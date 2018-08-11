SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:29 AM ET

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2018, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Hastings - Chairman and CEO

Brent Whiteley - CFO and General Counsel

Ryan Abney - VP, Finance

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ryan Abney, Vice President of Finance. Sir, please begin.

Ryan Abney

Thank you, Norma, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Ryan. Thanks to each of you for participating in today's call. Because of the recent developments over the past month or so, we’re going to change the order of how we usually conduct this call a bit. We know everybody’s very busy and we want to keep this call concise and focused on the information and developments we’re sure everyone is eager to learn about.

So I’m going to have Brent Whiteley, the CFO quickly discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and then we’ll move to the investor update presentation we posted early this morning. Lastly, we’ll wrap things up with an opportunity for questions and answers which you might have.

With that said, I’ll turn things over to Brent.

Brent Whiteley

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. I’ll take just a couple of minutes to highlight some of the second quarter financial results before we go through the presentation.

During the second quarter of 2018, we reported revenue of 16.9 million or 54.5% decrease from first quarter of 2018 but a 24.5% increase from the second quarter of 2017. The decrease from the first quarter of 2018 was due to less projects in North America offset by an increase in projects in Colombia. The increase in the second quarter of 2017 was due to more projects in North America and Colombia offset by no projects in Bolivia and New Zealand.

We also reported adjusted gross loss of 2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with adjusted gross profit of 11.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 and adjusted gross profit of 1.9 million for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was negative 7.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to positive 6 million for the first quarter of 2018 and negative 3.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Both adjusted gross loss and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by less favorable pricing when taking into account the fixed costs involved in our projects. Adjusted gross loss or profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are described in our earnings release under non-GAAP measures.

For the second quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of 33.3 million or a negative $2.24 per basic share and diluted share compared to a net loss of 1.5 million or negative $3.79 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2017, we reported a net loss of 17.8 million, or a negative $1.91 per basic and diluted share.

During the second quarter of 2018, we recorded a provision for doubtful accounts in the amount of 19 million related to our long-term 78.1 million account receivable with a customer in Alaska.

Based upon assumptions made regarding the state of Alaska’s ability to issue bonds to repurchase outstanding tax credits, the length of time until the bonds could be issued, the data we expect will want to remain confidential, and the likelihood of a discounted adjustment on our one remaining pending tax credit application, we determined that it was reasonable to estimate that we would receive approximately 56.5 million in proceeds from the state of Alaska’s issuance of bonds.

Additionally, we believe we will be successful in our ability to monetize approximately 2.7 million of existing tax credits in the secondary market at a small discount to face value. Please refer to Note 3 in the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, along with additional disclosures contained in our Form 10-Q filed for the period ended June 30, 2018 for additional details.

Lastly, as of June 30, 2018, our cash and cash equivalents totaled 4.5 million, working capital was 2 million, total debt at face value, excluding net unamortized premiums or discounts, was 57.8 million, and total stockholders’ equity was 10.2 million.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 were 0.6 million compared to 0.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. The low level of capital expenditures in both periods was primarily due to the continuation of unfavorable conditions in the oil and gas industry.

At this point, I’ll turn the call back over to Jeff to walk through the investor update presentation.

Jeff Hastings

Thanks, Brent. If you don’t have access to the presentation, please visit the investor section of our Web site to download a copy of it. If you’re listening to the call through the webcast portal, you’ll be able to see and follow the presentation real time.

I’ll begin on the presentation on Slide 2, which is snapshot of the corporate profile and the forward-looking statements which were reviewed earlier by Ryan and which will apply to this presentation as well.

SAE is a vertically integrated global provider of logistics and geophysical services which was founded in 2016. We are a full service provider with the ability to facilitate projects from conception to data acquisition to data processing and interpretation.

We offer a broad range of specialized geophysical solutions to the petroleum and mining industry which include 2D, 3D, 4D and compressive sensing seismic data acquisition services in land, transition zone, shallow water and deep water marine environments.

We have extensive experience and expertise working in operational complex areas with topographic, cultural and environmental challenges. Our data processing and interpretation services emphasize on quality and deliverability through a specialized suite of advanced technologies including signal processing, depth imaging, multi-component processing, AVO processing and quantitative interpretation.

The acquisition of the Geokinetics’ assets will allow SAE to service additional, complementary markets, improve cash flow on new projects, provide access to new and leading technologies and product lines and, most importantly, provide incremental value to an expanded customer base.

In terms of new and enhanced markets in the Lower 48, we will field up to three crews targeting multiple unconventional resource plays in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP STACK, Austin Chalk, Utica and Marcellus basins.

In Australia, we’ve increased our capability to offer two acquisition crews. We’ve enhanced the market in Canada and we’ll offer up to four crews in Canada. And we’ve enhanced our Southeast Asia and Malaysia offering by increasing our TZ and shallow water capabilities.

In terms of new capabilities, we now have a full scale data processing and interpretation services, a unique suite of patent-protected technologies, reservoir characterization and optimization imaging through time-lapse 4D micro-seismic and enhanced shallow water and marine capabilities to complement our current TZ and deep water experience.

In terms of new equipment brought on by the transaction, we have increased our land inventory, our marine inventory and our processing inventory. Our increases in land inventory include approximately 180,000 channels of seismic equipment and 90,000 geophones of which 73,500 are Gen 2 Fairfield nodes.

Our source complement has increased – our land source complement has increased by 200 conventional vibrators, 30 mini vibrators, 20 impulsive OnSEIS units and a complement of heli portable and mechanized drills.

In terms of the marine equipment, we’ve increased our channel count by 3,000, our hydrophone count by 22,000. We have increased the size of our marine airgun inventory and compressors and we have added 35 shallow water TZ specific vessels to the fleet.

From a geographical perspective, we now have assets and personnel strategically positioned to pursue, capture and perform projects across the globe which will improve our ability to compete.

The green dots on this slide are the SAE legacy markets, the black dots are either in markets where we’ve enhanced markets or new markets open to SAE and our headquarters will remain in Houston.

As I mentioned before, data acquisition services will include 2D, 3D, 4D and compressive sensing. Acquisition techniques will include land; transition zone, the area between land and shallow water; shallow water, 0 to 300 meters; and deep water environments in 300 meters or greater.

Since 2006, SAE has operated an asset-light model, renting most of its equipment on a project-by-project basis as contracts are awarded to the company. The owned inventory as a result of this transaction will improve service to customers across the globe. SAE will no longer be reliant on the availability in the rental market and customers will have an option to express their preferred equipment. SAE can now service a multitude of high channel count and high source count projects. The acquired technology SAE will be offered will offer additional source options as well.

In terms of data processing, the new imaging technologies, workflows, and highly skilled teams will turn raw data into information customers can trust to support for critical exploration decisions.

New processing capabilities will complement SAE’s recent implementation of compressive sensing methodologies and will include integrated reservoir geosciences, time and signal processing, depth imaging and quantitative interpretation.

In terms of the new technology that we currently have access to, which will complement the current SAE offering, this slide reviews several of new technologies and I’ll run through these quickly.

The AquaVib is the only existing fully testing shallow water marine vibrator and is an alternative to airguns in geographies and during seasons when airguns are otherwise restricted. I believe many areas along the coastal areas of Malaysia and Brazil in areas were airguns cannot – we cannot take our airguns that this will be an advantage to us.

Symphony is a proprietary seismic acquisition method developed to reduce the cost associated with acquiring high-fidelity broadband seismic. It will improve imaging and can improve imaging without a meaningful increase in the pricing relative to our competitors.

ActiveFrac is a proprietary design to show which fractures remain open after a fracturing job has been completed. Existing methods indicate the volume of the rock fractured, there is stimulated rock volume but not the final productive volume, which we believe ActiveFrac will be able to image.

Through process – acquisition of the processing technology, we’ll be able to offer Diamond and Ethos platforms each with their own suite of complementary processing flows and capabilities.

The OnSEIS version II is a proprietary impulsive onshore source that is an alternative to dynamite and vibroseis. In many areas where dynamite can’t be used or in cultural areas or sensitive areas where power levels of vibrators or charge size and dynamite needs to be reduced, the OnSEIS can produce a better quality product at a significantly lower price.

We will continue to advance our compressive sensing methodology in offering which is a randomized sampling which involves multiple sources shooting simultaneously, along with improving sampling efficiency for both sources and receivers. Compared to conventional designs, a compressive sensing survey achieves an order of magnitude of improvement in field acquisition efficiency and step-function improvements in data quality.

In terms of quality, health, safety and environment, SAE continues setting a standard for responsible stewardship through industry-leading quality, health, safety and environmental programs.

In the Arctic, in Alaska and Canada, SAE has never had an EPA recordable spill or significant tundra damage. All the vehicles are equipped with – all the low ground pressure vehicles are equipped with spill protection, are continually maintained to reduce the likelihood of spills occurring.

In the jungles of Latin America and South America, SAE prides itself on maintaining strong and positive relationships with the local communities in which it operates. We specialize in line cutting and under-canopy-avoidance techniques and reforestation activities all which assist SAE in returning the environment to a natural standard.

In terms of our global health and safety performance, we continue to be an industry leader with a robust health and safety program along with an effective injury management program that continues to produce significantly lower injury frequency rates to that of our competitors for industry standards.

The combination of SAE and the Geokinetics’ assets and personnel continues to differentiate our business model. On this slide you can see seven of our competitors in the right-hand columns with the left-hand column with the dotted green line around it is the SAE services that we’re offering which include North American land acquisition, international land acquisition, transition zone, shallow water, deep water and data processing and interpretation services.

I’ll now turn things over to Brent Whiteley, our CFO, to touch on a few financial aspects of the asset acquisition. Brent, if you could go ahead please.

Brent Whiteley

Thanks, Jeff. Moving to Slide 12. This provides an update of our current backlog with outstanding per forma and acquisition. As of June 30, 2018, and including the effects of the Geokinetics acquisition, our pro forma backlog was 80 million which is as you can see a substantial improvement to our backlog trend. And bids outstanding totaled 491.8 million.

Approximately 96% of our backlog is comprised of data acquisition projects and the remainder is comprised of data processing projects. Additionally, approximately 96% of the data acquisition projects are located in North America, split primarily between Alaska and the Lower 48.

We currently expect to complete approximately 40% of projects in our pro forma backlog as of June 30 during the remainder of this year, with the balance scheduled to be performed in 2019.

Please note, however, that the estimations of realization from our backlog can be impacted by a number of factors, including deteriorating industry conditions, customer delays or cancellations, permitting or project delays and environmental conditions.

Moving to Slide 13. Slide 13 shows the changes that have been recently announced to our capital structure. Starting in the far left-hand part of the slide, you’ll see our current capital structure and our current shares outstanding, 42.485 million. This includes the dilutive effect of the Series C and Series B warrants in the share count number that I provided. You also see our debt structure on the top part of that section.

Moving to the right, we did have a preferred – equitization of our preferred Series A shares. You see the effects of that equitization in the lower part of that section which increases our shares outstanding to approximately 151.326 million.

The next part of that slide shows the purchase money facility that was brought in to acquire the Geokinetics assets you see on the top part of that slide, the purchase money that was brought in and added to that part of our capital structure. No changes to the share count or the lower part of the capital structure.

Moving further over, we’ve recently announced a – the start of a convertible note financing. Once that financing is brought on, you’ll see the effects of debt being taken down by that financing and how that moves into our capital structure on the top part. Once again, from that financing convertible note coming in place, no changes to the bottom part of the capital structure as reflected on that slide.

We have shown for illustrative purposes since the note that is being brought on is a convertible note, the effect of the conversion of that note, there are many conditions for the conversion of that note but we have just provided this for illustrative purposes. And you’ll see the effect of the conversion of that note into equity on the top part of our capital structure and you see that our share increase in the bottom part of the capital structure upon conversion of that note.

All of these share counts, of course, are estimates and are changed by fractional shares and other factors. So these are just estimates that we’re being provided so the market can get an understanding of our capital structure and get a more illustrative look at what’s happening in our capital structure and what can happen in the future.

And now I’ll turn it back over to Jeff for some closing remarks and before we open for questions. Jeff, go ahead.

Jeff Hastings

Thanks. In closing, the second quarter was an exciting and a very transformative period for the company. While activity in many of our markets remained historically low, we chose this time to focus on our position within the industry and bringing our capital structure to a level that will substantially improve our competitiveness as market conditions begin to improve.

Our rationale for this acquisition is centered around three objectives; capture equipment synergies through the reduction in rental expenses, gain immediate access to new and complementary markets and add new service capabilities to increase the value to our customers.

In this prolonged market downturn and at current pricing levels, we can no longer afford to exchange cash generation for financial flexibility. Our potential cash generation in the future when growth in activity returns will be positively affected by eliminating the need to most often rent equipment. The strategic transaction also broadens our geographic reach and positions us to efficiently pursue and capitalize new opportunities.

As illustrated by the immediate improvement in our contracted backlog, we expect having access to unconventional resource plays in the Lower 48 will diversify our historically conventionally focused internationally leveraged footprint and open new markets to SAE.

We are also excited to gain the data processing and software capabilities that Geokinetics has spent years development. In addition to data processing, as a standalone service we believe we have an advantage in being able to offer incremental value to our customers by extending our proven single provider approach offering a start-to-finish in-house logistics and data acquisition capabilities to include data processing and interpretation services utilizing cutting-edge software and expertise.

We also recently initiated certain interrelated transactions to simply our capital structure, improve our liquidity and reduce our interest expense so that we are appropriately positioned to maximize stockholder value once we are able to fully realize the expected benefits from the Geokinetics transaction.

The conversion of our Series A preferred stock will simply our equity structure and will eliminate the dividend payable that was accruing at an 8% annual rate. Additionally, the new convertible notes we hope to issue will allow us to repay certain credit facilities with new 6% paper with a longer-term maturity into 2023.

While currently subject to legal challenges, the state of Alaska has authorized issuing bonds to repurchase the outstanding tax credits. And as a result, over the next 18 months or possibly earlier we hope to be in a position where our net debt is below $60 million.

Ultimately, we believe this strategic acquisition and the related capital structure transaction along with the continued support of our employees and key stakeholders will enable us to achieve our goal in leveraging SAE’s best-in-class operational history to become a market leader in onshore, near-shore data acquisition and processing services worldwide.

With that said, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for questions.

