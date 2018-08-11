Quintana Energy Services' (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ken Dennard – Investor Relations

Rogers Herndon – President and Chief Executive Officer

Keefer Lehner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George O'Leary – Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company

Tommy Moll – Stephens Inc.

Ian MacPherson – Simmons & Company

Operator

Ken Dennard

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2018 results.

With me today are Rogers Herndon, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer and Keefer Lehner, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the second quarter and outlook before opening the call for questions and answers.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to QES' President and CEO, Mr. Rogers Herndon. Rogers?

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin by providing some color on our second quarter performance before turning the call over to Keefer to discuss the financial results in more detail. Yesterday, we reported second quarter 2018 consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $152.5 million and $17.9 million, respectively. These were both up meaningfully from the first quarter of 2018. We've made significant improvements in our Directional Drilling and Pressure Control segments, where we continue to build positive momentum. These were partially offset by certain market challenges in our Pressure Pumping and Wireline segments.

We made excellent progress executing our planned growth projects in our Pressure Pumping and Pressure Control segments. As previously announced, we deployed our fourth spread in the Mid-Con in late June on time and under budget. Recall, this spread was deployed using roughly half new equipment, combined with refurbished excess pumps and ancillary equipment and inventory. This new spread is currently up and running and is partially utilized as we work to build out its schedule.

In Pressure Control, we expect to receive our new build 2 and 5/8 inch coil unit in late September, as planned. In addition, during the second quarter, our team worked with our vendors and developed a plan to retrofit and upgrade two of our stacked 2 inch coil units into 2 and 5/8 inch units. The first of these two upgraded units was deployed on August 2 and is on revenue as we speak.

The second upgraded unit is scheduled to be deployed later in the third quarter. A couple of important points to emphasize as it relates to coiled tubing and these additions. First, while these two upgraded units are not incremental to our unit count, we are taking stacked 2 inch units and upgrading them for use in the highest utilization and margin generating market.

Second, we were able to achieve these conversions within our previously announced growth capital forecast, effectively getting the benefit of two upgraded units for the price of one new build. And lastly, we get the benefit of accelerated utilization and margin generation relative to an incremental new build unit. Once all three units are fully deployed, which is currently on schedule for Q3, our large diameter unit count will increase from eight units today to 10 units, our 2 inch unit count will drop from 11 to 10, and our total coil unit count will increase by one unit to 24.

This is a strategic and accelerated repositioning of our coil fleet into some of the highest margin and utilization work across the platform. I would like to personally thank our Pressure Control team for executing quickly on this opportunity. Our team is assessing opportunities for additional conversions, but we would expect to make those decisions as we continue to evaluate capital allocation, budgets and cash flow forecast.

In Directional Drilling, we addressed the supply chain issues that impacted us in Q1, and so, our utilization margins and market share increased as we exited Q2 with 65 rigs on revenue, which is up from the Q2 average of 61 and the Q1 average of 57. While we are keenly aware of the evolving fundamental dynamics across certain areas of the completions market, particularly in Pressure Pumping, we have not experienced a slowdown on the drilling side.

In fact, our momentum has continued to build in Q3, as we are seeing customers increasingly awarding rigs and paying for performance in our Directional Drilling segment. In Pressure Pumping and Wireline, we continue to work through the evolving market fundamentals. The market for these completion services softened throughout the course of Q2. We see this softening manifest in terms of both scheduling and pricing. These challenges continue into Q3. In Pressure Pumping, our objective is to offset any near term margin erosion with the benefit of having spread four deployed.

We will not consume our assets without reasonable returns. And as we have done in the past, we will sideline equipment if that is the right thing to do. As of now, we have not come to that conclusion. Before I turn the call over to Keefer, I want to touch on the balance sheet.

With the deployment of spread four in late Q2 and the three large diameter deployments in Q3, we will have executed on the vast majority of our planned 2018 growth projects. We are very focused on realizing the benefits of these investments and achieving positive free cash flow further strengthening our balance sheet. This is something we believe we'll be in a position to do towards the end of the year and into 2019.

I would now like to turn the call over to Keefer, and will return for a few closing remarks.

Keefer Lehner

Thanks, Rogers. Starting things off with Directional Drilling. Our Directional Drilling segment results were up meaningfully compared to the first quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2018, our Directional Drilling segment posted revenues of $43.6 million, which was up 16% from the first quarter of 2018 and up 18% from the second quarter of 2017.

We increased utilization by 13%, while increasing price by 7%. Rig days increased to 11% sequentially and increased 12% compared to the same period in 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, we had a total of 4,108 rig days and a monthly average of 61 rigs on revenue, of which 53 were follow-me rigs. Furthermore, we exited the quarter touching 65 discrete rigs in the month of June.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.2 million, which more than doubled the amount posted during Q1. Adjusted EBITDA margins for our Directional business increased more than five percentage points sequentially to 12% in the second quarter. Utilization and price increases as well as favorable operating leverage and remitting Q1 supply chain issues combined to drive strong gains in our adjusted EBITDA margin.

Additionally, a normalization of lost-in-hole occurrences further helped to drive top line and margin improvement. During the second quarter, we successfully drilled 286 wells for 35 customers across 26 different target formations. We increased market share to 6.5% as of June 30, adding seven rigs during the month of June, while the overall directional and horizontal rig count declined by three rigs.

We believe top-tier E&P operators are focused on marrying premium directional drilling providers with high-spec rigs to deliver their desired efficiencies. Due to this dynamic, market fundamentals for QES Directional remain strong. And we continue to focus on enhancing margin through pricing, supply chain optimization and efficiency improvements. We believe these measures, along with the continuing deployment of additional kits, will yield incremental benefits through the balance of the year.

Now moving on to Pressure Control. Our Pressure Control segment generated total revenues of $32 million for the second quarter of 2018, which is up 14% sequentially and up 44% from the second quarter of 2017. Demand for large diameter coil continues to grow at a healthy pace, and this has once again led to sequential increases in both weighted average pricing and weighted average utilization.

In addition to growth in coiled tubing, we experienced a meaningful uptick and well control activity as we worked on multiple well control events in the quarter and sold a QES fabricated gate valve drilling unit. Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $5.6 million, and our adjusted EBITDA margin showed a strong sequential gain from 13.1% in Q1 to 17.5% in Q2 of 2018. The margin increase was driven mostly by utilization and pricing gains in coiled tubing and well control, with a coiled tubing unit upgraded in Q1 making a strong contribution to our incremental gains.

As Rogers mentioned, we now have eight large diameter coil units, which is up one from the prior quarter as we upgraded another of our stacked 2 inch coiled tubing units into a 2 and 5/8 inch unit. We will now exit the year with 10 large diameter coil units, which cements our position as one of the leading providers of large diameter coiled tubing services in the U.S. market.

Moving on to Pressure Pumping. Our Pressure Pumping segment revenue was up sequentially, however, we experienced a modest reduction in adjusted EBITDA and margin due to unexpected changes in customer schedules resulting from customer and third-party operational issues and increased competitive dynamics. The pressure pumping market remains highly competitive as additional frac capacity enters the market.

And as a result, we have recently seen pricing pressure as the market works to absorb this incremental capacity. As Rogers mentioned, we successfully deployed our fourth frac spread on schedule and under budget late in the second quarter. And as expected, it did not contribute meaningfully to our Q2 results. With the addition of spread four, we ended the quarter with 267,000 total hydraulic horsepower and 244,000 hydraulic horsepower dedicated to all of our frac operations.

The Pressure segment generated total revenues for the quarter of $56.7 million, reflecting a 6% gain sequentially and a 53% gain from last year's second quarter. For the second quarter of 2018, Pressure Pumping frac totaled 945 stages compared to 963 stages in Q1 of 2018 and 715 stages in Q2 of 2017. The increase in stages compared to the same period in 2017 was driven by mobilization of additional fracturing spreads in October of 2017 and June of 2018, which drove a 32% increase in our stages.

Our average revenue per stage increased sequentially, which is not reflective of the current pricing environment and was driven by a shift in job type and increased standby. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $8.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins for Pressure Pumping were down roughly 300 basis points sequentially, falling to 15.7%. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins was primarily driven by prevailing market dynamics and the previously mentioned scheduling issues resulting in reduced uptime.

Because of these issues I mentioned a moment ago, the Pressure Pumping segment lost a significant number of revenue days during Q2. As of early July, our dedicated spread is on a temporary break and we will be pursuing work in the spot market until we resume contracted work in Q4. Our four spreads are all currently focused on the spot market, which subjects us to a greater degree of volatility relative to short term changes in pricing.

To counteract these issues, we are continuing to work with our customers to mitigate scheduling changes and achieve greater uptime and operating efficiencies going forward. But we are expecting current market disruptions and pricing pressure to persist into Q3 and potentially Q4.

Lastly, we'll close out the segment discussion with Wireline. The Wireline segment experienced similar challenges during the second quarter that drove disappointing sequential declines in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The majority of our Wireline activity is focused on unconventional completion markets and we've experienced utilization and pricing pressure through Q2 and into Q3.

Our Wireline unit count dropped to 43 units as we monetized four cold stack skid mounted units. Of our 21 Wireline units purpose-built for unconventional activity, we had 14 units staffed as of June 30. We plan to deploy additional unconventional units as warranted over the course of Q3 and Q4. The remainder of our Wireline units are best suited for a wide variety of conventional and industrial services, and are expected to benefit from increased conventional E&P activity resulting from higher commodity prices.

Total Wireline revenue for the second quarter was $20.3 million, which was down 9% sequentially but up nearly 80% from the second quarter of 2017. Segment utilization was actually flat from the first quarter at 39%, driven primarily by the sale of our four units. Wireline adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $800,000, with the intrinsic operating leverage of our business working against us this quarter as revenues declined and adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 3.9% in Q2 from 11.5% in Q1.

Now I'll turn to our consolidated results. For the second quarter of 2018, revenues were $152.5 million, representing an 8% sequential improvement and a 41% improvement year-over-year. Consolidated G&A expenses were $22.5 million, reflecting a 25% sequential decrease and a 40% increase year-over-year. The sequential decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to the non-cash stock compensation expense of approximately $10 million that was recognized as a result of our IPO in the first quarter of 2018 not recurring in Q2.

Going forward, we'd expect our G&A expense to remain at these more normalized levels. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2018; that's up nearly 15% from $15.5 million in Q1 of 2018 and up 53% from Q2 of 2017. Second quarter interest expense was $400,000, which is down from $10.2 million in the first quarter and down from $2.8 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to extinguishing our former credit facility and term loan in conjunction with the IPO.

The provision for income taxes in the second quarter of 2018 was $300,000 and related primarily to state margin taxes. Our effective tax rate for Q2 was approximately negative 3%. And going forward, we would expect our cash tax exposure to be comprised primarily of state-level taxes.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity position. During the second quarter, operating activities provided cash of $2 million while investing activities used $25.9 million, which was comprised mostly of capital expenditures to the fourth frac spread, as well as incremental coiled tubing capacity. This was partially funded by drawing $80 million on a revolver during the quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $28.8 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Approximately 76% of capital spending during Q2 was growth oriented, while the remainder was tied to the ongoing capitalized maintenance of our existing equipment fleet.

Year-to-date, we have spent $51.2 million on CapEx. And our CapEx forecast for the year remains unchanged at $75 million to $85 million. We ended the second quarter with a total debt balance of $31 million, $8.2 million of cash on hand, and $59.1 million of net availability under our revolving credit facility. We expect to, again, draw on the facility over the course of the next quarter to help fund growth capital spending for the aforementioned coiled tubing units and the corresponding increase in working capital.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rogers to provide some additional color on our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Rogers Herndon

Thanks, Keefer. In the second quarter, we saw the continuance of revenue gains in three of our four business segments and we were able to generate improved adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. Adding to some of the color Keefer provided, in Directional Drilling, we continue to add rigs at favorable day rates. We've seen this trend continue into Q3. For the remainder of the year, we plan to continue on this path, while we focus on reliability and performance.

In Pressure Pumping and Wireline, we continue to work through the current challenging market conditions. Our goal in the near term is to offset any margin erosion with the additional contribution from spread four.

With that said, QES has proved in the past that we move quickly and will not cannibalize our equipment if margins are not acceptable. In Pressure Control, we are very pleased with our market position and the progress our team is making by repositioning our coiled fleet to benefit from more exposure to the large diameter market where we continue to see strong demand and margins. Our snubbing capacity is also well positioned if operators turn to stick pipe drill outs, an area where we believe could gain some traction if laterals continue to test new links.

Additionally, we have seen a significant increase in the demand for our well control services through Great White Well Control. This is high margin activity that we would anticipate to continue to strengthen in the current environment. We value the geographic diversity of our operations across segments to the drilling, completion and production service lines.

Pressure Pumping accounts for 37% of Q2 revenue, Directional accounts for 29% of Q2 revenue and non-frac accounts for 63%. Going forward, we expect Directional and Pressure Control segments will become larger contributors to QES's consolidated revenues. The Mid-Con is our largest operating region, generating 48% of Q2 revenues and Permian completions accounts for only approximately 10% of QES revenues.

We've experienced the benefit of our diversification in Q2 and strongly believe it's an asset and a key differentiator for QES. With the completion of our large growth CapEx projects in Q3, we will be focused on generating free cash flow and further improving our balance sheet. We will continue to evaluate high return and fast payback opportunities to deploy capital.

Given our expected return to free cash flow generation later in the year and in 2019, our board has approved a modest stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $6 million of the company's common stock in the open market. We view this through the same lens as capital allocation and returns. We acknowledge there are dislocations at times in the trading of our equity and we'll consider share repurchases opportunistically.

Over time, we are focused on expanding our flow in a thoughtful manner. I assure you that we would not consider this plan if we did not feel comfortable with our balance sheet, liquidity and projected cash flow profile as well as the opportunity to deliver an attractive return on this capital over time.

In addition, we are seeing more opportunities for consolidation as there are a greater number of deals and transactions in the market today than we've seen in recent years. Valuations are becoming more compelling and with the increased deal flow, there may be an opportunity for us to expand our platform via strategic acquisition.

Before taking questions, I would like to thank all of our employees that make up the QES team. Their dedication, teamwork and experience have been integral in enabling QES to deliver the highest level of service and safety for our customers.

With that, we'll now take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of George O'Leary with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Please proceed with your question.

George O'Leary

Good morning, Rogers. Good morning, Keefer.

Rogers Herndon

Good morning, George.

Keefer Lehner

Good morning, George.

George O'Leary

I thought the commentary around the pressure pumping business was interesting. And just given your presence solely in the Mid-Con in that business, clearly interested in what you guys have to say about that. And so I'd be curious how you guys would describe the driver of the oversupply in the pressure pumping business in particular. Is it more adjustments in customer budgets or plans? Is it incremental supply coming into the market? Is it existing supply, just pricing aggressively?

Some folks have pointed to efficiency. Basically pressure pumpers doing such a good job that E&Ps say, well, I only need a complete x amount of wells throughout the year. I am closing in on that, so in the back half, I'm just going to have to complete less. Just curious what you'd catch as the driver of the – the main driver of the softness in that market?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, George. yes, fair question. I think we haven't seen a lot of customers systemically pulling back on budgets or exhausting budgets. I'd say it's probably a little bit of everything you mentioned there. In some cases, we see that the drilling side just needs to catch up a little bit to the completion side so that points to some completions efficiencies in the marketplace.

And on the margin, yes, look, there's probably some new equipment. We added a spread, we track everybody else and there have been a few spreads that have been added. So all that on the margin can impact the schedule and the pricing and that's what we're seeing today and we're just working through it. And it's going to take – it will take a little bit of time. And the good part of this is, the market gets to see it and react to it and hopefully come back with some discipline in terms of the equipment additions over time. Keefer, what would you add? No, okay.

George O'Leary

That’s very helpful. And then on the Wireline side, I guess that's a business that probably for the last couple of three quarters, and almost no matter who you talk to, it seemed like the business there was relatively tight, largely driven by a lack of skilled wireline engineers or lack of wireline engineers entirely. I guess, what has changed? It is the same thing that's driving the softness in the pressure pumping business, is it just well completion plans shifting or what's the driver of the softness there?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, look, I'd say, in terms of our results, it's partly a macro and partly probably just internal to us. And from the macro perspective, when you – one thing I'd point is when you see frac oversupply or a lot of competition enter the market, one of the first things that companies will do is start to lead with a discount on wireline, an associated discount. And that's nothing new. So I think that you're seeing some of that in order to compete on the frac side.

Labor market is still tight. But what I'd say in terms of the internals, and I'll take the blame for most or all of this and that is that we were pushing price really hard in Q1, coming out of Q1 through Q1 and probably overdid it. And we've also been pushing to staff to get ahead of the demand coming in Q1. I think both of those were a bit of a misstep on our part and affected us in Q2.

And so, I think that's the commentary I would provide. We're going to work to improve that business over the back half of the year, probably take a step back in terms of our aggressiveness, in terms of growing our unit count and just build back up to the margin levels that we saw in Q1. I mean that's our goal right now. So hopefully that helps you.

George O'Leary

That’s definitely helpful. And then on the positive side, clearly seeing increased green shoots on the Pressure Control side of the business, in particular on large diameter coil side and that's clear in your results and then – and where you're deploying incremental capital. But also the directional drilling side of the business, I think drives a lot of earnings upside for you guys through time if you can really get that business to fire on all cylinders. I guess, just those two businesses seem the most positive in the back half of 2018.

I know you guys don't typically provide guidance, but just any incremental color on the rate of change or the revenue or earnings progression in the back half between those two businesses and between Q3 and Q4 would be super helpful in framing expectations for us?

Rogers Herndon

You bet. So just high level I'd offer this and that is that as we – as our team sits around and looks at our year relative – today relative to where we were a quarter ago or entering the year, our outlook – we haven't materially changed our outlook in terms of where our business is going. Now the mix has shifted a bit throughout the year and it's hitting on the points that you mentioned, I mean look our goal in pressure pumping over the third quarter and in the balance of the year given the market evolution that we've seen is to kind of maintain our overall profitability in that level, offset any margin erosion with the benefit of spread four and then move wireline back to Q1 levels.

We think, we can increment ahead, methodically over the balance of the year, then you turn to DD. And yes, you're exactly right, we made significant progress in Q2. We saw our job count grow markedly at the end of Q2, and that's continued into Q3. And I'm not sure what I would point to specifically.

I think it's a number of factors there. It could be the work that we've done through the downturn and through today, as it relates to our BHAs, our bottomhole assemblies, our MWD in terms of reliability and upgrading our equipment, our high-end power sections. I think also just the absolute performance that our teams are delivering to our customers in the field, the word gets out over time and our goal isn't to necessarily set a record on a single well. It's to set a record over a continuum of wells.

And that's really what we're seeing and that's how we deliver our value to our customers. And so, we've kept our core group of people through the downturn. And we're really excited about this segment. And I think the opportunity for us today is to continue to deploy additional kits. But one thing, we're very focused on is we look at our status of pricing across our customer base and we've talked about this before. And we've got – it's a pretty good spread between the low-end and the high-end and when we're seeing the demand for our services and our drillers and our MWD techs and our equipment right now, I mean, the opportunity we have, is to take the below average pricing and bring that up to average or above average. We will continue to push on the top end, but we've got a lot of solid work with top producers that we're delivering value to on the top end of that price range and they're paying for the value.

We need to get that bottom end of the price range, up to the average and move the average higher. And so that's what we're going to be working on through the back half and it's exciting. And then in pressure control, we're very excited and pleased with the work the team has done there, accelerating the deployment of these assets, upgrading the assets, really using our portfolio the way we should.

And that's all back-end weighted in the 2018, second half of 2018. We started the year with six large diameter coil units. We upgraded one early in the year. We just upgraded the other one that's on revenue today. So that brings us to eight and then the balance of the year will add our new build unit and we'll add another upgrade.

And then we'll continue to assess opportunities for further upgrade as we go. The balance – the majority of our capital spend is done for the year, as of Q3 that is, and we feel – so that kind of frames up how we feel about the year. So it's a little bit of a different mix than we would have maybe thought of at the initial – at the outset of the year.

George O'Leary

Awesome, thanks very much for the color.

Rogers Herndon

You bet.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tommy Moll with Stephens Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Tommy Moll

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions.

Rogers Herndon

Sure, Tommy.

Tommy Moll

So on the directional drilling side, as you look to continue deploying kits in Q3, is it more of a market share opportunity, or do you have visibility to additional rigs being added into the market or a combination of those two?

Rogers Herndon

I think Keefer mentioned in his remarks that we added seven jobs when rig count declined by three. And so, I'd say the short answer is no. We don't have any visibility – unique visibility into a significant shift in rig count going forward necessarily. I mean, our view is kind of based on a flat rig count. And what we're seeing is that, we are getting new work from new customers and where we've entered those relationships over the first half of the year, we're adding rigs with those customers as we prove our performance.

And so we're not counting – we're not basing the growth in the rig and the kit count growth necessarily on rig count growth. That will be very helpful for us because we've contended all along that the market for DD was reasonably supply coming into 2018. But the question was how do you supply those next 50 rigs? And that's kind of what we saw over the first half of this year and it hit this inflection point, at least as we saw it hit this inflection point over the course of Q2. And again I'm not sure what specifically to attribute it to. I think it's a combination of our performance record, the word gets out, our equipment, so hopefully that's helpful.

Tommy Moll

Yes, sure it is. And thank you. Just as a follow-up. You mentioned in your prepared remarks, the potential for more consolidation and how you would likely be on the buying side of that trend. Are the deals that you're seeing more in businesses where you've already got a position or you're seeing and looking at deals that might add a new business line to the mix?

Rogers Herndon

Well, we're seeing deals across the board. And our primary focus will be in areas where we have existing operations and that's just where we have the experience and the confidence that we can get the synergies and the efficiencies out of and that's the big benefit of consolidation, as we see it. I think over time, we would like to expand our offering a bit, but that's not where we're focused on at the moment. But I wouldn't rule that opportunity out if we see a great opportunity. But we are seeing lots of deals and so we're more optimistic on the opportunity over the back half of the year and into 2019.

Tommy Moll

Okay, thank you gentlemen. That’s all for me.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Tommy.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ian MacPherson with Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Ian MacPherson

Hey, thanks. Good morning guys.

Rogers Herndon

Hey, Ian.

Keefer Lehner

Good morning.

Ian MacPherson

So it sounds like the outlook for pressure pumping is muddle through Q3. I think you said, walk that fourth fleet through Q3, back to longer-term contract work in Q4. Is there a specific opportunity or a step-up in utilization that you can visualize for the fleet as you get into the fourth quarter? Or is that more of an abstract aspiration? And then – that was the first question. And then just with regard to the Q3 outlook overall, it sounds like the ambition is to keep Pressure Pumping and Wireline flat, although I suppose that's not a guarantee. But I would think that the positive trends that you're seeing in pressure control and DD would lead us to believe that you still have positive overall EBITDA momentum in the third quarter. Is that still a fair premise as well? That's it. Thanks.

Rogers Herndon

Yes, look let me take the back half of that question, will come back to the front. I'm not sure – I'd say our ambition is to keep it flat, but I think there is opportunity to improve over the back half of the year on Wireline, in Pressure Pumping. But, yes, there is upside potential in the other two segments definitely, as we've already talked about in the call and in the remarks here.

So in terms of the dedicated spread, yes we will pick back up on some dedicated work in the fourth quarter and that's just a continuum of a contract that we have or an agreement that we have. And then we're looking at different opportunities for dedicated spreads. I mean we've always really aimed at kind of roughly 50/50, we're comfortable in that zone, but it's got to make sense for both parties. Look if I were an operator right now, I'd be really working hard to get dedicated spreads in this soft period of the market.

And for us, would we entertain a dedicated spread, yes, we would at somewhat say reduced margins to get us through the back half of this year, maybe a six-month agreement. That's not unreasonable. And so we are in some of those discussions. Also like the concept of the dedicated spread, because if you structure the agreements correctly, it can align the interest of the operator and the service provider, and what I mean by that is in terms of efficiencies.

And a lot of the conventional historical spread work we would price that by the job for a set number of stages and then we are subject to several other third-party service providers, and I'll tell you that the operators – at least this is my sense, they don’t get us upset over a couple of days extra on a completion job as they do on the DD job, because more of the drilling is day rate stuff and the completion is more project work.

So aligning those incentives is going to be helpful as we look at more dedicated work. But, yes, so we should pick back up one dedicated agreement in the fourth quarter and maybe add another one.

Ian MacPherson

Got it, okay. Thanks Rogers.

Rogers Herndon

You bet.

Rogers Herndon

Well, thank you, everybody. We appreciate you attending the call and interest in Quintana Energy Services, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

