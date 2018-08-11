Dropbox: A Good Listed Company At Start-Up Valuations

At a P/S of 9x, Dropbox is one of the moreexpensive stocks in content management.

As Dropbox has transitioned from a startup to a listed company, gross margins have doubled and continue to improve.

Dropbox (DBX) has successfully transformed its large registered user base into a profitable business. While the company prides itself on its low S&M costs, DBX's future success will hinge on the company's ability to sustain paid user growth and ARPU growth. Given its rich valuations, despite the scale of the DBX, it may be best to wait for a better entry point.

Even Blackrock had invested at a $10 billion valuation in 2014.

Source: Recode

Start-ups raise billions of dollars across multiple rounds, without achieving profitability. DBX’s growth and economics have allowed the company to not only limit the amount of external money raised but also turn profitable.

Source: DBX Financial Model

Becoming profitable did not mean that DBX stopped growing – paying user base increase to 11 million in F2017 vs 6.5 million in F2015, while ARPU remained above $110 levels.

In addition to growing the paying user base, DBX has done a commendable job of controlling costs, both at the product level and at the opex level. In particular, the improvement in gross margins has been phenomenal, which has been driven by increase in hardware life and adoption of more efficient storage technologies.

On the S&M front, DBX has done a remarkable job. The company’s S&M as a % of revenue averages in the mid to high 20’s, which is much lower than typical SAAS plays. DBX focuses on mining user data to establish the most lucrative cohorts of usage. The company's salesforce is directed at the identified users, thus keeping sales expenses to a minimum.

90% of our revenue comes from self-serve customers. Customers who already - for the most part are already basic users and they're responding to a product prompt or to an e-mail or to in-product messaging to learn more about our pay plans, and then, decide to pay us…So, that does not - those sales do not involve a traditional sales force...Nearly all of our outbound sales are made to organizations that already have meaningful paid deployment…We prioritize which accounts to target by utilizing a priori, our machine learning tool that notifies the sales rep to reach out to a prospect based on signals such as free and paid usage and sharing frequency. Source: 1Q18 Earnings call

While DBX’s registered user base of 500 million hasn’t changed since March 2016 until the company’s February 2018 S-1 filing, the paying user base gone up to 11 million (end of F2017, 25% y/y) and to 11.9 million (up .9 in 1H18). The DBX management believes that it has covered a large majority of knowledge workers and the focus is now to convert free users into paying ones.

Business

The company estimates that its addressable market size is >$50 billion.

Source: DBX May 2018 Presentation

DBX claims that Dropbox business has been deployed in over 50% of the Fortune 500 companies and of these deployments, more than 90% are paying users.

Geographically, in addition to the US, DBX has also been successful internationally (specifically in Western Europe, Japan and Australia). The 2Q18 enterprise deployment at the German Central Bank deserves special mention.

DBX attributes a lot of this success to its partners. In addition to partnering with Adobe and Salesforce, DBX also partners with some of its biggest competitors – Google and Microsoft.

Source: Gartner

It is interesting to note that technologically, DBX is only behind BOX.

DBX plans to continue investing in data science to not only further its technological prowess but also to increase sales effectiveness. Given the company’s superior cash flows, this appears to be an achievable aim.

Financials and valuation

Life changes for a start-up after it becomes a listed entity. However, DBX has done well. The company had hit revenues of $1 billion and achieved operational profitability before its listing. The market also responded positively, with the DBX stock closing up 35% on the day of the listing.

Revenue growth, going forward, will be driven by an increase in paying users and in ARPU. DBX’s large user base is likely to make the conversion to paying users less of an effort than expanding the already high ARPU of over $110. On account of competition, any expansion in ARPU is likely to be moderate.

In terms of margins, gross margin (from 1H18 levels of 74%) is unlikely to expand significantly (the long-term target that management has set out it 76-78%). Further, the bulk of the opex is likely to be focused on paying user growth. The following assumptions capture these expectations across three scenarios:

CAGR (17-23E) Bear Base Bull Registered users (#mn) 0.5% 1.0% 2.0% Paying users (# mn) 14.7% 16.2% 18.3% ARPU 0.1% 0.4% 0.6% Revenue 15.8% 17.6% 20.0% Average (17-23E) Gross margin 73.2% 74.9% 75.9% Operating margin 3.4% 9.2% 14.3%

Source: DBX Financial Model

The current price of $35 implies a P/S of 10x, a significant premium to the cloud average of 7x (also, DBX is not a pure-play SAAS company). While listing may have taken away DBX’s startup tag, the valuation excess of the company’s startup life may not have gone away. Thus, a DCF may be a better way to value the company. Across three scenarios, DCF gives an average price of $22.

Scenario Price ($) Implied P/S Bear 12 3.9x Base 21 6.3x Bull 32 9.1x Average 22 6.4x

Source: DBX Financial Model

The current market price of $35 is much higher and thus may warrant a correction. However, certain factors can keep the valuations in frothy territory.

DBX was a unicorn, which not only became profitable but also provided an exit to investors by way of listing. This rather unique achievement is acknowledged by the markets in form of a valuation premium to peers. Any upsides to paying user conversion or higher than ARPU expansion can further fuel the stock price.

On one hand, DBX looks expensive (on a P/S) basis. On the other hand, DBX presents an opportunity to own a large and growing, cash-rich, non-advertising revenue based, consumer-focused (C2C transitioning to B2B2C) business. On balance, it may thus be prudent to wait for the exuberance to subside and for a more reasonable entry price.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company’s S1 filing, SEC filings and investor releases. Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts provided are for the base case of the DBX Financial Model All margins discussed are on a non-GAAP basis, unless explicitly stated DBX Financial Model available on request

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.