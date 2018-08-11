You Should Not Miss Bristol-Myers Squibb In 2018

It is an established fact today, that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo has lost the first round in the race against Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda in the lung cancer space. But that does not make Opdivo a completely lost cause. Far from it, there is still much firepower in Opdivo, both as monotherapy and as a component in various combination regimens, across indications. And with Bristol-Myers Squibb trading at very low PEG valuations, it makes complete sense to put your money in this stock now and participate in the upside potential of Opdivo.

In Q2 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb managed to surpass both its revenue and earnings consensus estimates. Based on strong revenue trends, the company expects to witness mid-to-high single digit revenue growth rate for FY 2018. The company has also raised its FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS guidance by $0.20 owing to solid performance in H1 2018. All these facts bode extremely well for the company’s shareholders in the coming quarters.

I have already recommended this stock in May 2018. In this article, I will explain at length why I consider Bristol-Myers Squibb is an attractive investment opportunity in August 2018.

Opdivo continues to be a major growth driver for Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2018 and in 2019.

Despite intense competition, Opdivo managed to report 36% YoY (linked above) revenue growth in Q2 2018. The drug has been witnessing some exceptional demand in new indications such as first-line renal cancer or RCC and adjuvant melanoma. Lung cancer and melanoma each contribute around 35% (linked above) of Opdivo’s total sales, while RCC and head and neck cancer account for 20% and 5% (linked above), respectively, of the sales in the U.S. market. In ex-U.S. markets, almost half of Opdivo’s total sales are contributed by the lung cancer indication, while RCC and melanoma account for 15%-20% and 20% (linked above), respectively, of the drug’s sales.

On April 16, 2018, FDA approved the Opdivo-Yervoy combination regimen in first-line advanced renal cell carcinoma indication. The strong commercial launch of this combination regimen, which now accounts for almost 30% (linked above) of the new RCC patients in the U.S, was based on the already established success of Opdivo in second line renal cell carcinoma indication. In addition to Opdivo, the solid uptake of the combination regimen in first line RCC, driven by demonstrated efficacy of the regimen and solid commercial execution, has even increased demand for Yervoy in Q2 2018. Around half of the use for Yervoy in RCC indication (linked above) is from new prescribers. Opdivo-Yervoy combination regimen is also approved in colorectal cancer and melanoma indications.

Opdivo has emerged as a standard of care in adjuvant melanoma. The drug accounted for 70% (linked above) of the adjuvant melanoma market share in the U.S. at end of Q2 2018. The recent FDA approval for once every four-week dosing has also increased penetration of Opdivo in early-stage melanoma segment. Bristol-Myers Squibb is also preparing for the launch of the drug in adjuvant melanoma indication in Europe. The company is also witnessing healthy adoption trends for Opdivo in metastatic BRAF mutant melanoma indication in the international markets in 2018. And based on future reimbursement decisions, the company also expects increased penetration of Opdivo in head and neck cancer in ex-U.S. markets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is changing its Opdivo strategy in lung cancer space by deploying the power of biomarker, tumor mutational burden. Based on CheckMate-227 trial data, the company has submitted applications seeking approval from FDA and EMA for Opdivo-Yervoy chemotherapy-free regimen in first line NSCLC segment. Opdivo is also expected to benefit from rapid uptake in RCC segment, since 80% of the treaters and targets of RCC and lung cancer overlap (linked above).

Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to control market erosion of Opdivo in second-line NSCLC indication.

Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to witness 30% decline (linked above) in its second line NSCLC market in the coming two years. In 2018, Opdivo has witnessed a contraction in market share in the second line NSCLC indication in the U.S. However, the market trends continue to be strong in ex-U.S. markets and Bristol-Myers Squibb has already secured reimbursement in a majority of approved indications in these international markets. Opdivo accounts for 40% - 50% market share (linked above) in the second line NSCLC indication in ex-U.S. markets. While it is expected that the entry of I-O drugs in first-line NSCLC will eventually impact Opdivo’s share in second-line NSCLC indication in international markets, this situation is expected to materialize only in 2019. This is attributable to the timing of regulatory approvals for I-O drugs in the first line NSCLC indication as well as the time required to negotiate reimbursement for these drugs.

It should be remembered that the second line NSCLC patients that are being currently treated with Opdivo were previously on chemotherapy six to nine months ago and hence there is a temporal factor playing out in the second line NSCLC market. Hence, it follows that the acceleration of I-O penetration in first-line NSCLC segment in 2018 will cause second-line NSCLC market erosion in 2019. Assuming 70% - 75% I-O penetration (linked above) in first-line NSCLC segment by end of 2018, there are 25% - 30% patients (linked above) still left on chemotherapy who would be the target population for the second line NSCLC indication in 2019. Additionally, the drug will also be targeting second line plus EGFR positive NSCLC patients as well as those I-O patients requiring retreatment, in 2019. Hence, while the total eligible second-line NSCLC patient population will be dropping from 80% in 2018 to 40%-50% (linked above) in 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to secure a larger portion of the market due to its leadership position in this segment.

Opdivo has also been launched in the second-line NSCLC market in China, where lung cancer has emerged as a major public threat. The company plans to first enter the cash pay market followed by securing provincial and then national reimbursement in China.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has developed a robust research pipeline involving Opdivo.

Bristol-Myers Squibb expects overall survival or OS data from the PD-L1 positive group of Part 1A of CheckMate-227 study in early 2019 (linked above). The company also expects OS data from Part 2 of the study, evaluating Opdivo plus chemotherapy in broad NSCLC patient population, in early 2019 (linked above). With OS being the gold standard in oncology trials, any significant improvement in this metric will have a favorable impact on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s share prices. Based on results from the CheckMate-227 trial, the company expects Opdivo-chemotherapy combination regimen to benefit PD-L1 negative first line NSCLC patients, while Opdivo-Yervoy regimen to demonstrate a higher clinical benefit in TMB high PD-L1 negative first line NSCLC patients.

Then, we have CheckMate 9LA trial, wherein Opdivo-Yervoy combination regimen coupled with two rounds of chemotherapy is being studied in the first line NSCLC indication. Bristol-Myers Squibb expects this to emerge as the most effective regimen in this setting and expects data from the trial by end of 2019.

On February 14, 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) entered into a collaboration for development and commercialization of Opdivo, Yervoy, and NKTR-214 combination regimens in 9 tumor types across 20 indications. This deal involved Bristol-Myers Squibb paying Nektar Therapeutics with $1.85 billion worth upfront payment followed by 65% share in future profits. The companies currently plan to focus on advancing this combination regimen in renal, melanoma, and bladder tumors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is also evaluating the combination of Opdivo with CTLA-4-directed Probody™ therapeutic and that of Opdivo with a non-fucosylated CTLA-4 target in Phase 1 trials. The company is also involved in early-stage studies for Anti-Lag-3 therapy in combination with Opdivo in advanced melanoma indication.

Then again, in the next 1 to 1.5 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb is awaiting data readouts from various clinical trials evaluating Opdivo in indications such as hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer.

There are other major assets in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s portfolio.

Eliquis is a leading novel oral anticoagulant or NOAC across the U.S. as well as ten major markets including France, United Kingdom, and Germany. The drug is all set to surpass warfarin and become leading OAC player in the U.S. In Q2 2018, Eliquis reported a solid 40% YoY (linked above) rise in revenues, despite this being the sixth year post-launch. The entire NOAC class of drugs has been witnessing a gradual rise in prescriber base. This coupled with cannibalization of warfarin will drive Eliquis’ growth in coming quarters.

Cardiologists have been increasingly shifting from warfarin to Eliquis in 2018. Almost 30% (linked above) of the patients of warfarin are uncontrolled, and form the right target population for Eliquis. Then we also have 1 million diagnosed yet untreated and 1 million undiagnosed patients (linked above) are eligible for treatment with Eliquis. These trends are expected to boost uptake of Eliquis in future years.

On April 16, 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for developing a follow-up anticlotting drug for Eliquis.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is excessively dependent on its Opdivo franchise and hence any unfavorable news related to this drug is bound to have repercussions on the company’s stock price. In its Q2 2018 earnings conference call, the company announced the news of getting a negative opinion from CHMP for its Opdivo-low dose Yervoy combination regimen in first line RCC indication. The agency has claimed that CheckMate-214 does not demonstrate the benefit attributable to individual drugs in first-line RCC indication. This is disappointing news for the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb aims to ask for a re-examination of the trial from CHMP. However, if CHMP does not change its opinion and EMA does not approve the regimen, it would imply a significant loss of revenue opportunity for the company.

The risk of getting compared with Merck’s Keytruda looms over Opdivo in 2018. Although the results from CheckMate-227 were encouraging, they seem to have paled in front of OS results from the KEYNOTE-189 trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda, Alimta, and cisplatin or carboplatin in first-line NSCLC indication. Such comparisons continue to impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s share prices in 2018.

Despite these risks, I believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb had cash balance close to $6.08 billion and $7.39 billion debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $59.25, I believe that the Zacks target price of $68 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Bristol-Myers Squibb to their portfolio in 2018.

