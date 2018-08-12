Stakes Are Now High For Disney, But The Potential Is As Well

I expect moderate gains for Disney as a result of this impending and now-certain combination, due largely to a "sum is greater than the parts" effect.

Netflix's margins do not make it seem like the service will be of much benefit to Disney, but Disney seems poised to possibly gain market share quickly and may face lower content costs due to its other segments.

When Disney launches its streaming service a few months seemingly after the deal will be complete, this combined IP library could give the service the weight it needs to succeed.

The acquisition is expensive but still leverages and augments Disney's current properties in television, studios, and products significantly, as well as getting immense intellectual property rights.

With the Disney acquisition of Fox's assets more concrete, it is worth evaluating more closely the precise potential benefit to Disney's segments and valuation of the immense buy.

Disney's (DIS) acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox's (FOXA) assets now seems secure, even if significantly more expensive at $71.3 billion in stock and cash compared to the original $52.4 billion in stock prior to Comcast's (CMCSA) intervention. Given that Disney is essentially acquiring assets comparable to its own size at the moment, the company's leverage and stakes are extremely high.

In contrast, Disney also now has immense potential for using these assets to not only generate the revenue and earnings they were under Fox's control but to create a "sum is greater than the parts" scenario where the intellectual property rights, studios, channels, and services (such as Hulu) can be connected to Disney's massive entertainment ecosystem.

Just like how certain apps such as Instagram are more powerful and revenue-generating when part of a large network of properties and services under Facebook, so 21st Century Fox's assets likely will be as well for Disney.

The company can now combine rights and channels that extend to a quite significant portion of television audiences, over half of box office receipts, secure an effective launch for its streaming service, increase its direct to consumer offerings, and gain significantly. Entertainment is a tough business and growth remains unstable and volatile, but I think Disney can edge out some moderate gains in the immediate future from all of this.

A Merger Just In Time For Disney's Streaming Service

It is worth noting that the deal seemingly won't be completely finalized and completed until early 2019, just a few months prior to Disney's expected launch of its streaming service in mid to late 2019. Nonetheless, it seems secure as it seems no other company would have the resources or particular use for 21st Century Fox's assets in the same way Disney has, as its bidding war with Comcast demonstrated.

Nonetheless, we can even now begin thinking about what this merger means for the company as it slowly edges closer. I've previously discussed how a major benefit of the acquisition will be the immense array of intellectual property rights Disney will acquire that it can then use not only for its current television and studio properties but also to secure a strong launch for its streaming service.

The upgrade to Disney's enterprise-wide valuation for an actually successful streaming service remains very uncertain. On the positive side, Netflix (NFLX), which only offers a streaming service, briefly surpassed Disney in market capitalization earlier this year and still now hovers around $150 billion.

Netflix also did bring in $11.692 billion in revenue in 2017, which, assuming even a 50% similar translation to Disney, would be a moderate boost to Disney's $55.137 billion in revenue in 2017.

On the negative side, a streaming service may not materialize in as much of a valuation gain for Disney as it does for Netflix - which, if it did, would mean an almost doubling of Disney's current price. This is because, as I've long also discussed, Netflix in recent years has been horrifically overpriced based on what I believe are overly optimistic growth projections and a consequently massively inflated 200 to 300 P/E ratio. In comparison, Disney's P/E ratio remains at a level-headed 17.60.

Netflix's net income, as a barometer for how profitable a Disney streaming service may be, is also still extremely low for enterprise-wide gain seemingly to Disney. Netflix made $558.929 million in 2017 net income in comparison to $8.980 billion. If we incorporated Netflix therefore into Disney fully based on those numbers, it would provide a 21.2% revenue gain but only a 6.2% earnings gain.

Furthermore, that is assuming that Disney can quickly achieve the same level of scale as Netflix's 100 million+ subscribers then and 130 million+ now. A streaming service may take time to get some buy-in, even with Disney's all-star content library.

On the positive side for Disney's streaming service, it may face benefits in both competition and costs. It already has been noted that Disney is rapidly pulling content from Netflix, leaving the company in a content drought and perhaps encouraging subscribers to switch over to Disney more easily.

Furthermore, a major reason for Netflix's tiny margins is the immense amount of money it has to spend on content, both in terms of acquisition and licensing as well as production. Disney may face fewer costs as it is already producing all of the content it likely would use and owns almost all relevant intellectual property rights as well. The margin could therefore be greater and give a larger earnings benefit to Disney than Netflix's current business model would predict.

Conclusion

As shown above, with the impending Disney acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox not only will the company be increasingly extended, both positively and negatively, but it may also experience some "sum is greater than the parts" gains for its streaming service launch as well as other studios, parks, consumer products, and television properties.

The precise impact of a Disney streaming service remains extremely uncertain, but I believe it could be moderately positive for Disney even in the medium-term given what seems like a potential large market penetration quickly as well as potentially higher margins compared to Netflix.

If these prove to be true, it could mean a longer-term growth asset for Disney that may not add as much in valuation as Netflix's current $150 billion, but could still be worth quite a bit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.