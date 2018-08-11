AT&T: Let's See If Lightening Strikes Twice

I close by detailing how this hedged portfolio differs from the ones I present in my Marketplace service.

I can't promise to repeat that extraordinary performance, but here I show how to build another hedged portfolio around AT&T.

Last year, I presented a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position. Six months later, that portfolio had hit it out of the park, dramatically outperforming the market.

AT&T sponsors a country music festival (via: AT&T)

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around An AT&T Position

Last year, I presented a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T (T) position. That portfolio was designed to last 6 months, and 6 months later, it had hit it out of the park, outperforming my site's best-case scenario and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), as you can see in the chart below.

I thought it would be interesting to build another hedged portfolio around AT&T now, though I doubt we'll be able to replicate last year's extraordinary performance. As we did last year, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around AT&T. This time, though, we'll assume you have more money to invest ($100,000 versus $50,000).

So we'll start with these premises:

You have $100,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including AT&T, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside AT&T; whether those returns comes partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and option market sentiment), but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use. AT&T tends to be hedgeable against low decline thresholds, which is partly why we used a low threshold here.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using my site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "T" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($100,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for AT&T. That's optional, so ordinarily, I'd leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it. But in the case of AT&T, since it currently fails the site's initial two screens, Portfolio Armor would exclude it if we didn't enter a potential return for it. So I entered a 6-month potential return of 8% for it, which I derived from Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target of $37.50 for AT&T (via Nasdaq).

Next, we click "Create," and see this message, while the system's processing.

After a couple of minutes, we're presented with this hedged portfolio:

In addition to AT&T, the site included Broadridge (BR), Calloway Golf (ELY), and Morningstar (MORN) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >8% declines, and their share prices being low enough that it could included round lots of each of them in a $100,000 portfolio. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Box (BOX) absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down the primary securities. BOX is hedged with an optimal collar with a cap set at the current 7-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: the idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Note that each of the underlying securities is hedged, too, but the others, in this case, are hedged with optimal puts. Here's a closer look at the AT&T hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app):

The site tries hedging each primary security with both an optimal collar and optimal puts, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In AT&T's case, the puts won out.

Portfolio Characteristics

Here's another look at the data summary at the bottom of this portfolio:

The Worst-Case Scenario

The Max Drawdown is the worst-case scenario. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 2.2% hedging cost; net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 5.38% in the worst-case scenario.

The Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 20.91%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since the primary security positions are uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 8.08% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose in a particular portfolio are slim, but, on average, the actual returns track very close to expected returns. For example, see the table below, which comes from the Performance - Tracking Portfolios tab on the Portfolio Armor website.

Note that there's variance in the actual returns, but the average actual return, 8.72%, is fairly close to the average expected return, 8%.

We have a much larger sample size of portfolios hedged against >9% declines, since I've been presenting those to subscribers every week since June 8th, 2017, and there the difference between the average expected return and average actual return is even smaller: 7.03% versus 7.36%.

Wrapping Up - How This Portfolio Differs

Each week in my Marketplace service, I present 5 portfolios to subscribers, with dollar amounts ranging in size from $30,000 to $2,000,000. I present a $100,000 portfolio each week as part of it, but it differs from the portfolio shown here in a couple of ways. The first is that I let Portfolio Armor pick all the securities for the portfolio, unlike here where I foisted AT&T upon it. The second is that I set the risk tolerance at or above >9% for all of the portfolios, which means that they draw from the top-ranked securities in Portfolio Armor's universe. With smaller risk tolerances, such as here, where the portfolio is hedged against a >8% decline, you are drawing from a shorter list, since some of the top names can't be hedged against such small declines.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Performance Update: Week 37.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.