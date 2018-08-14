After A 90% Cash Flow Collapse, What's Next For Euronav?

That being said, I continue to believe in the smart management and the business on a longer-term investment horizon.

Introduction

It’s not a secret Euronav (EURN) shareholders shouldn’t be expecting too much from this year as the oversupply of vessels results in lower day rates for VLCC and Suezmax vessels. And although I do believe Euronav’s management to be superior to most management teams in the oil shipping sector thanks to its financial discipline, fleet management and good instinct to take advantage of opportunities, it still is a price taker and needs to undergo the current soft pricing environment.

EURN data by YCharts

As expected, the cash flows were very weak

In the first half of this year, Euronav saw its revenue decrease by approximately 30% to $202.8M from shipping activities, and a total of $215.1M which also takes the gains on the disposal of vessels into consideration. As the operating expenses totalled almost $285M (due to higher voyage expenses and commissions and a higher G&A bill – the other operating expenses remained stable), the operating income was negative to the tune of almost $70M. after deducting the $27M in finance expenses, Euronav’s reccuring pre-tax income was a negative $97M.

Source: financial statements

Fortunately the company also recorded an $8.4M income from equity accounted investees, and reported a $36.3M income related to a bargain purchase (see later). This kept the net loss limited to $51.6M.

Although not entirely unexpected, it’s tough to see and accept such a bad result. Fortunately the operating expenses also contained a depreciation charge of $113M, so I was hoping the company’s operating cash flow were painting a better picture of the underlying performance.

Source: financial statements

Unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case. Euronav reported a negative operating cash flow of $11.3M, and even after adjusting this result to take the $23.1M investment in the working capital position into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was still just $12M. A fraction of the $129M in H1 2017… And that’s not an ideal situation when you’re still spending money on new vessels ($147M). There’s no need to panic just yet. The merger with Gener8 Maritime brought $126M of cash to Euronav, whilst the sale of a subsidiary (which I would assume to be the 6 tankers to International Seaways (INSW) ) also resulted in a cash inflow of $120M. There’s absolutely no acute cash problem. But the weak cash flows are a concern.

Euronav completed the merger with Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) in June, and this will result in an increased revenue from this quarter on. I hope the company will be able to generate some economies of benefit, but the realist in me thinks that’s relatively doubtful during a weak quarter (the summer period in the northern hemisphere in Q2 and Q3 are traditionally the weakest quarters for oil shipping companies).

One side note. Upon completing the acquisition of Gener8, Euronav has added a ‘gain on bargain purchase’ to its balance sheet as the acquired assets from Gener8 are more valuable than the consideration paid for it. This is an accounting position you don’t see quite often, and is basically ‘negative goodwill’. This once again emphasizes the business-savvy minds of the Euronav management.

Source: company presentation

I think that’s an important point as Euronav has been applying a very conservative approach to valuing its own assets and rather than either taking a goodwill position into account or immediately taking an impairment charge, it’s basically giving Gener8 the thumbs up for its conservative way of accounting for the value of vessels. Continuing on this note: the sale of the Cap Jean in June once again showed why Euronav’s accounting policy is conservative: it sold the Cap Jean for $10.6M and recorded a capital gain of… $10.6M on this transaction. This means the Cap Jean was already fully written down, and the zero value attributed to 20 year old ships doesn’t even take the scrap value into consideration…

Higher recycling prices means more scrapping, but will that be sufficient?

The lower revenues were caused by the low spot prices for VLCC and Suezmax vessels. Whilst that’s not an uncommon phenomenon during the summer months (and it’s actually very normal to see weak charter and spot rates), the daily rates of the spot market (in the Tankers International Pool) were exceptionally low, at just $16,751/day for a VLCC vessel and $12,883 for a Suezmax vessel.

Source: press release

Fortunately the vessels under a long-term contract got a higher day rate, and that saved the day for Euronav. The situation improved a bit in the current quarter, as the VLCC’s have earned $17,100/day (+2%) whilst the Suezmax vessels are bringing in $12,725/day (-1%).

The improvement in the daily charter rates for VLCC vessels could have been fueled by the above-average rate older vessels are being scrapped. The excellent combination of scrap prices and low charter rates are incentivizing the operators of older vessels to just sell the vessels for scrap rather than continuing to operate them (usually at a loss, considering 20 year old VLCC’s aren’t particularly fuel-efficient).

According to Euronav, 41 VLCC equivalents were removed from the global fleet (33 VLCC’s and 16 Suezmax vessels), which could indicate 2018 could be a record year for scrapping (the current record was in 1985 when a total of 69 VLCC-equivalents were scrapped). Additionally, Euronav expects an increased use of Iranian VLCC’s for storage as the current unstable relationship with the USA and the corresponding economic sanctions reduce the visibility on oil exports from this country.

Source: company presentation

So whilst the situation still isn’t great, most of Euronav’s ‘traffic lights’ are slowly switching to ‘green’:

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Euronav won’t be making any money this year, and its free cash flow result might not even be sufficient to cover the semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share (which would require a free cash flow result of $26M now the share count has increased after closing the Gener8 Maritime deal).

I am still holding, but definitely not adding. Because while I do believe in Euronav’s management and the future of the company, the current share price of around 7 EUR isn’t ‘bargain territory’ just yet.

