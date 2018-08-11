Pretium Resources: Is There Still More Upside After 19% Spike In Stock?

With the current cash on hand and with the expected level of cash generation over the next two quarters, they will be able to repurchase the stream at year end.

The level of cash generation from the mine and improvement in the company's balance sheet in Q2 were remarkable.

Pretium Resources (PVG) spiked over 19% yesterday after the company posted phenomenal Q2 financial results - as cash flow surged last quarter. After such a strong run, investors might be asking is there more upside? I will answer that question as well as go over the risks that are still present.

A Real Roller Coaster

PVG has seen some significant highs and lows over the last year. The stock had a strong 2017 performance as it ended the year with a gain of 38.5% as its new high-grade Brucejack gold mine in Canada was ramping up. While Brucejack is just a small-scale operation, the grade is so robust that it's expected to produce over 500,000 ounces of gold annually over its first 8 years of operation (and 400,000 ounces per year over the 18 year life-of-mine). But in January of this year (when Brucejack should have been seeing increases in production), the company came out and shocked the market with the announcement that grade and output were going in reverse. The stock plunged on this news and spent the next few months trying to find its footing. Then last month, the shares took off after the company announced strong Q2 production results - which showed that Brucejack was appearing to get back on track. The euphoria didn't last though, as there was still clearly skepticism about this mine. However, the financial report released on Thursday gave investors a new piece of Q2 data: cash flow. That information created another spike, one that might have staying power this time.

The Turnaround

First, a quick look at the turnaround in gold output and grade at Brucejack since the start of the year. January production totals were pathetic as grade was around 5 g/t; this mine was expected to average over 15 g/t in its first full year of operation. There were some improvements in the months of February and March, but the entire first quarter was dreadful as the figures were still running well below the mine plan. The company implemented a grade control program and opened up more high-grade stopes in Q2, this resulted in a drastic improvement in production and grade. While the mine was still running below plan last quarter, the gap was only slight compared to the chasm in Q1.

As I mentioned earlier, Pretium released these production figures last month, but what investors didn't know was the AISC for the quarter, the level of cash generation from the mine and the remarkable improvement in the company's balance sheet.

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

Earnings from mine operations were $60.1 million.

AISC was $648 per ounce.

Net earnings were $31.1 million or $0.17 per share.

Adjusted earnings were $47.0 million or $0.26 per share.

Cash generated from operating activities was $77.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $142.5 million as of June 30, 2018, increasing $86.2 million since December 31, 2017 and $72.5 million quarter-over-quarter. The Company had working capital of $133.2 million excluding the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2018, compared to $40.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

Cash flow drives stock prices higher and this type of cash flow for Pretium will will go along way towards winning back shareholders who fled after the disastrous Q1.

Buying Back The Stream Now Doesn't Seem That Far Out Of Reach

Earlier in the year when Pretium was struggling, concerns about liquidity were suddenly an issue given the debt and low cash balance. The current portion of long-term debt was $375 million (now about $400 million); the vast majority of that debt is a senior secured credit facility that matures at the end of 2018.

The good news for Pretium is it has an option to extend this maturity date for one year - for an extension fee of 2.5% of the principal amount, including accumulated interest.

But the company also had another issue outstanding: the stream buyback.

There is a hefty 8% gold stream on the Brucejack mine. Pretium has the option to repurchase the stream, which they would love to, but the cost is $237 million on December 31, 2018, or it can defer that for another year but pay $272 million on December 31, 2019.

There is also another option where Pretium can reduce the stream obligation to 3-4%, but they likely want to buy-back all of it.

The problem, though, was with the debt lingering and the cash balance so low, Pretium would find itself in a difficult situation if they couldn't get Brucejack back on track in the next few quarters.

Luckily they have the mine performing much better, and now investors won't think that buying back the stream - sooner rather than later (or even at all) - is a stretch anymore. With the current cash on hand and with the expected level of cash generation over the next two quarters, they will have enough in the bank to repurchase the entire stream at year end.

The company also stated in the press release that it "continues to evaluate options to refinance the credit facility."

This report has alleviated many concerns regarding the balance sheet and puts Pretium in a much better financial position to fulfill its near-term obligations. But are these improvements just temporary?

The Main Concern - High Grading The Deposit

Short-term uncertainty has diminished greatly but there needs to be consistency in Q3 and Q4. Even if this quarter and the next one go well for the company, long-term uncertainty remains.

The concern is Pretium is targeting the more "ore rich" stopes for production, which might mask a major issue as they would be effectively high-grading the mine. The problem (i.e. grade coming in well below the mine plan) would eventually resurface again over the medium to long-term.

Pretium included this slide in a recent presentation which shows the block model for the deposit. There is definitely high-grade gold, as Pretium states, it's "ubiquitous but variable." This is Pretium basically laying out the case that the gold is there and it's just about finding the right blend from all of these stopes to produce consistent results (Isn't that what the mine plan is for though?!?!). But the company stated earlier this year that infill drilling wasn't as tightly spaced in the middle of the deposit as it is in higher up levels (i.e. there isn't as much certainty in this part of the mine given the drill density). That doesn't necessarily mean that the grade won't be there - as ore from this part of the mine is extracted over time - but it does raise the risks that there will be a problem with grade reconciliation in the future as more of this deposit is opened up.

Many stories in this sector are cut and dry. You can spot winners early, and with some patience, strong gains will eventually materialize. But with a deposit like Brucejack, there are just still so many unknowns. There isn't too much certainty yet that results like these will be the norm.

One quarter isn't a trend and variability is an issue. The biggest long-term risk is just consistency year-over-year with production and grade. This could be a situation where one year grade and output hit targets, but then another year they miss by a mile.

PVG might continue to be a real roller coaster of a stock - filled with many highs and lows. For now, it appears as though confidence is on the upswing thanks to Q2 figures and that could continue for the foreseeable future.

This Run Likely Has Legs

Investors won't ignore cash flow figures like these. When actual money (and we aren't talking chump change for a mining company this size) is flowing into the treasury, that's when this turnaround becomes real and believable.

Pretium is forecasting H2 2018 production of 200,000-220,000 ounces of gold with AISC expected to range from US$710-$770 per ounce. Operating cash flow for the second half of the year will be over $100 million using the mid-point of guidance and a $1,250 gold price. If the company exceeds guidance, then OCF could be as high as $130-$140 million during this period - which would put the company at a run rate of $250-$280 million of cash flow annually. I'm not forecasting this level of cash generation, I'm just showing the potential if the mine starts to deliver.

I also wanted to mention that buying the stream back not only means Pretium will be realizing more cash flow than previously expected over the life-of-mine ($425 million if you use Q2 AISC figures), but this also opens up other possibilities. They could turn around and sell a stream to another party. This time the terms would be much more favorable for Pretium as the mine is built and generating cash flow. Not that I believe PVG will definitely go down that path, but the option is there if they want to. A 3-5% stream could generate $200-$300 million, the 8% stream only netted them $150 million back in 2015.

Using fully diluted shares, the market cap is around $1.8 billion. Brucejack has an 18-year mine life; it's not hard to see good value at current prices and compelling upside if things continue to improve. The stock is still down 19% year-to-date, so it hasn't even gotten back to even yet.

If this story starts to become more and more believable, then PVG won't need a rising gold price to increase in value.

On paper, Brucejack is one of the best mines on the planet. It's high-grade, extremely low cost, large (in terms of output), has an exceptionally long mine-life and it's located in a safe mining jurisdiction. You just don't find many mines that check off all of those boxes. The question surrounding Pretium over the years has been "Is the mine actually as good as the studies say?" That's TBD, but Q2 will get a lot of investors to jump into the "Yes" camp.

I'm still maintaining a healthy bit of skepticism towards Brucejack when looking at this from a longer-term perspective, but I believe this run has legs in the short-term. I think it can at least retest late 2017 levels by the end of this year - which gives it around 25% upside.

However, it might be wise to give it a day or two to make sure there is follow-through as the last spike was only a one-day event. If the stock starts to decline early next week, then that could signal there is still some hesitation in the market. If it drops but then takes out the Friday close a day or two later, then that's a good sign that the rally has staying power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.