and operating margins were 4.9% and 0.1% in Q1 2017 and Q2 2017, respectively.

Here are the restated numbers for the first half of 2017, as Nutri-Force was moved to discontinued operations. Note the significant improvement in Q2 2017 gross margins and income from operations after moving Nutri-Force. So just to be clear, on a restated basis, the pro-forma gross margins excluding Nutri-Force were 32.4% and 32.8% and pro-forma operating margins were 6.2% and 5.3% for Q1 2017 and Q2 2017, respectively.

Next, let's look at first half 2018 results. Note that Q1 2018 operating margins were 1.3% compared to 6.2% in Q1 2017 and that Q2 2018 operating margins were 1.8% vs. 5.3% in Q2 2018. So again, on an apples to apples basis, as Nutri-Force results have been moved to discontinued operations, VSI's operating margins (first half 2018) are less than 2% and yet its stock price is up more than 35% over the past two days since reporting Q2 2018 results. Moreover, based on yesterday's closing price of $10.95, VSI's stock is up 271% of the all time low of $2.95.

Same Store Sales Results

When we look at same store sales, impressive growth in online sales (driven by SPARK auto delivery per the conference call) masked the down 5.1% decline in brick and mortar (B&M) stores and note that the Q2 2018 comparison was easy, as Q2 2017 (B&M) was down 7.6%.

Remarkably, GNC's Q2 2018 online sales were up 48% and the market chose to focus on GNC's weaker Q2 2018 brick and mortar comps of -4.2%. And yet, GNC was lapping a much tougher same store sales comparison in Q2 2018, as Q2 2017 comps were only down 0.5%.

Here is the same stores sales data for Vitamin Shoppe. Not that they report their data slightly different in that report the change in online sales growth. However, per VSI's reporting, they show brick and mortar comps. So it should be crystal clear that Vitamin Shoppe's brick and mortar business is struggling.

Conference Call And "Vendor Support"

I listened to the VSI Q2 2018 conference call and it was pretty weak, notably the Q&A section. However, what really jumped out at me was the word "vendor" as in vendor support and how it helped drive Q2 2018 gross margins.

Here are the six direct references to "vendors".

Exhibit A

Margins also improved across most key categories reflecting tighter control over promotion, product mix shifts and a better cost structure as we work more closely with our vendors.

Exhibit B

Moving on to promotion and product strategy this is an area where we have made significant improvements and are seeing the benefits reflected in our product margin. By working both more collaboratively with our vendor partners on pricing as well as joint business planning, we have better insight into which promos and brands are most successful. We, along with our partners are now realizing more efficient promotions.

Exhibit C

We have been working closely with our vendor partners to introduce newness into our assortments, the result of this collaboration along with our own efforts on the private brand side, were evident in the quarter as we launched more than 100 unique items in the quarter and in Q3 we will launch more new products than we have launched all year.

Exhibit D

During the quarter, we continue to partner with vendors on price and promotion tactics to drive top-line sales as well as improvement in product margin. These actions, along with our more focused marketing initiatives help drive an improvement in transaction count and new customer growth. In turn, Q2 total comps were negative 1.1% which represented an improvement in trends.

Exhibit E

Components of the change in gross profit rate include product margin improvement of 200 basis points year-over-year reflecting benefits from improved vendor partnerships, product mix and promotional execution. This was partially offset by increased shipping costs resulting from the strong growth of our digital business.

Exhibit F

Given that we began to realize the significant improvements from vendor partnerships in the third quarter of last year, we don't expect the same level of year-over-year improvement in gross margins going forward. Supply chain and occupancy deleverage by approximately 150 basis points, due to the impact of channel shifts and lower sales.

So it should be crystal clear to anyone that can understand subtext and read between the lines that the driver of 32% plus gross margin is related to some form of vendor support. And yet, the market chose to ignore this important detail.

On the analyst Q&A, VSI's management was evasive and dodged most of Sean Kras' (Barclays) questions.

Exhibit A - "We don't quote kind of the one channel versus the other"

Exhibit B - Very vague and non-descriptive commentary to Sean's questions.

The only other analyst questions came from Morgan Stanley and the junior analyst, Joshua Siber, that works with Simeon. Josh asked a good question about gross margins.

Josh raises an important points that Vitamin Shoppe's full year 2018 gross margin guidance is 30% to 30.5% and yet Q1 2018 gross margins were 31.5% and Q2 2018 gross margins were 32.2%. So we are looking at implied guidance that shows a big decrease in second half 2018 gross margins. Based on reading the call and interpreting the data, it seems like "vendor support" are why VSI's gross margins have been better than feared.

Free Cash Flow

To VSI's credit they have been highly focused on generating cash flow from operations. First half 2018 cash flow from operations was $66.3 million. However, $28.2 million of that is from positive changes to working capital. They also received what turns out to be $15.7 million from the sale of Nutri-Force. So VSI took this cash and opportunistically reduced the face value of its convertible debt from $150 million to $68.4 million as of June 30, 2018.

Valuation

As of July 28, 2018, VSI has 24 million diluted shares outstanding. So $10.95 x 24 million shares equals a market capitalization of $263 million. They have $68.4 million of face value left on their 2020 convertible bond (during Q2 2018 they bought back $29.9 million face value of converts at for $23.1 million or $0.773 cents on the dollar) and $3 million tapped on the revolver. So we are looking an enterprise value of $334 million.

Let's Think About Vitamin Shoppe vs. GNC

So with Vitamin Shoppe you have a speciality health and wellness retailer that operates 782 stores and an online business. The company isn't vertically integrated (they don't manufacture their own products after selling Nutri-Force), has no franchises, and virtually no international business exposure. The company has been comping poorly over the past six quarters in its brick and mortar stores, yet they only plan to close a grand total of ten stores during FY 2018. This leads me to original arguments that VSI is hurt by having much larger store with expensive rents and inflexible leases. Hence, why aren't in a rush to close stores.

Moreover, if you look at SG&A on page 38 of VSI's 10-K, you realize that $180 million of the $346 million of SG&A expense was classified as "other". So store payroll and benefits and advertising and promotions are aren't in that $180.3 million figure.

Lo and behold on page 44 of VSI's 10-K, we see that the minimum operating leases for rent was $128.3 million......

and there is the footnote. So $128.3 x 118% equals $151 million or pretty close to our $180.3 million target. So the remaining $30 million much be corporate SG&A (or close to it).

Store operating leases included in the above table do not include contingent rent based upon sales volume. Operating leases do not include common area maintenance costs or real estate taxes that are paid to the landlord during the year, which combined represented approximately 18.3% of our minimum lease obligations for Fiscal 2017.

So if you put it all together, I am scratching my head how VSI could have an enterprise value of $334 million and GNC has a current enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

Just to remind readers, GNC's operating margins in FY 2017 were 8% and are 7.8% during the first half of 2018. VSI's operating margins were under 2% and they benefited from "vendor support".

Also, I isolate the operating margins per segment before corporate costs so you can get an idea of operating margins for the business. Keep in mind that GNC benefits from its very valuable International Business which is 100% franchised (besides the five stores in China). And they are vertically integrated and this is a valuable manufacturing business.

Again, here is the 2017 data. Besides the fact that GNC's corporate SG&A looks bloated at $101 million, if the U.S. business that benefits from the franchise royalties then what is the normalized level of operating margins for a GNC or a VSI?

Cognitive Dissonance

So call it cognitive dissonance on my part, but if the market is pricing in VSI sporting normalized gross margins in the neighborhood of 32% to 33% and modeling in operating margins of say 3% to 5% then applying that logic what would that mean what for GNC?

Just to be crystal clear, GNC's gross margins benefit from the fact that 50% of its (U.S. and Canada) sales are derived from private label products, and they earn the roughly 6% franchise royalties on franchise sales (domestic and international).

So, again, if the market is pricing in stabilizing VSI gross margins and operating margins then what would this mean for GNC's gross margins and operating margins for its U.S. business?

In other words, the market can't have it both ways, as a better outlook for speciality health and wellness benefits both GNC and VSI.

Therefore, perhaps the only logical explanation for VSI's stock price moving from $2.95 to over $11 can be explained by a short squeeze. Shah and Vintage Capital own more than 35% of VSI's float.

This is an old chart that I haven't updated, but it gave a sense that as of Q4 2017, the buy side and ETFs owned roughly 18 million shares of VSI. VSI's short interest peaked at around 7 million and as of July 31, 2018 was 4.6 million.

In other words, because Shah and Vintage Capital control more than 35% of VSI's float and other ETFs and buy side shops owns some shares, the stock can't be controlled by the Algos. This combined with the formerly super high short interest of 7 million (and now 4.6 million as of July 31st), we get a classic short squeeze driven by the physical supply and demand of stock.

In constrast, GNC currently has weak buy side support and way too many shares held and controlled by a disperse retail shareholder base.

I tip my cap to Vintage and Shan Capital for a well orchestrated short squeeze. They did a good job of having VSI's management team win very generous "vendor support" and this has made VSI's gross margins look better. The pivot to online is a good move and distracts from the major issues VSI has with its brick and mortar business and expensive rents. By selling Nutri-Force for a song ($15.7 million) and focusing on cash flow generation (including $28.2 million from working capital), they bought back roughly $81 million worth of face value of VSI's convertible at a nice discount.

However, when thinking about VSI's core business and its normalized gross margins and operating margins, I am in a state of cognitive dissonance that VSI sports an enterprise value of $334 million. Again, this is for a company that currently exhibits operating margins of less than 2% and that is with the benefit of vendor support. VSI still have very expensive stores (high rent expense) with inflexible leases, isn't vertically integrated, only about 23% private label sales as of Q1 2018 (they didn't report that number in Q2 2018), has no franchises, and virtually no international business. In comparison, GNC has almost 8% operating margins, but a leveraged balance sheet. The market can't have it both ways, if the gross margins and operating margin outlook is that much better for U.S. speciality health and wellness retail then GNC will benefit equally. Given GNC's high operating leverage, an improvement in operating margins for GNC's U.S. business is a major driver of future EBITDA. Either way, yesterday, after VSI's stock crossed $11, we got modestly short VSI.

