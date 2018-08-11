Pfenex, Inc (PFNX) CEO Eef Schimmelpennink on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pfenex, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Eef Schimmelpennink - Chief Executive Officer, President and Secretary

Susan Knudson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Douglas Tsao - Barclays

Robin Garner - LifeSci Advisors

James Gale - Signet Healthcare Partners

Operator

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. We'd like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements including statements with respect to our development and commercialization plans for PF708, Px563L, RPA563, PF582, PF529 and our other product candidates. The expected regulatory pathways for our product candidates and our ability to satisfy the filing requirements for specific regulatory pathways, the expected timing and phases of our future clinical trials, the expected timing of our regulatory submissions and any potential future commercial launch, potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates, the potential to receive future payments under one -- our agreements with Jazz, Alvogen, NT Pharma and our other collaboration partners, potential milestones for our product candidates, expectations for potential milestones and studies for Px563L, RPA563, potential growth opportunities and strategy, expected increases in research and development costs, our ability to execute on our plans and drive shareholder value and our future expectations with respect to the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion on the factors that could cause our results to differ materially.

Additional information will also be set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30 , 2018, to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to earlier today. Pfenex released financial results for the second quarter 2018. Pfenex's earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pfenex CEO, Mr. Eef Schimmelpennink. Eef, you may now begin.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Pfenex's second quarter 2018 results and business update conference call. Eef Schimmelpennink, President and CEO of Pfenex, and I'm joined by Susan Knudson, our chief financial officer. During today's call, We'll discuss our progress in the quarter and we'll also be providing an overview on a strategy for future growth. Susan will discuss the second quarter 2018 financial results after which I will open the call for Q&A.

We continue to build considerable momentum in the programs for our key assets. In the past several months, we have generated positive Phase 3 clinical data and we have executed on our partnership strategies. These events demonstrate our ability to meet our goals and culminated in the receipt of multiple upfront and milestone payments from counterparties.

In addition, we recently completed an underwritten public offering that generated net proceeds of approximately $39.5 million. We believe the execution success in the business and our strengthened balance sheets puts us in a good position to execute on our current regulatory, clinical and preclinical activities, which is expected to help generate value for our shareholders.

Let me take a few minutes to review recent events for our key assets. During the second quarter, we released positive top-line results from the PF708-301 study, which enrolls a total of 181 patients and which showed comparable overall profiles between PF708 and Forteo after 24 weeks of daily injection in osteoporosis patients. As a reminder PF708 is being developed via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathways in the US and references Forteo at the reference listed drug.

We believe that the results from the PF708-301 and the PF708-101 study meet the requirements for demonstrating clinical safety, effectiveness and bioequivalence. In addition, we expect that the results from these two studies will support the PF708 NDA. This belief is further supported by our pre-NDA meeting which we have with the FDA in July. By way of background a pre-NDA meeting is meant to discuss your upcoming submission, data package and filing strategy in detail with the agency. And when you leave your pre-NDA meeting, you will have an understanding of the FDA's expectation for content of the NDA submission and a firm estimation of your product applications readiness for filing and a likelihood of approval.

We found our pre-NDA meeting to be a constructive one and importantly there were no additional clinical, non clinical or analytical comparability studies requested by the agency. The final meeting minutes which we received yesterday provided greater specificity and confirmed support of our overall filing strategy. The agency agrees with our plan to complete process validation after the NDA submission , and prior to marketing but requested that we include release data from one batch manufactured in the commercial facility at the time of submission.

Generating this data is already ongoing as part of our manufacturing strategy, and we anticipate submitting the NDA in the fourth quarter of 2018. Subject to FDA acceptance and approval and other practice, this would still position Pfenex for a potential commercial launch in the United States as early as third quarter of 2019. On a commercial end, we entered into a development and license agreement with Alvogen in June. The partnership with Alvogen represents the culmination of the exhaustive business development process performed by Pfenex.

We believe Alvogen's established commercial operations, its proven success in the US market and its substantial resources will help support the company through the NDA submission process, and if approved product launch and commercialization of PF708. We believe that this collaboration reduces the risk to Pfenex

associated with these activities and has the potential to provide the company with attractive future milestone and royalty payments.

Importantly, the partnership also allows Pfenex to continue to focus its resources on the company's core business goal of creating additional shareholder value based on the continued development of its expression platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfenex is responsible for obtaining FDA approval for PF708 at our cost and expense except that Alvogen will provide a one-time development support payment of $2.5 million and the 50% of any PDUFA piece that may be payable with respect to PF708.

Additionally, Alvogen will support certain agreed costs incurred by us after June 1st, 2018 or provide resources at its expense related to the preparation and filing of the NDA for PF708. Following the receipt of FDA approval, Alvogen will bear the responsibility to develop, manufacture and commercialize PF708 in the United States and its costs and expense.

In addition, we received an upfront payment of $2.5 million and may be eligible to receive an additional $25 million in support and regulatory milestone payments. Looking out further, we may also be eligible to receive 50% gross profit split on sales if the product is rated as therapeutic equivalence or AP and otherwise splits up to 40%. The Alvogen partnership was the second licensing agreement for PF708 in the second quarter. In April, we announced an agreement with China NT Pharma group that grants them non-exclusive development and exclusive commercialization rights to PF708 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Under the terms of this agreement, we received $2.5 million upfront payments and may be eligible to receive additional payments of up to $22.5 million based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales related milestones. We're also eligible to receive double-digit royalties on net sales of PF708. As a reminder, under this agreement NT Pharma is responsible for any further developments required to achieve regulatory approval, as well as commercialization activities in these territories.

Moving on to our collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals through which we are developing both PF743 recombinant crisantaspase and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half life extension technology. We have continued to make good progress on both of our products in development and believe our success on these programs to date is one more demonstration of how uniquely enabling our platform technology is.

In the second quarter, we received $750,000 for successful achievement of a process development milestone for PF745. Under our agreement with Jazz, we are eligible to receive an aggregate total of $224.5 million in development and sales milestones fees. Of which $185.5 million is still to be received. We are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

Moving to our carrier protein, CRM197 for which we have several development and commercial partnerships in place. The product is currently being used or planned to be used by our partners in multiple clinical stage products for diseases including pneumococcal and meningitis bacterial infections. At present, CRM197 is being used in Merck's first Phase 3 clinical study of V114 , an investigational polyvalence conjugate section for the prevention of pneumococcal disease. This study was initiated in June 2018 at which time we earned a milestone payments.

In addition, we are eligible to receive annual fees, milestone payments and tiered royalty based on net sales for all products developed by Merck that use Pfenex expression technology platform.

Turning to our anthrax vaccine programs. PX563L and RPA563 which are another illustration of the versatility Pfenex's capabilities. Both products are novel anthrax vaccine candidates under development by Pfenex to address the US government's needs for additional supply of stable and dose bearing anthrax vaccine. These programs are funded by the US government under one $145.2 million advanced development contract with Barda. The next potential milestones in 2018 are the triggering of analytical and non-clinical animal study options leading to a potential Phase 2 study in 2018. Subject in each case to continue funding by Barda.

Lastly, we believe that the most prudent path for the development of our PF582 Lucentis and PF539 Neulasta biosimilar programs is in collaboration with a strategic development partner. We continue to seek partners with whom we would advance those programs and business development efforts in that vein continue. Pfenex is at a pivotal point in our development and I'm excited about a future as we continue to focus on leveraging our Pfenex expression technology to create value for our shareholders.

I see great opportunity for future growth for Pfenex with focus on our key assets and continuing our business and corporate development efforts seeking new collaborations.

I will now turn the call over to Susan Knudson, Chief Financial Officer.

Susan Knudson

Thank you, Eef. Revenue increased by $1.2 million to $4.2 million in the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to $3 million in the same period in 2017. The increase in revenue was due to achievement of two development milestones for $750,000 related to the Jazz agreement, as well as a milestone earn associated with Merck's initiation of the first Phase 3 clinical study of a pneumococcal vaccine using our CRM197. Cost of revenue remained relatively flat in the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Our research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.5 million to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $10.2 million in the same period in 2017. This increase-- the increase was primarily due to increased activity for our product candidate PS708 to satisfy the clinical filing requirements for an NDA, which we expect to submit to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2018. These costs were offset by a decrease in expenses due to our decision to pause our development activities on certain product candidates in 2017.

We expect our research and development expenses to increase for the foreseeable future as we advance our lead product candidates and pipeline product candidates. The timing and amount of expenses incurred for our product candidates will depend largely on the outcomes of our current or future clinical studies for our product candidates, as well as related regulatory requirements, manufacturing cost and any cost associated with the advancement of our preclinical programs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $27 million to $3.6. million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in marketing, legal, severance recruiting fees and other outside services.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30th, 2018 was $80.2 million. This includes the upfront and milestone payments from Merck, Alvogen NT Pharma received during the quarter, as well as the net proceeds of approximately $39.4 million from the recent underwritten public offering of 7,820,000 shares of common stock which closed on May 25th.

We believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents and our cash inflow from operations will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash need to fund all necessary activities leading up to and including potential commercial launch in the United States, anticipated as early as the third quarter of 2018 subject to FDA approval, and the application of other factors.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Eef for closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Susan. We are pleased with the positive momentum building behind our pipeline of programs, including our lead assets PF708. We look forward to continuing to execute on our plan to drive shareholder value and keeping you abreast of our developments as they occur.

This will conclude our prepared remarks. I would now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question will come from Jason Butler of JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions, and congrats on the progress. First one on 708, can you just talk about what manufacture --commercial manufacturing stability data you've already generated? And then what your plans are for commercial manufacturing capacity and how that'll progress long term with the partnership with Alvogen? Thanks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely, thanks Jason. First off, you talked about the stability, we've generated sufficient stability to what we expect will be a 24 month shelf life upon approval of the program on the basis of our development batches. So that's completely in line with the Forteo shelf-life as it's currently in the market. As to the commercial manufacturing strategy, we are currently tech transferring within the same CMO. Their product to a commercial suite that is --that has ample capacity for all the commercial demand that we foresee. Pfenex will continue to manage the CMOs up to and including approval at which point the manufacturing management responsibilities will move over to Alvogen.

Jason Butler

Okay, great, that's helpful. And then on CRM197. Can you just maybe give us a little background here in terms of where this peptide can be used and on what the broader applications could be in addition to the work being done with Merck with V114? Thanks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely. So CRM197 functions as a carrier protein for polysaccharides and haptens and basically makes them more immunogenic. It's a product that's been used for years by various companies and it's currently amongst others, the carrier protein, Pfizer's blockbuster pneumococcal vaccine PREVNAR. CRM197 historically be a challenging protein to express the recombinantly and it's currently mostly produced by a diphtheria bacteria that then are worked up until the CRM197 is pure enough to use. Clearly being able to produce it recombinantly provides a lot of advantages, but that set has been very challenging. Until several years ago when Pfenex at that moment actually still parked out, found a way to demonstrate with its Pfenex expression platform to efficiently produce this protein in high [Indiscernible].

So that's the advantage that we have with our program since then we've been working with several pharmaceutical companies amongst others. As you mentioned, Merck and providing them R&D and GMP material from CRM197 that they've been using in their in-depth programs, mostly runs vaccines but we also see more and more applications in non-vaccine protein products.

Operator

The next question comes from Andy Hsieh, William Blair.

Andy Hsieh

Hi, sorry about the background noise, congratulations on a quarter. I just have a question about Alvogen. Love to hear your perspective on how Alvogen, the partner could benefit Pfenex from the payer negotiation and legal litigation perspective.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Andy for a question. One of the reasons that we are very excited to partner with Alvogen is it's just that we feel that having a commercial partner of the stature of Alvogen really enhances the commercial success. We've done or we've executed an extensive business development efforts over the last nine or twelve months. We've always looked at key principles that we envisioned for a potential 708 partner. A partner that allows us to leverage the core capabilities of Pfenex, and combine that with the experience of a commercial partner. A deal that provides the right economics to Pfenex and that with that maximized about the value to our shareholders.

Now we feel with Alvogen we have achieved that. If you specifically look at the elements that you mentioned, we all know that the payers are a strong force to reckon with. And having a partner in place that has the experience to deal with them. We feel it's very important. They know how to negotiate with the payers. They can even use the breadth of their portfolio in a much larger than Pfenex could do on its own. Moreover, it also means that we would not have to build up those capabilities internally in order to get this product to the market.

And though this will not only be the commercial scale, but also pharmacovigilance, manufacturing a large QA organization, also it's of FTEs that we can avoid having to build up for the one product that we currently have. Is that help, Andy?

Andy Hsieh

Yes, that's super helpful, thank you. And just to follow up to the first question. I think you mentioned about process validation that the FDA requested. Is that the main reason for the little slippage and timing and going from third quarter submission to fourth quarter? And maybe a little bit update in terms of how confident you are in terms of meeting that Q4 timeline? Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely. I am happy to provide a little bit more color on that. As we discussed, we completed our pre NDA meeting with the FDA in July, and we found that to be a very constructive meeting. Most importantly, there were no additional clinical, non clinical or analytical comparability studies requests by the agency. When we received final meeting minutes yesterday, those provide even greater specificity and again confirmed our overall filing strategy.

As part of our manufacturing strategy, we plan to support the commercialization of PF708 from a commercial facility which has the exact same equipment. In fact, we literally are moving or have moved the equipment that we use for the clinical batches to this new suite. That's operated by the same CMO. The strategy is to ensure the highest standards for our commercial product and therefore we're moving to this commercial suite. Because of this, the FDA's requesting batch release data from the commercial facility to be included in the NDA submission. As mentioned, the commercial facility has the same equipment and separated by the same CMO as our clinical facility.

And as a result, even though batch release data would have been generated as far the process valuation, our expectation was that this information would not be needed for inclusion in the NDA upon submission. Generating the data is already ongoing as part of our manufacturing strategy, and we anticipate having necessary information to support the NDA submission in the fourth quarter of 2018. Again, important to note that the agency did not request a comparability study between the clinical and the commercial facility, nor did it request stability data to be generated from the commercial facility prior to NDA submission.

So to your question on whether this is the only element that is driving the delay that is indeed the case. And it's not a new request on new data. It was already part of our plan. The key thing is that while we were expecting that we could file that data upon completion of the process validation, the FDA is requested it to be part of the initial filing.

Operator

The next question will come from Douglas Tsao of Barclays.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for the question. Elf you mentioned the ability to use CRM197 beyond just vaccines. Is this sort of an opportunity that you can pursue or sort of make available to potential partners or is this something that you're already starting to see sort of inbound interest in terms of trying to use this technology?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Both, we are definitely seeing much more inbound interests both from parties that are focusing on vaccines, as well as from companies that are intending to our knowledge to use CRM197 for different applications. It's tiered process if you will, so it usually starts with R&D material and moves to GMP material at which point we aim to negotiate a supply and royalty agreement similar to what we've done with Merck and Serum Institute of India. Difference with Merck is that actually that we back in the day actually built a strain specific for Merck and applies that complete strain out. The end product is the same, the way how to get to it is it's different.

So that's where we see the uptick in interest. It's also something that we are pursuing more active within Pfenex than maybe previously.

Operator

And next we have a question from Robin Garner of LifeSci.

Robin Garner

Hi. This is Robin Garner from LifeSci speaking on behalf of David Sherman. Congratulations on a productive quarter. My question is can you speak to 582, 529 and 690 and whether there's any possibility of developing these programs in the absence of a development partner?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you. Great question, especially for the first two programs Forteo 528 and 529, we see that the market is still attractive. Look at 582, it's a little over $3 billion market with effectively one advanced competitor and maybe one or two others in early development. 529 as we all know that market is has formed now under biosimilar end in the US with Mylan launching and potentially one and two others coming. Having set that on a $4 billion market and with the advantages that our platform can provide. We still believe that that's an attractive market.

However, when I joined the company now about a year ago, I felt strongly that we need to focus our efforts on our key assets and at that moment we were very clearly laid down the strategy that biosimilar programs would need a development partner to be advanced. We are continuing as I've mentioned in the remarks discussions on those programs. So we may find a partner for that but I reiterate that until that moment we have paused the developments. Thank you. I think operator you want to go to the next one.

Operator

And our next question will come from James Gale of Signet Healthcare Partners.

James Gale

So over the course of the last couple quarters the reporting on the anthrax program is that we're still waiting on the triggering of analytical and non-clinical animal study options by the government. I mean maybe you could at this point in time is the program still alive or is it on hold? And at what point do you sort of tell them to either fill or kill and move on with the project or terminate it?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Another great question, Jim. The program is very much alive and very active with it. The government has triggered a next development stage which means that we're moving into animal studies to prove the immunogenicity testing of our or --immunogenicity capacity testing of our assay. That is ongoing in the second half of the year, and we'll move --will lead to a FDA meeting which will be the trigger of the approval of the Phase 2 trial. So it's very much still active. As we all know, Barda and the government has its own pace of moving things forward. And that is why -- let's say, the pace is not as fast as we would like to see it. But again, that's very --there's still a lot of interest, it's moving at government's pace.

Operator

And this concludes our question- and- answer session. I would like to turn the conference back to management for any closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Laura. And thank you everybody for joining the call. And look forward to update you again in the next quarter.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.