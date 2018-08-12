Dropbox: Making Sense Of The Madness

I like the idea of dollar-cost averaging my exposure to DBX for as long as the company continues to deliver robust financial results.

I prefer to stay away from speculations about short-term price movements, and focus on whether my 2020 targets are on track.

What a hectic end of week it has been for Dropbox (DBX).

The San Francisco-based cloud storage and collaboration company reported 2Q18 earnings on the day that its stock swung from a gain of 9% during Thursday's session, just ahead of the earnings release, to a loss of equal magnitude in after-hours trading. The mood change has been mostly attributed to the departure of COO Dennis Woodside, while other potential justifications including a growth rate slowdown in paying customers (that, granted, landed 170,000 above consensus) and guidance concerns (which were raised for the full year) have also been presented.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

I could also chime in and provide my own read on the stock price reaction, likely taking the view that speculators went in too aggressively on DBX during Thursday's session and had to cover their bets the next day. However, I prefer to stay focused on my main topic of interest regarding 2Q18 results, as I presented in my earnings preview: "whether the company’s financial and operating metrics continue to trend in a direction that will allow my 2020 targets of $2 billion in revenues and $1 in adjusted EPS (run rate, using 4Q20 as reference) to materialize."

To that effect, I believe Dropbox performed beyond my expectations in the quarter. The $8 million revenue beat ($3.2 million above my own estimate) captured not only the higher-than-expected paying user count, but also a $5 year-over-year ARPU increase that I found encouraging. New product features continued to roll out throughout the quarter, which I expected would push R&D up (35% this quarter) and continue to support user and revenue growth.

The company also did well on the cost side, enabling it to deliver non-GAAP op margin in the double digits for the first time since 1Q16 at least (see orange line in the first graph below). Scale and potential savings on cloud infrastructure associated with SMR drive technology suggest that the numbers are likely to continue improving. The evolution of revenues and margins have been very much aligned with my expectations for stable financial performance that, eventually, I believe will lead to a higher and less volatile stock price.

All accounted for, my projected path to $1 in run-rate EPS by 4Q20 is starting to look a bit conservative (see grey bars in the second graph on the right).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Dropbox's 2Q18 results and the wild movements in the stock's market value reinforce two general ideas regarding DBX, one pertaining to risk and the other to reward:

Risk : this is the young stock of an 11-year old tech company that only saw the day of light in March of this year. An investment in it is likely to come loaded with volatility at least in the first several months of its existence, until Dropbox's growing recurring revenues begin to translate into steady, predictable earnings and cash flow generation in the mid- to long-term future.

: this is the young stock of an 11-year old tech company that only saw the day of light in March of this year. An investment in it is likely to come loaded with volatility at least in the first several months of its existence, until Dropbox's growing recurring revenues begin to translate into steady, predictable earnings and cash flow generation in the mid- to long-term future. Reward: DBX is still valued at the same $31.05 that I paid on this stock Wednesday afternoon. Except now, my bullish stance on the name has been supported by yet another quarter that I consider very strong. The window of opportunity to buy DBX at about 30x 2020 earnings (based on my potentially modest expectations) has not yet closed, and this could be good news for investors looking to jump on board at current levels.

In the end, I continue to find DBX a highly attractive proposition, primarily the result of user base, ARPU, margins and cash flow that all seem to be heading in the right direction. That said, I would not consider over-weighting my portfolio with such volatile stock, at the expense of putting too much capital at risk or riding too bumpy a ride towards (hopefully) higher valuations. But in homeopathic doses, I like the idea of dollar-cost averaging my exposure to DBX for as long as the company continues to deliver robust financial results.

