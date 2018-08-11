Adidas: Better Than Nike

At the moment, Adidas has one of the best gross margins in the sportswear industry among large-cap companies and a lot of potential for growth.

The rivalry between Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been going on for decades, as both of those sportswear companies own a sizeable market share of the overall sports apparel and accessories market. On Thursday morning, Adidas announced its earnings results for Q2 that were positively accepted by the market, as its stock is currently trading higher to the Wednesday closing price. With a solid performance during the quarter and a positive outlook, I believe that at the moment Adidas is the best sportswear company to own and, unlike Nike, its US sales have been on the rise in the last few quarters.

Going through the earnings report for Q2, there are a couple of things that I would like to discuss. First of all, Adidas announced that it managed to get a double-digit growth in most of the markets in which it competes, including the US and China. The sales in the Greater China region alone have increased by 27% Y/Y, while the North American sales were also up by 16% Y/Y. This shows us that Adidas managed to more efficiently use its resources in those regions, while Nike has been struggling on its home turf for a few months now and only in the recent quarter showed a positive dynamic growth there.

The revenues during the period for Adidas were up 10% currency-neutral, but due to the strong dollar the revenues in euro terms were up only 4% Y/Y. One of the main catalysts of growth was ecommerce, as its revenues increased by 26% on an annual basis, primarily thanks to the company’s ability to attract new consumers through its own mobile app that already has millions of downloads

As for the gross and operating margins, they increased by 2.2% and 1.2% to 52.3% and 11.3%, respectively. It is a known fact that margins in the apparel business are much lower in comparison to other industries, but Adidas still manages to efficiently make, distribute and sell its products, as its gross margin is also higher by around 10% in comparison to Nike. In addition, the recent World Cup that was being held in Russia this Summer, definitely helped Adidas to establish a stronger presence in the sportswear industry, as its ball Adidas Telstar 18 has been chosen as an official ball of t he tournament and the company has also outnumbered Nike in terms of shirt deals 12 to 10.

In an interview to CNBC, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said that the company is currently working on making its subsidiary Reebok more attractive amongst consumers, as its revenues were down 3% in Q2. In addition, it was announced that Adidas increased its marketing spend during the quarter by slightly more than 1% to 13.5% in order to prepare for the World Cup, and by the end of the tournament it managed to sell more than 8 million jerseys.

From a valuation standpoint, Adidas’s multiples are lower to the industry’s average and median, as its P/E of 35.78x is twice as low in comparison to Nike’s P/E of 70.66x. In addition, Adidas makes almost as much profit as Nike, even though Nike makes $10 billion to $13 billion more in annual revenues than Adidas.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Because of the smaller multiples and good margins, Adidas, in my opinion, is the best sportswear company to own at the moment. Growth among its major markets along with the rise in popularity of its ecommerce services suggests that consumers are eager to spend their cash on Adidas products. Going forward, Adidas plans to increase its annual sales by 10% by the end of the current fiscal year and have its 2018 gross margin at 50.7%

I personally believe that such goals are realistic and Adidas shouldn’t have any major problems in achieving them. In Q2 alone, the company already beat its forecast and using the World Cup momentum, it has all the chances to continue improving its sales and creating additional shareholder value along the way.

Right now, Adidas has 18 ‘BUY’ and 14 ‘HOLD’ ratings from the major advisory firms with the overweight consensus. With a strong outlook and a positive dynamic growth, I see no reason not to own Adidas shares and have recently opened a long position in it, as I believe that its business is much efficiently being run in comparison to its competitors, including Nike.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADDYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.