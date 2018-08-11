Can Blackstone's Recent Rally Hold This Time?

While I would not expect much more price appreciation, I think this price level might hold and pay a lucrative 7.81% dividend in the meantime.

Recent earnings have shown that Blackstone indeed seems to be able to adapt to this new landscape, growing on its essential AUM, revenue, and net income metrics despite market turbulence.

The company's fall earlier this year amid the global trade conflict was due to worries it could not sustain its earnings let alone growth amid a negative market environment.

Since the end of June Blackstone is up again, staying steady at around $35 a share, and I believe this time it may have some sticking power.

Blackstone has been noted for being stuck at the $30-$33 a share level often for the past 3 years, with each breakout seemingly then collapsing as soon as it began.

Blackstone (BX) investors of the past few years have been used to being disappointed with seeming Blackstone rallies, where a sudden climb brings back memories of Blackstone's $40+ a share days but then soon dissipates again.

BX data by YCharts

However since late June it seems Blackstone has been trying to climb up and out of its consistent price level of the past 1-2 years again, as it has hovered consistently around $35 a share since, with a relatively positive earnings report in the middle of it all as well.

I think Blackstone deserves a mild rally yet for too long the market has discounted it heavily based on worries over its ability to handle different market environments as well as its relatively "weak" non-voting stock. I think the quite strong earnings report by Blackstone has convinced the market that Blackstone can still make money and grow earnings even with the volatile and relatively flat market since the January tariff break to the 2017 rally.

While I would not expect too much more rallying in price given a market that still seems to price Blackstone stock down, due to both market hesitance and Blackstone stock's own characteristics of being non-voting, I think it may be able to hold current levels and pay its quite nice 7.81% dividend yield in the meantime too.

BX data by YCharts

Blackstone Shows It Can Survive And Grow In A Messy Market

I've previously described Blackstone's persistent issue as both its non-voting stock and the fact that it has shown significant earnings weakness amid volatile and chaotic market environments, particularly when the market ends up being relatively flat or down.

Indeed that's why it fell off its January 2018 highs of over $36 a share back into its $30 to $33 a share territory it seems to have becoming so comfortable in the past 3 years, as the tumbling stock market and global trade war concerns spread over to Blackstone as well, particularly given its international operations and investments.

However since then the market has recovered quite a bit and seemingly with that Blackstone earnings have as well. It its mid-July Q2 2018 earnings report it showed 38% year-on-year YTD net income growth as well as 111% year-on-year net income growth.

Based on that growth in earnings per share, Blackstone's P/E ratio seems to now be holding steady at its historical "floor" levels, at around 11.35 at the moment, as its rally prior to the earnings is staying put as well.

Beyond earnings, other important metrics such as revenue and assets under management, both fee-earning and total, increased too.

On the negative side it seems actual fee earnings are relatively stagnant and shareholder buybacks only amounted in about 2.2 million shares (or about $77 million at current prices) and a relatively meager $0.10 per share special dividend, totaling an estimated $200 million in cash returned to shareholders outside of the dividend. In comparison, Blackstone's market capitalization currently is $42.79 billion.

(Source: Blackstone Q2 2018 Earnings)

In terms of segments, Blackstone's private equity, hedge fund, and credit groups showed growth while real estate showed decline. Given that real estate is such a major core component of Blackstone this is quite disappointing, as it remains to be seen whether the huge upturn in Private Equity can hold that net gain in future quarters.

(Figure: Private Equity Segment, Source: Blackstone Q2 2018 Earnings) (Figure: Real Estate Segment, Source: Blackstone Q2 2018 Earnings)

The strong increase in credit and mild increase in hedge fund net economic income were positive, but as both are a smaller contributors to Blackstone's profitability the bigger trends in private equity and real estate remain worth watching.

(Figure: Hedge Fund Segment, Source: Blackstone Q2 2018 Earnings)

(Figure: Credit Segment, Source: Blackstone Q2 2018 Earnings)

Overall, the quarter was not too exciting for Blackstone even if it showed a mix of positive and negative segment movements as well as a broader increase in profitability, revenue, and AUM.

In some ways this is impressive, given the unusual market environment of the past few months. In some other ways it is a bit less so, as the market has also adapted to the new tariff conflicts and been on a rally itself the past few months too, with Blackstone's price climbing with it.

^SPX data by YCharts

Conclusion

I still think this price level at around $35 a share for Blackstone can very possibly hold. While it may not seem a big increase, as it is barely 10% from Blackstone's recent price range of around $30-$33 a share, nonetheless for a company that has been so stuck at this place for years it is significant.

The reason is because even with some market turbulence Blackstone is showing it can hold on to its earnings, revenues, and AUM, as well as growing those segments. I doubt there will be any increase in Blackstone's growth multiple but given its currently earning power its valuation at the moment also seems justified and steady.

In the meantime, the 7.81% dividend is pretty good as well. I wouldn't expect much more price appreciation, and given Blackstone's behavior in the past declines are still possible, but such a dividend that is so consistent and steady remains quite the benefit as well.

