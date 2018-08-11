Markel Recorded Another Solid Quarter

On August 1th, Markel Corp (NYSE: MKL) released its 2018 second quarter results of operations.

Let’s have a look at the main numbers:

Insurance Combined ratio: 92% (ten years average combined ratio of 96.7%); Investment dividends and yield $105,387; Markel ventures profit $82M; Net investment gain $105,249M; Net income for shareholders $278,231M ($19.97 per share) vs $149,660M; ($10.31 per share) a year ago; BV per share $682.8 against $671 from last quarter.

This is the YoY comparison:

And this pertains to the first quarter results:

The numbers speak for themselves and describe a strong quarter.

A more detailed analysis follows.

Investments

Dividends & Yields from Markel’s investments keep on improving, due to last year’s interest rates increase.

On the other hand, a reduction in bond investments gain, 0.3% lower in 2018, is a direct result of the increase in US rates. Fixed income investments stand at more than $10B and equity investments at slightly more than $6B. With a total equity of $9.48B, the investment leverage is thus 1.71.

Traditionally, Markel invests insurance float in fixed income securities, for a period intended to match policyholder liabilities (between four and five years). When the interest rates rise, the face value of the fixed income portfolio falls and the company must account for those losses. However, the present value of Markel’s insurance liabilities also fell, but was not repriced on the balance sheet.

Therefore, it is somehow deceiving to consider the face value variations of the bonds in MKL’s portfolio. In the long term, the various gaps end up disappearing nearly completely, as the bonds approach their expiration date.

Insurance companies invest their float in high rated bonds, so their true and reliable gain comes from the discounted present value of their Insurance liabilities (plus or minus their underwriting performance, of course). If the general bonds yields grow, the companies’ liabilities decrease accordingly and this is the only metric that really matters.

In the last 5.5 years, as reported in the last conference call, MKL’s fixed income operations grew by more than 14% cumulatively. In the next 5.5 years, this number will almost certainly increase, given the higher rates we are experiencing, and will result in more value for shareholders.

Insurance

Both gross written premiums and earned premiums grew organically in the first 6 months of 2018 (7% and 14% respectively), thanks to Markel Surety and the State National collateral protection line, which, together, added $118M in gross written premiums year to date. Insurance combined ratio was 91% in the first six months of 2018, far less than MKL’s 10-year average of 96.7% (which is already great by itself).

There isn’t much to add here. If increasing earned premiums is good, then increasing premiums while decreasing combined ratio is terrific. And the fact that MKL just obtained a license to reinsure business in India is the cherry on top.

Markel Ventures

In a 12-month period, product revenues grew by 118% up to $472M and service revenues by 10% up to $106M.

Year to date, the total Markel Ventures revenues reached $971M: 61% more than last year!

EBITDA was $82M, as opposed to $97M from a year ago, but this decline was due to an isolated negative event that caused charges in the amount of $48M during the last quarter, as described on page 32 of the last quarter report. Without this one-time occurrence, the EBITDA would have been at $85M for the quarter and $130M year to date. Compared to last year, this was an impressive increase, achieved thanks to the acquisition of Costa Farms.

Last June, MKL announced a new partnership with Rosemont Investment Partners to form a new entity named Rosemont Investment Group. This will become a unit of Markel Ventures.

This business sector is crucial for the future growth of the company. At the moment, it accounts for less than 30% of MKL’s whole business, but the trend is clearly indicating growth.

Markel CATCo & the Program Service

The program service business brought in $23M in the last quarter and $45M year to date in ceding commission fee from the gross written premium funded. Understandably, management has a very positive feeling about the progress of this segment.

As far as Markel CATCo is concerned, as of June 30th 2018, assets under management increased to $6.6B, compared to the $6.1B figure from the end of 2017. As of June 2018, Markel's investment in the Markel CATCo funds amounted to $132M.

The company recorded investment losses in the amount of $28M in the quarter and $51M year to date, due to the decrease in net asset values of the funds for the 2017 CAT events.

However, the company also collects fees due to managing CATCo funds and reinsurance company. In the first 6 months of the year, these fees amounted to $34.7M, as opposed to $18.6M one year ago (86% increase). The total Net asset value of the Markel CATCo shares was about $841M in July 2018, down from the $884M of December 31st, 2017.

Bottom Line

MKL secured another strong quarter.

Periodical setbacks can always occur, but the company is poised to grow, with all its business divisions appearing in good shape, with a particular emphasis on MKL Venture, with a 62% growth YoY.

Insurance business growth will also provide increasingly more fuel to both investments and future acquisitions in the years to come.

Markel CATCo and Program service are also promising areas to keep an eye on for future developments.

MKL proves itself to be a great compounding business. Investors should look at the many positive elements highlighted in the last quarter release and realize that this company is a no-brainer long-term buy.

