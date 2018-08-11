Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) CEO David Bradley on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Michael Everett - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

David Bradley - Chief Executive Officer

Ross Crane - Chief Financial Officer

Ian Bennett - Bank of America

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust

Thank you, Jimmy. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nexeo's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Corporate Update. With me today are David Bradley, Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Crane, Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018, including a supplemental slide presentation to accompany this morning's conference call. Both of these items can also be found on our website in the Investor Relations section at nexeosolutions.com.

For today's call, David will begin by providing a brief overview of our operations for the quarter and Ross will then touch on the key financial results, after which Dave will return to provide a few closing comments. Immediately after our prepared remarks, we will open the line for Q&A.

With that, I will turn the call over to David for his opening comments.

Thank you, Michael. And good morning, everyone. Our business is delivering record performance because of investments in market-leading commercial capability, our proprietary operating system, disciplined execution and improved market environment.

We have built a business that performs in all market environments and thrives during periods of volatility. This is clearly evident by delivering record gross profit and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to a record of $58 million and 17% for the trailing 12-months. I'm especially pleased that the EBITDA performance is driven by gross profit, which grew 17% year-over-year.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year driven by higher average selling prices as volumes were flat. Our proprietary operating system provides the foundation for our price leadership in the market, allowing us to pass through market based inflation efficiently.

As mentioned to you over a year ago, freight costs were going to become an issue for many businesses including ours. At that time, we launched a comprehensive effort to mitigate the foreseen inflation and protect our service levels to our customers.

We continue to work productivity initiatives including maximizing private fleet utilization, increasing route density and securing common carrier capacity well in advance of demand. As companies across the industry have recognized the headwind and are passing it through in pricing, customer acceptance is increasing which allows us to pass through cost that we now offset with productivity.

More importantly, our comprehensive approach has allowed us to maintain industry's leading service level with 95% on-time delivery driven by over 99% on our private fleet.

Since our last call, we’ve announced three additional supplier authorizations, all specialty, bringing our fiscal year-to-date count to 17. Some authorizations have been extensions of our existing supply relationships, while others have chosen Nexeo Solutions as their first time distribution partner. These supplier partners have endorsed our value proposition and acknowledge the benefits of our brand extension philosophy as well as the customer reach we achieved through our go-to-market strategy.

I’ll return for closing comments shortly. But first I’ll turn the call over to Ross to take you through the financial results in more detail.

Thanks, David. We had a strong quarter overall. All of our key financial metrics improved in the income statement and we continued to strengthen the balance sheet by de-levering a full turn from the same period last year.

As David mentioned, total revenue for the quarter grew 11% with volume growth in plastics and average selling price increases in both chemicals and plastics. Drilling a level deeper, we did see volume growth in three of the six end markets in chemicals which comprised the bulk of our specialty business while commodity volume was down mildly. Strong commercial execution also resulted in a % increase in gross profit. he commercial teams reacted quickly to supplier price increases and are ahead of the market in ressing freight cost increases.

Growth in revenue and gross profit is still being somewhat constrained by global supply shortages for certain specialty products, particularly in chemicals. We also benefited from specialty mix improvement, as we continue to win line card expansion and extension opportunities with new and existing suppliers.

In Chemicals, revenue increased 12%, with a majority of the increase coming from a 13% increase in average selling prices. Average selling price increases were fairly broad-based across the Chemicals portfolio as nearly all end markets experienced double-digit lifts.

Volumes were slightly down with the exception of our energy, chemical manufacturing and co-pack markets, the specialty supply constraints also affected volumes. Chemicals gross profit increased 20% and gross profit margin expanded 90 basis points year-over-year. Every part of our Chemicals business delivered strong gross profit growth with five of the seven markets recording very high double-digit growth.

In the Plastics business, revenue increased 10%, which was the result of 7% higher average selling prices, and a volume increase of 3%. Volume growth in healthcare, the general industrial market in Europe was partially offset by declines in automotive and Asia, largely because in these two markets we're still making trade-offs between return on investment and volume at some large customers.

We also saw volume growth in our Specialty Plastics business primarily because our largest specialty supplier is past their system implementation issues and customer confidence and the availability of those materials has returned.

Plastics gross profit increased 15% and gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points. The gross profit growth was driven by improved specialty mix, sales force execution and eliminating unprofitable business, especially in polyethylene products. Europe, Asia, and the general industrial markets all posted strong growth in gross profit.

Total SG&A for the quarter was $89 million, an increase of 12% or $9 million from the prior year. The increase was driven by a number of factors, including variable incentives reflecting our continued outperformance as well as foreign exchange, professional fees, and a sort of other variable expenses.

Our gross profit-to-EBITDA conversion ratio and adjusted EBITDA margin declined versus the same quarter last year on an as reported basis. However, you will recall that we had at one-time gain in the third quarter last year of $5.4 million that was recorded in other income related to selling one of our Chicago area facilities.

Excluding this one-time gain from the prior period, our gross profit-to-EBITDA conversion ratio improved 210 basis points year-over-year and our incremental conversion ratio was 61%, in line with our targets.

On an absolute basis, we delivered 10% EBITDA growth to $58 million, which, as David mentioned, was a record.

For the trailing 12 months ended June 30th, adjusted EBITDA stands at $208 million, which is 17% increase year-over-year. Working capital was $547 million at the end of the quarter, which increased by $34 million year-over-year, while working capital as a percentage of revenue for the trailing 12 months stands at 13.7% returning to our target of 12% to 14%.

Working capital as a percentage of annualized third quarter revenue was 13.1% indicating this metric will continue to improve in the coming quarter. The working capital increase was driven primarily by higher inventories due to increased demand, higher costs for inventory in general and inventory build to on-board new suppliers. Average selling prices also drove accounts receivable higher.

Capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset sales were $3 million in the quarter. We've reduced our expected CapEx for the fiscal year to $20 million to $25 million from $35 million because we do not expect to incur the expenditure of $11 million this year associated with the agreement to purchase land that is currently leased at one of our larger facilities. We now expect that transaction to close in fiscal year 2019.

At the end of the third quarter, we had total debt outstanding of approximately $854 million and net debt of approximately $810 million. We generated $30 million of free cash flow in the period, which is operating cash flow less of net capital expenditures, and de-levered to our target range of 3 to 4 times.

Net leverage ended the quarter at 3.9 times which is a decrease from 4.9 times last year, and from 4.1 times in the prior quarter. Leverage reduction remains our priority use for free cash flow, followed by initiatives to support organic growth and then additional accretive acquisitions.

At the end of the third quarter, total liquidity was approximately $344 million consisting of $44 million of cash on hand and $300 million of borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. Cash taxes paid during the quarter net of refunds were $10.6 million.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to David for his closing remarks.

Thank you, Ross. Our results this quarter demonstrate solid execution and overall strong progress toward our financial goals. We’re improving our portfolio mix, expanding margins and driving the organic growth. We have a very powerful model that combines how we engage to the market, and how we leverage our technology to achieve our growth and profitability objectives. These factors combined with the decent macro environment give us confidence that our current performance levels will continue.

Adjusted EBITDA is exceeding our target organic compounded growth rate of 6% to 8% through the execution of key elements of our strategy, leveraging our operating system to accelerate growth, strong commercial execution and obtaining new supplier authorizations, as well as driving productivity throughout the organization.

We are also ahead of plans to expand adjusted EBITDA margins to 6% in the medium-term driven by margin expansion in our specialty portfolio and productivity initiatives. We are on track with our goal to increase our gross profit conversion to adjusted EBITDA driven by increased specialty mix and productivity.

Our net leverage of 3.9 times is within our target range. Managing our working capital metrics in an inflation environment remains a priority. Therefore, we expect the leverage to continue to improve in subsequent quarters.

While I am pleased with our performance in a positive market environment, we are by no means content. We will continue to build and expand our industry-leading capability, approach our supplier partners with the highest level of trust and transparency and provide our customers with superior service. We believe this has and will continue to deliver best-in-class results.

I want to thank all of our Nexeo employees, who are truly obsessed with connecting our customers and suppliers each and everyday.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Michael to begin our Q&A session.

Thank you, David. Jimmy will you please explain the Q&A process for our listeners?

Ian Bennett

You have this slide on cumulative supplier authorizations that you have every quarter, it’s very helpful and it continues to grow quarter-after-quarter. I was wondering if you could categorize how those authorizations have changed over the last six months or year in terms of the types of products or market opportunity as well as how much these new supplier authorizations you think have added to the growth of the business over the last year or two?

David Bradley

Yes, Ian, we’ve kind of guided people that we expect to achieve 1% to 2% unit growth in Nexeo, to supplier authorizations. We’re on track if not slightly exceeding that goal. That's contributing to us, exceeding our organic growth goal of 6% to 8%. Our pipeline remains very healthy. The majority of these authorizations are specialty and they range in size and value. But we’re certainly pleased with the number, the backlog and the number of suppliers that are really choosing our model that's based on the brand extension of their product portfolio into the market as we continue to expand that as our competitive advantage.

Ian Bennett

And I had a follow-up, the plastics industry, there's been a lot of headlines about recycling and many industry groups coming out with longer-term targets, some large consumer companies having stated targets. Are you seeing any desire from the customers you distribute your plastic too to use more recycled product? And what effect do you think that will have on your business over the next decade?

David Bradley

Sure, I mean recycling in our industry has been a topic for as long as I can remember. Certainly the recent round of focus on marine debris and product recycling has brought to the forefront once again. We have a group of customers that we work with, that are always focused on sustainable economy. Nexeo Solutions itself is focused on having a positive impact on our overall environment through our sustainability efforts. And we work with a number of customers to facilitate recycling of various products, including plastics.

With that said, I think the market demand for recycled material is all tied to the economics. And as more people get into recycling, the economics will improve. We’re in a great position to participate in that secondary economy because of our private fleet we’re there at the customers, we can collect materials and help aggregate sources of material to be recycled but I will tell you that's not a large part of our portfolio today, nor are we seeing a significant uptick in that activity.

Ian Bennett

And one final one if I may just could you comment on business trends in July, how that compares either sequentially or year-over-year?

Ross Crane

I appreciate the question. But as in the past, we will stick to the results for this quarter.

Jim Sheehan

Could you describe or give us a little more color on the supply constraints that you saw in Chemicals?

David Bradley

Sure, Jim. As we've talked in the past, silicones, urethane, CO2, all of these type of materials are on some sort of sales control or supply constraint. The return of market growth with really the lack of new capacity coming online has made many of those materials tight, and we continue to manage the supply pricing trade-off within our portfolio associated with these materials.

Jim Sheehan

And how does the M&A pipeline look?

David Bradley

We are always working in M&A pipeline. We have healthy dialogue with a large number of particular counterparties. But as we've always said, the Nexeo strategy is only to do the right deal, at the right time, at the right price, which has always been our disciplined focus. I think Ross gave you some indication that we would rather pay down debt, then deploy our capital to organic growth and pay an extreme multiple for a deal. And so, until we get the right deal at the right time at the right price we will continue to focus on paying down debt and organic growth.

Jim Sheehan

Could you give us your outlook for free cash flow in 2018?

Ross Crane

Look as I mentioned, Jim, we generated $30 million of free cash flow in the quarter. I don’t see any reason why we won’t have a similar or better number in the fourth quarter. So this is the typical seasonality of our business when it comes to cash flow, we’re a net user of cash in the first half of the fiscal year and a net generator in the second half.

