Azul's Results: What's Not To Like?

But there's always a catch: investing in a relatively young airliner operating out of a developing country is not without material risks.

The company is delivering 20%-plus revenue growth on the back of robust traffic and fares, while lowering per unit cost ex-fuel with new fleet.

Look to your left, then to your right. There is nothing short of impressive about Azul's (AZUL) 2Q18 financial results and July traffic update, both released last Thursday morning. Yet, the stock ended the week sharply down, after another weak five-day stretch for the Brazilian currency.

On second-quarter results

The airliner's top line looked solid, even if it lagged consensus expectations of $547.5 million by nearly $14 million on what I attribute to unfavorable FX translation impact (the Brazilian Real was down 17% between the end of the first and second quarters). Capacity and traffic metrics had already been shared (I have analyzed each of Azul's monthly reports). The missing piece on the revenue puzzle was RASK (revenue per-available seat kilometer operating sales), which rose a healthy 8% on a flat stage-length basis and helped to push total revenues up an encouraging 20% YOY.

Further down the P&L, 35% higher fuel costs should not have surprised those who invest in or follow the airline industry, and fell largely in line with what I have seen across the space. What I believe looked most impressive was CASK (cost per available seat kilometers) ex-fuel, which was down nearly 5% on an FX adjusted basis.

The improvement has been hinted at for a while now (see graph below, from company's 1Q18 institutional presentation), as Azul continues to update its aircraft fleet and introduce more of the newer, more efficient A320neo - 24% of ASK (available seat kilometer) this quarter, with a projected 27% by end of year. In the end, diluted earnings per ADS of $0.54 landed nowhere near the Street's much more pessimistic loss of $0.32, even though R$300 million in gains from FX hedges contributed to what I estimate have been 68 cents per ADS in tailwinds.

On July traffic

To make the bullish case even stronger, the good news from 2Q18 seem to have carried forward into July, arguably Azul's strongest month in its history as a public company. See charts below.

Total company passenger traffic rose to an all-time high 2.38 billion RPK, for a YOY growth rate of nearly 23%. Capacity also increased, but not as much: 21%. It looks like Azul's growth strategy is playing out at least as well as originally expected, with aircraft filled by a total load factor of 85.4% vs. 84.4% this time last year. Contradicting conventional wisdom that says a weakening local currency should disincentivize travel outside Brazil - peer GOL (GOL) knows all about it - 91% of Azul's international capacity was filled in July, with international ASK growth scaling down to a more timid 44% vs. 67% in 1Q18.

On the stock

In the title of this article, I asked the reader: "what's not to like" about Azul's recent operational and financial results? Not much if at all, when it comes to fundamentals and business performance. But as Friday's 6% share price drop reminded me vividly, the stock is still highly sensitive to factors outside the company's control, including the ups and downs of the Brazilian Real, crude oil prices and investor behavior (e.g. profit taking, risk-off attitude).

So while I remain very optimistic about Azul's prospects, I'd be remiss not to acknowledge the risks associated with investing in a relatively young airliner operating out of a developing country whose macro fundamentals are far from rock solid. As frustrating as it may be to hold shares of a company that delivered robust results and still see share price drop 11% in the same trading week, I remain invested in AZUL for the long run, and choose to ignore as much as possible the ebbs and flows of the stock price in the immediate term (i.e., few months).

I continue to believe that AZUL is a solid buy and hold with a price target of $45/ADS that points at nearly 150% upside from current levels.

