Exantas Capital: 40% Returns So Far, 40% More To Come

Management needs to get the stocks price over the $12.78 price where notes can start converting, or they take a 25% pay cut in the new year.

We've done various buys and sells, but have been continuously invested in Exantas Capital, formerly Resource Capital, since C-III took it over.

If you are unfamiliar with Exantas (XAN), it used to be called Resource Capital (RSO) but has changed its name since its management was taken over by C-III Capital.

Source: Exantas Presentation

Colorado Wealth Management has covered RSO/XAN extensively both for members of The REIT Forum and publicly for Seeking Alpha readers as well:

While Colorado and I periodically discussed Resource Capital and traded models, I chose to let him lead publicly, keeping my opinion predominately private for Cash Flow Kingdom members; that is until today.

I first bought a position in RSO preferred (RSO-pB) back in December 2016 before opening Cash Flow Kingdom (purchase price $22.33, simple yield 9.2%). At the time C-III had taken over management one month prior and done a presentation outlining their plans for RSO. Later in January 2017 I also added an initial smaller position in the common at $8.50 (readers can see both trade disclosures in the comment section of this public article).

At the time I felt RSO was a classic turnaround in the Commercial mREIT sector. It had a poor performance history, and a highly depressed valuation, but new highly experience and solid management was taking over. The new team made it very clear in presentations at the time that they planned to completely restructure the company into something better: the investment portfolio, cost, debts, risk structure, etc.. They didn't come out and directly say it, but clearly they were modeling the new company after Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). Or as I put it at the time, C-III wants RSO to "B like BXMT".

Fast forward over 18 months to today, and most of those original turnaround targets have been achieved.

The company now has a new name, Exantas Capital, to go along with its new management, new portfolio, lower cost structure, etc. Along the way Cash Flow Kingdom also added additional shares as milestones were achieved (particularly a key convertible deal). Members were regularly updated on all trades, with reasoning, as well as periodic update articles on the companies progress (including here and here). The 40% return on the common, and a 23% return on the preferred since have been nothing to sneeze at. Nor has the 14% increase in XANs price in just the last month. Nevertheless, I believe XAN still has further to go.

Exantas spent most of 2017 selling off the old RSO assets and lowering their cost of capital.

Source: Exantas Presentation

This year, as the portfolio was rebuilt in its new format, they started also raising the dividend: from 5¢ per share in Q1, to 10¢ in Q2, to 15¢ recommended for Q3 2018. This has not really been a surprise for those paying attention. The model below from a year ago still seems fairly reasonable.

Source: Authors estimates from September 2017

As the Exantas portfolio continues to grow to normal size for a Commercial mREIT (like BXMT), I now expect the dividend will be further raised to 20¢ in Q4, and possibly even 25¢ in Q1 2019 (this last raise however depends on note conversion).

Part of the reason for my confidence on timing is C-III is on a deadline. The management team of this commercial mREIT turnaround made a deal in order to get the Preferred B refinanced into much cheaper convertible notes. As part of this deal, they were granted a freeze in pay, but only until the beginning of 2019. At the beginning of 2019 their compensation reverts back to a % of equity under management only now without the Preferred B as part of that equity base (its now notes, and therefore no longer equity). This means C-III needs to get XAN's stock price above $12.78 for the convertibles to convert, or they will effectively be taking a 25% fee cut*.

It is no wonder therefore that management is getting more and more investor friendly, not just increasing the dividend, but also upgrading the website, putting out professional slide decks, doing more roadshows, and buying the stock.

Source: www.sec.gov

C-III didn't buy RSO only to subsequently take a pay cut, but either way, a high enough stock price for the convertibles to convert, or 25% lower management fees, investors in XAN win.

Q2 2018 Earnings:

XAN posted core earnings of 20¢ in Q2, covering the Q2 dividend by 2x and the new Q3 dividend by 1.3x. Economic Value Added was 27¢ thanks to a 10¢ dividend + a 17¢ increase in book value. XAN also closed a half billion dollar securitization at the end of the quarter, freeing up funds for further reinvestment, at a very attractive rate of L+1.1% (a 3.3.% spread vs. the overall portfolio at L+4.4%).

XAN also added a net of $41 million in loans and $72 million in CMBS to the portfolio during the quarter. At $1.8 billion in total portfolio value this still isn't enough growth, but it is at least progress and we will get there. My modeling estimates they should eventually get total assets over $2 billion on today's equity by end of year. This should be enough to raise the dividend once again to 20¢, helping to get the stock above the $12.78 price where the notes could start converting. I further suspect that part of the understanding with these notes, was that they actually would convert at some reasonable price a bit over the $12.78 minimum. Once that happens, equity will once again increase back to where it was prior to them calling the Preferred B and management will once again earn its fee on this restored equity base. The new equity base would also support a further increase in assets to $2.7 billion at which point XAN is going to end up looking a lot like Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). BXMT currently trades at 1.2 times tangible book value, were XAN to achieve the same valuation, it would be at $16.90 per share. More than 40% price upside from here, plus dividends along the way.

Will XAN B like BXMT? We'll C.

*Note, at the time of the convertible issuance, individual investors hated the deal, calling it a guaranteed pay continuation that was undeserved. I instead saw it as a very elegant way to refinance the Preferred B cost problem, with C-III voluntarily going on a one year put up or shut up performance schedule in the process. Cash Flow Kingdom members and myself bought more RSO and RSO-pB at what ended up being attractive prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.

