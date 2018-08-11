Puma Biotechnology - Small, Speculative Position Seems Warranted

These circumstances make that I am willing to buy the shares in small size, fully recognising that this is a speculative position.

Puma Biotechnology is an interesting name, trading near its lows while the pick up of its approved product goes quite well.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) attracted my interest in June as shares have been on a real roller coaster ride, and appeared to be trading at a low. The underperformance of the shares came despite steady increase in sales of NERLYNX following FDA approval which made that I was interested in the stock.

That did not mean that I was highly enthusiastic to buy the stock as the company has issues regarding liquidity. Related to that concern is the worry about dilution as well as the cost-benefit analysis of NERLYNX concerning the efficacy, which appears to be the reason why no approval has yet been granted in Europe.

Events Develop Rapidly

Founded in 2010, Puma went public two years later, trading at levels in the teens. Shares jumped to $260 in the summer of 2014, as investors were upbeat on the prospects for neratinib (PB272) in clinical trials for both adjuvant breast cancer and mutated non-small cell lung cancer, as the valuation jumped to nearly $10 billion.

Disappointing test results and delays in the approval process made that shares fell all the way to $30 again in 2016/2017, after which approval for NERLYNX (neratinib) was granted by the FDA in July of 2017. Approval was granted to treat adults with early stage HER-2 over expressed/amplified breast cancer, previously been treated with trastuzumab containing regimen.

Enthusiasm following the approval pushed shares up to $130 in October of last year as there has been a raging debate about the efficacy of the drug, as it only boosts the two-year free survival rate by two percentage points to 94%. While that seems modest, it suggests a 25% reduction in the non-survival rate as well, sounding a lot more impressive.

NERLYNX Pick-Up Is Not Enough

In autumn of last year, Puma reported third quarter results revealing that sales of NERLYNX in their debut quarter came in at $6.1 million, accompanied by a fat $77 million operating loss. Given that the company held little over $100 million in cash, concerns about this cash burn were very obvious.

Revenues rose further to $20.1 million in the final quarter of 2017, as the company reported revenues of $11.6 million in the month of January, running at a quarterly rate of $35 million. As the company guided for 2018 sales of $175-$200 million, the revenue run rate was not sufficient with operating expenses running at close to $350 million, creating real concerns about the cash position.

With product revenues coming in at $36 million in the first quarter of the year, investors were turning a bit more cautious as the run-up in sales seemed to slow down. Despite issuance of more shares to staff, cash balances fell further to $79 million.

Second quarter results showed that sales grew to $50.8 million in Q2, which is quite comforting in my eyes, running at an annualised rate higher than the high end of the full year guidance. Thanks to some loans being issued, cash balances rose to $134 million as GAAP operating losses totalled $41 million in the quarter, with adjusted losses (adjusted for realistic stock-based compensation expense) narrowed to $22 million. Furthermore, executives outlined their belief that the business should be cash flow neutral/positive from Q4 onward.

What Now?

Given the strong sales number, I am surprised that the company maintained the guidance and has not raised the full year sales guidance. This is certainly the case as second quarter sales beat estimates by roughly $5 million, being a significant amount. Knowing that April revenues hit $14.1 million, this implies that sales averaged at $18.3 million in May and June, as I believe that the $20 million mark might be in sight, boosting the annual revenue number to $240 million.

Important to recognise is that the standard treatment period is 12 months, making that the first patients will complete their treatment by now, although anecdotal evidence suggests that some stay on the drug as they become more tolerable to side-effects over time. This dynamic of people ending their therapy is quite important however, as it will make year-on-year comparisons much harder going forward. For now it hardly has an impact as the number of active patients jumped by 212 in July, pretty much on par with the strongest month so far (in terms of absolute patients added per month) placing the company on track for a solid Q3 as well.

The strong headline numbers were probably the key reasons for the jump in the shares, alongside the key milestone events being identified for the coming twelve months. This includes of course the very important decision by the European Commission to approve NERLYNX, submission of regulatory approval for the drug in extended adjuvant HER2-positive early stage breast cancer and a bunch of data on existing trials.

On the call, executives laid out the decision to not update the revenue guidance yet, as they still have to learn about the dynamics with patients and doctors prolonging the treatment period beyond the 12 month standard.

Taking A Small Speculative Position

On the back of the continued lower expectations (share price) and operational progress I am willing to take a small speculative position. Shares initially reacted quite favourably to the strong sales number, as I was quite surprised by the intra-day reversal seen last Friday.

The 38 million shares outstanding now represent a value of $1.75 billion at $46 per share, and even slightly less on an enterprise basis valuation. Given that the run rate is now comfortably above $200 million per annum, and probably already approaches $250 million, I think that forward sales multiples look very reasonable, especially with triggers on the horizon with potential wider usage/indications approvals and coverage in other geographical regions.

Hence, I am willing to take a position, although I stress that it is small and very speculative of nature, as prospects for continued growth and stable cash flows later this year, could make that sentiment might really shift (again) in the future. The real speculative component does not just relate to the P&L, which is improving quite dramatically, but more to the costs and the cost-reward in term of the efficacy of the drug, as betting on one-product companies is quite risky.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.