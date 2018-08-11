WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Frederiksen – Chief Executive Officer

Judd Gilats – Chief Financial Officer

Matt Cimino – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Troy MacLean – BMO Capital Markets

Mike Markidis – Desjardins

Operator

I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Frederiksen.

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO; and Spencer Gerberding, VP of Asset Management.

Through the first half of 2018, the REIT continued to generate solid results while also completing a number of meaningful transactions. Judd will provide detail around our financial results, but first a few highlights.

As we announced last week, REIT is a fully-internalized management and acquired the private capital business of WPT Capital Advisors. We also formed a new U.S. industrial venture along CPPIB and AIMCo with a combined equity target of up to $1 billion to invest in value-add and development projects.

We successfully closed on a new $300 million unsecured credit facility with more favorable terms and increased capacity and we announced approximately $46.5 in accretive acquisitions. Overall, it was a productive quarter for the REIT and I'll provide some additional color on the internalization and private capital venture later in the call.

But first, I'll turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT's operating and financial results. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks Scott. And good morning everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in U.S. dollars.

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, increased 16.5% and 16.1% to $22.3 million and $44.9 respectively. Primarily due to contributions from our 2017 acquisitions with additional contributions from the development and expansion activity, increases in base rents and higher recoveries of operating expenses. These increases were partially offset by the sale of a noncore property in August 2017.

Occupancy remains strong at 98.2% at quarter-end, with 100% of year-to-date lease expirations totaling approximately 326,000 square feet being renewed. We have also renewed approximately 1.1 million square feet of leases expiring after June 30, 2018.

Net operating income year-to-date was $33 million, up 16.9% from last year, and same properties NOI was up 2.9% compared to the first half of 2017.

AFFO rose $2.6 million to $18.9 million or $39.2 per unit for the six months period ended June 30, 2018. Our ACFO payout ratio for the first half of 2018 was 92.3% compared to 89.7% in the same period last year. AFFO and ACFO were both impacted in the second quarter by the write-off of deferred financing costs of $287,000 or $0.6 per unit.

We had several events worth noting in the second quarter and subsequent to quarter-end. On June 20, 2018, the REIT acquired in an off-market transaction a 100% occupied property located in St. Paul, Minnesota for $8.3 million, consisting of a 124,800 square foot building and excess land to accommodate a 75,000 square foot building expansion. The purchase price represents a cap rate of approximately 6.0% and we're satisfied with cash on hand and funds from the REIT's credit facility.

On June 26, 2018, the REIT closed on a new $300 million credit facility, comprised of a $175 million unsecured revolving facility and a $125 million delayed draw term loan. At the time of closing, the REIT drew $75 million on the delayed draw term loan and $13 million on the unsecured revolving facility using the proceeds to repay the balance of the prior facility and fund closing costs.

On June 29, 2018, the REIT acquired a 335,400 square foot 100% occupied property located in Rogers, Minnesota. The REIT paid $20.4 million utilizing cash on hand and funds from the unsecured revolving facility. The purchase price represented a cap rate of approximately 6.1%. The property also has excess land to accommodate a 141,000 square building expansion. Both acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT's AFFO per Unit.

The REIT also expects to close, later this month, on the previously announced acquisition of a 100% occupied 224,000 square foot building located in Louisville, Kentucky. The purchase price is approximately $17.9 million, representing a cap rate of approximately 6.2%. The Louisville property was an off-market transaction accessed through the exercise of the REIT's right of first opportunity to acquire assets managed by WPT Capital Advisors, and the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT's AFFO per Unit. The purchase price will be satisfied with funds from the REIT's unsecured revolving facility.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong at June 30, 2018. With a debt to gross book value ratio of 43.4%, debt to adjusted EBITDA of 7.1 times and strong interest and fixed charge coverage ratios, all consistent with the same time last year.

Our weighted average term to maturity for the mortgage portfolio was 3.1 years with a weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt of 3.7%. At quarter-end, 23.8% of our total debt was variable rate consisting entirely of amounts drawn under the REIT's credit facility.

At June 30, 2018, availability on the credit facility was approximately $183.8 million of which we have drawn $108 million, leaving remaining availability of approximately $75.8 million. In addition, the REIT also had investment properties of $28.7 million, which are expected to be added to the credit facility's unencumbered pool for additional capacity.

With that, I'll now turn things back to Scott.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks, Judd. After the announcement of our internalization and acquisition of the private capital business of WPT Capital Advisors last week, we received several questions about the four million square foot value-add and development portfolio, which is now directly managed by the REIT. We've included the details on each of those assets in our Q2 investor presentation on our website. As you will see, there are two assets totaling over one million square feet in California, two assets totaling over 350,000 square feet in Northern New Jersey, as well as assets in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Memphis and Cincinnati, all in various stages of completion.

In addition to receiving management and incentive fees associated with the existing private capital assets under management, the REIT will have a right of first opportunity to acquire these assets and, as Judd mentioned, the REIT has already exercised that right to acquire the previously-mentioned Louisville property. Going forward, we expect to grow our private capital assets under management and associated fee revenues as we begin to scale our newly announced U.S. industrial venture with CPPIB and AIMCo.

Thanks for your time and attention. We’ll now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

We will now being the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Troy MacLean, BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Troy MacLean

Thank you. Good morning.

Scott Frederiksen

Hey Troy, good morning.

Troy MacLean

On the larger renewals you've done this year, you've gotten rentals up to about 8% to 10%, plus 2% annual increases after that. Is that a kind of a good guide for what you can achieve in kind of the rest of 2018 and 2019?

Scott Frederiksen

It varies a lot, Troy, based on assets, based on market all that. I mean, obviously, we aspire to get that run rate and it's nice when the leases are continuing to increase at a good clip every year. But I hate to make forecasts that every lease we renew is going to look that way. I mean, the biggest outstanding renewals we have right now are probably the Amazon, Clorox, and there, although we exercised the short-term renewal with Clorox, we're not going to renew Clorox. We're going to – we're focused on and hope to have news soon on expansion and renewal of Amazon's lease.

So that's the route we've chosen to go there. KGP, they're up at the end of the year. They are asking about a short-term extension, but I think in all likelihood, they're going to vacate that building. And so we've cut loose our marketing effort and we're going to continue to look at either a new tenant for that building or consider selling the building. And so in that circumstance, we may have a little downtime; their rent is a little above market in that facility, because behind that building they pay for a significant size outside storage area and to the extent we re-tenant it with a tenant who doesn't need outside storage then that would actually roll down slightly.

But generally, we're seeing the rents trend up. Look, it's a good time to be an industrial landlord and most people are seeing good increases when the leases roll over.

Troy MacLean

And then just on the average contractual rent increase on the portfolio, I know you disclosed it was around I think 1.5% or 1.6% per year, just given the some of the renewals you've done. Do you know what the average is for the portfolio now?

Scott Frederiksen

Look, I think it's – I think when we first went public it was maybe 1.4% or so and your right, it's trended up to 1.5% or 1.6 and we'd expect that to continue because to your point, most of the leases that we've got, for example, the new facility we just bought in Rogers that's got 2% annual rental escalations in place, it's a Fortune 500 company and a 10-year lease. And so every time we do a new deal like that or renew a tenant, we push for a 1% or more rent increases so that blends up the portfolio, but I don't think it's materially different than the 1.6% today.

Troy MacLean

And then just on the two million square feet of assets that you expect to rent in to the REIT kind of late 2018, 2019, is the 6.2% cap rate you got on the Louisville acquisition, is that kind of a good guide for the overall portfolio that could be – for the overall portfolio like it could be acquisition cap rates? Or would there be lower because there's a lot of California in there?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, look, I mean, the way that process works is it's informed by an appraisal, but to your point, yes, it's going to depend on size and tenancy and market and lease term and all those other factors that generally play in the cap rate. And so, look, I think 6.2% was a fair deal for Louisville if that thing had been marketed. I think it would have been lower than that. But going forward that will be dependent on all those other factors I listed and it could easily be less than that for – to your point on asset in California where the cap rates would be materially lower.

Troy MacLean

Thanks for the color. I’ll turn it back.

Scott Frederiksen

Alright.

The next question comes from Mike Markidis of Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Hi, thanks. Good morning everybody.

Scott Frederiksen

Good morning Mike.

Mike Markidis

Just – I may have missed it in the MD&A, but I'm just trying to parse through, you've noticed the – you've highlighted the nice rent spreads you got on Honeywell and XPO. I know part of the first half renewals, because I think that one was July, if I remember correctly; XPO I can't remember. But of the leases that came that were renewed, you have 100% retention in the first half of the year. Do you happen to know what the average rent spread was on those leases?

Scott Frederiksen

Well, I did that, I think we'd be – I think I'd be pulling a number out, I don't know that specifically, we'd probably need to get back to you on that.

Mike Markidis

Okay, it’d be helpful.

Matt Cimino

Honeywell was December 31 expiration. That's the majority of that 1.1 million.

Mike Markidis

So the majority of the 1.1 million, right. And that doesn't kick in until – that lift won't kick until beginning of 2019 then?

Matt Cimino

That’s right.

Scott Frederiksen

Spencer, when was XPO originally scheduled? Was that 2019?

Matt Cimino

Yes, XPO was up in 2019 and that was a renewal that kind of came on the heels of exploring and expansion of that building, so.

Mike Markidis

Got it. Okay, this may fall into the category of follow-up items. But the KGP asset in Kansas City, is that – do you have in your off hand the carrying value, would be the first question. And the second question would be what the annualized NOI of that net lease is today?

Scott Frederiksen

I can get you close on the carrying value, I think we've got on our books at $8 million. And just to refresh your memory, part of the valuation is impacted because that's the only building in the portfolio that sits on leased land, and so you don't have to be simple to the land underneath it, which impacts the value slightly, but that would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 a foot. That's about where we've got on our books. Judd, any sense for – and we might – we probably need to get back to you on that.

Judd Gilats

Yes, the valuation is definitely around $8 million, I believe the NOI is around $1.5 million, but I'll get back to you with the specifics.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And then last question for me before I turn it back. You guys did a couple of off-market deals in the Twin Cities area, it looks like. Beyond that I was wondering if you can give us an update with respect to what the acquisition environment outside of the stuff that's in the development pipeline looks like?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, high level – continues to be competitive. The industrial sector as a whole had cap rates compressed again in Q2 and so I think it's an anomaly of all the different food groups. So we've seen continued compressed cap rates in Q1 and Q2. Still a strong bid on most things up and down the quality spectrum and in various locations, and in our space where we're focused on our key markets and high-level institutional quality assets, it's very competitive, which is why we think there is extreme value on the venture and the row fold [ph] there, and we strive to continue to find off-market opportunities to source. But, yes, it's competitive out there, no question.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And then maybe just actually a follow-up there on the two properties that you just recently purchased. You mentioned some expansion capability on those properties. Is that something that's contingent on the existing tenant or would you expect to get started on that in the relatively near future?

Scott Frederiksen

A lot of the lands that, especially in those two buildings, we like to try to keep inventoried for the tenant in case there needs to expand occur in the future. And so there isn't an immediate plan on either of those facilities to add on to the building on a speculative basis. We'll probably hold off on that and wait and see if the tenants need it. And then to the extent we conclude that there isn't a likelihood they'd need it in the future, then maybe we'd look at tacking on some speculative space.

Mike Markidis

Got it. So too early to say at this point. Okay, excellent. Thanks so much.

Scott Frederiksen

You bet.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will like to turn the conference back over to Scott Frederiksen for any closing remarks.

Scott Frederiksen

I guess Troy and Mike did a good job of asking all the questions today. So with that, thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. And if anyone has any additional please feel free to pick up the phone and contact anybody on our team at any point. So with that thank you and good-bye.

