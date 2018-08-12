H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) CEO Anders Götzsche on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Anders Götzsche

Thank you very much, operator, and thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck, and welcome to this Lundbeck teleconference covering our financial report for the first-half of 2018. Together with me, I have our Head of R&D, Anders Gersel Pedersen. And to help me with the Q&A session, I have also invited Peter Anastasiou, Executive Vice President of North America; and Jacob Tolstrup, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations.

On Slide 2, you can see the company’s disclaimer, which I presume you have read many times before, and I will refrain from reading it out loud. So I’ll go directly to the Slide 3.

In the first six months of the year, we have seen continued significant improvements in our overall profitability, as well as shown solid growth in revenue in spite of headwinds from exchange rate and generic erosion. We are therefore very satisfied with the progress of our operational performance.

Revenue grew 9% in the period, thereby reaching DKK 9.3 billion. Remember that, so that similar to the first quarter, also the second quarter have had some shipments that are positively impacting our results, especially to China on Lexapro. The six-month period is likely some DKK 150 million better from that perspective.

Our key products continued their strong growth and reported sales of these products have grown 21%. In order for all of you to better assess our operational performance, we have split out the effect from hedging into a separate line instead of making a distribution or allocation to the individual products. As the U.S. dollar has declined since last year, we recognized a gain of DKK 277 million in hedging impacts.

In parallel with the sales growth, we have managed to bring down our cost and reported EBIT increased by 46%, reaching a bit more than DKK 3 billion and the reported EBIT margin reached 32.4%. However, bear in mind that the hedging gain had a positive impact – has a positive impact on the margin, and there has also been some quarterly fluctuation in some of our costs. And then on top of that, we have also had DKK 165 million in non-recurring cost recognized under other operating items net.

As our tax rate is continuing to decline following the impact from the U.S. tax reform, we have seen a very strong growth in earnings per share of 83%. In a minute, Anders Gersel Pedersen will revert with a pipeline update, but just let me say that we are really happy with the progress in our development and registration work. It’s important for me to note that the R&D efforts not only should address inventing and developing new molecules, but also life science management initiatives to identify new additional growth opportunities for the existing molecules.

Please turn to Slide 4. It’s important to continue to point out that we have a portfolio of mature products and relatively stable products. And we also have a portfolio of key brands, which continue to generate substantial growth. We continue to execute on our strategic growth platforms and we have seen a continued significant sales increase in our key products.

In the first six months of 2018, our key products realized revenue growth of 33% in local currency, which is very satisfactory, and all key brands have had double-digit growth numbers. Sabril and Xenazine is down 34% combined following generic competition. Here, some three years after the first generic versions of Xenazine were introduced. Lundbeck still has around 15% of the market in volume. Regarding Sabril, the generic versions have taken some 35% of the volume and it looks relatively stable. In local currency, all three regions are growing and are developing in line with expectations.

Please turn to Slide 5. Our North American region is continuing their solid performance by growing 14% in local currency. It is still our keep brands, which drives the growth for the region. For the full-year 2018, North America expected to continue growing in local currency despite the expected negative effect from loss of exclusivity on Onfi in the fourth quarter.

Please turn to Slide 6. International markets, which includes our emerging market business, but also countries such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, increased 11% in local currency for the period and constitutes 22% of our total revenue base. This region is still early in the launch of our key products, which constitute 14% of total revenue for the region.

We expect to see significant long-term growth for these products in the region. In China, we recently launched Azilect and Brintellix. However, please note that especially China has been positive – positively impacted by the major shipments in the first-half of this year, and we will see some destocking of Lexapro in the coming quarters.

Please turn to Slide 7. Europe has seen a nice turnaround. It has now grown by 6% to DKK 1.5 billion, driven by the key products, which now constitutes 42% of sales. The key markets for Lundbeck in Europe, France, Italy and Spain, which constitutes around 43% of sales in the region. Rexulti has been formally approved for schizophrenia in Europe, including Switzerland, and we expect to start launching in the first-half of 2019.

Please turn to Slide 8. Revenue from Brintellix/Trintellix reached DKK 999 million in the period of which 54% was generated in North America. However, countries in both Europe and in international markets also make valuable contributions to the total Brintellix revenue.

In the three large European markets, France, Italy and Spain, we see volume market share getting close to or exceeding 2% and the value shares in the 5% to 6% range and and with continued strong momentum. We also see a solid performance in countries such as South Korea and Canada and then it has been recently launched in China.

In the U.S., Trintellix has a volume share of 0.7% and a value share of close to 17%, and both are still increasing. Trintellix is continuing to grow significantly four years post approval, reflecting strong appreciation of the value of that product, what that product provides in helping to address unmet needs for the patients with depression.

I see a possibility for further upsides, especially following the revised labeling we received in the U.S. early in 2018, a label that we expect to be further strengthened in October, where we have a PDUFA date on a supplement NDA that we have submitted to include data on treatment-emergent sexual dysfunctions in patients with depression.

Please turn to Slide 9. Rexulti is still mainly a U.S franchise, and outside North America, we have only launched in Australia. As you can see from the graph on the right side, the significant uptake continues and the momentum looks good. In terms of revenue, Rexulti achieved DKK 752 million in sales for the period, which represents a growth of 44% in local currencies and 28% reported.

We continue to have high expectations for this product as Rexulti has an attractive profile, which is highly rated by the medical community. The week-over-week growth continues to outpace the branded market in general, and uptake is strong relatively to prior competitive antipsychotic product launches. The value market share exceeds 11%. We have received Rexulti approval in Saudi Arabia in both indications, and we’ll soon start launching the product, followed by launches in Europe, South Africa and Mexico in the upcoming quarter.

Please turn to Slide 10. Abilify grew 16% to DKK 771 million, primarily driven by Europe, but we also see good growth in other regions. Abilify Maintena’s volume share now exceeds 20% in most markets and is continuing to gain market share. In the U.S., we have seen a positive effect from the approval of bipolar disorder last year and the volume share has reached 18%. Based on net sales, it seems that the LAI market has picked up somewhat compared to last year, as the year-on-year growth now is around 13%.

Please turn to Slide 11. We are pleased with the performance of these two products. Northera grew 16% to DKK 849 million for the period, but in local currency, the growth reached 30%. Onfi grew impressively 19% to DKK 1.762 million and in local currency reached 34% in its last year of exclusivity.

Please note that we expect to see introductions of generic clobazam in the fourth quarter, and therefore, we expect sales in the quarter – in that quarter – in that specific quarter to be 40% to 50% lower than the level we have seen in prior quarters in 2018.

Please turn to Slide 12. Now I will turn to our performance of some of the financial measures. Cost of sales declined with 13% to DKK 1.711 million, while at the same time growing the top line by 9%. Our gross margin has therefore improved following the change in product mix, which reduced royalties and lower amortization, thereby reaching 81.6% for this period, compared to 76.9% for the same period last year. For the year, we expect that the gross margin will reach a level of 80% to 82%. The gross margin is expected to improve further in the coming years.

The SG&A costs decreased from DKK 3.2 billion to DKK 2.9 billion, which is a decline of close to 10%, compared to a growth of the top line of 9%. The SG&A ratio for the period was 31.6%, compared to 38.1% the year before. Please remember that the SG&A ratio for the full-year 2018 is expected to improve compared to 2017, but we expect the level to be around 33% to 35% for the full-year.

R&D costs increased by 16% to DKK 1.5 billion, representing 15.8% of revenue. We expect the R&D ratio to increase to a level of around 16% to 17% for the full-year 2018. Based on these cost ratios, EBIT margin has improved significantly from last year. The margin improved from 24.3% to 32.4.% It is relevant to note that the first year of 2018 have been impacted by the additional shipments in international markets, as well as non-recurring items recognized in the line other operating items net.

In the first quarter, we recognized a gain from divestment of properties of DKK 48 million. In the second quarter, we had a gain of DKK 121 million from settlements in Australia, as well as costs of DKK 334 from the settlement with the Department of Justice in the U.S.

Next slide, please. Cleary, the negative development in our main currencies are impacting our revenue performance, especially for North America and the international markets, that is being visible at the table at the right side. In local currencies, we see solid growth in all regions and strong growth for our key products.

The effective tax rate continues to decline. And as a result, we have seen a strong growth in our net profit and subsequently our earnings per share, which has grown by 84% and 83%, respectively.

Next slide, please. Lundbeck continues to generate a very strong cash flow. Cash flow from operations has increased by 176% to DKK 3.3 billion. Net cash flow is impacted by the acquisition of Prexton in March and the increased dividend payout recognized in first quarter.

Our net cash flow reached DKK 416 million, compared to outflow of DKK 724 million last year. We expect the net cash position to be between DKK 5 billion and DKK 5.5 billion by the end of 2018, which is unchanged from the expectation we had in last – in the last quarterly update.

Next slide, please. We have a very good start – we have had a very good start on the year, and we expect continued growth for all our key products and the growth in all three regions and local currencies for the year will also continue. Additionally, we assume that 2018 will be impacted by the introduction of generic versions of Onfi and Sabril later in the year and the continued generic erosion for Xenazine.

However, we do see room for narrowing the guidance range. Therefore, the outlook for 2018 revenue is now expected to reach DKK 17.6 billion to DKK 18 billion versus previously a range of DKK 17.2 billion to DKK 18 billion. We expect to see continued improvement in our profitability in 2018 and EBIT is now expected to be between DKK 4.9 and DKK 5.2 billion, compared to previously DKK 4.8 billion to DKK 5.2 billion for the year, which indicates a margin of at least 27%.

For financial items, you should still expect a net amount of plus/minus DKK 50 million depending on the currency development. The reported tax rate is expected to be around 26% to 28% in 2019, which also will be the range in the foreseeable future. It is important to note that cash tax rate is somewhat lower and we expect it to be around 20%.

And with that, I’ll now hand over to Anders Gersel Pedersen to go through the latest update from our R&D pipeline. So please, Anders?

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Thank you very much, Anders, and please go to Slide #16. Firstly, I will say that I’m very pleased with – that we, in the last three to four months, have been able to move three projects into clinical testing within our core areas. We’ve also added foliglurax, which is a Phase II pipeline and see continued progression in other areas of the pipeline.

Additionally, we have a so far undisclosed internal project, which is getting Phase II ready and which I expect to be able to disclose more on in the coming quarterly updates.

In June, Lundbeck and Takeda announced very positive results from the pivotal study with vortioxetine in adults with Major Depressive Disorders conducted in Japan. Both companies intend to move forward with regulatory filing of vortioxetine later this year to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan.

The clinical Phase III placebo-controlled study in MDD enrolled approximately 490 patients with recurrent MDD who were randomized to receive vortioxetine 10 or 20 milligram or placebo. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline that is the start of double blinding treatment in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, the MADRS scale, total score after eight weeks of treatment. We continue the effort of getting across external innovations to support our own projects to get additional assets as well.

Next slide, please. We’re finished enrolling patients into the first pivotal study, DayBreak, on 35700. In the program of 35700, we expect to be able to announce the first headline results in the second-half of 2018. 35700 is an antagonist of dopaminergic, serotonergic and adrenergic receptors in clinical development for treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

Unlike all currently available antipsychotics, 35700 has higher affinity for the human dopamine D1 receptor than it has for the human D2 receptor. This is hypothesized to result in a beneficial efficacy profile and a tolerability profile without the troublesome side effects associated with extensive dopamine D2 receptor blockade, such as extrapyramidal symptoms.

Treatment-resistant schizophrenia is broadly defined in clinical guidelines as lack of response in target schizophrenia symptoms following treatment with more than two antipsychotics, treatment of adequate dose duration and of adequate medication also. About one-third of patients with schizophrenia have entered TRS with persistent core positive symptoms of at least moderate severity despite treatment with antipsychotics.

TRS is among the most highly disabling psychiatric disorders with the greatest impairment in the patient’s community functioning and psychosocial adjustments. TRS is associated with a poor prognosis and functional outcomes, and individuals with TRS are at an increased risk of hospitalization, unemployment, homelessness, aggression, imprisonment and substance abuse and finally, also suicide.

As such, they constitute by far the highest cost factor among schizophrenic patients. Patients with TRS are today only reluctantly and very late offered treatment with clozapine as the only medication approved for TRS. This is because of the serious safety concerns and monitoring these associated with the use of this drug.

Please turn to Slide 18. As you’ll likely remember, we and Otsuka have a very broad life cycle management program ongoing for brexpiprazole in various indications. Lundbeck and Otsuka commenced the third clinical Phase III study of brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in June. Approximately 300 patients are expected to be enrolled in the trial.

The decision to initiate a third trial follows discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, regarding two Phase III clinical trials for the agitation indication that were completed by Otsuka and Lundbeck in 2017. Results for the two completed trials were announced in May of last year and presented in poster sessions at the American Association for Geriatic Psychiatry’s Annual Meeting in March of this year.

Additionally, it is my expectation that we can report headline results from Phase II studies using brexpiprazole in PTSD and results from the pivotal program in bipolar mania during the first quarter of 2019. Especially the latter is interesting, provided a positive outcome and subsequent approval, as brexpiprazole then will have the three pillars of psychiatric treatment, namely depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which represents a very strong product profile.

Next slide, please. Lu 2513 is an active anti-Aß vaccine candidate against Alzheimer’s disease. It is designed toward an optimal immunogenic response in the elderly based on the hypothesis that cognitive function would be preserved through the early inhibition of amyloid beta depositions in the brain. Based on what we know about this project at this time point, I’m quite confident that we can start the proof-of-concept study in the first half of 2019.

Next slide, please. Foliglurax was acquired by us in March of this year. And let me add a few comments on that. By acquiring foliglurax, Lundbeck was – has obtained global rights of an attractive compound which currently is in clinical Phase II testing for symptom treatment of off-time reduction in Parkinson’s disease and dyskinesia, including levodopa-induced dyskinesia.

The first data from the ongoing clinical Phase II program is expected to be available during the third quarter of 2019, which is slightly later than compared to previously announcement due to somewhat slower enrollment.

Next slide, please. Just to conclude, we expect to have an interesting and hopefully positive news flow in the next 12 months or so. And I feel confident that we in that period should be able to establish better understanding and improved perception around our pipeline.

With that, I will hand back to Anders for concluding remarks.

Anders Götzsche

Thank you very much, Anders. And with that I would like to thank you all for your interest, and we will open for the Q&A session. Please, operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our fast question comes from the line of Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Trung Huynh

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my questions. I have three, if I may. Firstly, you’re continuing to take out SG&A costs quite effectively. Can you let us know which areas you’re doing this in? And do you feel you can continually – can you continue to effectively promote your product ex U.S. given this lower SG&A investment?

Secondly, in your outlook, you’ve cautioned for increased stocking in the second-half of the year. Could you let us know which products this could impact and the magnitude of impact?

And then, finally, you note you’ve commenced the third Alzheimer’s agitation trial with Rexulti. Can you comment on the trial design and where the patients are based and your time and expectations? Thank you very much.

Anders Götzsche

First two ones, and then I hope that Anders Gersel can help me with the agitation. The SG&A cost, it’s right that we have continued to lower the cost base. But what we have also guided you guys about is that, you should expect that it will over the upcoming years stay pretty stable.

And what we, for the time being, with our commercial folks looking very much into is, is there targets of opportunities to create even more growth. And that might lead to that we hire some reps in some different geographies. Will it change our SG&A outlook? No. But you shouldn’t expect us to continue to drive down growth, because you can see that all our key products is actually having double-digit growth numbers.

And therefore, of course, we want to continue to invest, and it also comes along the lines that we have two approved – newly approved products in China, where we will invest in getting both Brintellix and Azilect being market leaders as we have done with Ebixa, which we have done with Cipralex and other products in China.

So we are going for actually trying to more than doubling our Chinese business within the next five to seven years and therefore, we will invest. But if you look four or five years ahead, if you exclude potential launches of 35700, then you should expect that our SG&A base will be pretty stable. Then you said that we had – I might have misunderstood your question that we should be cautious about stocking.

The only thing we have said is that in China, due to some reallocation of facilities at our distributor in China, we had to make a shipment in China in the first-half that was – order shipments in China had a positive impact. And therefore, you should expect that we have an impact of around DKK 450 million from stocking in the first-half and we will not be able to sell these products twice, so you would have a negative effect of that in the second-half.

So that’s we have said. And then, of course, I also want to emphasize, again, we have guided the reduction in Onfi of 40% to 50% in the first quarter and that is, of course, due to the fact that if you see the very, very good performance we have had for the first six months, we expect that to continue.

And therefore, you would have expected us to make a huge upgrade if we didn’t see any generics for Onfi. And that is still what we expect based on that there are tentative approvals for three generics already and seven are in line for getting approvals. So that’s the reason for coming with these kinds of comments. And then the last question, I hand over to Anders Gersel to answer that, please.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Concerning the third study in agitation in Alzheimer’s disease of brexpiprazole, it’s a similar design to the ones that we have already concluded, except that we have included a higher dose of 3 milligram and taken out the 1 milligram dose mainly due to the fact that since 3 milligrams is available in the U.S. market already, there was a desire to have that also evaluated in this population by the FDA. And secondly, that we are running it in the same countries as we did the previous studies with the exception of Russia.

Anders Götzsche

Okay. Next question, please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Gordon from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Gordon

Hello. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple of questions, please. One was on U.S. pricing. A couple of large cap pharma companies had to roll back U.S. price rises in response to Trump pressure. Has there been any change to the U.S. pricing outlook as you see it, or are you still comfortable in doing something like a 10% annual increase in your overall U.S. franchise each year?

The second question would be 2019, you note the Onfi pressure that will impact the top line in 2019 release today. Looking at consensus, there’s a model for something like mid single-digit decline in revenues and EBIT next year, i.e., no EBIT margin contraction. Is that actually plausible? Maybe is it that the gross margin improvement can offset the pressure from Onfi generics [indiscernible] erosion and maybe also some headwinds in terms of not having hedging income or even having a hedging income headwind, or does that look a bit optimistic?

And then the third question, Northera, just what’s going on there? If I look at the IMS data, it suggests that the reduction in charitable assistance programs is having some negative impacts on demand for the product. Maybe because of greater out-of-pocket costs for patients? But are you actually seeing that? Is the prescription data accurate, or is there for some reason now more of a disconnect between the prescription data and what’s actually going on? Because the sales data looks better than the prescription data, so why is that? Thanks.

Anders Götzsche

Peter, our head of our North American operation, he will answer the two questions about Northera and pricing. So Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. First on the U.S. pricing, we always price our products consistent with the value they bring, the significant investments we’ve made and continue to make, and we always carefully consider the evolving marketplace and the competition. We don’t intend to raise prices through the end of this year, but we have not yet completed our evaluations nor made any decisions for 2017 and beyond. So hopefully, that answers your question on U.S. pricing.

With Northera, as I think, you’ve heard from us in the past, because it’s specialty pharmacy distributed, you’re never really going to get an accurate – fully accurate view of the prescription data, not all specialty pharmacies report to Symphony or the other data sources. So it’s not an accurate measure to use to understand the performance.

Anders Götzsche

And with regards to 2019, I’m not willing to give any guidance for 2019. But what I can say is that, of course, Onfi is our biggest product for the time being, but we have four other products that are growing with double-digit numbers. So next year, I will actually expect that, that will continue but, of course, Onfi will have an impact.

And therefore, I actually expect that we would see some kind of decline in revenue and also in EBIT. But how big the impact will be? I think it’s way too early to speculate on that, because we also have a very good momentum in the business. So, how that equation – the result of that, we need to see the upcoming months, because the business is running really, really good.

Trung Huynh

Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

Next question, please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sachin Jain from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sachin Jain

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. A few please. Firstly, just a follow-on from the Onfi debate. QH – sorry, full-year guidance implies a 2H EBIT decline quite substantial versus 1H. Clearly, two factors you called out are Onfi and the inventory destock. Is there anything else you would have us be aware of, because otherwise, we can sort of deduce profitability of Onfi from the 2H versus 1H decline?

Secondly, given the increasing focus on the next gen pipeline within the presentation, I wonder if you’d just comment on implications for midterm R&D spend. And then finally, on Lu AF, could you confirm your expectations for regulatory filing, i.e., for the second Phase III studies required, and that is the base case. Was there any prospect of you being able to combine with the second study you’ve highlighted Anew for potential regulatory filing next year? Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

So I can start. The midterm R&D investments, this year, we expect 16% to 17%. But personally, I would be happy if we could increase our R&D spend to 18%, because that means that we are successful in strengthening the pipeline. I think, the organization has been doing really well in driving their own innovation, three new Phase 1 compound, from my perspective, it is actually a result of the focused strategy and very interesting products.

Of course, we know it takes a lot of years to get into the field with these, but they could be a change in paradigm of treatment – treating patients and then, foliglurax is a strong indication also for that. So I expect mid-term that it might be up to 18%. I definitely hope that we will be able to invest that.

And for Onfil, I think, the totality of the guidance is, as we have said, that you should expect that Onfi will continue the strong growth also in third quarter. I have received some questions around if it wasn’t – why the second quarter was so weak for Onfi? It was only 23%. It’s seven years into the launch and we had delivered double-digit growth numbers and we had a fantastic start in the year with more than 30%.

So for me, it’s not a disappointment 23%. There are movements between the quarters. I expect that we’ll see continued double-digit growth also in the third quarter. And then when there’s loss of exclusivity, the generics will enter the field. And with this compound, we expect it will be faster generic erosion than we have seen with Sabril and Xenazine, and therefore, we have guided with the 40% to 50%. I think it’s more or less that. And then there will be a lot about ups and downs, but that is the guidance we are giving. And then for the last question, Anders, please?

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Yes. Concerning filings, I mean, I think it’s too early to speculate on filing opportunities. I mean, obviously, we need to look at the data before we can make any decisions on that. The 35700 is in an area of high unmet medical need, and I think that, that is, obviously, something that we’ll have to take into consideration.

But we will see the data first and then decide on how to progress from here. And obviously, there’ll be no filings prior to having had discussions with agencies on that. So our baseline assumption is that, we still need to run an additional antipsychotic schizophrenia study for 35700 based on a normal development program.

Sachin Jain

Can I just have a clarification for the second question? Apologies, it wasn’t really on Onfi, it was more on the full-year 2018 guidance and the shape of 2H. So 2H implied within guidance is about DKK 1 billion EBIT lower than 1H. Are there any factors to think about beyond the inventory destock in the fourth quarter on Onfi?

Anders Götzsche

You should expect, you can do the math, as I can, and we have a delivered DKK 3 billion in the first half and we are now guiding DKK 4.9 billion to DKK 5.2 billion. And the most – the number 1 factor actually taking down the revenue in the second-half is Onfi and then secondly, of course, the destocking of – not destocking, actually that we will not have any sales in China for Brintellix, because we have delivered – no, for our Cipralex.

We have delivered most of the shipments already in the first-half. That’s the two factors. If you adjust for them, if you adjust for the shipment for the first-half and then you take down the sales in the fourth quarter, then you will have a nice easily understandable equation for the full-year.

Sachin Jain

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Race from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tim Race

Hi, guys. Most of my questions have been asked, but I’ll ask two bigger picture questions. First of all, for Anders Götzsche. We’re looking at severe depression and treatment-resistant depression type products coming through with better breakthroughs, the ketamine-based type products.

I’m interested to know how you think these sort of products are going to change the paradigm in the depression market to perhaps more episodic type treatment and where that leaves you and your products?

Also just a bigger sort of picture question for Lundbeck is, why you’re not at the forefront of developing these given that you’ve spent more on early-stage research than perhaps other companies? And is there something else that you’re working on in the direction of sort of new areas of depression and schizophrenia in the early stages that are exciting?

And just a question on Trintellix and brexpiprazole and your SG&A spend. I mean, one of the reasons for your sort of outperformance versus expectations has been essentially a lower – a better cost control. But perhaps Trintellix and brexpiprazole are not really performing to the levels that they could have performed or people expected maybe two or three years ago.

I was just wondering, aside from your indications, is there anything you can do on the cost front in terms of more spending behind those two products to actually accelerate them further aside their new indications, or should we assume basically – use this as sort of the trajectory that these products are now heading on? Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

I can start and then the other guys can chip in. But I would say, you might have had higher expectations two years back. But I think, we have accelerated the Brintellix growth in the second quarter. I think, Rexulti is, when you look at the underlying scripts both for Rexulti and Brintellix, we are extremely pleased with their performance.

We have the possibility in the U.S. now we have the speed of processing and the label. And we will, hopefully, also get treatment-emergent sexual dysfunction into the label in the second-half. So I think we are a really good spot.

What we are, of course, evaluating all the time is how much DTC should we do. And if we can see any opportunities to invest more or less, we look at the return on the investment all the time. We look into the optimization of our sales force, how do we get return from that?

So this sales effectiveness assessment we do month by month, together with our partners. But what is important also to say is that, as I said in the beginning, is that the SG&A from a totality point of view, you should expect it to be relatively flat over the next three to four years. And then, of course, if 35700 makes it into the market, then we need to find out what is the impact? How much synergies will we have with the other products and the sales force? And how much do we need to invest in the launch phase? And that could, of course, add some costs on top.

But we are actually pretty pleased with both the performance in the U.S. But I’m also really pleased with the performance for Brintellix that we see it takes off in the rest of the markets. And, of course, we’ll continue to push that performance also going forward. And to the more holistic question, which is a one-day session, the question you asked, Tim, about the depression and schizophrenia market, we will try to boil it down to two minutes.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

This is Anders. Thank you for the question. First and foremost, in terms of the impact of having NMDA-like compounds like ketamine entering the market, I think, it will be probably reserved for a very small segment of patients initially because of the very significant side effects associated with the use of such a molecule. And I think, there’s also, from a development perspective, a lot of concerns about the effect of unblinding of patients in such studies in terms of the readout there.

As you may know, some of the placebo effects that you do see in these studies can be quite significant for even patients with these severe conditions. So they’re not easy to run. We do have programs that are trying from a research perspective to address the more severe case of depressions, including suicide areas and fast onset. But it is not an easy entry into that area without having significant side effects associated with such molecules.

So it’s clearly an area of interest that we do continue to have research in and hopefully, we’ll be able to deliver something in that area as well with a good profile. I don’t think it will have a major impact immediately on the U.S. market, what we are currently seeing and currently can see on the horizon.

But it’s certainly something that indicates both the importance and the severity and also the cost of having patients that are severely depressed to see how these products will get to the market and that may change some of the dynamics in the marketplace, as you asked.

For schizophrenia, I think, the severe cases that we ourselves also address and some others also have got an eye to clearly is an attempt to make sure that people understand that treating these very severe cases with schizophrenia also has a huge benefit, not only for the patients, but also for the caregivers and society and that, that has an important role to play. And the only way you can actually treat these patients is through medication.

So we are working hard in that area and we do see that there are some opportunities to make some progress there. But it’s obviously, too early for me to speculate on early-stage projects, when they will materialize.

Sachin Jain

Okay, thanks for the detailed answers.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Novod from Nordea Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Novod

Hello, it’s Mike from Nordea. Just two housekeeping questions. Going back to the Onfi erosion you guide for, you’ve guided 40% to 50% -- this exclusive doesn’t run out until 23rd of October, so mid-quarter or close to mid-quarter. But we only have two months then of generic pressure, or do you expect with that guidance that there will be some kind of destocking already in October, i.e., early in the quarter, or how should we think about it? Otherwise, it seems very aggressive, the slump that you are expecting in November and December.

And then just secondly, to the tax, Anders, you’re guiding for the 26% to 28% in the foreseeable future. Is that, like, three, four years forward? And should we expect it to decline gradually down to the 26% just for modeling purposes?

Anders Götzsche

Thank you for your questions, Michael. From the reported tax rate, if you, for the next three to four years, expect an average of 27%, I’ve said 26% to 28%, reported. And then from that, from 2022 and onwards, it will be, the structured tax, reported tax rate will be 23% to 24%.

If you look at the cash tax rate, then you should expect for the next four years that it will be around 20%. And then it will be, going forward, the same as the reported, because the Danish tax rate will be 22%, and most of our products at that point from 2022, will be taxed in Denmark. And then we will have some nondeductible items that will add and then we have a global tax, so it might add 1% to 1.5%. For the Onfi question, I’ll hand over to Peter to give some more details.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. And just for clarity, the exclusivity ends October 21. And in terms of our assessment of the erosion, we certainly have looked at a number of analogues to try to assess this. And there are differences between Onfi and the erosions that you’ve seen with Xenazine and Sabril, most notably is the fact that Onfi is retail distributed, where both Xenazine and Sabril were specialty pharmacy distributed.

So that’s an important differentiating factor that we believe also leads to faster erosion. And also the number of generic competitors that we expect at the time of exclusivity ending, there are already four that have tentative approval from the FDA. That means that they can’t launch before the exclusivity period ends, but we expect them to launch quickly thereafter.

And our estimate is that there is another six waiting. And so those also could be approved by the time of the loss of exclusivity. So those are the factors that lead to the more significant erosion that we expect with Onfi than what we’ve seen with Sabril and Xenazine.

Michael Novod

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Wimal Kapadia

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. This is Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So just coming back to Northera. Can you just discuss what the impact has been of longer and higher dosing of the drug as a growth driver in recent quarters? And then is that now coming to an end? And is patient recruitment now the main challenge? And then tying onto that, how is Lundbeck actually targeting the cardiologists? Does this require more investment from the sales force?

Our second question is on Rexulti. On the slide deck, you didn’t really mention the long-acting injectable subcu version. Is that sort of something that the company are looking to progress into Phase III? And if you are, just a little bit of context or color around what sort of demand there is for a product like that?

And my final question is on Onfi, kind of on Onfi, again. Epilepsy drugs typically have a reasonable tail revenue. How does Lundbeck think about that for Onfi? Thank you very much.

Anders Götzsche

I can start with Onfi and then Peter can chip in. Just to be very transparent, we, of course, have not been very good in predicting Sabril and Xenazine. And we have also – we were pretty surprised by the fast erosion for Xenazine, and then it actually, the first months, there was a decline of 50%, and then you all know that it’s regained momentum.

But it is, as Peter said, it is a different distribution, and we have looked at multiple analogues, and that is the reason why we actually expect it to be more fast. But of course, what we have also discussed with all of you, it is a severe – it’s too severe an indication that Onfi is treating, so we cannot rule out that you are more right, but this is basically based on all the analogues we have been looking at. This is actually our best guess. And Peter, you can make a comment about Northera.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. Northera, as you know, this is the first treatment approved for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. So there is a market development aspect to this in helping to highlight the disease, the unmet need, the symptoms, to help doctors detect that, and that’s actually – we’ve seen nice advancements in the ability of doctors to detect and intervene and treat.

We’ve – as you point out, the relevant target audiences in terms of prescribers are both neurologists, but also cardiologists that are often used as consults. So it’s a combination and often times a treatment team approach between neurologists and cardiologists. And we have many sets of customers in both categories. And all of our promotion is reflective of that in the investments that we’ve made of the connections and the promotion that we do to both sets of customers.

And also, there remains a significant unmet need. While we’ve really helped the customers understand better about NOH in intervening and treating, and we’ve seen many, many patients be added – put on Northera, we still think there’s a lot of significant opportunity that still remains untapped. And so that’s our focus area.

And then you talked about dosing and length of therapy. Dosing and length of therapy are on track with what we expected. Maybe on the length of therapy, it’s actually a little longer than what we expected, and I think that’s reflective of the fact that patients are getting the clinical benefit that they desire from the therapy and are, therefore, staying on longer than our original expectations. So hopefully, that answers your questions.

Wimal Kapadia

Thank you.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

This is Anders here. With respect to the Rexulti long-acting injectable, we’re still looking into formulations that will be optimal for this product to take forward. And until we have convinced ourselves that we have the right formulation, we will not move ahead with that. But bear in mind that some of the developments with that kind of projects are somewhat faster than a classical development program.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Sehested from Hansdelbanken. Please go ahead, Peter. Your line is open.

Peter Sehested

Yes, it’s Peter from Hansdelbanken and thank you for taking my question, a couple to Anders Gersel. I just wanted to follow-up on 35700 and how you’re going to communicate about this? And I mean, you’ve stated that you will not inform about – or provide any filing updates after you’ve spoken to the FDA. But I mean, are there scenarios where you could communicate data based on this data set, et cetera, et cetera? I mean, you will go to the FDA with an ambition of seeking approval, et cetera, on the back of one study only, if that is possible in the way to communicate around the announcement?

And secondly, with respect to the Alzheimer’s vaccine, you seem pretty confident in being able to move into Phase II in the first-half of 2019. You’ve previously commented on the positive type of development, et cetera, et cetera. So is that the basis – still the basis for your high confidence? And secondly, your progression into Phase II, are you also anticipating that will be done in collaboration with the potential partner here? Those were two questions for now. Thank you very much.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

With respect to 35700, we do not have any expectations that we can file based on a single study, if that is what you are alluding to. The demand for that are very significant and I mean, I don’t think it’s realistic to plan for that. We have no plans for that. We will look at the data when we get them, and based on that, we’ll obviously formulate our plans going forward.

I don’t think, you should expect us to announce any revised filing strategies from what I’ve said before until we have sort of come to a conclusion with the FDA in such a respect, if that opportunity arises. We need to look at that when we see it. At this stage, our operative mode is that, we need to do an additional study, and that’s what we will be doing. And then when we have the results of those two studies, then we’ll have a filing and that’s what we have in the plans for the time being.

With respect to the immune therapy, vaccine program, we are pretty confident in moving forward with a proof-of-concept study in the sense that we have a titer that we think looks sufficiently intriguing for us to move ahead with. We have obviously no way of knowing whether it does what it should be doing without taking the next step.

So that is why we’re pretty confident that we will do that, and we have had interactions with agencies to discuss to the extent to which we have sufficient data to move into these next study levels and have had the go-ahead to be able to do that. So we’re in the process of finalizing those programs, so that we can initiate them in the first part of 2019.

We will initiate those programs alone or together with Otsuka. We have not, at this stage had any discussions with them on that. We still have the data in confidence inside only Lundbeck, so we haven’t had any discussions with anybody else on that.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Thank you very much. I can jump back in the queue.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Emily Field from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open. Hello, Emily, your line now open for your questions. Hello?

Emily Field

Can you hear me now? Hello? Yes, I was just wondering if you could walk us through again sort of the cadence that you expect for the gross margin expansion, since, obviously, next year is likely to be down due to Onfi and then just what the drivers are, in particular, for that expansion in the out years?

And then also, just with Trintellix, with the label update, have you been able to detail most of the prescriber base with regards to that? And are you seeing the uptick that you’d expected? And then just on the TEFD potential label update, are there any other drugs that have that in the label? And if you could maybe quantify what you think the opportunity is there. Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

So, Peter, could you go through Trintellix?

Peter Anastasiou

Yes, with Trintellix, as you know, we received the label update in the second quarter, and shortly thereafter, we started educating physicians and the response has been very positive. I think, the speed of processing claim is one that resonates and that they understand. They see these types of issues in patients with depression, slower processing speed in terms of thinking and decision-making.

But it’s important to note that this is not our exclusive focus. One of the real areas of strength that, I think, is creating the strong momentum that we have with Trintellix is that is a – the most complete antidepressant. It is very, very effective. You can see that from the remission rates.

The efficacy is also bolstered by the speed of processing claim. But it also has a very strong tolerability profile, which will soon, hopefully, be bolstered by the treatment-emergent sexual dysfunction claim. So it is the totality of the antidepressant effect and the tolerability that’s leading, I think, to this great momentum and speed of processing really supports that. And we believe that TESD will also support it.

With TESD, in terms of how we think that fits in, we certainly won’t quantify what we expect this will be. We certainly think that it’s already understood that Trintellix has a good sexual dysfunction profile, but now we’ll hopefully be able to add in the label some data that will help us promote and educate doctors more on the great tolerability profile that it has with TESD.

Anders Götzsche

For the gross margin question, and the gross margin question, we expect 80% to 82% this year. And within the next five to, say, seven years, we expect it to be improved to 86% to 88%.

Anders Götzsche

Next question, please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Welford from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Welford

Hi, thanks. Firstly, just on the midterm outlook. I appreciate that Deborah’s not yet in place. But have you a plan with regards to when we could potentially envisage you giving us new midterm targets, I guess, on the margin, et cetera? Should we anticipate that in 3Q, or do you think it’s more likely that we need to wait longer and therefore, it’s more likely to be at the 4Q results, perhaps with the 2019 guidance in the new year?

Secondly then, on 35700, is it possible that you could decide to enlarge via a new trial to turn that into a Phase III, or is it your new trial likely will just continue in its current format?

And then finally, just housekeeping. Could you possibly detail for us what the income from the Australian settlements, in particular, was during 2Q? And also the Carnexiv impairment, which I don’t think was excluded from core earnings? Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

The Australian settlement was DKK 121 million in the first-half, and the gain from buildings was some DKK 40 million, and then you have the totality of that. What with the Carnexiv, that is – the write-off was around DKK 40 million. So then you should have every one-off, single one-off item in your paper.

And with regards to financial long-term targets, I think, we should not speculate on when that will go out to the – to you guys, because Deborah needs to start the first of September. And what I can promise you is that I believe that she will be building on the existing strategy and then she will get into the business. And then, when she is ready, then she will make the appropriate communication. And with regards to 35700, you will soon get an expert in answering all these questions. Anders?

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Yes. The 35700 study, it’s correct that the new study is up and running, and it can and will actually be expanded to include some more patients into it. It has a design that is somewhat different than that 35700 DayBreak study. So to the extent to which it will suffice as a support study, or in what way it could ever help in a filing, I think, it’s too early to speculate on that.

Peter Welford

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jacob Lademann from Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jacob Lademann

Hello, thanks for taking my questions. Actually, I only have a few left. Regarding the Alzheimer trial you expect to commence next year, could you talk about what sort of data you have already now to sort of – for you to go into the proof-of-concept trial? Do you have anything else other than a scanning of amyloid-beta levels? And also, what type of endpoints do you expect for the trial to commence? Will it have any clinical evaluations, as well? As I would expect you to report amyloid-beta levels?

And finally, could you talk about, I guess, a little bit more about the mode of action here? What differentiates it from – it’s, of course, raising early polyclonal antibodies against amyloid-beta? But in what way, particularly, molecularly, does that differentiate against existing other programs, yes, in this space? Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

Please, Anders.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

Over the activity of an active immune stimulant therapy as this one is very different from an antibody in the sense that you rely on the polyclonality of the inherent antibodies in the body. So you are not targeting a single species of – types of Abeta, but you obviously want to have a profile that looks right and targets predominantly the ones that you are wanting, which are, in our case, the oligomers that we have as our focus. So that is a differentiating factor between that and certain of the other antibody or vaccine therapies that are out there.

The other part is that if you have an antibody administrator, then you will have a certain proportion of patients who will generate neutralizing antibodies against that. So you will lose the effect of – for some patients after a year or two, which is a natural thing for many antibodies to see that happening. And that obviously will not happen in this case, where you raise internal antibodies within the body itself.

Just to be correct, you assumed that we had scanning pictures. At this stage, we do not have amyloid scannings at this stage. What we do have is, we have the titers that allow us to do the POC study, which includes both clinical and scanning at baseline and at readout in these patients. So that’s the plan with that program.

Jacob Lademann

Perfect. Thank you.

Anders Götzsche

Okay. Next question, please.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Marietta Miemietz from Primavenue. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Marietta Miemietz

Yes, good morning. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I have three, please. The first is on 82422. I realize it’s very early days, but very high level. Could you give us a feel what an efficacy trial could look like? The mechanism of action suggests that you probably want to give it early, like in the prodromal phase, but that also means it would take quite sometime before you’d see an effect on disease progression, so any color there would be helpful?

And then I just wanted to follow-up on Sachin’s question on the R&D spend. I mean, I was actually very surprised that you’re only expecting about 18% next year. Actually, I mean, next year, I mean, you could potentially be moving three to four projects into Phase II and Anew could be made into a pivotal trial. And then I believe in the past, you’ve also been quite open to adding another project through a deal if the opportunity presents itself.

So do you really expect to do all of that and keep the R&D spend at 18%? And does your soft cap of 20% still hold, or would you be willing to go above 20% in individual years temporarily, or is that all to be decided by your new CEO, or do you really just expect to have to prioritize in 2019?

And then a commercial question on Rexulti and the European rollout, please. Should I infer from your comments on timelines that you won’t be launching in Germany at all, or will you simply await an agreement there on the long-term price before you launch? And why are the timelines generally so protracted given this drug really fills a very high unmet need in schizophrenia? Is that because there is potential scope for off-label use in MDD that is complicating the negotiations, or are these sorts of timelines just the new normal even in straightforward indications with very high unmet need? Thank you very much.

Anders Götzsche

We need to do fast answers here. The R&D percentage, I expect it to be around 18%. You’re fully right, it could be 20% in a year. It could be lower another year. We have for three years in a row been lower, but it could, of course, I hope that we’ll have good traction. And if possible, we are willing – if we can see value, then of course, we would be willing to go above 20%. But as an average, you should count on 18%. Rexulti, Jacob will help me out with that.

Jacob Tolstrup

Just very briefly, Marietta, thanks for the question. So for Rexulti in Europe, we are evaluating basically on a country-by-country basis, where we can get what we believe is an acceptable price that will lead to a business case that is viable for us. That’s why we will not communicate today in which countries we plan to launch, but don’t expect it to be a full-blown European launch.

We will go selective in certain countries that we’ll be able to talk about as we progress closer to launch. So it’s all a matter of getting to that point. And I think the first launches will take place during the first half of 2019. And when that exactly happens is still to be finalized.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay. That’s very clear.

Anders Gersel Pedersen

With respect to the alpha-synuclein compound, the A2 compound that you referred to, that is quite correct that you will have to introduce that fairly early in disease to get an impact on patients there. And a lot of work is ongoing as we speak to enhance our ability to detect the right patients and to monitor the progression of alpha-synuclein in these individuals along clinical metrics.

So it is not a fast program, the alpha-synuclein program. But as we have also seen over the past four to five years in the Alzheimer area, then you can suddenly get some breakthroughs in some of the technologies that allows you to actually monitor and decide on patient flow in a much more intelligent way than you have done before. And we know there’s a lot of work going on that both we and others conduct in that area.

Marietta Miemietz

Thank you.

Thank you. This brings us to the end of our Q&A session. And I will now hand back to our speakers for any closing comments.

Anders Götzsche

Thank you very much to all of you for listening in and your interest in Lundbeck, and have a great day. Thank you very much.