A Fundamentally Strong Business Despite Looming Background Distractions

Investment Thesis

CBS (CBS) is one of the "Big Four" television broadcasters with more than 200 television stations and affiliates reaching nearly every home in the U.S. I believe the opportunities for CBS to drive its revenues and cash flow are multiple. 1) Higher ad pricing received by CBS for its programming; 2) a shift in ratings measurement which began last year, allowing CBS to be paid for ad viewing up to 35 days; 3) less dependence on linear advertising as CBS shifts to higher margin OTT platforms primarily via CBS All Access and Showtime; 4) increased content production and licensing as CBS monetizes its programming for its own OTT platforms and competing skinny bundles; 5) continual growth in retransmission and reverse fees; and 6) An ad-driven political cycle in 2018 buoyed by increased political spending both on the national and local levels. As the media industry gears toward a more consolidatory business, as evident with M&A involving Time Warner and AT&T (NYSE:T), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and FOX, Comcast/FOX/Sky, CBS could be a prime takeout candidate to compliment a telecom business such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or AT&T, or another media company, (AT&T, Amazon) to gain more firepower to compete with Netflix’s original content spend. With the Disney / FOX deal being valued at ~12x EBITDA, a similar valuation for CBS on my 2018E Adjusted Operating Income, would result in a takeout price of $78.50. If a bidding war between two or more parties were to occur for CBS assets, 12-14x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income would certainly seem achievable, which would result in a takeout price of ~$87 at the midpoint. In an altering media landscape where original content is gaining importance, CBS is too small in financial resources to remain a standalone player in my opinion, and their broadcast and OTT assets make them an attractive acquisition candidate.

Quarterly Recap

CBS delivered a mostly in line quarter with Street expectations, with revenue of $3.46 billion slightly ahead of consensus by $10 million. EPS of $1.12 beat consensus by $0.01. The revenue beat was driven by strong performance in affiliate and subscription fees, retrans and reverse, and skinny bundles/OTT. Total advertising sales were up 2% y/y, driven by Network Ten in Australia, with CBS Television Network advertising up 1%, on track to generate $4 billion in network advertising, on par with the last few years. Despite the ongoing Redstone – Moonves drama and resulting headline distraction, the value of CBS as an underlying business is certainly impressive in my opinion. While the legal battle between National Amusements and CBS admittedly may make some investors move to the sidelines, the opportunity for value creation via acquisition remains a notable tailwind, as CBS trades at just 9x my 2018E Adjusted Operating Income. I maintain my BUY rating, with a 12-month price target of $77. Management raised their combined subscriber goal for All Access and Showtime, now projecting they’ll hit their 8 million sub goal in 2019, a full year ahead of schedule. They are also projecting 16 million subscribers for All Access and Showtime OTT by 2022, double the original 8 million sub goal in just 2 additional years. This also doesn’t account for international subscribers, as management is just recently getting the ball rolling on international sub acquisition. I think this highlights the value of CBS’ over the top strategy and is clearly indicative that the shift away from advertising is bearing fruit. All Access launched in Canada in April, and management is prepping for expansion in Australia before launching in other markets.

The CBSN news based direct to consumer service lead CBS to another streaming record in Q2, and CBS Sports HQ has significantly more streams and daily users nearly six months into its launch than CBSN. With these two offerings, plus the Entertainment Tonight and CBSN Local streaming services scheduled to launch in the fall and Q4 respectively, CBS should capture incremental OTT subs, further diversifying away from advertising-based revenue. This should be amplified by the option of all four services, CBSN, CBSN Local, CBS Sports HQ and ET live to be bundled with All Access and Showtime. And it comes, even as CBS stands to gain in advertising revenue given the proliferation of a new ad category in sports betting thanks to the Supreme Court ruling. The company’s already seen a flow of new ad dollars, and more fruit should be ripe for picking. In the quarter, non-advertising based revenue was 38% of total revenue. CBS remains poised to capture growing retrans share and achieve their target of $2.5 billion in retrans and reverse compensation by 2020. The company has renewed a fourth of its subscriber base at or above management’s stated goal of $3 per sub in retrans and reverse comp rates of $2 per sub. Of the remaining subs, 30% will be renewed next year, with the rest in 2020. CBS renewing its agreement with Charter in Q2, their third largest MVPD, on attractive terms in line with CBS’ stated goals is a positive sign their $2.5 billion retrans goal remains in reach.

Once again, retrans delivered stellar growth, up 25% y/y. Also a positive, Q2 total subscriber growth was up 6% y/y and average subscriber rates were up nearly 30% y/y, reflecting the value of programming. CBS is also producing 70 shows in 2018, 24 for premium cable and streaming platforms, which bode well for monetization options. The company also repurchased $200 million of stock in the quarter, in line with their plans to repurchase $800 million - $1 billion of stock. Entertainment revenue in the quarter was $2.3 billion, up 8.3% y/ in line with my expectations. Growth was driven primarily by Affiliate and subscription fee revenue, with a 37% increase y/y, along with gains in reverse comp, CBS All Access and skinny bundles. All Access should continue to benefit in the short term from the return of the NFL season in addition to subscribers now having a mobile viewing option for games, in addition to a ramp up in content investment over the next few years. Affiliate and subscription fees were up 17% y/y, buoyed by retrans and reverse comp, up 25% y/y. CBS Television Network advertising was up 1%, likely partially due to the 10% y/y growth in hours of premium content produced. Entertainment operating income was up 1% despite incremental programming investment and step-up in marketing spend. Management noted their successful upfront with healthy pricing gains on higher volume, with an even better digital upfront. Scatter pricing at the network remains up over 20%, a positive tailwind for ad revenue. Of the 17 series they are returning in the fall, CBS owns more than 80% of the lineup, which could benefit content licensing, and have ownership in five of the six new series they’ve ordered. Entertainment revenue in Q3 could be $1.9 billion, with segment operating income of $362 million. Cable Networks revenue was up 3.5% to $591 million, lower than my estimate of $605 million. Subscriber growth was up at Showtime in both OTT and traditional distribution, reflecting the value of Showtime’s original content. Cable Networks revenue could be $899 million in Q3, with operating income of $342 million.

Publishing revenue in Q2 was $207 million, up 0.5% y/y, lower than my estimate of $228 million. Publishing growth was augmented by strength in digital audio revenue, up 27% y/y and Stephen King’s title, “The Outsider.” As digital audio continues to grow, this should lead to higher operating income due to lower production costs than print. Publishing Operating Income of $31 million was in line with my estimates. In Q3, I estimate Publishing revenue will be $246 million, with operating income of $52 million. Local Media revenue was $420 million, up 1.9% y/y, a small miss on my estimate of $426 million. Local Media should benefit in the back half of the year with an expected strong political season, particularly in Q4. Management stated local media is pacing to be up double digits in Q3, heading closer to the midterm elections. I estimate Local Media revenue in Q3 will be $437 million, up 10% y/y with operating income of $127 million. Corporate revenue was a loss of $117 million, lower than my estimate of a loss of $116 million, with an operating income loss of $77 million. I estimate Corporate revenue will be a loss of $109 million with an operating loss of $81 million in Q3.

Total Q3 revenue could be $3.3 billion, up 6.5% y/y with Adjusted Operating Income of $801 million, up 13.3% y/y. While there is clearly an overhang weighing on CBS from CEO misconduct allegations, and lawsuit over CBS voting control between CBS and National Amusements, the core business is fundamentally strong.

Risks

CBS faces economic risks associated with overall advertising spending. In the event of an economic downturn, advertising and marketing budgets may be cut to align expenses with weaker business prospects. A slower-than-anticipated economic recovery could hinder revenue growth. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers, and a decline in interest in the NFL may lead to lower ad revenue.

As the company moves away from a majority exposure to advertising revenue and transitions to OTT, failure to maintain subscriber growth with its All Access and Showtime platforms may dampen business. A failure to renew network affiliations with local broadcasters and retrans agreements with MVPDs may give CBS less exposure in the television marketplace. CBS is also majority owned by National Amusements via the Redstone family, and can exercise controlling influence over the company's affairs, which may present a conflict of interest with the shareholder base. If Les Moonves is removed or steps down from his position at CEO, shares may come under pressure due to managerial risk. Should Shari Redstone prevail in lawsuits and maintain her voting control of CBS, the company possibly faces acquisition risk with a re-merger of Viacom. This could result in payment and legal risk for CBS shareholders. The Redstone trust may cause interested suitors for CBS to stay on the sidelines given the current structure, if buyout interest occurred after Sumner Redstone’s death.

Valuation

I forecast CBS will generate $15 billion in revenue for 2018, up 9.6% y/y, augmented by higher OTT subs, growing retrans fees, content licensing and political revenue. I estimate Adjusted Operating Income of $3.0 billion, up 7.7% y/y, primarily driven by higher revenue. Shares trade at 10.5x 2018 EPS, 13.3x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 8.9x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income. Assigning a multiple of 14x 2018E EPS, 18x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 13x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income results in a blended price target of $77, implying 44.9% upside.

Conclusion

CBS delivered another quarter showing that its OTT strategy is clearly delivering results with higher subscriber guidance, in addition to a reinforced retrans outlook, with sub agreements negotiated at more attractive economics. While advertising becomes less important in the overall business, total advertising continues to grow with an added tailwind in future quarters due to increasing prevalence of sports betting advertisements. The headline risk is present with an ongoing power struggle between Moonves and Shari Redstone, and it may take a while for it to play out. But ultimately given CBS stellar assets and operating results, I think the value of these assets will be realized, in a rocky, but compelling reason, for a buyer at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.