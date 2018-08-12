Rising Inflation, Risks Of Stagflation, And High-Yield Investing Outlook

Market Commentary

Finally we saw some market selling on Friday which is most welcome as all the major indexes have been stretched and in need of some relief. Even the VIX ended the day higher by over 16.7% as investors contemplate the possibility of price volatility. We should note that at this point, the vast majority of companies that could have any kind of significant impact on the market have reported earnings, so company related market volatility is out of the picture. So what happened on Friday to spook the markets?

1- Turkey Sanctions: News of additional sanctions by the United States against Turkey sent the Turkish currency tumbling by 14% on Friday, and had lost more than 40% of its value this year. President Trump is stepping up pressure against Turkey for the release of Andrew Brunson, a pastor from North Carolina after he has been detained in Turkey. This has sent shockwaves across the globe and caused many international currencies tumbling in sympathy, including the South African rand, Argentine peso and Russian rouble lower by between 1.5% and 3.5%. Investors have started retreating from riskier intentional asset classes. We also noted that European banks with high exposure to Turkey and its economy suffered sharp share price falls. The S&P 500 index ended the day down by 0.5%, the London FTSE down by 1%, German DAX down by 2%, and Hong Kong down by 0.9%.

2- Acceleration of U.S. Inflation: The second piece of news that resulted in the selloff on Friday relates to the release of U.S. inflation figures that showed signs of acceleration. Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices and which is closely followed by the Fed, increased by 2.4% year-on-year in July and up from 2.3% in June. That was the fastest annual pace of core inflation since September 2008. This figure was above market forecasts of 2.3%. This of course raised concerns among investors that the U.S. Fed is likely to continue hiking rates, with many analysts now viewing that the Fed will increase interest rates two more times in 2018 (in September and December), rather than just one more time for the year.

The high-yield sector pulled back sharply on Friday following this news. This has been the normal reaction in the past 2 years. As soon as there are talks about rate hikes, REITs, MLPs, BDCs, Fixed Income and Utilities, all take a dive.

What is causing this fast inflation?

News media quickly noted that the reason for the inflation is due to a humming U.S. economy. Of course, rising inflation means that the economy is doing very well, which is very true. In fact, U.S. GDP grew at a 4.1% annual rate in the 2nd quarter, the strongest quarter since 2014, and economists project growth will clock in at 3% for the full-year 2018. Also unemployment is at historically low rate of 3.9%. But are there other factors contributing to this rise in inflation?

Inflation is a 'Beast with Big Ears'

When I was attending college in the 1980s at Indiana University, I had one of the best economic professors who used to describe inflation as a 'Beast with big ears".

The reason is that while rising cost of goods and services are contributors to inflation, inflation expectation (and not just rising costs) are the main drivers for a higher inflation. When people hear that inflation is coming, they are likely to factor in any expected rise in cost into their budgets. Sure, the consequences of higher tariffs did not yet creep into the system, but expectations have. US steel and aluminum prices are by more than 30% and 10% respectively since the start of the year, as producers and their customers began to price in the tariffs. US consumers are already paying more for products from recreational vehicles to soda. Examples: Coca Cola and General Motors, among others, have already announced price increases. Therefore, it is likely that tariffs have partially contributed to the sharp rise in inflation. By the time higher tariffs gradually filter through to producer and consumer prices, we are likely to see more pick-up of inflationary pressures, and I would imagine that to happen next year.

As investors, it is not within our scope to take a position on to whether President Trump's strategy of dealing with what is viewed as unfair trade practices is the correct one or not. Our job is to examine the consequences of such a decision on the investment and market climate.

Our views on rising interest rates

The Federal Reserve is in a very difficult position today. Economic growth is strong, and inflation is picking up. But the risks to the global economic recovery have clearly increased following the trade war actions. The Fed is compelled to act, as rising prices are now eating up much of Americans’ wages gains, restraining their ability to spend in the future. However we should note that while increasing interest rates might work when inflation is the result of a tight labor market and an overheating economy, it will just not work in case inflation is the result of higher tariffs. Also note that while we are seeing a recovering economy, there are no signs that it is an overheated economy, and it is still fragile.

Higher tariffs result in two things:

Tariffs and retaliatory tariffs tend to increase the costs of products to the end consumer pushing up inflation. Ironically, it may get the inflation the Fed would like to see, but it would just be in the wrong place and for the wrong reason. Tariffs will also decrease demand for U.S. exports and curb economic growth. In effect, they have a similar impact of higher interest rates. The Fed uses higher interest rates to slow down the economy by increasing costs to borrowers, which in turn puts a lid on how much they can grow.

So in effect higher tariffs can result in both higher inflation and slower economic growth.

Should the Fed continue to aggressively hike interest rates, this will further reduce economic growth and will not impact the inflation caused by the higher tariffs. In the end, we get a shrinking economy from shrinking trade, plus rising interest rates, plus higher inflation - a situation called stagflation.

Stagflation is a phenomenon whereby the economy is seeing a persistently high inflation and persistently low economic growth. Yes that is pretty scary and I hope we never get there.

We do not have to look back far in history to see the impact of stagflation. President Nixon implemented across-the-board tariffs of 10% in the 1970s which coincided with a painful period of stagnation. During this decade, inflation rate reached over 11%, unemployment rates over 8%, mortgage rates reached 9%, and GDP growth was negative. Equity markets fell 10% in the 3 months after US President Richard Nixon imposed the tariffs in mid-1971.

The U.S. economy's recovery was long and painful. The recovery from stagflation in the 1970s and 1980s can be attributed, at least partially, to the transition from the Greatest (Great Depression) Generation to the Baby Boom Generation. The Baby Boom generation contributed to a growing population with increased spending and consumption needs. In today's aging global population and decreasing birth rates (in the US and elsewhere), we do not have this luxury anymore, and any recovery is likely to be much more painful.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that I believe the U.S. Fed is well aware that the economic conditions are still fragile.

Economic growth in Europe and Asia is slow, and in some cases non-existent. Even growth, where it exists, is fragile due to an aging global population coupled with decreasing birth rates. Trade tariffs are a clear risk that could derail the global economy.

The best course of action for the U.S. Fed is to remain cautious, and they are likely to remain so through a gradual and less aggressive rate increases. We are set to see at least one rate hike in 2018, and possibly two, but also a deceleration of rate hikes in 2019 and later. Current Fed Rate Fund are at 2%. Fed officials see the long-run funds rate at 3% to 3.4% which is lower than they were historically, including during the 2008 financial crisis over 5%. This is reassuring because it provides proof that officials are aware that the situation today is very different from the past. We probably won't to see in our lifetime rates go back up to 5% or above.

High-Yield Sectors Set to do Well

We believe that the type of low global economic growth, combined with relatively low interest rates, will keep demand high for high-yield products and sectors. As we can see from the chart below, current interest rates, despite recent rate hikes, are still very low.

High-yield stocks may see price weakness from time to time, but barring an economic recession, many high-yield sectors that can grow their income and dividends, are likely to deliver solid returns if held for the long term. Those include BDCs, Property REITs, Midstream companies, Renewable high-yield energy, and other high-yield growth stocks. Again, the key here is to invest in the right dividend stocks that can grow their income at a rate higher than the rate of inflation. This is the type of securities we like to invest in at "High Dividend Opportunities". Patient investors are set to be well rewarded.

Where are markets heading next?

The S&P 500 index rallied significantly during the week, but by the time we finished the week, the index has given back most of the gains. The index tried most of the week to rally to fresh new highs but has failed. In fact, by looking at the charts, the index seems to be forming a shooting star, which is a negative sign in the short term. This means that we could have temporary reached a high due to overbought conditions, and that we may pull back from here. Note that a pullback is actually necessary; the markets need to build up momentum in order to move higher. To the downside, the 2800 level (1.1% lower from here) for the S&P 500 is likely to provide a strong support, and I think it is difficult to break down below. Longer term, we remain bullish on equities and our target for the S&P 500 index remains above the 3000 level by year end.

What if we Do reach Stagflation?

It is too early to speculate if we will reach stagflation anytime soon, and it will also depend on the actions of the Federal Reserve. Our hope is that the trade war will resolve itself, and that this risk to the global economy will be removed once for all; but this is a situation that we will keep a close eye on. Should we get there, income investors need to be prepared to make significant changes to their portfolios. Fortunately, the markets do offer some very high-yield investments that can be very profitable during such periods. We will discuss one such investment in a special report soon.

Finally, we post our economic and market commentary frequently on our High Dividend Opportunities platform - usually once a week and sometimes more when needed. Our objective is to assess as to where the markets are likely to be heading next in order to stay ahead of the game (i.e. Stay fully invested during the bull market, and reduce positions when the risks of a recession and related "bear market" increase). We believe that keeping the equity markets and the global economy in check represents more than 50% of the due diligence for successful investing.

