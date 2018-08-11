Tahoe Resources - Second-Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

The gold price weakness triggered by a strong dollar is turning TAHO into a tremendous long-term opportunity despite one thorny issue called the Escobal silver mine suspension.

Tahoe continues to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal of just over $8 million for the second quarter.

Tahoe reported a net loss for the second quarter of $15.6 million or $0.05 per share, reflecting the care and maintenance costs of Escobal, slightly higher G&A costs.

Image: La Arena mine - Northern Peru, 480 km north-northwest of Lima.

Investment Thesis

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) is a US mining company based in Reno, Nevada. The company is a precious metals producer of silver and gold mines in Canada, Guatemala, and Peru.

On February 8, 2016, the company acquired Lake Shore Gold in Ontario, valued at over $700 million. The company added Lake Shore's Timmins West and Bell Creek gold mines in Ontario to Tahoe Resources' assets, which include mines in Guatemala and Peru. For more information read my preceding article.

I believe Tahoe Resources presents definitive potentials for future growth with almost no net debt -- after drawing down the credit facility of $75 million this quarter -- increasing reserves, and sufficient net liquidity of $120 million as of June 31, 2018.

The gold price weakness triggered by a strong dollar is turning TAHO into a good long-term opportunity despite one thorny issue called the Escobal silver mine suspension which should not prevent a savvy investor from accumulating. Elizabeth McGregor said in the conference call:

I want to emphasize that we are well funded to complete our 2 growth projects as planned, regardless of when Escobal restarts. Once our 2 projects are completed, we will look to the appropriate time to repay the credit facility with cash flows from our gold operations.

Tahoe Resources financial snapshot - the raw numbers

Tahoe Resources 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 85.28 133.81 145.74 154.89 132.13 228.25 234.72 189.40 251.05 209.58 155.20 117.73 139.94 127.13 Net Income in $ Million 31.89 -9.34 13.26 -107.72 37.81 16.74 63.01 0.32 74.70 33.49 -8.38 -18.01 -6.86 -15.55 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - - - - 129.95 96.41 34.03 15.27 37.05 27.82 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 37.4% 0 9.1% 0 28.6% 7.3% 26.8% 0.2% 29.8% 16.0% 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 - - -0.53 0.17 0.05 0.20 -0.01 0.24 0.11 -0.03 -0.06 -0.02 -0.05 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 48.90 28.00 53.00 54.16 25.29 37.68 78.68 107.02 78.58 96.07 48.68 10.94 22.15 18.20 CapEx in $ Billion 33.76 22.28 38.38 44.85 27.41 39.48 59.65 63.57 48.13 63.45 49.60 62.92 56.17 74.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 15.14 5.73 14.62 9.31 -2.11 -1.80 19.03 43.45 30.45 32.62 -0.92 -51.97 -34.02 56.20 Total Cash $ Million 86.00 112.20 110.60 108.67 90.79 151.71 142.43 163.37 175.40 190.64 182.07 125.67 53.63 69.74 Long term Debt in $ Million 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 0.0 75.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - - - - 312.03 321.87 313.16 313.20 313.19 313.25

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Tahoe Resources - Gold Production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues

Tahoe reported a net loss for the second quarter of $15.6 million or $0.05 per share, reflecting the care and maintenance costs of Escobal, slightly higher G&A costs. Production costs were $70 million, depreciation was $35 million, and corporate G&A was $13.7 million.

Tahoe continues to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal of just over $8 million for the second quarter. The company maintains its full-year production and cost guidance.

Jim Voorhees, President, and CEO of Tahoe said in the press release:

Our gold business performed well this quarter with notable improvements over the prior period. We produced 102.6 thousand ounces and we remain on track to meet our 2018 full-year production, cost and capital guidance... Construction at our two expansion projects, the Bell Creek shaft and the Shahuindo Expansion, continue to progress nicely and both remain on track for completion by the end of the year, positioning us to achieve our target of approximately 500 thousand ounces of gold production in 2019.

The company sold its gold at an average price above $1,300/ Oz this quarter again down 1.5% sequentially.

2 - Free Cash Flow, The situation in Escobal has impacted free cash flow and until this issue is finally resolved TAHO is not passing the FCF Test with a negative $30.71 million on a yearly basis.

3 - Gold production details

During the second-quarter 2018, Tahoe Resources produced 102.6 K ounces of gold at a cash cost of $708 per ounce (net of by-product) and all-in sustaining costs AISC of $1,060 per ounce.

Good quarter production well above the first quarter production.

Guidance for 2018 - 2020.

TAHO Presentation April.

The year 2018 continues to be a pivotal transition year for Tahoe Resources. The company critical projects for 2018 are:

Construction completion and full ramp-up of the two growth projects in Peru and Canada by year-end, And the resumption of Escobal operations.

Both projects (Shahuindo and Bell Creek) continue to track well and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Jim Voorhees, President, and CEO of Tahoe said in the conference call, regarding the Escobal operations:

Clearly that situation has been incredibly frustrating for all stakeholders. We continued to eagerly await a decision from the Constitutional Court. Unfortunately, I don’t have insight into potential timing of that decision. I don’t believe it’s productive to speculate at this point. I can tell you that the entire team of in country and here in Reno continues to work tirelessly. We remain as focused as ever on getting Escobal back up and running, important social and community work continues and we’re making progress at the roadblock daily. I wish I could give you more clarity on the situation but for now all I can tell you is that we are absolutely focused on controlling what we can.

4 - Debt and Liquidity

Tahoe drew $75 million on Revolving Credit Facility during Q2 2018

Technical analysis (Short term)

TAHO experienced a decisive breakout of its rising channel pattern early July. The first weak support is now at $4.20 (potential cautious initial buying recommended), but it is prudent to hold until a strong support starts to be established.

The gold price has been weakening due to a super-dollar issue and the lack of decisive news on the Escobal operations front is not helping either. Thus, I would advise waiting for a potential test of $4 before seriously accumulating and hope for an Escobal resolution that could boost the stock overnight. Timing is everything.

