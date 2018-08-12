Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) CEO Mark Erickson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good morning. I am Ayela, and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Extraction Oil & Gas Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that the remarks today, including answers to your questions, include statements that the Company believes to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those risks include, among others, matters that the company described in its financial and operating results news release issued yesterday and its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Extraction disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to factors such as commodity prices, competition, technology and environmental and regulatory compliance, Company’s drilling schedules, capital plans and other factors may cause its results to differ materially.

With us today on the call we have Mark Erickson, our Chairman and CEO; Matt Owens, the company's President; Rusty Kelley, our CFO; Tom Brock, our Chief Accounting Officer; and Eric Jacobsen, our SVP of Operations.

Please be sure to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations in our earnings release and in our filing on Form 10-Q, which we provided yesterday evening after the close of trading.

I will now turn over the call to Mark Erickson, our CEO to go through some of the highlights for this quarter.

Mark Erickson

Thanks, Louis. Good morning and welcome to our second quarterly earnings call of 2018. I want to touch a few highlights today and then we'll open it up to Q&A. I want to first say congratulations to our operations team for hitting our internal crude oil production forecast in the face of an extremely difficult operating environment out there in the field. I'd like to touch on the midstream solution in the Southern DJ Basin that we announced in early July, which unlocks the decade of very high quality development on our acreage in Hawkeye, Broomfield and Broward County.

We announced that Elevation Midstream, our wholly owned subsidiary, has secured preferred equity financial GSL Capital Partners that is non-recourse to Extraction. This capital will be used to build out oil, natural gas and water gathering systems along with two central gathering facilities and associated high-pressure discharge compression. We expect this also enhance our upstream asset value through lower well facility capital, lower LOE, greater product capture and higher flow assurance. Extraction also retains 100% of the common equity of Elevation, which I believe will yield big upside for our shareholders. In fact, we have already have offer from parties interested in taking an ownership stake. And we are evaluating how best to highlight value for Extraction shareholders.

Discovery Midstream will be processing our gas and our Elevation area. So we can now say that our future development will utilize Western Gas, Discovery and DCP for gas processing, which gives us what we think is the most diversified portfolio with respect to gas processing of any operator in the DJ Basin. Furthermore, the DJ Basin is currently undergoing the largest midstream capacity expansion in its history with several different projects underway with multiple operators across the basin, providing us with great flexibility and diversity with respect to gas processing.

While we have encountered considerable midstream difficulty on DCP system to date, which has materially impacted our base production. Our new wells over the last 4 quarters have delivered outstanding oil performance and have compensation for much of the DCP impact on base oil. Additionally, most of our current activity and nearly all activity over the next 9 months will focus outside of DCP System and on other gas processors that I mentioned. About 63% of our total production was on DCP during the second quarter. Thus, DCP's plant 10 and 11 timely startups still remain important to extraction.

On the subject of DCP's Plant 10, it is up and running and it's expected to ramp to full capacity over the next several weeks. We work to get a good feel for how it will play out prior to update in our guidance later this year. We manage to hit our internal oil projections during the first two quarters, and that's going to be our primary focus for the rest of the year since the bulk of our revenues come from oil sales. Quickly touching on our asset sales process, our current total is approximately $155 million. The process is ongoing and we are currently evaluating multiple opportunities for further non-strategic asset sales.

I would like to thank everyone for your time on the call today. Operator, let's open the call up for Q&A.

Good morning everyone, appreciate the prepared remarks, Mark, but I guess I'll try a DCP question and understand the plant that you start about a week ago. But can you give us a sense of what line purchase look like today? And then I guess as the thinking is still to turn about 25 wells at the Greeley area at some point in the third quarter?

Mark Erickson

I want to have Matt answer this question.

The first is right now, the planned hasn't run for really full 24-hour period yet, they're still in the process of starting it up. So line pressures have been pretty much the same up until now as they were in June-July. So we'll see over the next few weeks once we get consecutive runtime out of that plant and the new compressor station they turned on in July what that does to the pressure draw down across the entire system.

So also Gabe, we are seeing the lowest line pressures without we've seen in the last 10 months, so at that part if it's very encouraging even though the plant is just starting up. The reason when we look at updating guidance later in the quarter, the main drivers with DCP are obviously the new Greeley pad, which we’re in the stage of turning on as well as our Triple Creek pad, which was considerably constrained. Between those two pads it's about 42.5 mile long well, so you can see that that would have a very material impact on our future production and how DCP is lowering line pressures.

Gabe Daoud

And then I just moving on to -- on the asset sale front, you hit your target in terms of proceeds for this year fully offset your land budget. Could you maybe just talk a little bit more about the non-strategic assets you’re continuing to evaluate, and maybe any thoughts on new proceed target for the remainder of 2018?

Mark Erickson

Well, the reason the sale of our small interest in Discovery was a really nice windfall. We don't look at that as taking the place of other planned activity. And we also look at asset sales it's just a continuing activity as part of our business strategy. We're always going to be looking to move stuff off the back end of our drilling inventory and replace it, particularly try to increase our working interest in near-term drilling, which is the most impactful to company and its shareholders. So I would just say we're continuing with the process and there are other opportunities out there, we're in discussions with multiple parties. And it's nice not to have a gun to our head we can make good decisions and just look at this as part of our ongoing business.

Our next question is from Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

I think I'm going to let someone else ask about valid initiatives too, taking with DCP. On Slide 16, you obviously have an uptick in those constrained average wells, supposed to get less constrained. Is that more a function of compression that was put on, and does that give you guys confidence that these higher EUR that you've been seen, or I guess I should say the higher curves that you’ve been seeing on the unconstrained wells is going to be pretty broadly applicable across your acreage position?

So on that Slide 16, I'd say really from about day 240 on that slower increase was more due to the compression coming online. And then the last couple days we see that that jump up, that would be a combination of the compressor station being online and the initial effects that we're seeing from the plans helping reduce line pressures slightly at that pad. So we're very encouraged by what we're seeing every day the line pressures continue to ease up a little bit and we're able to open the chokes ever so slightly more on those wells to be on the same choke settings that the wells that make up the blue line are.

And then so you guys obviously -- talking about tweaking guidance. Should we think of that -- I mean if I remember correctly, really aside from this next slate of wells that you're bringing on, the next two or three quarters are largely outside of the DCP system. Should we think of this effect that's been illustrated on Slide 16, what it does here existing wells? Is that really the biggest lever on what's going to shift guidance?

The major impacts from DCP, I mentioned already, the two Greeley pads, the high potential deliverability from those pads. The other major impact from DCP was on our production or legacy production that had come off its peak rates and has the nice stable base with shallow decline. That stuff, because it had a little bit higher percentage of gas, we choke those wells back substantially in order to make room for new wells that have higher oil cuts. That’s one of the ways that we were able to manage our production to optimize our oil sales. So those are really the two keys on DCP that really can provide us with a big uplift as that plant ramps up.

And then maybe if I can just sneak one last one in here. Obviously, production guidance is in flux. It seems like costs have generally been in line with what you guys think, maybe a little bit of an uptick. But is that a correct interpretation that when you guys talk about renewing or changing guidance, you’re largely talking about the production side of it and not cap?

We’re not going to reaffirm our CapEx guidance or any other guidance right now. But to read through is if we’re able to achieve our oil production numbers or even close to it, we should be really good on revenue. For the quarter, we beat on revenue and that was largely a result of been able to achieve our oil production. I think oil made up like 82% of our revenue. So that is the big driver. And if we can hear our revenue numbers which we will probably maintain our CapEx. We obviously have the ability that if there’s something happens with DCP such that it will constrain or flows and reduce revenue, we’ve got the ability to reduce our CapEx and adjust.

And our next question is from Jeoffrey Lambujon with Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Company. Your line is now open.

My first one is on asset sales, as we think about you having already exceeded the previous target. Can you just remind us how you plan to prioritize, or I guess how you’re thinking about prioritizing the use of proceeds for anything incremental to that initial target? I know now you mentioned continuing to use working interests. Just wondering should expect per land spend to increase commensurate with more success on the modernizations?

Mark Erickson

Any access or additional sales along with any free cash flow that could occur in Q4, first use of that will go towards reducing our RBL.

And then on DCP and again recognizing it’s only been a week. Any color on your internal expectations for just how throughput actually ramps up over the next few weeks?

I’d say we got -- the plant has some early maintenance that it will probably have to do this week just to check out. The startup has been going but after that it should be running close to full time. And like I said earlier, I think it’ll take a couple weeks to actually see what the pressure drawdown across their entire system is once that plant is up and running continuously.

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Recognizing this you guys plot well certainly coming out of the Western gas system is exceeding the oil type curve. Curious for the remaining TILs that you guys have, 100 plus or so in the back half of this year that you had planned, what percentage of those would go into the Western system versus DCP. And as we think about 2019, you've highlighted that 75% of your acreage is off the DCP system. How do we think about the mix of wells that get tied into DCP versus non-DCP overtime?

As far as the remainder of this year, all of the TILs except for those that we have coming on right now commensurate with DCP plant ramp up will be off of DCP for the remainder of this year on either Western Gas System or the Discovery System. And that's the case for the better part of the next nine months until DCP's next Plant 11 comes on in sometime in 2Q of '19 presumably. And then as we go onward overtime, our well count and TILs off of DCP and on to Discovery primarily but also Western starts to migrate largely towards Discovery and Western and off of DCP and more so as time goes on. And we progress towards our fantastic Southern acreage position that is aligned to our Elevation Midstream solution in the Hawkeye and in Broomfield border areas as Mark said earlier.

And just as a follow up. Mark, you threw the teaser on folks -- you're already getting inbounds on some of the equity for the Elevation business. As you constructed this plant internally, do you have a planned timeline for forward partial exit? And when is the ideal time that you see to seek a significant monetization there?

Mark Erickson

Optimally in the 2020 timeframe, as we're ramping up our production in both Hawkeye and Broomfield, really the volumes on our system will ramp up and obviously the value concurrent with that, so ideally kind of a two-three year timeframe is where we're looking at as optimization on value. However, in the near term and looking at our monetization of our interest in Discovery that was a very forward-looking transaction and it was actually valued at about 5 to 6 times projected EBITDA on that system in 2020, so is a really nice marker for us. And we would like to look at doing something short term. Obviously, we don't have to. We'd like to highlight value to our shareholders of tat system.

Our next question is from Paul Grigel with Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Just on -- I know you guys look into the fourth quarter and the rest of the year. Mark, you mentioned aiming sell-through, being free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter, realizing that operations take time to move around. Is the goal still to be free cash flow positive if oil is a little bit constraint, is it operation and if that flips into 1Q, '19? Just trying to understand how you guys think in the short term tactical side on operations with some of the constraints on DCP out there in Greeley.

We expect really the DCP plant to be in a full swing in Q4 and knock on woods that our production response accordingly. When we originally looked at obtaining free cash flow in Q4 that was with $55 price deck. With $55 we have the benefit of higher natural gas production. Right now, if -- we can hear our volume figures in Q4 and even with a lower commodity price, we’d have a very high likely that we'll be able to achieve free cash flow. With the higher oil price and hitting our oil numbers, we should be able to achieve it as well. So we still feel good about that. Obviously, that's one of our management incentives we get paid to live inside of free cash flow and we're going to do it.

And then I guess, I'll be the one here. Could you guys provide your thoughts on Initiative 97 in the news from this week?

Mark Erickson

I’d probably a couple, so I’ll chip in on this. But firstly, I would like to just say some cautionary words with respect to the indicated 170,000 signatures. I mean that basically is the people that gathered signatures that's their estimate, I would say that its -- they haven't always been the most reliable source of information in the past. And so that's something that I would kind of think about. There's also going to be very vigorous challenges in validating signatures and looking at this. So it's quite a process just to get the initiative on to the ballot. And we're not going to know for probably two or three weeks just on counts of signatures and maybe early indications on what percentage will be ballot.

And then in the event that it does get on the ballot, this is a statewide across all business lines as the material impact to the state of Colorado. And there will be a very vigorous effort in educating the voting public with respect to the major massive economic impacts to the State of Colorado. And when you look at messaging, and of course we've done this in anticipation of this. When you get that message out about reducing revenues to the schools by 20%, the $30 billion of economic impact to the state from the industry is a massive amount of income taxes, employment taxes, severance, ad valorem taxes, property taxes that come from the oil and gas industry.

The polling indicates that the voting public once they understand those impacts are pretty solidly opposed to this referendum. So there's a lot of different fronts here and there's a lot more to be seen and learned as we move forward through the process. It’s still not certain that it'll end up on the ballot.

Our next question is from Gail Nicholson with KLR Group. Your line is now open.

[Technical Difficulty] what you're seeing different, is it anything in the north and the south area and perhaps [Technical Difficulty]…

We're having trouble hearing you…

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

I want to come back to the midstream announcement that was made intra-quarter. Could you fill us on what the capital spend for elevation will be through 2020? And is 5 to 6 times still multiple for good ballpark for us to be in as we think about potential EBITDA generation of the business?

We haven’t disclosed the pace of CapEx on the midstream. Some of that is -- we’re watching the timing of our [24.19] [indiscernible], which as you’ve seen some announcements. But COGCC, we did get the green light on the remaining permits. So we’re feeling good about that. We are going to begin investment shortly is our expectation. With regard to forecast for EBITDA likewise we haven’t announced that to the market yet that we do reserve the rights to do so. We’re running a number of internally generated scenarios. Obviously, our pace of development with DCP, if we do more on it versus more of it, could affect the timing of how quickly those volumes ramp up.

John Nelson

Rusty Kelley

John Nelson

Eric Jacobsen

John Nelson

Eric Jacobsen

Operator

Gail Nicholson

Mark Erickson

So what we want to show with this slide update was what our average South Hawkeye Niobrara curve look like and then also compare that to the North Hawkeye Niobrara curve, just to show that we're seeing repeatable results in the Niobrara from the north always to the south into the position. And then we also wanted to add in the Codell just to make sure we remind people that we will have Codell locations in Hawkeye but mostly just the northern part. And the Codell is down there, we're seeing very solid results out of the three wells that we have online.

And then could you give an update on the Coyote Trail pad? And will we get still get results potentially during 3Q earnings on that?

That is our plan right now. That has pad has been drilled and completed and drilled out in two duct. We're hoping to turn it online probably in the next 10 to 14 days. We're just finalizing the gas connections and the last bits of the facilities.

Our next question is from Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

A question on the expanded gas processing capacity within the basin, and it looks like for the mid to long term should be more flow assurance for everybody. But at the same with all the pads of there will be more dry gas production and probably more NGL. So any color and feeling as to how the regional gas market might evolve? And is it possible to hedge gas at a decent level?

So I'll let Mark take away long haul take away, but from a hedging perspective, yes. We tend to hedge aggressively both the NYMEX natural gas price, as well as the CIG basis hub. That is a liquid market out through the 12 to 18 months and that's a key part of our hedging strategy, which we’ve done in 2018 extending into 2019.

With respect to takeaway capacity, when you think of infrastructure constraints in the DJ Basin as primarily been related to natural gas processing. The basin has always benefited from a very robust natural gas infrastructure, which when you look back historically in the Rockies, it was primarily a gas play. And so given gas commodity prices, there's not a lot of gas development going on in the Rockies right now and all that infrastructure is benefiting primarily Wattenberg Field and horizontal development activity. So most of our gas flows to the Midwestern area where it ties into all the major pipelines. There's also a southern route out of the basin that goes again to the mid-Continent, very well served from an infrastructure to get outside of the box.

There's -- looking down the road, there's probably going to be some really interesting projects happening in the future that relate to when you look at just the U.S. in general, you're looking at incremental production and a lot of that is going to end up getting the water. And so you're going to see gas infrastructure improving going to the Gulf Coast, to LNG facilities. You're going to see crude facilities and pipelines expanding to the Gulf Coast for putting a lot of future incremental oil of all the horizontal plays on to the water as well. So there's a lot of dynamic things happening in the market but when you look at the DJ, the primary constraint processing.

The basin is a little over 2 bcf a day of processing right now, that's going to double over the next two to three years. And NGL pipelines are expanding that get converted one of the crude pipelines that’s getting converted to NGL. So we have actually -- once we get through this short-term pick up here, we see a pretty good runway for future development here and infrastructure being in place.

Our next question is from Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Just on Colorado ballot initiative. I guess I saw that on the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission side, the Weld County commentary. But just on your Hawkeye acreage. Can you give us a sense of in Arapahoe and Adams, maybe what percentage of -- how many locations would or wouldn't be meet that 2,500 foot setback threshold?

Well, what I referenced earlier the percentage of Weld County that would be inaccessible according to the state's interpretation, that same percentage is pretty much good to use for Adams County, Arapahoe County and anything further south of there.

So the 78%...

It's more like the mid 90s, but I would say for the area in the Wattenberg Field in south.

You have to remember that that setback initiative refers to sensitive areas it's so probably written it. You could almost make a case for setting back from a Prairie Dog Town. I mean, it's almost -- it's very vague and which is one of the things I think that makes it so unreasonable and difficult for it to get through any type of a vote

And I would just add that as we think about this and as people think about this, we need to remember that this is -- it is by no means that given that this thing is half the validation process that it’s even on the ballot. I mean, we’re closely monitoring the initiative turning and validation process. Obviously, we’ve been planning strategically to manage various scenarios and we always -- as part of the exercises that we always do. But we’ll keep you up to speed on our thoughts around these types of issues in particular as the process unfolds and we have more clarity as whether or not it actually make to the ballot.

One of the things we are doing to potentially in mitigate the impact of this is we currently have in the neighborhood of 200 to 300 existing permits. Those will be grandfathered in between now and the end of the year, getting the Broomfield permits, getting the Hawkeye permits that we’re going after, we could be sitting with three plus years of drilling inventory all permitted and ready to go if an initiative like this work to get on the ballot and be passed during the time where we would be fighting it.

And then on the -- I realized its two to three years out, but if you were to monetize all or a portion of the elevation system. How would you think about deploying any proceeds from those asset sales?

First and foremost, our internal is to reduce debt to that end we would reduce our RBL zero. And then after that, we’d look at other shareholder friendly initiatives, share buybacks probably at the top of that list.

Our next question is from Owen Douglas with Baird. Your line is now open.

I wanted to go back to the commentary, and it was nice appreciative stuff about 4Q and how the closing with regards to the free cash flow positive target. Can you give a sense of whether or not use of intend you can operate to that metric on a go forward basis, or is that more of a pointing time goal?

No, it’s more of a long-term goal. When we look at growing the business, we’re beneficiaries of having very, very high quality inventory of up to 20 years of super high quality. We can grow our business very nicely inside of cash flow. And that’s the direction the board and management would like to take this company.

So as I think about 2019, and I get it that you guys are still looking at figuring out a few pieces there. But that would also be an objective for the full year?

We haven’t given guidance on 2019. But obviously, that’s the direction that we’re headed in.

And we have a follow up question from Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Am I correct in thinking, because it’s a constitutional amendment if 108 gets passed 97 is DOA in so much as the constitutional amendment would trump the law?

That’s something that I think is part of the overall calculus that industry and government are turning over right now. I think that’s best address to formal legal opinion. I don’t know that we would be best to comment on that. But certainly, that goes into the overall calculus.

And then I think it was Gail, asked about Coyote Trails. Any update on Broomfield? I believe that was positive to your GCC ruling recently…

We did get 13 permits approved, we’ve more permits approves in the Broomfield area during the quarter. We currently have 17 permits approved that aren't drilled. We do have the 10 Coyote wells or Coyote Trails wells that we've drilled and completed and are about to turn online. But we did receive word from the commission this week that the commissioners gave authority to the director to approve the rest of our permits that are pending in the Broomfield area, which I believe would be 82 more permits in addition to the 17 that we have currently approved.

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Mark Erickson for any further remarks.

I just again like to thank everybody for your time this morning. We feel real good about the results hitting oil for the first two quarters. And we're going to primarily be focused on achieving that going forward. Hitting oil will allow us to bring in good solid revenue and continue to grow the Company in a very strong fashion. So thanks for your time this morning.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.