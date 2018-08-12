Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call August 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Virtusa Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you, Catherine, and welcome to Virtusa's first quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call, where we'll be discussing our financial results for Virtusa's first quarter ended June 30, 2018. On the call with me today are Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ranjan Kalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made on this call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. During this call, we may make, express or imply forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Virtusa's expectations and assumptions concerning management's forecast of financial performance, the growth of Virtusa's business, Virtusa's ability to realize the intended benefits, revenues and other synergies of acquisitions; the ability of Virtusa's clients to realize benefits from the use of Virtusa's IT services; and management's plans, objectives and strategies.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Virtusa's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Virtusa undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information disclosed during this call, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Other statements on this call also include certain non-GAAP financial information, as defined by the SEC. We present constant currency revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our revenue performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We provide non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe provide insight into the operational performance of our business.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included in today's earnings press release and data sheet, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. We also present a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments that we believe provide insight into our total cash position and overall liquidity.

Please note that a supplemental data presentation to our fiscal first quarter results have also been posted to our Investor Relations website. For additional disclosures regarding these and other risks faced by Virtusa, see the disclosures contained in Virtusa's public filings with the SEC and on our earnings press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kris.

Kris Canekeratne

Thanks, Will, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We've had a strong start to fiscal 2019 building on the momentum we're established last fiscal year. In the first quarter we generated total revenue of $300 million representing 6.6% sequential and 32% year-over-year growth. Other revenue growth was broad based across our industry groups. We also continue to deliver on our commitment to generate operating margin improvement by posting 320 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion in Q1 from the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The strong revenue growth and operating margin accretion drove first quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, which is double our EPS in the first quarter of last fiscal year and towards the high end of our guidance range. Our strong performance is a result of our differentiated positioning and the solid execution of our strategy, both made possible by our targeted offerings and the dedication of our global team members.

As I mentioned earlier, we are continuing to realize strong momentum in our business. This was well for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and enabling us to maintain the midpoint of our prior fiscal year ‘19 revenue guidance, despite of the increased foreign currency headwind. I do build on this statement by providing additional color into the demand trend we are seeing in the market and how what you sell is very well positioned to continue to gain market share.

Across every one of our industry groups, the need for digital transformation services has moved from being a strategic option to being a business imperative. New technology, shifting user behavior and every mobile marketplace at our clients understanding that grew end-to-end digital transformation is essential to improving customer engagement as well as driving top and bottom line performance. As a result, enterprises are now moving toward an era of deep digital transformation or what we refer to as the Digital 2.0.

The prior transformation that focused on just mobile, omnichannel and other front-end capabilities are no longer able to meet consumer expectation around personalization, touch/look experiences and real time capabilities. Digital 2.0 is about delivering apps anywhere, anytime on any interface supporting any method of interaction such as voice, chat, texting, and even wearables.

To accomplish this, digital transformation must extend well beyond the experience and is requiring enterprises to modernize their legacy IT estate in a meaningful way or potentially give us market share to industry upstairs, hi-tech platform companies of progressive industry peers that have an end-to-end digital offering. This transition is generating greater demand for services providers that have the ability to deliver true end-to-end digital transformation at scale and can help me the full benefits of Digital 2.0 a reality.

This squarely intersects with Virtusa’s core competencies, strengths and proven capabilities. We work with many of our clients to deliver all the layers of an end-to-end digital experience. From the customer facing application to the middle and back office going well beyond that our web abstraction, specifically, we are helping our clients reengineer and modernize their application and IT estate by designing micro-services-based architecture, utilize a cloud-first strategy and operate a continuous integration and deployment or CICD methodology.

The resulting adaptability and flexibility allows our clients to deliver immersive experiences, unleash new revenue opportunities, and benefit from long-term business opportunity. This drives significant ROI for our fans, and at the same time Virtusa is benefiting from a rapidly growing reputation as a leader in the digital engineering space or reputation validated by a growing roster of marquee global enterprise clients across all our industry groups.

Virtusa unique set of capabilities and deep industry expertise allow us to deliver highly effective end-to-end digital engineering solution that yields material value for our client organization and their end customers. The depth and breadth of our digital engineering capabilities are the result of the strategic investments we have made over the past several years. And we believe, position Virtusa extraordinary well to continue gaining share in digital, supporting our expectation for above industry growth. Of course, the proof of our momentum is also in the underlying results.

As of the first quarter, our total pipeline increased 25% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. Breaking out digital specifically, our digital pipeline is up 34% year-over-year in the first quarter, driven partly by the eTouch acquisition and the synergy of our combined digital solution and services. Also contributing to the growth of our overall pipeline is the expanded preferred position we enjoy across a larger number of our clients.

As an example, since receiving global preferred partner status at a top 5 financial institution, which I highlighted on our last call, our pipeline with this client has greatly expanded, as they are looking to Virtusa to deliver the same digital engineering rigor we brought to their online banking business across their entire organization. We are extremely pleased with the continued progress, we are making across our plan.

Now, I would like to share a few recent client wins, which we believe further illustrate the momentum we have established and the types of engagements Virtusa is being awarded. We recently began working with a Middle Eastern bank to transform our client's technology and operations to drive better growth, service, efficiency and operational improvement.

One of the focus areas of the engagement is revenue leakage, a common issue that impacts profitability in the financial services industry. Our approach has been to design and build an innovative revenue leakage detector, a solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help the bank identify the source of and quantify their revenue leakage in order to take action against this issue.

Alongside this work, we are tapping into our deep banking experience to build a digital relationship based pricing engine for this bank that utilizes data analytics, artificial intelligence and best in class pricing strategies to enable our plan to price its product and services far more efficiently and competitively.

Our second example is from the pharmaceutical industry. We have been working with one of the top 10 global pharmaceutical manufacturers for many years building a strong partnership based on high quality service and engineering rigor. Recently we were selected to begin a strategic collaboration to develop and manage and IoMT, or Internet of Medical Things platform for this client. IoMT is one of the fastest growing life science trends today as the industry moves into direct and integrated patient care delivery and away from a legacy focus on discrete products and services.

Virtusa is building a cloud-based platform that will serve as the foundation for our clients IoMT projects that span medical devices, mobile phone applications and sensors, web application and APIs that connect to other parts of the healthcare ecosystem such as provider electronic health records. These projects cut across our plans strategic growth areas, enabling end-to-end solutions that directly connect with patients, providers and caregivers.

Virtusa was chosen after going through a highly competitive selection process facing off against 9 others and solidifying our position as an integral part of our client digital future. And our final example is from the insurance industry. Virtusa recently chosen by a leading U.S. insurance company to build cloud-based global sales and service platform, which our client plans to deploy in several countries. Virtusa has been engaged by this client to provide end-to-end services related to the development of this core platform including consulting, design, build, testing, and implementation.

The development of this platform is part of a broad strategic partnership we have with our clients to help them re-imagine their customer experience through digital omni-channel transformation with an objective to improve customer experience and increase speed to market over in multiyear timeframe. We are very enthusiastic about our partnership and our ability to bring our 2 point close services to assist strategic transformation at one of the longest U.S. based global insurance companies.

In conclusion, we are off to a start to fiscal year 2019 generating revenue performance towards the high end our guidance range. Virtusa remains well positioned to capture market share as our core digital engineering capabilities and competencies aligned extraordinarily with the areas of growing demands in the industries we serve. Overall pipeline is expanding nicely with the strong growth in digital engagement which supports our increased confidence for combined industry growth.

Now I'd like to turn the call over Ranjan, who will provide more details on our results and our second quarter and fiscal year 2019 guidance. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks, Kris, and good evening to everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results of our first quarter fiscal 2019. I will then provide our current guidance for both the second quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 before opening the call for questions.

Revenue for our fiscal first quarter was $300 million, towards the high-end of our guidance, growing 6.6% sequentially in reported currency and 7.4% in constant currency. Our organic revenue was slightly better than our expectations as it absorbed $2.4 million of currency headwinds versus our prior guidance FX assumptions.

Our recently closed eTouch acquisition also outperformed in Q1, benefitting from Virtusa's scale of solutions and services. Year-over-year first quarter consolidated revenue increased 32% in reported currency and 30.7% in constant currency. We generated year-over-year organic revenue growth at our top 10 and non top 10 clients as well as across all our industry groups. Additionally, organic revenue growth both in reported in constant currency was approximately 20% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross margin in the fiscal first quarter was 27.8% which was below our expectation primarily due to lower than anticipated utilization and increased use of subcontractors partially offset by benefit from the depreciation of the Indian rupee. On a year-over-year basis, our gross margin improved by approximately 90 basis points. GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $13.9 million compared to $16.4 million in the prior quarter and up from $6.1 million in the year ago period.

First quarter other expense was $13.6 million comprised of $10.7 million of net unrealized foreign exchange loss and $2.9 million of net interest expense. GAAP net loss per diluted share inclusive of our minority interest of approximately $700,000 and convertible preferred stock dividends of $1.1 million was $0.25 in the first quarter. This compares to net income per share of $0.06 in the prior quarter and $0.10 in the year ago period.

Please note, our fiscal Q1 2019 GAAP EPS includes $4.5 million of net unrealized foreign exchange losses on an after tax basis, and $6.3 million of deferred tax charge related to our election to treat certain subsidiaries as disregarded entities for U.S. tax purposes. These two items impacted our EPS by negative $0.36 and we're not included in our guidance which is consistent with our historical practice.

Now, turning to our non-GAAP results, non-GAAP operating income was $27.5 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $27.9 million in the prior quarter and more than doubled the $13.4 million in the year ago period. First Quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 9.1% in line with our expectations and up 340 basis points from the year ago period reflecting SG&A leverage in our model.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, was $0.50 in the fiscal first quarter. This is compared to $0.55 in the prior quarter and $0.25 in the year ago period. Our first quarter consolidated non-GAAP EPS was towards the high end of our product guidance benefiting $0.01 from a lower tax rate and $0.01 from higher operating income and lower minority interests.

Turning to the balance sheet. Ending cash at June 30, 2018 was $213 million inclusive of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments. The sequential decrease in our cash and cash equivalents in fiscal first quarter primarily reflects $13.5 million of CapEx, $7.3 million negative impact primarily due to depreciation of the Indian rupee and cash using operations of $6.7 million.

Our Q1 CapEx includes a $5.8 million investment in the acquisition of land adjacent to our Hyderabad facility to support our ongoing growth. Our DSO for the first quarter was 79 days up 1 day from fiscal fourth quarter due to the impact of eTouch.

Now I will turn to a more detailed discussion of our fiscal first quarter revenue performance by industry group. Revenue across our industry groups were as follows; BFSI revenue increased 1.3% sequentially and 28% year-over-year representing 63% of revenue.

Our BFSI result in first quarter was slightly below our expectations driven by the performance at our large banking client. Communications and technology revenue increased 18.9% sequentially and 47.4% year-over-year representing 28% of revenue.

TNT results were above our expectations and driven by performance at both our organic and eTouch clients. eTouch's largest technology and internet client is performing well and is now part of our top 10 client portfolio.

Media information and other revenue, was up 12.3% sequentially and up 90.9% year-over-year representing the remaining 9% of revenue. M&I performance was slightly better than our expectations, driven by growth at our organic clients.

I will now provide our current guidance for our second quarter and fiscal year ending March 31 2019. Revenue in the second quarter fiscal 2019 is expected to be in the range of $301 million to $309 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.56. Our Q2 fiscal 2019, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance anticipate than average share count of approximately 33.7 million.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.265 billion. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.16 to $2.34. Our non-GAAP guidance excludes $31.3 million of stock compensation expense and $24 million of acquisition related charges.

Full fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP EPS anticipates and average share count of approximately 33.8 million. Our current GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is based on a set of assumptions that can be found on our data sheet located in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our current pipeline growth is keeping pace with our revenue growth projections and our average deal size and tenure continue to increase. Across each of our client verticals, we are seeing an increase in budget allocation towards API and micro-services projects. These projects will help to accelerate time to market of new services, enable compliance with changing regulations and increase operational efficiencies.

In addition, our clients are also spending on AI and ML initiatives to improve their customer experience and to enhance internal efficiencies. In BFS, we continue to see strong demand for digital transformation services across large national and regional banks as they look to bring more of a traditional bank branch services into the digital realm.

Clients are also focused on cloud migration engagements to support the decentralization strategies. In the insurance segment, we are seeing strong interest in data analytics using artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform customer pricing and risk modeling.

Insurance companies are also demanding AI solutions to gain operational insights about their own enterprises. Among our healthcare and life sciences clients, we are observing increasing demand for data analytics engagements with particular interest in customer segmentation and predictive analytics driven by AI and ML. Healthcare and life sciences companies are also beginning to show greater interest in migrating applications to the cloud.

In communication and media, current spending appears consistent with our private trend, where enterprises are using AI and ML to deliver more personalized content delivery to their customers. At the midpoint of our Q2 guidance, we expect revenue to grow approximately 2% sequentially, even after absorbing an incremental $3.5 million or 1% headwind from FX compared to our prior guidance. Our Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to accrete sequentially, while recording annual compensation increases.

For fiscal year 2019, at the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect revenue growth of 22.5%. Our Q1 performance and business momentum is offsetting $30 million or 1% of FX headwinds leaving the midpoint of our prior revenue guidance unchanged. We continue to expect our non-GAAP operating margin to expand by approximately 130 basis points.

Our FY 2019 revenue visibility inclusive of backlog and qualified pipeline post-Q1 results is consistent with last fiscal year. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be 29.7% for the fiscal year 2019 compared to our prior guidance of 32.4%. The change in our effective tax rate is primarily related to tax planning initiative commenced during the quarter and resultant change in geo mix of profits.

Our current non-GAAP guidance anticipates of minority interest of approximately $2.3 million. Our net interest expense guidance of $11.2 million includes $25.9 million of interest expense, and $4.7 million of interest income. Our interest expense guidance has increased by $1.4 million primarily related to the impact of higher LIBOR rates.

Before closing, I would like to provide you with the quick update on the delisting of Polaris. We have received all statutory approvals for the delisting of Polaris and as of August 5, Polaris has been delisted from all India stock exchanges. Under India Delisting Regulations, minority shareholders can tender their shares back to Virtusa for up to 1 year at the delisting price. We expect that our 93% ownership in Polaris will continue to increase.

In conclusion, we delivered fiscal first quarter revenue and non-GAAP EPS results towards the high-end of our guidance range. Our Q1 momentum is allowing us to maintain the midpoint of our fiscal 2019 revenue guidance even after absorbing current currency headwinds. Also, our non-GAAP operating margin expectations are consistent with our prior guidance. We are increasing the midpoint of our non-GAAP EPS guidance based on our required tax save guidance partially offset by increased interest expense.

Overall, our Q1 performance sets up well for strong revenue and EPS growth in fiscal Q2 and fiscal 2019.

Operator, you may now begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.

Cantor Fitzgerald

Hi. So I think you talked about and clearly your organic growth was fairly strong this quarter, which I sounded like it might have surprised you little bit to the update. Maybe you could talk about where that came from? And any expectations of where that might go in the near term?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes, Joe. If you look at the bit that we have, the bit is really on a reported currency the bit is really all mostly coming from eTouch. But if you really look it at constant currency from a guidance currency perspective, the bit will be coming both from eTouch as well as from organic. On the organic side is like, Kris talked about, most of the business continues and, I would say, all say all the business continues to do really well your top 10 accounts non-top 10 across industry portfolio. I mean, banking was slightly a little bit lower than our expectation for few specific reasons. But other than that it was a good quarter, strong revenue momentum, strong pipeline momentum, strong margin accretion.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And maybe you could talk just a little bit about why banking disappointed? What were those specific reasons? And any color on the integration on eTouch and how that's going?

Kris Canekeratne

So, overall Joe, we saw a strong momentum in banking with the exception of our largest account. And at our largest account, we had a slight account or account growth was slightly impacted by not unexpected ramp down and delayed start within one of our client's LOBs.

Notwithstanding, we saw a strong or modest growth across all other silos within our large account. And we also opened up two new lines of business within our largest account. So, on an overall basis, we expect that our largest account will continue to grow in Q2 and will grow for the full year.

Outside of our largest account we saw fairly strong momentum in banking and financial services, especially as a result of the expanded relationships we now have with several global banks and many, at many of them, where we've been able to extend our relationship into a strategic partnership thereby now we have access to receiving all of the outsourcing RFPs and RFIs. And therefore, our overall pipeline has continued to grow very well.

In terms of your second question, specifically around the integration of eTouch, we're very pleased with the early successes that we've had. We had seen strong momentum not just within eTouch, but by being able to combine our solution and services on a much larger scale and a larger platform by taking eTouch's core expertise and Virtusa's core digital expertise and being able to bring a broader set of solutions and services to market. So I'm very excited about the integration and very pleased with the progress thus far.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. And then just lastly, on the margins, maybe you can talk a little bit about more long-term margin expectations and what the puts and takes in getting to those expectations are outside of this year?

Ranjan Kalia

So Joe, as you could tell from our guidance, I mean, this year, the guidance calls for margin accretion of 130 basis points year-over-year, our goal continues to be temporary try to dry margin accretion over the next few years in 100 to 150 basis points range. And in doing so, we believe we continue to have several levels I mean starting, on the gross margin side, and then continued SG&A leverage.

And the gross margin, we believe we have levels like utilization, more optimization of the pyramid. As the deal size becomes bigger, as the deal tenure becomes bigger, you can have much more a flatter much more a global pyramid. So, therefore, bringing the cost per consultant down and therefore a trading margin and then ongoing SG&A leverage as the scale increases, we invest in SG&A on a nonlinear fashion.

Operator

And we’ll go to our next question -- one moment -- Mayank Tandon with Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon

Ranjan, can you share with us what the contribution from eTouch was in the quarter? I think last quarter was 5.7 million, just wanted to get a sense of the project on that. And also what the organic constant currency growth numbers were both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. So, but in terms of eTouch, eTouch contributed about $25 million worth of revenue, that is higher than our expectation going into the guidance that we had. So it was a significant beat on that in terms of organic constant currency. Let me just get you back to organic constant currency.

Mayank Tandon

Sure. No problem. And then on the eTouch, I mean, should we extrapolate that 1Q performance going forward, or was that just a function of some work coming through a little sooner than expected. What is sort of the run rate we should be modeling for eTouch for the rest of the year?

Ranjan Kalia

So just the constant currency growth for organic for Q1 was about 1%, answering that question, in terms of eTouch, I would suggesting using the $25 million base and growing from there. On a full year basis, we are increasing our eTouch expectation that what we have previously provided and that’s covering for the 13th -- it’s partially covering for the $13 million currency have been shortfall. So, I will use $25 million of the base and continue to grow that single, low single digits sequencing growth rates.

Mayank Tandon

And then just one more quick one on margins. In terms of the margin progression 130 basis points that you have for this year. How does that breakdown between any gross margin accretion from this point on and then also the senior leverage that you refer to?

Ranjan Kalia

Sure. So, the 130, Mayank would about 40 to 50 basis points is there you’re going to come on -- this is on a year-over-year basis or come from a gross margin and the remainder will come from SG&A leverage.

Mayank Tandon

Okay, largely in line with?

Ranjan Kalia

Largely in line with our previous guidance.

Operator

We’ll continue on to Moshe Katri with Wedbush Securities.

Moshe Katri

A couple of questions here. Just a follow-up to Joe’s original question about financial services and some of the weakness there. Looking at your pipeline is indicated, it was about 25% year-over-year. Is there a way to quantify how much of that is actually coming in some financial services that’s kind of number one? Number two, you’ve had gross margin weakness also during the quarter and I think you spoke about sub-contractor use and lower than expected utilization rates. Is there a way to quantify both of these in terms of impacts on margins?

Kris Canekeratne

So Moshe, in banking and financial services, the overall year-over-year pipeline growth was well about the Company average pipeline growth is approximately 70% year-over-year. So we’re seeing very significant growth in pipeline expansion in BFS. And a large part of that obviously has to do with the broader status we now have across more and more of other banking and financial services plan.

Ranjan Kalia

Moshe, in terms of the utilization, the utilization had 100 basis points impact in the quarter lower utilization and contractor 50 basis points.

Moshe Katri

And then the lower utilization, is that are you just staffing for something that's coming through? Or is that related to the large client ramp down that you mentioned?

Ranjan Kalia

It's largely the large client it happened during the quarter after we started the quarter it happened during the quarter. And the large client also we are expecting the large client sequential growth rate to be consistent with the prior guidance. So therefore we didn't fairly see any issues in terms of running the quarter with lower utilization, because we believe it's going to pick up in future quarters.

Kris Canekeratne

So, just to bid on that point a little bit more color. So why on a large account, on a largest client we saw some impact to growth. Much of that was very content and localized to the first quarter. As a matter of fact, we now operate across all four lines of business at our largest client. In the past we only have presence in two of the core lines of business. So in Q1, we have surely opened up the through our digital offering, the consumer banking line of business.

We think that's going to be a growth enabler and a growth engine for us not just in Q2, but also for the full year. And then perhaps even more interestingly we in a very comparative process, we won a very large managed services offering at our largest client in the fourth LOB and our LOB that we haven't traditionally worked in. That managed services contract will be fully ramped by our third quarter.

So in summary, we are expecting that the two traditional LOBs that we have significant presence at. We will see modest growth for the remainder of the year. And in the two new LOBs we expect to see growth for the full year resulting in year-over-year growth at our largest client and obviously fairly strong growth across the entire banking and financial services sector that we operate in.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Puneet Jain with JP Morgan.

Puneet Jain

Following up on that large client discussion. Can that client grow on a sequential basis from here on? And can just management services business overall outperform company average rates on organic business?

Kris Canekeratne

Great question. We are expecting that our largest client will grow on a sequential basis. Once again, we are now working across all four lines of business at our largest client. We expect that the two large lines of business that we have add a long term presence at would present modest growth opportunities sequentially. And the two new lines of business that we opened will provide growth enablers for us for the fiscal year sequentially as well. So we expect that the large account that our large account will grow for the full year and we will see sequential growth at the account during the year.

Ranjan Kalia

And Puneet in terms of BFSI or be grow faster than company? The answer to that is, yes. Inside, BFSI in totality is expected to grow faster than the Company organic growth rate, inside that banking is expected to grow and you may remember that insurance used to be a little bit for slow growth segment for us. And insurance started doing well in the back half of '18 and that momentum is also continuing in '19.

Puneet Jain

Got it. And then, in this quarter, you had higher subcontractor mix. And yet, your own utilization was lower than what you expected. Was that in any way due to eTouch acquisition given that it may not have been fully integrated with rest of the Company?

Ranjan Kalia

No, that higher subcontractor cost was really mostly on the organic side. It's preparing for not only some work that was in the large client that Kris talked about, but also the global preferred vendor that we had won and another very large client that was preparing for some work over there.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bryan Bergin with Cowen.

Bryan Bergin

I want to ask on the SG&A leverage. It seems to be better than anticipated and helps obviously offset the lower gross margins. So curious can you comment on what is driving that? And you see these current levels as kind of the new baseline going forward?

Ranjan Kalia

Bryan, that's fair observation that you know. Our Q1 gross margin is was lighter than what we had expected. So, during the quarter we did our SG&A management in terms of making sure that we move certain expenses from Q1 into Q2 so that we could balance it out. And that's really is not going to have an impact on the full SG&A for the full year.

It was just timing, some of those expenses are really going to happen in Q2. Overall, this will, we are expecting it this year on a full year basis, SG&A will probably be below the 20% mark. So strong SG&A leverage that the Company is gaining, and inside of that it's really the, lot of the leverage is coming on the shared services side and not necessarily on the SNL side.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. And then can you comment on, with respect to win rates, how those have trended over the last several quarters in the pace of deal closures? Trying to understand whether its sure gains are you having or whether you're just growing in the right places across digital?

Ranjan Kalia

So, overall we've seen that both the number of deals, the deal tenure and the size of deals have expanded. Overall pipeline grew considerably year-over-year. Today approximately 40% of our overall revenue is what we would deem as digital revenue that is supported by a pipeline that grows 34% year-over-year.

And we're finding that our positioning specifically for the work that has to be done in terms of providing deep digital or Digital 2.0 transformation is extremely well aligned with what our clients need. And clearly across all industry segments that we've operated and we have a roster of marquee global clients for whom we have supported and executed their large digital transformation.

Overall, what you're seeing across industries is that we are gaining market share, not just on digital transformation work, but also the programs that are required to provide a seamless and continuous digital experience, which includes things like providing native cloud services, like providing micro-services based architectures that are very strategic to digital execution, doing a significant amount of work around large data, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create much better personalization for our clients.

So overall, I’d say that much of the work that they are winning is very strategic in nation. As we take a look at the transformation that enterprises has to go through to be able to be competitive again high-tech Internet upstarts or enterprises that have already adopted technology as a strategic weapon in terms of increasing their digital market share.

Operator

And this is the operator, we ready for next question. We’ll go to Frank Atkins with SunTrust.

Francis Atkins

I wanted to ask first on communications and technology, very strong performance there. What was driving some of that performance in the quarter?

Ranjan Kalia

So Frank a significant portion of the eTouch revenue went into communication and technology. So on a consolidated it basis, it looks very strong. But even if you look at it on organic basis, C&T would be a growth vertical for us year-over-year.

Francis Atkins

And then the CapEx, you mentioned the investment and land. Should that normalized in the back half of the year?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. That’s just was one-time, it was opportunities stick investment that we did for buying some adjacent land next to our Hyderabad campus. So that’s a one-off event. It’s not expected to be. We would be going back to our CapEx investments, normalized CapEx investment starting to do.

Francis Atkins

And then can you comment on the pricing environment at all, any changes?

Kris Canekeratne

To a large extent, pricing has remained stable for us. I think we are seeing economies of scale given the fact that we are now in much larger organization where we had strategic preferred relationships and partnerships, naturally those bring certain economies of scale that can be beneficial to us from a long-term perspective.

Ranjan Kalia

Frank, Kris, provided you from a business perspective, but if you look at it from a financial perspective what we called as realized pricing going to the finance -- the realized pricing, average realize pricing year-over-year is expected to be marginally up. Because you’re bringing a lot of automation and doing the work that you’re delivering for the clients. So therefore the effort will be less, therefore, the pricing can be higher there.

Operator

Thank you. We'll go to Maggie Nolan with William Blair.

Maggie Nolan

I wanted to ask about your top 10 clients versus your non-top 10 client buckets. What’s the level of focus in those 2 buckets and then how important is it for you to grow that non-top 10 bucket to assisting above industry revenue growth?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. I know, I mean, outside and Kris can add. So Maggie, you don’t non-top 10 client has always been a strong focus at Virtusa and that’s why, you’re build, you’re nurturing that non-top 10 client base to really help you for a year, 2 year, 3 revenue growth continue to sustain that strong double-digit revenue growth. Top 10 clients are really, we have always seen are always a very strong driver to really have bits for you bits over and above the midpoint so that usually are always delivered by the top 10. And our top 10 client is not only in dollar value growth, but if you look at it over the last few years, our mix of top 10 client is really, the concentration is come down and really hovering at the low 50%. So it's really make Virtusa as a much more diversified revenue company.

Maggie Nolan

Okay great. And then on your top client, I wanted to take more of a multi-year look at that. Can you talk about the opportunity over the next several years? How much you're going to start to grow or how penetrated do you think you are at this point in time?

Kris Canekeratne

So, clearly, Maggie, there are very significant spender IT. They have to go through fairly large transformations over the next, over the foreseeable future. We are nowhere close to being one of the top IT services provider from a spend perspective, so we believe that there is a significant headroom. But I think what's most interesting to us especially as we look at the long term. One is how we are positioned? We believe that we are positioned inordinately well to be able to work on their transformational program as they look for efficiencies in terms of rationalization, consolidation, qualification and moving more and more of their services to digital.

Two, traditionally, we have been very focused and had significant presence across towards their lines of business. They have four lines of business or LOBs. They're very pleased that combined Virtusa's strength together with our banking expertise and our digital expertise, that we've been able to open up the global consumer bank at our largest client which happens to be 50% or so up their revenue and a significant part of their spend. Traditionally, we didn't do much work at all in their global consumer bank.

And four and finally, we opened up their fourth line of business by competing and winning a very comparative managed services engagement, which we will have fully ramped up by our third quarter. And we believe that this gives us now a toehold into two of the LOBs that we traditionally didn't worked at. And that gives us added confidence that for the remainder of this year and for the foreseeable future that we have growth engine that we have opened that will continue to provide us with ongoing growth and scale at our largest account.

Maggie Nolan

Thank you. And then if I could just do a quick one and I'm not sure if I missed this. What was the organic or the organic constant currency component for your guidance? That's all for me, thanks.

Ranjan Kalia

So, Maggie, we're not providing separately eTouch versus organic guidance out of the 22%. But I can tell you that that our organic is running at low-double digits revenue growth. The reason being here is after you go through Q1, the companies have completely integrated, the management structure has been integrated. So it continues to be very difficult to parse out so called eTouch revenue and so called Virtusa revenue. Another data point is that the eTouch revenue over and above continues to be stronger than the acquisition model that we have put together for ourselves that we've discussed it with you on last time's call, which was $95 million.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if no additional questions, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Kris Canekeratne.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you. Thank you for joining us on our Q1 earnings call. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our global team members for their hard work and commitment. Thank you all for joining us. We look forward to speaking to you at our second quarter earnings call. Thank you.

