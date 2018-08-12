Foundation Building Materials (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Greetings, and welcome to the Foundation Building Materials Second Quarter Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Moten, Vice President of Investor Relations for Foundation Building Materials. Please go ahead, sir.

John Moten

Good morning and thank you for joining us for a review of our second quarter 2018 conference call. I'm joined by Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; and John Gorey, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition to the second quarter press release issued this morning, we have posted a presentation to supplement this call, which can be obtained in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.fbmsales.com.

This morning, our prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statements include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates and forecast, as well as other statements that are not historical in nature. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release relate to our acquisition strategy and pipeline, our greenfield expansion strategy, the potential for refinancing of our debt, our ability to gain leverage in our business, and our ability to gain market share and expand into new markets as well as our ability to execute on our business plan.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future unless otherwise required by law or the rules of the New York Stock Exchange.

Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions regarding various risks, uncertainties and other factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe could be useful in evaluating our financial performance.

Other companies may calculate these measures differently. And the presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. A discussion of how we calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release which has furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Good morning. And thank you for joining us for a review of our second quarter results and a discussion of the recent developments in our business. We recorded a strong quarter of double-digit top-line and robust bottom-line growth with consolidated net sales up 14% year-over-year to $605 million. Base business net sales up 9.5% to $546 million and adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, up 15% compared to the prior-year quarter, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%.

Both our Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation segments posted record results reflecting solid demand in our underlying business. During the second quarter, higher net sales contributions for metal framing, suspended ceilings and mechanical insulation resulted in a decrease of 30 basis points in consolidated gross margin compared to the prior year quarter.

In the second quarter, we initiated price increases in wallboard, ceilings and metal framing in response to higher product cost. Similar to last year, we expect our gross margins to improve in the second half of the year due to the realization of pricing initiatives implemented across our portfolio.

Our wallboard product line recorded solid second quarter results with base business net sales up 4% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting an increase in volume of 2% and a price increase of 2%, with wallboard gross margin remaining consistent with the prior year quarter. As expected, our wallboard demand increased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter due to seasonal strength, and wallboard demand has continued to strengthen in the third quarter.

On July 2, we announced a wallboard price increase following similar pricing initiatives from our wallboard manufacturers. We expect some portion of the price increase to be implemented in the third quarter, due to solid demand and rising cost.

Our suspended ceilings product line had a strong quarter with base business net sales increasing 8% compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase in suspended ceilings net sales is due to price increases for grid and a solid demand for our core ceiling and architectural specialty products.

As one of the leading distributors of suspended ceilings and accessories in North America, we are seeing steady demand for our products and continue to see opportunities to drive market share gains as we grow and expand into new markets.

Our metal framing business also reported strong results in the second quarter with base business net sales increasing 24% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in metal framing net sales is primarily due to double-digit price increases and mid-single-digit volume growth. As we enter the third quarter, we continue to see strong demand for our metal framing products, and we believe the proactive price increases we initiated in the second quarter will provide support for our gross margin improvement in the balance of the year.

Now, turning to our Mechanical Insulation or MI segment, net sales for second quarter increased by 20% to $83 million, with gross profit increasing 21% compared to the prior year quarter. The strong performance of the MI segment is due to solid demand from our industrial end markets.

Our industrial business is seeing significant growth from capital projects and ongoing maintenance activity, which should continue for the balance of the year.

Turning to acquisitions, on August 1, we announced the acquisition of Ciesco Incorporated, adding 6 branch locations servicing the Northeastern markets of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, and the mid-Atlantic markets of Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

For 2018, we expect Ciesco to contribute $24 million to $27 million in net sales. With the acquisition of Ciesco, we have completed 3 acquisitions year to date with combined annualized net sales in excess of $100 million. Our acquisition pipeline remained strong, and we continue to focus on acquiring companies that complement our core business.

In addition to acquisitions, we're expanding our geographic footprint through the build-out of greenfield branches across the country. So far in 2018, we've opened greenfield branches in Rochester, Minnesota; Rockville, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Washington D.C.; and Boeing Beach, Florida. We plan to open another one to two greenfield branches this year for a total of six to seven branches. We expect these greenfield branches to yield high returns on invested capital within the first few years of startup.

Our greenfield branch expansion strategy is designed to further leverage our national scale, increase market share and support our organic growth. As we enter the second half of 2018, our business remains strong, and we continue to see solid activity in each of our end markets. For nonresidential construction, we expect growth in the low- to mid- single digits for the balance of the year. We continue to see building activity in tenant improvements, data rooms, offices and the healthcare sector in the next year.

For residential construction, we expect mid-single-digit growth and see steady demand for the balance of the year. We are excited about our business prospects and plan to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us by executing our business model and driving operational efficiencies to deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders.

Now I'll turn the call over to John for more details on the quarter.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben. I would also like to welcome everyone on today's call. For the second quarter, we generated net income of $5.4 million, up $4.1 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 compared to $0.09 per share in the prior year quarter. Consolidated net sales were $604.9 million, up 14.4%, and base business net sales of $546.2 million, up 9.5% compared to the prior year quarter.

As a reminder, we define base business as FBM branches that are owned by us since January 1, 2017 and greenfield branches that were opened by us since that date. Consolidated gross margin was $169.1 million compared to $149.5 million, an increase of $19.6 million or 13.1% compared to the prior year quarter.

Consolidated gross margin was 28% compared to 28.3% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a change in product mix, with higher net sale contributions from suspended ceilings and metal framing product lines and our MI segment. Selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses for the second quarter were $125.8 million compared to $113.6 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales improved by 70 basis points to 20.8% compared to 21.5% in the prior year quarter.

Excluding non-recurring adjustments, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 20.3% for the second quarter compared to 20.8% in the prior year quarter. Over the last nine months, we have been reducing SG&A expenses through our companywide cost-out initiatives. Through leveraging our economies of scale, consolidating shared services and reducing branch-related overhead costs, our goal is to achieve 50 basis points of annual improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin.

While, we are pleased with our progress to date, higher product costs have slowed our momentum in achieving the goal for 2018. With the multiple price increases we have initiated across our portfolio, we believe the 50 basis point annual improvement for 2018 will extend into the first half of 2019.

Now turning to our business segment results. Second quarter net sales for the SBP segment were $522.2 million compared to $460.1 million in the prior year quarter, representing an increase of $62.1 million or 13.5%. The increase in SBP net sales was due to strong commercial and residential activity, price increases and product expansion into new geographic markets.

SBP segment gross profit for the second quarter was $146.3 million compared to $130.7 million, an increase of $15.5 million or 11.9% compared to the prior year quarter. SBP gross margin for the second quarter was 28% compared to 28.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a change in product mix, with higher net sale contributions from our suspended ceilings and metal framing product lines compared to the prior year quarter.

Now turning to the MI segment results. Second quarter net sales were $82.8 million compared to $69.1 million, an increase of 19.7% over the prior year quarter. The increase in MI net sales is due to continued strong demand from our industrial end markets. MI gross profit for the second quarter was $22.8 million compared to $18.8 million, an increase of $4 million or 21.4%. MI gross margin for the second quarter was 27.6% compared to 27.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase in MI gross margin was primarily due to a change in product mix, with higher net sale contributions from more profitable products within the segment.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.1 million and $94.1 million drawn on our ABL credit facility. As of June 30, 2018, we had $205.9 million available under our ABL credit facility, providing ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives. On July 30, 2018, we submitted a conditional notice of redemption to holders of our $575 million Senior Secured term notes, which carry a coupon rate of 8.25%.

Our plan is to fund the redemption of the notes using proceeds from our new $450 million term loan and our ABL credit facility, which will be increasing to $400 million. In May 2018, we priced our new term loan at LIBOR plus a 325 basis point spread. With redemption of the notes, we expect to expense approximately $36 million of additional non-cash amortization related to deferred financing costs, and $23.7 million prepayment premium in the third quarter of 2018.

Beginning in the fourth quarter, we expect $12 million to $15 million of annual cash interest savings due to the refinancing of the notes.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. In conclusion, we are very pleased with our second quarter results. We delivered double-digit net sales growth and base business growth of 9.5%, reflecting our balanced product mix in both nonresidential and residential construction markets. Similar to last year, we expect improvements in our gross margins in the second half of the year due to our pricing initiatives across our portfolio.

As you follow our progress, let me reiterate the key strategic actions we will undertake for the balance of the year. First, we will continue our acquisition program to expand our geographic footprint and drive economies of scale. Our acquisition pipeline remained strong, and we have completed three acquisitions this year with annualized net sales over $100 million.

Second, we will drive organic growth by opening more greenfield branches, growing our market share and expanding the products we offer our customers. In 2018, we've opened five greenfield branches and plan on opening another one to two branches that expand our geographic footprint and leverage our economies of scale.

Third, our plans are well underway to optimize our cash flow by refinancing our long-term debt, which we expect will provide $12 million to $15 million of annualized cash interest savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth, we will continue to focus on profit margin expansion across our business by leveraging our economies of scale and executing our ongoing cost-out initiatives with the goal of achieving an annual 50 basis point improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe these actions will drive growth, improve profitability and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and now, we'll be happy to take your questions.

At this we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Trey Morrish with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

James Morrish

Thanks, John, Ruben, for taking the time for questions. The first thing I want to touch on was your gross margin. In the quarter, you talked about how it was down year-over-year because of the mix impact. But then you talked about and alluded to that the 2H improvement will be due to pricing, which sounds to a degree like you're not quite fully covering the higher product costs from the manufacturers, and that was at least some type of drag on your margin.

Do you think you'd potentially quantify some type of price/cost drag? And how long does it typically take you to offset higher cost through pricing to your customers?

John Gorey

[Technical Difficulty] in our core products, including metal, ceilings and insulation does take us a month or two to get through those margin improvements. And our team is doing a good job managing through that. And it includes your customer commitments, some of the timing of the increases by our suppliers and competitive pressures. So that's where we're going to forward our expectations for the second half to see those margin improvements.

Ruben Mendoza

And in our prepared remarks, Trey, we had just like similar to last year. This happened last year, but to a little bit of a lesser extent, we've had four metal pricing increases, four suspended ceiling price increases, two insulation price increases. And now, we had our second drywall price increase. So, like John just said, it does take 30 to 60 days for our pricing initiatives to catch up as well.

And we expect that in the second half and as a matter of fact we've already seen it in the beginning of our third quarter.

James Morrish

Thanks for that. And then, talking about sales cadence throughout the quarter in the base, I think it was in the base business, in April, you said that sales were up above double-digits. And again, I think you were talking about base business there. And if so, it looks like sales decelerated somewhat throughout the quarter.

And so could you talk about a little bit the sales cadence throughout the quarter and if you could give us any indication of how things went in July?

Ruben Mendoza

Yeah, sales were up double-digits. When I say they were up double-digits in April, I wasn't talking about base business. Sales were up double-digits. We blew out our sales number, and we are continuing to blow out our sales numbers in the beginning of the third quarter. So the cadence is excellent for sales.

So I'm sorry, if you misunderstood my April statement back on the last call. But our sales are doing very well.

John Gorey

And they were consistent in each month of the quarter.

James Morrish

Right. Thanks very much, guys, and good luck.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Dahl

Hi, thanks for taking my questions and nice results. I wanted to start with a question on the organic growth. I think if there is one thing that still seemed slightly softer, it's really on the wallboard side on organic growth. Given the initiatives you've got, given the expansion of greenfield branches, how should we be thinking about organic growth for wallboard specifically?

And tied into that, there's been some investor concerns and competitor comments around just the competitive dynamics on that side of the business. So any color you can shed on kind of your views there, and how to be thinking about it as we look to second half?

Ruben Mendoza

So thanks very much for your question, Mike. And organic growth for us, we were happy with the 2% that we had in the second quarter. Now, the Gypsum Association, which most of you or all of you have seen with the 10.5% increase, our purchases would match up more with the Gypsum Association's sales. And our purchases were up closer to 8% in the second quarter. So that matches up. And I want everybody to remember that 65% of gypsum is sold through people like us, specialty building products. The other 35% is sold through the big boxes in lumber yards. It's more repair and remodel, okay.

And we cover 35 U.S. states. So it's an apples and a bit of oranges comparison to the Gypsum Association, and I know you didn't ask that, but I wanted to make sure I explained that. So we're happy with our base business growth. There was a fair amount of pre-buy that went on in the second quarter, because of the July price increase. So there will be some - we don't expect another gypsum price increase for the rest of the year, so we won't see a pre-buy through the end of the second half here. And we like our volume in the second half too. So we feel good about that. You did mention competitive pressure, and there's always competitive pressure.

We've been in this business for 25, 30 years, most of us. And we're always going to see some form of competitive pressure. And yes, there is some right now. We're managing through it and doing a good job through it. And we expect exactly what we said, increase in our gross margins, and our volume is very good.

Michael Dahl

Okay, thanks. That's helpful color, Ruben. And my second question relates to - and John, your comments in the opening remarks about the rate of margin expansion and that 50 basis points extending into the first half of 2019. I just want to make sure, we're clear on that. So is that suggesting that you still expect the - as we look out to 2019, that 50 basis points of improvement for the full year is still a good target to be thinking about? Clarification there, please.

John Gorey

Yes. Yeah, that would be a good target through 2019. We expect to get about half of it in 2018 and then another half in 2019, and then in the second half of 2019 maybe some more improvement going forward.

Michael Dahl

Okay. When you say half of that in the second half of 2018, so is that second half margins up 25 basis points year-on-year we should expect?

John Gorey

Yeah, 20 to 30 basis points in that range.

Michael Dahl

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from the line of David Manthey with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David Manthey

Hi, good morning, guys.

Ruben Mendoza

Good morning.

David Manthey

Ruben, in your comments you said you expected gross margin to be higher in second quarter - I'm sorry, second half versus the first half. What would cause that improvement to be better or worse than what you saw last year?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, better than what we saw last year would be just continued pricing improvement and catch-up for us. I mentioned earlier, Dave, that we've had even more price increases from manufacturers to us this year than we did last. And a lot of this business is a job based business, where we're quoting jobs to customers, and these jobs start and end and our initiatives will go into effect - have gone into effect and we'll - we stay disciplined with them and our margins continue to rise.

ND so we do not expect any more gypsum price increases throughout the year. So this one is July 2, we will continue to get lift, as we've seen already in our July business. So we will continue to get lift throughout the rest of the year in the business as our pricing initiatives just continue, as we've raised our prices along with the gypsum, and metal framing, and ceiling tile, and insulation manufacturers.

David Manthey

Okay. And then, as it relates to your price realization of the wallboard increase, should we expect an absolute higher realization in the third and fourth quarter? Or are there some of the price increases previously starting to sunset to that net - sort of the same level? Could you just talk about the different layers of price increases that you've seen? And what your expectations are for realization?

John Gorey

Yeah. So for the first half, we saw about a 2% price increase. And we think, in the second half, it'll go up a little bit more, maybe to the 3% to 4% range, and that's probably for the whole total year.

David Manthey

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hughes with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. First, thanks, Ruben, for clearing up your numbers versus the Gypsum Association numbers. I wanted to turn to ceilings real quick. In the organic growth in ceilings, how much of that was price? And how much was that in units?

Ruben Mendoza

So we're figuring - Keith, this has been a little bit of a slippery slope. Every quarter, we kind of go through it. So we figure our average unit value or price increased around 5% and volume was about 3%. And that's a - it's a little bit of a range there.

Keith Hughes

Okay. Is the - and in metal framing, I know you had a lot of price and the announcements here. And I think I - you said this earlier. Is - are we at the end of the inflation of that of what you know? Or your spar is telling you there's more coming?

Ruben Mendoza

So that's a very good question. We feel like we're at the end of it. And we've even seen some flattening out of it in certain regions. But I just actually yesterday saw a price increase from a metal manufacturer last night. So that was a letter that - I'm not saying that that's happening but we feel like we're at the end of it.

Keith Hughes

And do you - during these periods of inflation, do you realize any inventory profits from that? Or do you - you're just trying to sort of faster just flowing straight through it?

John Gorey

We don't really realize too much on the inventory, because we do turn it so quickly.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And I guess, final question. To your comments, Ruben, on the pre-buy ahead of the price increase for the third quarter, does that sort of ensure that the real effect in this rate for really manufacturers, distributors will come later in the quarter just so that inventory is depleted?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes. It does have an effect, Keith. It - the pre-buy is decent size, especially, when we all believe that it's going to - the price increase is going to happen. And it does go into effect a little bit 30 to 60 days later.

Keith Hughes

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Merkel

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Ruben Mendoza

Good morning, Ryan.

Ryan Merkel

So just to follow up on wallboard to start. So it looks like last quarter, price was up 3% and then this quarter, price was up 2%. I was actually expecting price to firm up just given all the OEM price increases out there. So can you explain what's really going on there with the trend?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. I think what's announced usually with wallboard manufacturers is a much higher increase than actually goes into effect. They - it just - it's happened this way every - ever since we've been - I mean, we've been public a year-and-a-half now, and it's happened this way every time. I think a lot of people think there's 5%, 6%, 7% and it's - it ends up 1%, 2%, 3%, which, at a price of over $200, it's - that's $5, $10, $15 per $1,000, is what it ends up.

So I don't know the actual answers of why it didn't go up more. I mean, it is competitive. I think the gypsum manufacturers compete for the business and the share and it stays in that - at least it has stayed in that range there. I wish I could give you a better answer as to why, but I don't have one.

Ryan Merkel

All right. And this has sort of been asked but I just wanted to clarify. So wallboard pricing up 2% this quarter. It sounds like there's some more price increases out there, but there's some pre-buy. So the expectation is that wallboard pricing will be up 2% in the second half of this year? Or do you think it'll be a little bit better than that.

Ruben Mendoza

[To maybe] [ph] 2%, Ryan.

Ryan Merkel

Okay. That's what I was thinking, all right. Then a follow-up on gross margin, I think this has been asked or tried to be asked a few times. So I'll ask it more specifically. Can you quantify for us the price cost for your business in the first half and then your expectation in the second half? Is that something you have?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, we don't - we are not going to comment on exact price cost. We have - I mean, in multiple different product lines of our business, we have price increases. And so it fluctuates from one product line to another as far as how high the price cost is, but there is the catch-up there, and we do believe that in the second half, we - it will be caught up.

Ryan Merkel

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, Ryan.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [Marty Cin] [ph] for Nishu.

Ruben Mendoza

Hi, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good. Thank you for my question. Could you just tell us a little bit more about the Ciesco acquisition? And has the multiple being in line with what you've paid historically?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure, thanks for asking. Good question. Ciesco is a company in the Northeast Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is their home office, six locations. The total sales for the annualized sales is $66 million or $67 million in sales. It's a business that it's been around for a long time. Their owner, there's three owners. They are all staying with us for different periods of time, and managing the region. It's, yeah - it's usually, we keep the owners and they go on and manage Vice President of a region, and that's what's happening here, overseeing our complete northeast region. And it's a ceilings, drywall, metal framing, insulation business.

And we're very, very happy to combine with them. Those are good footprint for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And the multiple has been in line with what you've paid historically?

Ruben Mendoza

The multiple is a little bit higher than our last year's multiple. If you remember, our last year multiple was right around in the upper 5. And this one, it's a little higher than that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for that. And - go ahead.

Ruben Mendoza

Listen, another comment on that. It's a bigger business. The 10 businesses that we purchased in 2017 were smaller. This is a bit bigger business. So the multiple is going to be a little bit higher for a bigger business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And my second question, regarding greenfields, looking over a longer, let's say, two to three year horizon, what kind of opportunities do you see in opening more greenfield projects?

Ruben Mendoza

We see very good opportunity in opening more greenfield products. We plan to open at least another one this year, and we want to target - we say, four to six next year. But our target is that, but we have aspirations to open more than that. Our footprint is a lot bigger now. We have done one greenfield now or a couple of greenfields now that are not an adjacent market. Las Vegas, Nevada was a greenfield that we felt like we had the right person to run it.

And it's not an adjacent market, and we've only been open two months and it's doing very well. So we might try more of that in 2019 of non-adjacent market greenfields and do more greenfields than we have in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you for asking that.

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Bouley with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Mentz

Good morning. This is actually Marshall Mentz on for Matt. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just switching over to Mechanical Insulation, obviously, a nice continued rebound here. As we start to lap the growth that you've seen over the last few quarters into the back half of this year, what do you think is a reasonable growth rate for that business?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, the business is performing nicely and the end markets for industrial as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, is really - there's a lot of pent-up demand there, where maintenance was just getting put off and put off. So the business is performing nicely. And we see mid to high single digit growth in that business quarter-over-quarter.

Marshall Mentz

I think also in that business you called out some mix benefit in selling some higher value products. Could you maybe elaborate on that some more, and maybe talk about what gross margins in that business can look like as we move into 2019?

John Gorey

Yeah, the gross margin into 2019 is that 27.5% to 28%. It really - the products that we were selling for some of these bigger jobs were some of the more incidental products that have higher margins, as we work through these jobs.

Marshall Mentz

And maybe just finally there, I mean, strategically, do you still consider that a core business in the way it's rebounded and performed recently? Is it a part of your portfolio that you're going to put additional capital into?

Ruben Mendoza

So that's a good question. I think the business is performing now like I thought it would perform initially. And it's not core, it's definitely not core. Our core business is drywall, metal studs, ceiling tile insulation and complementary products. So there are no synergies to the business. So I don't think that it's a business that's going to be core for us. Having said that, I want to reiterate the business is performing nicely. And we'll just go from there. I just want to answer the question.

Marshall Mentz

Right, thank you. That's helpful.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back over to Ruben Mendoza for closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

I just want to thank everybody for joining the call. And I thank you for following our progress. And I'd like to thank all of our Foundation Building Material employees and just for joining as a team together to achieve our results. Thanks again.

This concludes our conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for your participation.