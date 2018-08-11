However, gold miners are in a much better place than where they were just a few years ago.

GDX has had a rough ride this year, with prices now trading around their 52-week lows, and threatening to go even lower.

Source: FoxBusiness.com

GDX's Golden Buying Opportunity

Gold Miners/VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has had a rough ride over the past 52-week period, and with prices down by over 6% in the last year, gold miners have significant underperformed the S&P 500 by about 22%. However, the relative underperformance is not surprising given that gold is down by almost 4% over the past year. After all, since gold miners extract commodities from the ground, their profits overwhelmingly depend on the price of gold.

GDX

data by

YCharts

Yet, many of the gold mining stocks that comprise GDX have fallen a lot in recent months, and most have very sound fundamentals, trade at relatively inexpensive multiples, and are very likely to go much higher when gold rebounds and reestablishes its uptrend. Additionally, despite gold’s short-term gyrations the fundamental long-term backdrop surrounding the yellow metal and gold mining stocks remains extremely favorable. Therefore, the recent selloff in GDX is likely a short-term transient phenomenon, prices should rebound, and are very likely to go substantially higher longer-term.

About GDX

GDX aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $8.8 billion, and has 49 holdings. Some of the fund's top holdings include Newmont Mining (NEM) 9.96% of GDX holdings, Franco-Nevada (FNV) 6.91%, Barrick Gold (ABX) 6.58%, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) 6.17%, Goldcorp (GG) 5.44%, and other gold mining companies. These top 5 companies account for more than 1/3, 35% of GDX’s holdings, and the funds top 8 positions account for roughly 50% of the ETF’s assets.

Source: VanEck.com

Gold Prices Instrumental to GDX

Gold miners are heavily influenced by the price of gold, as their profits are essentially derived from the underlying commodity. Therefore, when gold goes up most gold miners do well, and vice versa. Gold has been in a slump, declining by about 11% over the past several months and GDX has followed the yellow metal lower. However, despite the recent correction in gold prices, the overall fundamental backdrop for gold is strong, especially when we look longer-term.

Gold 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

Inflation: At 6-year Highs

Look at the inflation picture, perhaps the single most important element responsibly for driving gold prices higher and lower. Right now, inflation is literally at the highest levels we’ve seen in years. Producer price inflation PPI is the highest it’s been since early 2012, with over all PPI inflation increasing by 3.3% in July. What’s more, if we exclude services, final demand goods increased by 4.5% in July, the third straight month above 4%.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Source: bls.gov

This essentially suggests that producers, on average, are paying about 4.5% more today for raw materials to produce every day products than they did just one year ago. This is huge, moreover, the PPI is in a clear upward trajectory, and it is likely to lead to even more inflation going forward.

Producer prices have also been trending substantially higher in recent months, with consumer price inflation CPI rising by 2.9% in last month’s reading. This is substantially higher than the 1.7% rate registered in July 1-year ago, and is also the highest level of inflation consumer prices have seen since very early 2012. Also, inflation was dropping in 2012, and now it is in a clear upward trajectory.

So, why is gold down as inflation is seemingly heating up? Well, it’s mostly the Fed, and the increase in interest rates. But there is also the distinct possibility that the market may be underestimating the real threat of inflation, and is overestimating the Fed’s ability and commitment to continue to raise rates.

The Fed & Interest Rates

How much further is the Fed likely to tighten? Well, the market believes 2 more time this year, as there is about a 70% chance the fed funds rate will be at 2.25-2.50%, 50 basis points higher than it is now by the end of the year. But then things begin to level off drastically, as the market predicts there may only be 2 rate hikes or fewer next year.

In fact, there is more than a 30% chance that the fed funds rate will remain at 2.25-2.50% all the way through September 2019’s Fed meeting. The predominate consensus is that the fed funds rate will be just 75 basis points or 0.75% higher through the September 2019 Fed meeting. This is only marginally higher than where the funds rate is now and suggests the Fed’s impact on overall rates could be limited going forward.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Also, it’s not clear how much higher and for how much longer rates can continue to rise, but if history is any guideline, not much longer/higher at all. First, we know that rates are flattening substantially. This is something that became noticeable at the end of last year and has only intensified. Currently, the difference in yield between a 10-year and a 30-year treasury is only 0.14%, 14 basis points, which is miniscule. This is incidentally about the same difference in yield between a 5-year and a 10-year treasury as well.

5 Year Treasury Rate

data by

YCharts

The significance of this is that the primary reason rates are flattening, is because bond investors believe rates will be lower and not higher in the future. Why else would investors be fueling demand for 30-year bonds when they are yielding just fractionally more than shorter term treasuries? Bond investors are locking in the long term yield now, before interest rates go lower, possibly much lower longer-term.

In fact, if we look at the interest rate history, we can clearly see that there have been several periods of flattening rates, even inversions, prior to periods of significant drop off in rates, typically having to do with recessions and bear markets in stocks. Most notably we saw rates flatten and invert approaching and around the year 2000, and then we saw a period of significant flattening around 2005-2007, prior to the 2008 crash.

5 Year Treasury Rate

data by

YCharts

I am not saying that the stock market is going to crash soon, but periods of flattening and inverted rates have preceded bear markets before, and have resulted in rates dropping post the flattening period. Lower rates are fundamentally bullish for gold as they provide less incentive to keep money in bonds relative to gold. Also, this will be even truer, since higher levels of inflation and lower interest rates suggest a period of significant negative real rates is likely going to occur in the near future. In addition, the Fed will likely have to introduce further rounds of QE once the next crisis hits, which is another extremely bullish element for gold and gold miners alike.

Gold to Silver Ratio's Flashing Signal

The gold to silver ratio reached another extreme level of 82 earlier this year, in April. The significance is that a very high gold to silver ratio has served as an excellent indicator that a bottom in the gold/silver market is in or near. In fact, in the last 20 years, the only 3 times the gold to silver ratio went above 80, has led to violent rallies in gold, silver, and gold mining shares. With the gold to silver ratio beginning to come off the 80 level implies that another substantial bottom in the gold market is likely close, and GDX as well as precious metals in general should resume their rallies soon.

Source: GoldPrice.com

Gold miners are making serious money these days, and despite the slight drop in gold prices, many are reporting relatively robust earnings results. Barrick reported $1.79 billion in Q1 revenues, coupled with $158 million in net income. Moreover, Barrick reported its all-in sustaining costs AISC to be just $804. This is consistent with Barrick’s AISC guidance of $765-815 for 2018. Newmont’s recent quarter also showed very healthy cash flow activity and increased profitability. Despite the slight drop in revenues YoY, the company managed to deliver 44% more net income in the quarter vs a year ago, $274 million over $190 million.

Franco-Nevada also reported a very healthy quarter recently, delivering $161.3 million in revenues, along with $53.6 million in net income. Goldcorp also reported AISC costs of $850, illustrating that the price of gold would need to fall substantially from here, or production costs would have to rise drastically for gold miners not to make money at these levels. In fact, through cost cutting and increased efficiency gold miners have become much more profitable in recent years and have brought down AISC costs substantially since the height of the prior bull market in gold.

Gold miners are also relatively inexpensive here. NEM trades at just 22 times projected forward earnings, Barrick trades at 16 times, Goldcorp at 18 times, and so on. Moreover, these are according to average consensus estimates which are largely based on flat gold prices. However, if gold prices move higher from here these companies are likely to earn much more. Also, they deserve to be trading at a premium due to their immense earnings potential provided a higher gold price.

The Bottom Line

Gold miners have endured some substantial punishment this year. However, gold prices are likely nearing a bottom, as inflation, interest rates, and other fundamental factors suggest that the long-term backdrop for gold is still very positive. Additionally, the gold to silver ratio is flashing a likely top, which also suggests that a bottom in gold prices is likely near. Also, gold miners are relatively inexpensive, have become much more efficient in recent years, and have immense earnings potential if the price of gold begins to appreciate. Therefore, the recent selloff in GDX and in other high quality gold miners is very likely an extremely lucrative long-term buying opportunity.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in GDX and to receive information about other high alpha ideas, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio which has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX GDXJ NEM SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.