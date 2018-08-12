AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS) CEO Douglas Brown on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Courtney Denihan - Investor Relations

Douglas Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Ibarguen - President

Lee Muller - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley & Co.

Joseph Osha - JMP Securities

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Chip Moore - Canaccord

Good morning and welcome to the AquaVenture Holdings Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Courtney Denihan, Investor Relations at AquaVenture.

Courtney Denihan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.aquaventure.com. We will be referencing the slides during this call. Today's speakers are Doug Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Ibarguen, President; and Lee Muller, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, believes, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects included without limitation statement relating to AquaVenture strategic focus, our forecast of full year 2018 financial results, expectations regarding future business development and acquisition activities, expectations regarding performance, growth, cash flows and margins from recently completed and pending acquisitions, the impacts on operating results of the timing, size, and accounting treatment of acquisitions, statements relating to AquaVenture's ability to complete the proposed acquisitions on the terms or in the timeframes currently expected, the ability of the conditions to closing to be satisfied or waived, our vendors' ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired businesses or assets and to achieve the expected financial including EBITDA contributions from them, and expectations regarding the impacts from amendments to various customer contracts, the protections provided by certain customer contract provisions, the results of our organic sales efforts and future production volumes.

Thus statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. The risks and other factors are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018 and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. In addition, during today's call we will discuss non-GAAP measures and other key metrics which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to our president Tony Ibarguen.

Tony Ibarguen

Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's call. I'd like to start today's call by commenting on some financial and operational highlights from AquaVenture's second quarter of 2018. We will then walk you through our financial results in more detail.

Finally Doug will provide an update on our M&A pipeline and add some color on our financial outlook for the remainder of 2018 before we open it up for your questions.

Starting on Slide 3 AquaVenture built on its strong start to 2018 by continuing its double-digit year-over-year growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Total revenue of $34.4 million for the quarter was 15.4% higher than in Q2 of 2017. We reported adjusted EBITDA $11.2 million a 17% increase over Q2 of 2017 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.6% an improvement of 40 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA plus the principal on the

Peru construction contract was $12.4 million a 16.1% increase year-over-year.

Moving to Slide 4, we continue to see solid execution of our M&A strategy closing on three more acquisitions; two during the second quarter and another on August 6. As you may have seen in the press release we issued on Monday during the second quarter we acquired the point-of-use assets of Aqua Coolers and Avalon water. These acquisitions increased our density in Chicago and Atlanta respectively both of which are top 10 U.S. metro areas. It is worth noting that Avalon water was our first acquisition of Wellsys dealer since the acquisition of Wellsys last September and is a confirmation of our belief that owning Wellsys will enhance our acquisition pipeline.

In addition, this past Monday we closed the acquisition of Alpine water systems; one of the largest independent point-of-use water filtration companies in the United States which brings to us an impressive base of large national accounts. The Alpine acquisition has new markets for us in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City and substantially increases our market share in 10 major U.S. metro areas. These acquisitions were all integrated into Quench immediately upon closing and collectively add more than 19,000 rental units and 5,000 customers to Quench's portfolio bringing our total installed asset base to over 125,000 company owned units.

The aggregate purchase price of approximately $23 million represents an estimated 6 times forward adjusted EBITDA multiple. We're also pleased to report that in Q2 our operations and Hurricane impacted islands had monthly average production volumes that were essentially flat with the prior year which helped support 4.1% year-over-year revenue growth at seven seas water. Almost a year has passed since the hurricanes and we have been pleased with both the pace of recovery and reconstruction efforts and with the stability of production demand. We believe this demonstrates the resilience of our operations and validates our recurring revenue business model.

With that I'll turn it over to Lee who will take you through our financial results. Lee?

Lee Muller

Thanks Tony. As Tony mentioned we are pleased with our strong second quarter performance which included year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in both of our segments. On Slide 5 Seven Seas Water reported revenues of $15.4 million during the second of 2018 a 4.1% increase over the prior year period. This organic increase was primarily due to our USVI operations which benefited from increases in production volumes and in our BVI operations which was driven by increases in the water rate compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 56.1% increased 620 basis points over the prior year period primarily due to lower costs at our Peru operations which incurred elevated repairs and maintenance expense during the comparable 2017 period in connection with plan post acquisition integration activities as well as adverse weather conditions.

In addition, Seven Seas Water generated improved gross margins at its speed BVI and USVI operations due to higher revenues without a commensurate increase in expenses. Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 increased 15.2% over Q2, 2017 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.7% reflected 460 basis points of improvement.Finally adjusted EBITDA plus principle collected on the Peru construction contract increased 14.2% $8.5 million.

Turning to Quench results on Slide 6, revenues increased 26.5% over the prior year period to $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Rental revenues increased 14% over Q2, 2017 which included 6.4% of organic roads and 7.6% of inorganic growth from acquisitions. Other revenues increased $2.2 million over the prior year period driven by the addition of dealer equipment sales revenue from the September 2017 Wellsys acquisition.

Quenche's gross margin of 50.2% for the second quarter decreased 440 basis points compared to Q2, 2017 which was primarily due to the inclusion of lower margin Wellsys dealer equipment sales. Wellsys revenue during the second quarter of 2018 exceeded expectations which had the impact of increasing total gross margin dollars but decreased in gross margin percent. Furthermore, the gross margin improved 70 basis points compared to Q1, 2018. Quench's adjusted EBITDA for Q2, 2018 increased 12.9% to $4.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4% reflected a year-over-year decrease of 290 basis points and a 130 basis points sequential improvement.

On Slide 7, I'd like to provide brief update on select balance sheet and cash flow items. As of June 30, 2018 cash and cash equivalents were $107.4 and our total debt was $171.7 million resulting in net debt of $64.3 million. From the cash flow perspective we generated $8.7 million of cash flow from operations during the quarter, a 40% increase over $6.2 million in the prior year period.

In addition, our operating cash flow generated during the quarter exceeded total capital expenditures by $4.3 million. As a reminder our capital expenditures are primarily related to growth.

I will now turn it over to Doug to provide an update on our acquisition pipeline, discuss our outlook and provide closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thanks Lee. At this time I'd like to reaffirm on Slide 8, our previously provided financial outlook for 2018. however, due to the three acquisitions Tony talked about earlier we are projecting that our full-year results will be towards the upper end of the guidance ranges. As a reminder we are targeting annual revenues between $131 million and $136 million, adjusted EBITDA between $42 million and $47 million and adjusted EBITDA plus the principal collected on the Peru contract between $47 million and $52 million. This outlook excludes the impact related to any additional pending acquisitions including Ghana.

With regards to the M&A pipeline we had previously announced a $3 million acquisition in the Bahamas. As an update we have not obtained the approval that we were seeking from the Central Bank of the Bahamas. However, we continue to work with the seller on evaluating alternative deal structures. Given the small size of this business we do not expect delays in completing this transaction to have a material impact on our full year 2018 results.

We do continue to work diligently towards closing the Ghana acquisition in addition to advancing other opportunities. As we have said previously Ghana is a very complicated negotiation involving many stakeholders including the equity investors, the project lenders, the customer which includes several agencies of the government of Ghana, MIGA a division of the World Bank, and AquaVenture. We extended the long stop date of the share purchase agreement through September 30 which we believe shows that all parties remain committed to advancing this transaction to completion.

As a reminder since this is in active negotiations we are not able to provide additional details on this deal at this time. As we work for negotiations we remain disciplined in ensuring that the right deal is consummated. As I have said in the past we would rather do no deal than do a bad deal.

In the meantime, our Seven Seas Water and Quench M&A pipeline continues to grow. I mentioned on our call last quarter that the additional resources we had added to our M&A teams have been driving increased steel flow and improved capacity to advance multiple deals simultaneously. The acquisition of Alpine represents our tenth acquisition since going public 16 months ago.

We are in active negotiations on several opportunities. Some of them in advanced stages for deals of varying sizes. Acquisitions continue to be a key component of our growth strategy and we expect to continue to show positive results going forward.

In closing, I'm very pleased at the continued execution of our company on both delivering strong financial results and delivering on our organic and inorganic growth strategies. Our existing installed and operating water purification assets continue to produce solid predictable cash flow based on the recurring nature of the revenue they generate. The organic growth they produce will be supplemented by acquisitions we complete. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and I would also like to thank our employees for their efforts and commitment to achieving our goals.

With that operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Andrew [indiscernible] with Citi. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Vlad Bystricky on for Andrew. How are you?

Douglas Brown

Great Andy.

Unidentified Analyst

No worries. So Dough I know you mentioned given the acquisitions that you're leaning towards the upper end of guidance for the year but I guess given getting about a half of your revenue and earnings and given the size of the total acquisitions why not increase the actual guidance? Is that just some conservatism or did something else change elsewhere in the business?

Douglas Brown

It's – we're trying to be conservative. Alpine is a significant acquisition, but we would like to see a quarter to give us a quarter to integrate the business just to make sure that we got it right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. Nice to see you being conservative there. And then also with the acquisition of Alpine you mentioned obviously that brings you into two new markets of Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Can you talk about what you see in those markets in terms of potential further acquisitions and organic growth prospects to drive increased density?

Tony Ibarguen

Vlad Tony here. We had a small presence in both markets so as with other acquisitions anytime we can add scale and density to a market that not only improves our economics of providing service in that market but it also improves service levels. It affords us the ability to capture and service many more customers more efficiently. So that's the primary factor and I would note as well that in 10 other markets around the country we will add people and a significant base of clients to our existing client base so we get some economies of scale there as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I will hop back in queue for now.

Our next question is from Deane Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Deane Dray

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Douglas Brown

Good morning Dean.

Deane Dray

Hey, nice clean quarter. Just a couple questions. I'll start with Quench and can you maybe it's Tony maybe it's Lee just frame for us the additional personnel costs and that just we're hearing a lot of companies talk about labor shortages and increased freight costs and maybe just expand that. Is it beyond personnel but give us an update there please?

Tony Ibarguen

Yes Dean. Tony here. Pretty consistent with the Q1 comments. We have seen some labor pressure as the market tightens up particularly for the $15 to $25 an hour worker across the country, construction jobs, other jobs are making it a bit more competitive. So we did see that earlier in the year. There's really no new news in the second quarter. These are really continuations of both merit increases and some increased costs from the first quarter. And so not really anything new to report on that front.

Deane Dray

Got it. And then Tony could you just remind us and give us the context of the Avalon deal? It's the first dealer of the Wellsys system. What's the advantage here and how do you expect this to play out from here?

Tony Ibarguen

Yes. If you remember Wellsys has over a hundred dealers that focus on their product line around the country. These are smaller companies that actually Quench competes with in some of these markets but which operate independently selling and servicing the Wellsys product at a point in time in their lifecycle they decide that they want to sell and it's a logical starting point to go back to your key supplier; in this case Wellsys and say look we're thinking about retiring, moving on and what would you advise us and obviously as the owner of Wellsys that puts us in a great position to be able to say in reaction to that or perhaps even proactively which we're doing some of to say look if you're ever in that mode, we would be happy to facilitate that process and in the case of Avalon and Atlanta that's precisely what happened. This was a dealer of some size in Atlanta that we at Quench were not familiar with prior to the Wellsys acquisition, the Wellsys team introduced us and then several months later we were able to complete a very positive transaction.

Deane Dray

Good to hear and just a last question for Lee this was a good free cash flow quarter and could you just project for us where you expect to end the year on leverage and any other financings that are being contemplated at this time?

Lee Muller

Sure. Hi, Dean. This is really going to be a function of the pace of acquisitions and how quickly we spend the money that we have. As you saw at the end of the quarter we had over a $100 million of cash. We have a good pipeline as Doug mentioned and this will really be a function of how quickly we spend it. As we grow our EBITDA it will create other opportunities for financing. We have the ability to grow our credit facility and right now we're targeting around a four times, 4.3 times gross leverage ratio which is in our credit facility and we would expect to stay in that in that zone but the net debt will be a function of how quickly we spend our cash.

Deane Dray

Got it. Thank you.

Our next question is from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley & Co. Please proceed.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Hi, good morning and congrats on the strong metrics for the quarter. Just so that my first question is on Seven Seas. Just wondering what trends you're seeing in the building of new desalination plant in general kind of on a worldwide basis are there any regions where it's been particularly aggressive in building new plants or how should we think about that?

Douglas Brown

It's hard to delineate hot spots. I think there is a resurgence of building new plants in the Middle East. Middle East went through a strong growth spurt and then done calm down we're seeing a number of RFPs for new projects in the Middle East. South America continues to be an interesting play because of the recovery of the mining sector there and both Chile and Peru have a problem in that their supply of water which is it traditionally has been snow-melt from the Andes has been declining at the same time that the population has been growing so we anticipate that there are continuing number of green fields there that people are talking about building most of those are industrial related driven where mining companies are having to get off their traditional water supply. So the water can be provided to the population and they're having to turn to [indiscernible] to provide water for the mining operation and so those are principal markets. We also see opportunities in Africa certainly South Africa we're active in South and trying to develop opportunities in South Africa that's received a lot of press about the water rationing that's been going on there. And then there also is a strong market in Asia and in China but we're not focusing on that market.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. That's helpful and then I'm just turning to the hurricane impacted regions that I made comments in your prepared remarks there just wondering how we think about sort of the outlook for those kind of worries? I think we are in the rebuild process and just any other I guess color you can add there in terms of what you're expecting?

Douglas Brown

Well, we been reporting volumes on a quarterly basis since the hurricane. You look at the volume for this quarter it's exactly it's almost exactly the same as the quarter for the same period in 2017. There still is rebuilding effort going on. There are still hotels that have not reopened. This isn't surprising because what the hotels have done the normally the August, September, October, is a slow period in fact a lot of hotels and a lot of people go on vacation in the month of September and October. A lot of restaurants shut down and so these hotels a lot of them have just made the decision that they're going to reopen in November. The recovery they start in the next season. So our expectation is just steady as she goes. We see we really have not seen any indication that there's going to be a drop-off in demand. And so our expectation is steady as she goes.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, good and then one last one for me just trying to Quench for a moment I'm just wondering how we should think about gross margin there going forward especially given the acquisitions, wondering how the gross margins are on the acquired entities and also is there any insurances of the acquired businesses in terms of how they were growing, if they were before you acquired them?

Douglas Brown

Jeff good question. All the acquisitions are 100% rental business in contrast to Wellsys from September of last year which is an equipment sale business for dealers that has a lower margin and that is the primary driver behind the decline in gross margin. It's not unexpected. It's not bad news. It's just the fact that we're replacing in other revenue at the Quench rental and core business some higher margin other equipment sell business with this lower margin dealer business but it is growing and it is a very positive cash-flow contributor and then great point to make is the acquisitions of the rental businesses that we've made this year six of them are all the high margin rental business, so as they get integrated and start to show up in the numbers here in the next six months you're going to see that have a positive impact.

Tony Ibarguen

I'd also reiterate what we said on the call which is the Wellsys business performed better than expected in the quarter which generated higher than expected gross margin but it also had the effect of reducing the gross margin percentage.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Great. Thanks for that and I will move to the rest offline.

Douglas Brown

Thanks Jeff.

Tony Ibarguen

Thanks Jeff.

Our next question is from Joseph Osha with JMP Securities. Please proceed.

Joseph Osha

Good morning everyone.

Douglas Brown

Hi Joseph.

Joseph Osha

Morning. I've a couple questions. First I'm wondering if we could get an update on some of the smaller form factor sort of modular desalination projects. Doug I know that you talked about that having some potential going forward whether you're seeing any interest there and whether anything is moving forward?

Douglas Brown

There are a number of projects that we've got that have an interest in these smaller mobile units to be honest. We perceive our perception is that those would be very applicable to the South African issue. They need water in a quick fashion. There are a little bit hesitant to enter into long-term agreements and so that's a great application for something like that. That's what we've done in the past where we have somebody who has a water emergency. They're not sure it's going to be a long-term emergency so we brought them in. I think we brought them in St. Croix under a three-year deal. We also did that I believe originally in Curaçao. So we've used these to provide temporary solutions. They almost always lead to a long-term solution. It's kind of but that's a particular application and we've got some other projects that we're working on that effort that are similar in nature.

Joseph Osha

And those may I assume that when you're looking at doing one of those that the deployment cycle is reasonably quick. Can you give me a sense as to what that looks like?

Douglas Brown

Well, the shortest one we had was in St. Thomas. There was a water emergency and we had water running in less than 30 days. Normally you'd expect to see those operating in 60 to 90 days but we cannot – we have been in St. Thomas we had a million gallons of water being produced in less than 30 days.

Joseph Osha

Okay. And if something turns into a permanent project does – is there any actual change on the hardware side involved or do you just put a put a shed up around it and that's that?

Douglas Brown

Well, these are containerized. So they can stay there for a long time and we've done both. In one case the containers were replaced by a permanent facility and another case the containers are still there 10 years later.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Cool.

Douglas Brown

We've had so far touchwood, we've had 100% success rate of turning those short-term projects into long-term facilities.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Thank you. And then Lee a question for you. I know that you'd mentioned earlier that in August some of the prepaid penalties on your existing paper goes away. You'd also mention that you'd fixed half of it. Can you maybe give us a little update on your thinking about potential alternatives there as we enter the second half of the year?

Lee Muller

We continue to monitor investment or financing opportunities but it really be a function as I said before of how quickly we invest our cash and the pace of that investment and then as we grow more capital markets and refinancing opportunities will present that will take advantage of but it's really right now is a function of investing the cash that we have, growing the company, growing the EBITDA and then we'll focus on the refinancing.

Joseph Osha

So it doesn't sound like obviously it's not cheapest paper but it doesn't necessarily sound like this is something that's the highest priority from your standpoint?

Douglas Brown

It's a priority we want to lower the cost but the key focus is investing the cash that we have getting deals done and growing the EBITDA because that in and of itself will present refinancing opportunities.

Lee Muller

The bigger our EBITDA is the more financing opportunities we will have.

Douglas Brown

To the extent that we can expand the facility and refinance this as a larger facility it gives us an opportunity to lower the cost.

Joseph Osha

And you – I believe you said before that if you actually wanted to look at doing a marketed deal that you felt you'd need to be sort of a $75 million – $100 million EBITDA company. Is that right?

Lee Muller

Yes. That's correct.

Joseph Osha

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Douglas Brown

Sure. Thanks Jeff.

Our next question is from Pavel Molchanov with Raymond James. Please proceed.

Pavel Molchanov

Question; another one about hurricanes but this one's looking forward rather than backward. As we enter hurricane season how are you guys preparing and maybe more importantly how are the power utilities and other key vendors on your island preparing to prevent the kind of disruptions that we saw a year ago?

Douglas Brown

So our facilities last year withstood the hurricanes extremely well and we had minimal equipment damage. A couple of things have changed. We've improved the way we secure air conditioning units to foundations because that was something we saw in a couple of places our A/C units got trashed but the facilities themselves we had a little bit of repair damage just a couple of garage doors but nothing else and so I think from a facility's perspective we feel confident that we're ready. The thing is that we're doing this year that are different based on what we learned in the hurricanes last year is all of our sites have satellite phones now because of the extensive damage to the cellular network we experienced. And all of our facilities are stocked with food because last time our facilities were intact and in fact some of our employees temporary were living in our facilities which had electricity because of our generators and water obviously because the water plant but they didn't have food.

So this year we have food. I think the power companies are all in pretty good shape. Most of our plants are actually installed at the power plant which makes it quicker for us to get back online. The one place that's notable that wasn't was in [indiscernible] where we're located a bit of a distance a couple of kilometers from the power plant with overhead lines and that's something that we just have to deal with, the power company has to deal with this, but it is the expectations. Our expectations for this hurricane season I mean I don't want to – we want to – we don't want to get ahead of ourselves but the ocean temp is three degrees cooler than it was last year and so the forecast is that this is going to be a milder hurricane season than last year.

Pavel Molchanov

Yes. We all hope so. Alright. Appreciate it guys.

And our next question is from Chip Moore with Canaccord. Please proceed.

Chip Moore

Hey thanks. Hey guys. I just want to follow up on Alpine; nice to see a larger deal for Quench. You talked about them having a nice pace of national accounts maybe you can talk about does that bring new customers and with your footprint what's the potential there?

Tony Ibarguen

Thanks Chip. Yes it's actually pretty amazing that across several thousand customers we had very little overlap with the Quench base which I think just reinforces the idea that this is a hugely fragmented marketplace but it's going to bring us some brand name we can't mention them we don't have their permission at this point but some brand name, national customers with significant existing install base but also with some opportunity to grow.

So we're excited to tackle that. The team at Alpine Andy and Anderson and team are all joining us to help bring those customers over and grow them. So that's going to help and one of the key opportunities here is that Alpine despite being relatively small in staff was doing a great job of servicing these customers nationally by flying people around. We're going to bring some efficiency and perhaps service level improvements to that customer base since we have people in over 250 MSAs across the country. So we're really excited about it. It was a great deal for everybody and we're looking forward to integrating them all in and taking good care of those clients.

Chip Moore

Sounds great. Sounds like a good deal. And maybe one for Doug on Bahamas is obviously not material very small deal but confidence levels that the fact moves forward I think you mentioned delays. So just sensing – trying to get a sense of the potential for that deal to close down the road.

Douglas Brown

So there's a little roadblock that was thrown in our way on this. We think there's a possible workaround on it. I'd probably give it a 50/50 that we actually get it done. It was surprising frankly that we haven't been able to get the approvals so far but we've got some interesting ideas for how to get it done. So we're still working on it.

Chip Moore

Okay great. Thanks Dough.

Douglas Brown

Okay. Thanks Chip.

Ladies and gentlemen we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Doug Brown for closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thank you operator and thank you all for your interest in AquaVenture. We're very pleased with the quarter and the strong results we've been able to achieve. I think that the net positive cash flow is important too that we're able to support growth out of our operating assets that we have and so we're really pleased with how things have come about and we're focused and looking forward to continued strong results in the coming quarters. Thank you for your time and your interest.

