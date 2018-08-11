WPRT Earnings Could Lead To A Higher Price

Westport Fuel Systems Incorporated (WPRT) was a market darling back in 2012 when the price of its shares reached a high of $50.19 in March. However, five years later in March 2017, the darling had become a dog as the shares plunged to a low of just 82 cents.

Westport engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets around the world.

WPRT operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture segments. They manufacture and sell a wide range of products and conversion kits that allow engines to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

The company changed its name from Westport Innovations in 2016 and has been in operation since 1995 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

The shares of the company rebounded from their March 2017 nadir reaching a high of $4.33 in January 2018. After dropping to $2.10 in March, they recovered to $3.11 in May. Most recently, WPRT shares traded down to a low of $2.32 last week as the company prepared to release its earnings for the second quarter of this year.

Selling in anticipation of earnings

Since June 1, WPRT stock had been trading in a tight range from $2.43 to $2.77 per share.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, with earnings due out on August 9, the price of the stock fell to a low of $2.32 per share on August 8. Average daily volume in the stock is around 500,000, and in the days leading up to the earnings report, the volume was below that level. On August 8, the total number of shares that changed hands was 590,965, just slightly above the average.

Earnings show progress for the company

Analysts forecasted a four cents loss for WPRT in the second quarter, and the number came in precisely at that number. However, the per share loss was only a small part of the story for Westport.

The second quarter result was an improvement from the same period in 2017 when the company posted a 12 cents per share loss for the quarter. In Q1 2018, the company lost 10 cents per share compared to estimates of an 11 cents loss, and over the past four quarters, the company has beat consensus EPS estimates twice. Second quarter revenues for the company were $80.49 million compared to $62.08 million in the second quarter of 2017. The company beat revenue estimates for the three month period that ended on June 30. When it comes to the third quarter of this year, EPS estimates are now around the -$0.02 level on $65.30 million in revenues with the total fiscal year at a -$0.15 loss per share on $267.10 million in revenues. The company has been making steady progress.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, financial results for the company have changed for the better in almost every category in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017, and over the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2017. The growth in EBITDA in both periods has been particularly strong as the figure switched from losses to profits this year.

A bounce after earnings

While the selling in the stock on August 8, the day before the earnings release, occurred on just slightly higher than average volume, the post-earnings activity in WPRT shares was bullish.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, WPRT recovered almost all of its losses from August 8 on the following day, and on August 10 the price of the stock gapped higher and closed the week at$2.61 per share, more than 12.5% high than the lows of the week. The rally on Friday, August 10 occurred on volume of 1,058,955 shares, which is over twice the daily average. From a technical perspective, a rally on high volume is typically a bullish signal in a market.

WPRT’s joint venture will continue to yield benefits

One of WPRT’s core businesses is its joint venture with Cummins Inc. (CMI) which is a $22.841 billion company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products around the world. The joint venture, Cummins Westport Inc., saw income rise in Q2 versus the send quarter of 2017 and through the first six months of this year compared to last year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, income from the joint venture increased in Q2 and through the first six months of this year. However, over the first half of 2018, the number of units, total revenue, and gross margin declined, but operating expenses fell which compensated for the losses in the other categories. The company explained that higher gross margins came from “lower research and development expenses due to completion of activities related to the onboard diagnostics requirements and certification of the near-zero emissions engines.” For the most part, the progress at both Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and the Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture displayed earnings growth which lifted WPRT shares in the aftermath of the earnings release last week.

The upside potential for Westport

With Q2 earnings behind the company and the potential for demand growth for natural gas-powered engines for trucks, WPRT could move into profitability on an EPS basis later this year. Meanwhile, the technical outlook for the stock is looking bullish on the weekly chart.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that WPRT shares have been making higher lows and higher highs since they hit bottom at 82 cents in March 2017. Price momentum on the weekly chart is crossing higher, and with the relative strength indicator in neutral territory, there is room for gains in the stock. The next level of technical resistance is at the late May highs of $3.11. Above there, the early January 2018 peak at $4.33 stands as critical technical resistance for the stock. That level is 65.9% above the closing price for the stock on Friday, August 10.

I view the Q2 earnings for WPRT as support for the price of the shares which I expect to rise to well over the $3 per share level sooner, rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.