Eli Lilly Is An Attractive Buy For 2018

The company is focused on launching around 20 new products from 2014 to 2023.

The year 2018 has emerged as quite a lucky one for Eli Lilly (LLY), as the company has gone ahead to raise its FY 2018 guidance not once but two times in a row. The company now expects revenues in the range of $24.0 - $25.0 billion for FY 2018, while non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range $5.40 - $5.50 (linked above).

Newly launched products have been pushing up Eli Lilly’s revenues which demonstrated 9% YoY growth (linked above) in Q2 2018. Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP EPS also grew YoY by 28% and 35%, respectively (linked above).

In the backdrop of improving financial performance, I believe that this may be an opportune time to pick up Eli Lilly in 2018. I have already explained the various indications of the company’s drugs in my last article. I will avoid repeating all of that information in this article. Here, I will be focusing on changes in the company’s strategy post-Q2 2018 earnings conference call and their impact on the eligibility of the company as buy opportunity in H2 2018.

Eli Lilly continues to advance its diabetes franchise volumes in 2018.

In Q2 2018, Eli Lilly witnessed 30% YoY (linked above) rise in sales volumes of its diabetes franchise. This was partly driven by robust revenue growth of Humalog, aided by YoY benefit worth 9 points due to changes in estimates for discounts and rebates.

We also saw Trulicity, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, used as an alternative to insulins and oral drugs for type 2 diabetes patients, delivering YoY revenue growth of 61% in the U.S. and 69% in ex-U.S. markets (linked above). This performance definitely surpasses the 26% growth rate (linked above) of the overall GLP-1 market, driven mainly by broad access, high patient compliance, and demonstrated clinical efficacy in real life setting. In REWIND study, Eli Lilly is evaluating whether this injection, when combined with anti-hyperglycemic regimens, can reduce cardiovascular events in type 2 diabetes patients. Topline data from this trial is anticipated by end of 2018 (linked above). In case this data turns out positive, it will further push up Trulicity sales in 2018.

Belonging to the SGLT2 class of drugs, Jardiance has already benefitted from the addition of a cardiovascular indication to its label in 2017. The drug reported 58% YoY rise (linked above) in total prescriptions while revenues rose YoY by 28% (linked above) in Q2 2018. The mismatch in the revenue-volume numbers results from an impact of changing estimates for rebates and discounts for Jardiance in 2018.

One of the innovative investigational therapies in the Eli Lilly’s diabetes pipeline is LY 3298176, a GIP/GLP-1 Co-agonist peptide. The company has planned to initiate Phase 3 trial for this incretin therapy in type 2 diabetes indication in late 2018 or early 2019, after announcing the robust efficacy results from Phase 2 trial. Besides these innovative drugs, Eli Lilly is also working on an automated insulin delivery system for effective diabetes management of type 1 diabetes patients.

The company is currently awaiting FDA and EMA decisions for nasal glucagon in severe hypoglycemia indication. Eli Lilly is also studying 3.0mg/4.5 mg dosages of Trulicity as a once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes, Jardiance for treatment of heart failure for both diabetic and non-diabetic patients as well as in type 1 diabetes indications, and ultra-rapid lispro formulation in type 1 and type 2 diabetes indications, in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

New products are a major revenue driver for Eli Lilly in 2018.

Advancing rapidly on its mission to launch 20 new products in the 10-year time span from 2014 to 2023, Eli Lilly has already introduced nine new products in the market. The company also plans to gradually expand the label of already approved products.

Olumiant (baricitinib) secured FDA approval in rheumatoid arthritis indication as 2mg dosage in June 2018, and is progressing on the path to successful commercial launch in the U.S. Already launched in Europe and Japan in 2017, the drug reported global sales close to $45 million (linked above) in Q2 2018, mainly driven by rapid volume growth in Germany. While both 2mg and 4mg dosages of the drug are approved in ex-U.S. markets, the FDA advisory committee has voted against the 4mg dose of Olumiant.

Eli Lilly has planned to initiate Phase 3 trial evaluating Olumiant in lupus indication by end of 2018 (linked above). Additionally, this drug is also being studied in atopic dermatitis indication in Phase 3 trial and in alopecia indication in adaptive Phase 2/3 trial. These label expansions will significantly boost the revenue potential of Olumiant in coming years.

In Q2 2018, Taltz witnessed 59% YoY rise (linked above) in global revenues, driven almost completely by volumes. Taltz has already secured FDA approval in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis indications. In February and June 2018, Eli Lilly announced positive results from Phase 3 trials, COAST-V and COAST-W, respectively, for Taltz in ankylosing spondylitis indication. In Q2 2018, the company was also allowed to add data related to difficult-to-treat genital psoriasis to Taltz’s label. Eli Lilly plans to initiate a head-to-head trial comparing Taltz with Tremfya in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis indication in late 2018 (linked above).

Moving on to recently launched oncology drugs, and we have Lartruvo witnessing robust demand in soft sarcoma indication. This drug is also being studied in other lines of therapy for soft sarcoma, both as monotherapy or as part of combination regimens.

Then we have Verzenio, a metastatic breast cancer drug which is third-to-market CDK inhibitor in the U.S., after Ibrance and Kisqali. In Q2 2018, the drug became the second CDK4/6 inhibitor in terms of NBRx and TRx, as Verzenio’s NBRx share increased YoY by 18.7% (linked above) The CDK4/6 inhibitor class of drugs is a market growing at 22% rate (linked above) on YoY basis. However, even now penetration of this class of drugs is only 50% in the eligible patient population. To further advance Verzenio’s market position, Eli Lilly is focused on convincing physicians to use this drug. Already tried by 1,500 physicians (linked above), this drug is being increasingly chosen for frontline breast cancer patients in combination with an aromatase inhibitor. Eli Lilly is also awaiting regulatory decision for Verzenio in EU and Japan.

Already approved by the FDA for advanced gastric cancer, aggressive NSCLC, and second line metastatic colorectal cancer indications, Cyramza managed to reach both primary and secondary endpoint in Phase 3, REACH-2 study, in second-line hepatocellular carcinoma indication. Cyramza is also being studied in Phase 3 trials in second line bladder cancer as well as first-line EGFR positive NSCLC indication in 2018.

Eli Lilly has developed a robust research pipeline which will drive growth in future years.

On May 15, 2018, Eli Lilly’s CGRP targeting investigational monoclonal antibody, galcanezumab, demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing the rate of episodic cluster headaches. This drug is also awaiting a regulatory decision in the U.S. and EU in migraine prevention indication. If approved, galcanezumab will mark Eli Lilly’s entry into the highly underserved migraine segment.

Eli Lilly also plans to submit NDA seeking approval for oral 5-HT1F receptor agonist, lasmiditan, in acute migraine indication, by end of 2018 (linked above). Lasmiditan has demonstrated its efficacy in treating migraine in two Phase 3 trials, SPARTAN and SAMURAI.

On July 18, 2018, Eli Lilly and Pfizer (PFE) announced positive results from the Phase 3 trial, evaluating the potential of subcutaneously administered investigational nerve growth factor therapy, tanezumab, in reducing osteoarthritis pain. While this class of drug has proved effective in providing pain relief, FDA had raised concerns about NGF inhibitors related to acceleration in the rate of osteoarthritis and osteonecrosis in patients.

Eli Lilly is awaiting data from large safety study for tanezumab in 2019 (linked above). Long-term safety data related to a risk of rapidly progressing osteoarthritis or RPOA is expected to be the key determinant of approval for tanezumab. To that effect, the company has been testing lower dosages of tanezumab as well as the possibility of eliminating the concomitant use of NSAIDs without compromising vastly on the pain relief effect of the tanezumab therapy. If approved by the FDA, tanezumab can prove to be a solid alternative for opioids in the osteoarthritis segment. In addition to osteoarthritis pain, tanezumab is also being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for providing relief in chronic lower back pain and cancer pain.

Moving on to the very promising field of Alzheimers’ disease, and Eli Lilly boasts of two promising compounds, Flortaucipir and Solanezumab, in late-stage clinical trials. Flortaucipir F 18 is an investigational imaging agent that is being studied for its potential for imaging of Tau pathology, one of the major factors causing Alzheimer's. Solanezumab is being studied for its ability to slow down the progression of Alzheimers’ disease.

Eli Lilly has announced the initiation of Phase 2 study for its tau antibody in Alzheimers’ indication. Additionally, the company has also initiated Phase 3 trials evaluating investigational IL-23 antibody, mirikizumab, in psoriasis and ulcerative colitis indications.

Finally, on May 10, 2018, Eli Lilly announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Armo BioSciences for a consideration of $1.6 billion. This deal added a PEGylated IL-10 therapy, pegilodecakin, which is being currently studied in Phase 3 trial for pancreatic cancer and in early-stage trials across multiple tumor types such as renal, melanoma, lung, and other solid tumors.

The company continues to return value to shareholders in form of dividends and share repurchases.

Eli Lilly has already returned $2.9 billion, $2.8 billion, and $2.6 billion as dividends and share buybacks in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. The company has consistently increased dividends annually since December 2016.

In H1 2018, the company returned $600 million (linked above) to shareholders as dividends. And the company completed its previous 5 million share repurchase program and repurchased shares worth $950 million in H1 2018. The company has also announced $8 billion worth new share repurchase program (linked above).

Then we have the company planning on the very timely IPO of the minority stake of Elanco, a move that will fetch significant funds for Eli Lilly.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Loss of patent and subsequent entry of generic players is a major risk factor for Eli Lilly. The company is facing a decline in sales due to increasing generic competition for products such as Cymbalta, Gemzar, Evista, Zyprexa, Effient, Strattera, and Axiron. Humalog is also expected to face increasing competition from biosimilar, Admelog, in H2 2018 (linked above).

Alimta has already lost its patent protection in several ex-U.S. markets and suffers from increasing competition from generic players as well as newly launched immuno-oncology drugs. While Alimta lost its composition of matter patent in Europe and Japan in December 2015 and in the U.S. in January 2017, the drug is protected by the vitamin regimen patent, which covers the way the drug is administered with certain vitamins to limit side effects, till the year 2021 in Japan and key European markets, and till the year 2022 in the U.S. (linked above) Generic players are attempting to launch their Alimta generic versions prior to expiry of these patents.

R&D failures have also affected Eli Lilly’s growth prospects in the past and will continue to impact them in the future. In June 2018, the company announced the termination of its development program for investigational oral beta secretase cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor, lanabecestat, in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) in Alzheimers’ indication. This decision was based on recommendations of Independent Data Monitoring Committee that suggested that the drug was unlikely to demonstrate statistically significant efficacy in both early Alzheimers’ disease indication and mild Alzheimers’ related dementia.

In December 2013, the company had discontinued development of edivoxetine after disappointing trial results in depression indication. In September 2015, the company discontinued development of tabalumab for lupus due to mixed phase 3 results, while tabalumab research program in rheumatoid arthritis indication had already been discontinued in February 2013. In May 2013, Eli Lilly stopped development program for investigational drug, enzastaurin, in DLBCL indication.

These are only a few examples and there have been many more such pipeline setbacks for Eli Lilly in the past few years.

Despite these risks, I believe Eli Lilly is a solid buy opportunity for 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Eli Lilly had cash balance close to $6.91 billion and $12.22 billion debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $97.31, I believe that the Zacks target price of $115 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Eli Lilly to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.