Term Structure In Crude Oil Warned Of The Correction

Many factors make up the market structure of a commodity. When I analyze a specific raw material market for clues about the path of least resistance for prices, the market structure is one of my favorite fundamental tools.

Technical factors are significant as they tell us about the market’s herd behavior, the strength of price trends, and levels where we might expect buying or selling to intensify. Fundamentals offer clues about the supply and demand factors that drive the prices of raw materials. When it comes to the market structure, location spreads offer insight into the price of the same commodity in different geographic areas of the world which can signal strength or weakness on the demand side of the equation.

Quality spreads tell us if different grades or qualitative forms of the same raw material are required or shunned by consumers. Processing spreads offer direct fundamental information about demand for one commodity that is the product of another. When a processing spread appreciates it often signals increasing demand for both the product and the input, and when they fall it can indicate that a glut or condition of oversupply exists.

An inter-commodity spread tells us about historical price relationships between two commodities when one can serve as a substitute for another. One of my favorite parts of the market structure is term structure or the intra-commodity spread.

The forward curve in a commodities market is its term structure. In a contango market, prices for deferred delivery are higher than for nearby delivery. A contango typically signals that a market is in equilibrium where supply and demand are in balance or a market where an oversupply or glut exits. In a glut market, short-term supplies are higher than short-term demand and inventories tend to build leading to lower prices. A backwardated market is one where a deferred price is lower than nearby prices signaling that a deficit or supply shortage exists. Backwardation can lead to lower levels of nearby inventories.

There are different degrees of contango and backwardation when it comes to a market’s term structure. Markets tighten when spreads move towards or into a wider backwardation, and they loosen when the spreads narrow and move towards contango. A very wide contango often is the sign of a glut.

In the oil market, both Brent and WTI futures have been in backwardation for more than one year. The widening and narrowing of that backwardation can often signal a price move in the oil market as we witnessed over recent sessions.

Spreads loosened before crude fell

Last week, the price of nearby September NYMEX crude oil futures declined.

As the daily chart highlights, on Monday, August 6, the price of September futures hit a high that was just shy of the $70 level when they reached $69.92 per barrel. Later in the week, the price dropped to a low of $66.14 with the bulk of the selling coming on Wednesday, August 8 as the energy commodity declined by $2.31 per barrel during the mid-week session.

As the price of the one-year NYMEX spread or the price of September 2019 minus September 2018 crude oil futures illustrates, the backwardation narrowed from $5.35 per barrel on August 2 to $4.93 on August 6, the day that crude oil reached its high for the week at eight cents under the $70 per barrel level. The spread continued to narrow reaching a narrower backwardation at $3.78 on August 8, the day that the crude oil price dropped by over $2.30 per barrel.

At the same time, Brent crude oil spreads that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange shows signs of narrowing a bit before last week’s selloff in the crude oil market.

As the chart shows, both the one year spreads on NYMEX from September, and October futures were declining as the backwardation narrowed leading up to the downside correction on August 8. When it comes to Brent, we saw some loosening of the spread from August 3 through August 6, but it tightened on August 7, the day before the price of oil moved lower. The tightening was the result of a move higher in the Brent premium over WTI which was likely caused by continued fears over Iran and the logistics of transporting the energy commodity through the Strait of Hormuz.

The action in the NYMEX crude oil spread was a sign that the risk of a price correction was rising on August 6 and 7.

Now spreads are going the other way

The price of September NYMEX crude oil futures reached a low on Friday, August 10, but they quickly reversed and bounced to settle last week at $67.63 per barrel. The action in the NYMEX spreads told us that the odds of a bounce from the lows had increased

As the price of the one-year NYMEX spread on the of September contracts show, the backwardation widened from $3.55 per barrel on August 9 to $4.60 on August 10, which could mean that this week the path of least resistance for the price of oil could be higher. The October spread reached a low on August 8 at $2.15 backwardation and widened to $3.12 the next day and closed the week at a $4.16 backwardation on the one year spread from October. The Brent spread one-year spread from October only experienced a slight widening from 95 cents on August 9 to a backwardation of $1.11 at the end of last week.

There is no perfect science when it comes to term structure as sometimes it leads the price of crude oil and at others, it follows. However, there are times when shifts in the term structure and overall forward curve can signal directional changes in the underlying price of the energy commodity.

Iran will keep oil volatile which favors Brent prices

The Trump Administration is about to unleash the most stringent sanctions on Iran in years. After walking away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement over recent months, the U.S. President will seek to put a chokehold on the Iranian economy until they capitulate and come to the table to negotiate a more favorable agreement when it comes to the nuclear capability.

However, the Iranian theocracy in Teheran are no strangers to harsh sanctions and economic distress. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the clerics who run Iran have shown little interest in developing any relations with the United States other than the 2015 agreement which resulted in billions of dollars of cash payoffs and the easing of sanctions between Iran and the west. Since President Trump walked away from the deal, the rhetoric has been intensifying between the U.S. and Iran. Iran’s President Rouhani has said that if his country cannot ship oil, they will make sure that no other exporters in the region can sell their production to the world. The Strait of Hormuz, a seaway that divides the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman could become a focal point for the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. While 2.7 million barrels of Iran crude flow through the Strait each day, 19 million barrels in total pass through the seaway which is 20% of the world’s daily supply.

New sanctions on Iran are likely to keep a bid under the price of crude oil. At the same time, since the Middle Eastern oil uses the Brent benchmark as its pricing mechanism, we could see an increase in the spread between Brent and WTI crude oil if tensions in the region flare and give way to any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes like the Strait of Hormuz. The trend in the spread has favored Brent crude oil because of OPEC production cuts over recent years, but it could become a lot wider if there is a supply disruption in the Middle East.

As the monthly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent futures shows, the spread has moved from $1.81 per barrel premium for WTI over Brent in January 2016 to a high of $11.55 premium for Brent over WTI in June 2018. With the spread trading at just under the $6 per barrel premium for Brent on August 10, the trend continues to favor Brent over WTI. When it comes to the market structure, the Brent-WTI spread is an example of both a quality and a location spread. Brent is heavier crude oil, while WTI is lighter and sweeter, meaning it has a lower sulfur content and is easier to refine into gasoline. Brent tends to be the oil of choice when it comes to distillate processing. At the same time, WTI is the benchmark for U.S. crude as the delivery point is in Cushing, Oklahoma. Brent’s delivery point is in the North Sea making it a benchmark for European, Middle Eastern, and African crude oil. When it comes to market share, approximately two-thirds of the world uses the Brent benchmark for pricing.

The longer-term trend in term structure is bullish

Crude oil has been tightening for quite some time. The last time there was a contango in the one-year spread from WTI September futures was back in September 2017.

As the chart shows, the nearby one-year crude oil spread has been trending towards a higher backwardation making low highs and lower lows. The chart represents the price of the deferred minus the nearby crude oil futures contracts, so a negative number indicates a backwardation while a positive value denotes a contango market. The most recent low in the September-September one-year spread came on July 3 at $8.23 per barrel. The price of crude oil tends to move higher as the backwardation widens. A tightening of the forward curve tends to be a sign of concern about short-term supplies. Therefore, the trend in the term structure is bullish for the price of oil.

The potential for an explosion in the oil price is higher than an implosion

The deteriorating situation between Iran and the United States in an environment where the Iranians are already at war with Saudi Arabia in the region poses a growing risk for the oil market when it comes to supplies. An increase in hostilities in what is already the world’s most turbulent political region could cause the price of crude oil to take off to the upside like a rocket ship. From a technical perspective, the energy commodity has already climbed above its critical resistance level during the first month of 2018.

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price rose above the $62.58 technical resistance level in January. The next level on the upside is at the June 2014 high at $107.73 per barrel.

At the same time, Brent futures moved above their technical resistance level on the long-term chart at the May 2015 peak at $69.60 in January. The next level of technical resistance in Brent stands at the June 2014 high at $115.69 per barrel. With nearby WTI futures at $67.73 and Brent at $72.81 per barrel on August 10, both prices have lots of room on the upside if the situation in the Middle East deteriorates and interferes with the flow of oil to the world.

I believe that the upside potential remains much greater than the downside risk in the oil market these days. Since Brent is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the region of the world that could cause a price explosion, a long position on Brent likely could offer more potential than WTI.

United States Brent Oil or BNO is the ETF product that holds over half its net assets in nearby Brent futures contracts. Since 2010, BNO has traded from lows of $8.80 to highs of $46.68 per share. At $20.44 on August 10, the price of the ETF is $11.64 off its low and $26.24 below its high from over the past eight years. BNO has net assets of $102.96 million and trades an average of 292,793 shares each day.

While many other commodities prices are falling under the weight of trade issues between the U.S. and China these days, crude oil is facing rising tensions in the Middle East. The tension between the U.S. and Iran is likely to increase over the coming weeks and months as the November deadline for sanctions approaches. I will be watching all of the pieces of the market structure in the crude oil market with particular attention to the forward curve over the coming days and weeks. Movements in the term structure of the energy commodity can yield significant clues about the path of least resistance for the price of oil.

