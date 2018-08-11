Intercept Pharmaceuticals: What Q2 2018 Earnings Foretell

Don’t assume that the high price at which a stock may be selling in relation to earnings is necessarily an indication that further growth in those earnings has largely been already discounted in the price. - Philip Fisher

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ICPT) is a robust grower with substantial unlocked value due to an upcoming clinical binary. We are highly intrigued by the clinical outcomes and prospects of OCA - a potential medicine to treat NASH. At one point, the stock traded as low as $54 due to the market inefficiency effect. Nevertheless, the shares have regained the momentum and thereby concluded the latest trading session at $100.83. The elephant in the room is whether there are further upsides to this grower. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis while focusing on the Q2 earnings.

Figure 1: Intercept stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

We’d like to briefly go over the corporate background for new investors. If you are already familiar with Intercept, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York City, NY, Intercept is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel therapeutics to service the liver disease market (Figure 2). The lead molecule is a semisynthetic bile acid known as OCA. As alluded, it is already FDA-approved to treat PBC combinations with ursodeoxycholic acid (“UDCA”) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA (or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Intercept)

By binding to the “holy grail” receptor farnesoid X (“FXR”) with 100X the affinity as regular bile acid, OCA induces a plethora of physiologic responses (Figure 3). Consequently, the stellar mechanism of action enabled OCA to potentially become the first molecule that services the highly prevalent condition, NASH.

Figure 3: Key physiologic responses from FXR activation by OCA. (Source: Intercept).

Of note, an approved drug still being monitored in a Phase 4 study after launch in what is referred to as a post-marketing surveillance. As alluded to, there was a post-marketing surveillance issue with Ocaliva - found back on Sep. 25, 2017. As it turned out, it was a non-concern. Nevertheless, the market inefficiency kicked in as investors viewed the stock with a sense of over pessimism. As a testament to Warren Buffett’s wisdom, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” the temporary concern created an excellent entry point for the opportunistic investors.

Likewise, the market concurrently is viewing the lipid changes associated with OCA with the strong skepticism. Be that as it may, OCA has a highly favorable efficacy and safety profile, which positioned it as one of the leading drugs to potentially service NASH. As the first of its kind, OCA is a revolutionary molecule that is most likely to transform this niche. Interestingly, Intercept is our top turnaround prospect featured in the Q2 2018 portfolio assessment: there are much further upsides to this investment. We elucidated in the prior article,

The lid was kept on Intercept shares re the lipid changes associated with OCA. Investors misunderstood that the elevated LDL cholesterol observed in the phase 2 (FLINT) trial as a critical issue. In fact, it can be easily ameliorated by prescribing a statin. To add further injury to the insult, the stock was hammered (back on July 2017) due to the post-marketing concerns of OCA for primary biliary sclerosing cholangitis management. As it turned out, the safety issues were in fact non-issues. Going forward, we expect the phase 3 trial studying OCA for NASH to post positive outcomes. This can be a major catalyst to galvanize the shares to a new high. In the longer horizon, OCA to be the first approved molecule for NASH (and to take the first-mover advantage over competitors).

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented various corporate developments in Table 1. Enthused by the improving prospects, the President and CEO (Dr. Mark Pruzanski) commented,

During H1 2018, we made good progress executing against our key strategic priorities in our Phase 3 NASH program and our PBC commercial efforts. Our leadership position in NASH is supported by what we believe to be the most comprehensive dataset of any ongoing development program and we remain on track to report top-line data from the Phase 3 (REGENERATE) trial in H1 2019. On the commercial front, the expansion of our US sales and commercial infrastructure is expected to further enhance our capacity to provide access to Ocaliva to eligible PBC patients and the healthcare providers who treat them.

Latest corporate developments Corporate Ocaliva gained the FDA approval on May 2016:- Commercialization commenced shortly thereafter The EU granted Ocaliva a conditional approval back on Dec. 2016:- European commercial launched started in Jan. 2017 $43.2M of Ocaliva net sales posted in Q2 2018:- Compared to $30.4M for the same quarter last year Outlook REGENERATE completion in H1 2019

Table 1: Catalyst summary. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Amid all corporate developments, we are most interested in the upcoming clinical reporting of REGENERATE. Depending on the outcomes of REGENERATE in H1 2019, the shares could be catapulted to a new high.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 70% chances that OCA will procure positive endpoints in REGENERATE, thereby indicating a highly favorable clinical reporting.

Qualitative Metrics Assessment

Due to the intellectual generosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing, having the experience as an oncology product strategist, we learned to implement the qualitative metrics assessment. The three variables - science novelty (underlying product differentiation), unmet medical needs (signifying therapeutic demand), and ease of regulatory approval (suggesting chances of success - are ranked as high, medium, and low). There are also different degrees of a qualitative score for the aforementioned variables (i.e. extremely high or high). And, these factors are best used in combinations with the quantitative metrics in the data forecasting section. Per Table 2, all three qualitative variables for OCA ranked extremely high, thus indicating a highly favorable regulatory outcome (that is, if and only if, the clinical data will be positive).

Qualitative Data Analysis (for OCA) Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financial Assessment

For Q2 2018 (ended on June 30), Intercept reported $43.6M in total revenues compared to $30.9M for the same period a year prior. The bulk of that figure came from $43.2M in Ocaliva sales. The increasing Ocaliva revenues are used to power the innovation of OCA as a potential NASH treatment. Moreover, as Ocaliva generates more earnings, it is as expected that the cost of sales will continue to be higher. For the said time frame, it increased from $0.3M to $0.7M. Moreover, the selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SGA”) slightly decreased to $65.2M (from $66.9M for the same comparison). And, this was due to the lower spending for consultant and legal personnel.

Furthermore, the research and development (“R&D”) spendings for the respective periods came in at $47.4M and $44.2M. The higher R&D related to OCA development. The higher R&D can be viewed as a positive sign, as an investment made today can translate into blockbuster profits tomorrow. Additionally, the company registered the $75.2M ($2.58 per share) net losses versus $86.6M ($3.46 per share) declines for the same comparison.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Intercept to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 4) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics. (Source: Morningstar. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $538.3M in cash and marketable securities plus the $261.4M raised in a public offering. Therefore, the total cash position improved to $799.7M (92% higher than $414.9M). Based on the $113.3M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2020 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per Table 3, Intercept is currently valuing at $2.9B in market cap, which is comparable to peers.

Table 3: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Market Prospects

To learn more about competitors operating in the NASH market, we recommend investors to check out our Specialty Report. Due to tremendous prospects of this lucrative market, there is an plenty of room for many competing molecules. We elucidated in the aforementioned report,

The market for NASH (as estimated by Global Data across 7-major regions - the USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - to grow at 45% CAGR from $618M in 2016 to $25.3B by 2026. There are several companies racing to secure a molecule. Despite that other firms may have a safe and efficacious drug, we are most interested in those being innovated by Gilead (GILD),Intercept, Enanta, Galmed, and especially Madrigal because they post highly promising data witnessed to date. In all probability, Intercept will take the first mover advantage. Asides from Intercept, Madrigal will most likely earn an approval for MGL-3196 sometimes thereafter. Due to its strong efficacy and extremely favorable tolerability, MGL-3196 will cut into the market to gain dominance. Aramchol is another stellar molecule that has a robust chance of tapping into this lucrative market. And though VK-2809 will come later, its efficacy and safety should enable it to take significant market shares.

Potential Risks

Investing research is an imperfect science: there is no such thing as a guaranteed bet. Hence, investors should be cognizant of the pertinent risks inherent in Intercept. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern is if OCA can deliver the positive clinical outcomes. There are roughly 30% chances of a negative clinical binary for REGENERATE. In that situation, it is reasonable to expect the share price to tumble by 50% and vice versa. Moreover, even if OCA will be approved for NASH, it might not generate blockbuster sales due to unforeseen market dynamics.

Final Remarks

In all, we upgraded our recommendation on Intercept to a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating (and raised our price target to $450, to be reached within two to three years). Intercept is brewing a stellar molecule, OCA that is already commercialized for PBC management as Ocaliva. Interestingly, Ocaliva sales are growing at a significant pace. And, we expect that trajectory to continue to improve going forward. But that is not all, Ocaliva sales are simply the icing on a cake to power the development of OCA the lucrative $25B NASH market. Looking ahead into H1 2019 (at REGENERATE reporting), it’s dollars to donuts that the stock will increase multiple folds. Despite that the stock has nearly doubled from its nadir, now is still an excellent entry point for the opportunistic investors with a long-term horizon.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 215%, 161%, 167%, 186%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.