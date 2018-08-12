Suzano Papel e Celulose S. A (SUZBY) CEO Walter Schalka on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suzano Papel e Celulose S. A. (OTCPK:SUZBY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Walter Schalka - Chief Executive Office

Marcelo Bacci - Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer

Carlos Anibal - Executive Officer, Pulp

Leonardo Grimaldi - Executive Officer, Paper

Fabio Prado - Consumer Goods Executive Officer

Pablo Machado - General Counsel

Analysts

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBA

Caio Ribeiro - JPMorgan

Juan Tavarez - Citi

Marcos Assumpcao - Itau BBA

Walter Schalka

Good morning everybody. Thank you for attending our second quarter results of Suzano Pulp and Paper. With us here we have all the management team of Suzano and today we have included our General Counsel Pablo Machado, if you have additional questions to him on then.

We are pleased to present our second quarter result. We have on this quarter one operational cash flow close to R$1.3 billion as we have been insisting this is our main KPI in our organization that represents EBITDA less CapEx sustaining and this compares with the capital employed in the organization to see how much is our return on operational invested capital.

Our EBITDA in this quarter was close to R$1.6 billion and this was affected by two different events, the first of all is the fact that by the non-expected event of the truck drivers strike we decided to improve our working capital in the last year to reduce our inventory on raw material in semi finished and finished goods and this implies that we are affected by the strike affecting around 105,000 tons of production and sales on pulp and paper.

The second major event is the recurring event but with large impact on this quarter is the adjustment on the provision on the long term incentive plan. This is based on our share price, and share price went up a lot in this quarter. This has an implication of R$50 million on our quarter results.

Our leverage is 1.7 times net debt over EBITDA, Bacci, Marcelo Bacci is going to explain a little bit more about what is our financial position right now. And we had one impact on the hedge initiative that we are doing. We have recurring hedge on our operations and swapping to U.S dollars as you may know the FX came from R$332 to R$386 on this quarter and on the other hand we have the hedge on the Fibria transaction and this creates a much more impact on our results and they are going to detail you during our presentation.

Now I’m going to hand over to Leo that he is going to present the paper results.

Leonardo Grimaldi

Thanks Walter and good morning everyone. I would like to present the results for Suzano’s paper business unit for the second quarter of 2018, which was another positive quarter for us despite the challenges that we have faced in Brazil. The figure presented on the slide are specific to the paper business unit, therefore excluding Suzano’s consumer business units results for the quarter.

Beginning with the top left graph and looking at our production figures, we can see that even with the loss of 25,000 tons due to the truckers strike in Brazil, our production in the quarter was 280,000 tons. In fact, when we add up the first six months of 2018, our production was 2% higher than in the same period of last year.

Moving onto the top right and looking at our paper and paper board sales, due to a strong commercial execution in June, we were able to compensate almost most of the effect of the truckers strike.

Sales in Brazil decreased 1.7% when compared to the second Q 2017 while our total sales including exports decreased 2.8% when compared to the same period last year. When we consider the first six months of the year, our sales in Brazil have totaled 352,000 tons. This is 1.4% above the same period last year, driven mainly by the stronger sales of packaging rates.

For the same period, the latest IBA [ph] reports show a 0.5% growth in Brazil’s domestic sales of printing and writing and paper board grades. When we include our exports, our total sales for the first half of 2018 have increased 1.3% compared to 2017.

During the second quarter, our average prices in Brazil have increased 3.8% when compared to the first quarter 2018 and 9% when compared to the second Q 2017. Our average prices in international markets in U.S. dollar have increased 4.7% when compared to the first Q 2018 and 11.4% when compared to the second Q 2017 that is a 25% price increase in Brazilian reals.

As a result of production stability, strong sales volumes and successful price increases both on domestic and international markets, our adjusted EBITDA margin has reached R$1000 per ton. This is a 41% increase in EBITDA margins when compared to the second Q 2017 and adds up to R$520 million of adjusted EBITDA for our paper business unit so far.

Our ROIC has also increased reaching 15.4% in the second Q 2018. I would now like to invite Carlos Anibal to present the results for our pulp business unit.

Carlos Anibal

So thanks, Leo and good morning everyone, so let’s go to page five of our presentation. So we can cover the pulp results business. The second quarter was characterized by solid pulp market fundamentals and a strong U.S. dollar that impacted our results. We continue to believe that the current tightness in the pulp market is as function of a steady demand from paper and its producers and they constrained global fiber supply. We are still seeing increased levels of unscheduled and unexpected and I would like to reinforce that, an unexpected downtime throughout the key market and the second quarter was also impacted by the truckers strike in Brazil.

China's environmental initiatives that include a shutdown of highly polluting pulp and paper mills and the legislation on its recycled fiber imports have created additional supply tensions in that market.

In the second quarter, our production was R$821 tons lower quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year and that is explained by a scheduled maintenance shutdown at Mucuri Line 1 and mainly by this quarter by the strike that happened end of May.

Sales volume in the quarter amounted 800 to 200 tons. Such low levels is explained again mainly by the fact of the truckers strike that reduces our production usually such kind of impact would be I would say partially absorbed by inventories throughout the supply chain, nevertheless as I mentioned in our Q1 conference call, we are running at low levels of inventories and its separation hinders our ability to manage such relevant external client.

It is important to say that we are still running below 30 days of production that brings operational challenge to us. Our revenues were up 4% quarter-on-quarter and 27% year-on-year reaching R$2.50 [ph] as a function mainly of a weaker real, which depreciated 11% quarter-on-quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was R$1.32 billion and EBITDA per ton reached R$1.64,00 [ph] driven mainly again by a weaker real.

Finally, the return on invested capital for the last 12 months for the whole business was likely over 20%.

Now moving to the slide number six. Cash cost excluding maintenance downtime for Q2 was R$630 per ton up [Indiscernible] quarter on quarter. The increase in cash cost is explained by mainly higher price in terms of chemicals, especially caustic soda and sulphuric acid which represented R$15 per ton.

The other important impact is the increase in fixed cost that represented R$22 per ton and such effect is due to lower volume. Finally, in the last 12 months, we are running below 2017 cash cost that was R$599 per ton.

Food is impacting positively by R$24 while chemicals partially compensate these effects. Now I’ll turn it over to Marcelo Bacci

Marcelo Bacci

Good morning, everyone. We’ll be talking about some key indicators of our financial position starting with capital expenditures. Our CapEx in the quarter was R$573 million totaling for the year R$1.3 billion and our guidance for 2018 is R$2.8 billion which is basically the number that we had before plus the exercise of the option on the Duratex land that was announced in the previous month.

Moving to the next slide, we’ll be talking about our debt situation. We closed the quarter with $2.6 billion of net debt, approximately R$9.9 billion with an average debt maturity of 90 months and an average cost of debt in dollars plus the real part swapping to dollars of 4.6% a year which is a very competitive cost.

Our leverage in terms of real was 1.7 times, in dollars 1.5 times with a continuous evolution over the previous quarter. Our amortization schedule continues to be very comfortable in our cash position of R$8 billion we already see some transactions related to the Fibria deal that we will be talking about later on, but in any case the amortization that we have in the rest of 2018 in the coming years is relatively low number which gives us a lot of comfort in terms of debt management.

Talking about the Fibria business combination. We’ll start with the timeline. As you all know the agreement was signed back in March. On the corporate side, we had last month the approval of the protocol of justification and incorporation by the board of directors of Suzano and Fibria and yesterday we received the confirmation by the SEC of our registration there which allows us to call the shareholders meeting of Suzano and Fibria which was done today as you may have seen the relevant factors we published this morning.

So the shareholders meetings will be held on September 13. So we now have completed the filing and the registration process with the SEC and we are still working on stock compliance that will be necessary starting January 1, 2019. Remember that in the first year of registration there is a waiver for stock compliance.

On the financing side, we have issued debentures of R$4.7 billion and credit note – exported credit note of R$770 million already in relation to this transaction which allowed us to reduce the amount of the bridge loan of the committed bridge loan from $6.9 billion to $4.4 billion which was also done during the course of this last month.

On the Antitrust side, we have received the unrestricted authorization by the U.S. Antitrust authority and we continue to work in the processed in Brazil in China with the European Commission and in Turkey.

In addition to all that, we have started in June the integration planning process with the constitution of a workgroup that is planning how the companies will work together and the idea is that by the end of October beginning of November this plan will be ready, of course taking into consideration all the restrictions that we have on the legal side in terms of exchange of information between the two companies.

In terms of the financial closing of the transaction we have two important aspect to discuss here, the first is hedging and the second is financing. On the hedging side, the table that you see on page 10, starts with the situation in March 15, back then the amount that we have to pay for the Fibria shares, the R$52.5 per share times the number of shares totaled R$29 billion.

The FX rate back then was 329 [ph] so the amount on March was roughly $8.8 billion as we are a company that generates cash in dollars, we needed to hedge these amount in dollar terms because the situation we had in March was one that every ten cents of variation in the FX rate would increase or decrease the amount of finance needed by $277 million which was a situation that we felt not very comfortable.

So we started to head this position with many different instruments in the market. And by the end of June the amount payable to Fibria is now R$29.5 million because there is a correction by CDI.

And at that date, we have hedged 74% of that amount in dollars terms, approximately $6 billion of hedging with an average exchange rate of roughly 3.6. And the situation in June was one that every $0.10 of variation in the FX rate would change the payable not by 277 million anymore but only 54 million.

And just as an additional information; the situation at the end of July, we hedge a little bit more. We now have $6.6 billion of hedging with an average exchange rate of 363, and the sensitivity of the financing to the FX rate is only $41 million. And that's the situation that we feel much more comfortable than the one we had in the past.

Of course, this additional hedging that we did added to the normal position that we have on our balance sheet. So on page 11 you'll see the position that we had on June 30 and the results. So our notional of dollar related derivatives was a total of $9.18 billion, which was composed of $2.3 billion of normal cash flow hedging that we always have in our balance sheet according to our policy of hedging the follow 18 months of mismatch between dollars and reals.

We also had back then tax related hedges which were transactions in Reals hedged into dollar, that transactions in Reals that hedged into dollars of $800 million. And those two kinds of transactions we always have in our balance sheet and that's normal course of business.

We added to that position that $6.05 billion of Fibria related hedges. That totals the 9.18 billion. And the results generated by those transactions that have to go directly to our P&L was a loss of R$2.55 billion of which R$1.75 billion is related to the position of -- related to the Fibria deal.

Of course we have to record in our balance sheet this as a loss. The opposite side of the equation which is the reduction on the payable in dollar terms is something that we will show up in our balance sheet over time.

On the financing side, we have here a walk-through of the original situation and where we are today. So we start by showing that the back in March, the amount payable was R$29 billion, correction by CDI from March to June, R$534 million, totaling 29.6.

Now in addition to the amount that we have to pay to the Fibria shareholders, we have to liquidate the R$1.75 billion of losses that we had on the hedges. So the total payable is R$31.3 billion when you add what we're going to pay to the shareholders plus what we're going to pay for the hedge.

How we're going to finance that amount? The first part is of course, the $2.3 billion term loan that we hired since the beginning of this transaction, the part that is long term that we announced together with the transaction that represents about R$8.9 billion. We added to that, the debenture that was issued last month of R$4.7 billion. So the amount still to be financed was in June, 17.7.

Since June we have also issued export credit notes of R$770 million and now the amount to be financed is approximately R$17 billion. And therefore we reduce as I mentioned the committed line that we had originally for $6.9 billion to $4.4 billion which is approximately R$17 billion [ph].

Our idea is that during the course of the next month before closing we will continue to work on financing this deal with other sources being the cash that we have available in the company or transactions with the international capital markets of potential bond issuance, some other finances that we may find in the domestic and international market. So there is a possibility that the amount that we're going to draw from the bridge loan will be lower when we close this transaction.

With that, we conclude our presentation. We thank you very much for your attention and we open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Thiago Lofiego with Bradesco BBA.

Thiago Lofiego

Hi. Thank you, gentlemen. Two questions. First of on the deal, if you guys could give us a little bit more color to the extent if possible on the approval processes within CADE, European Commission and the China Ministry of Commerce and do you have any update on those how they are evolving? And what's your level of confidence that the deal will get done in 2018?

Second question regarding the forestry deal with Duratex, so whats' the rationale for you guys having exercised the call option with Duratex? Is it solely a defensive move? Or do you plan to use that land in a potential projects going forward? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Pablo Machado

Hi, Thaigo, this is Pablo Machado speaking. Thank you for your questions. As to the development of antitrust approvals, I think we are following as expected both in terms of timing and in terms of our communication with the various antitrust authorities. The situation we are now at CADE was disclosed – was disclosed earlier on this week, by Valor where the market could see the main responses from or the main feedback from customers, competitors and suppliers. Things are moving things are moving as expected in Brazil and market test is about to be completed.

In China the preceding follows a confidential -- a confidential procedure, so the party do not have access to the market test feedback. We know that the market test feedback is underway. We expect that to be completed in the next coming days or weeks. And in Europe, we are still liaising with the European Commission. Things are moving there as expected. The Commission is undertaking what they call an informal market test, and we expect to move ahead to filing as soon as we agree that with the commission. So, I can tell you that the procedures are going as expected in all the jurisdictions and we do not expect at this point any surprise.

Walter Schalka

Related with the second question, Thaigo, thank you for your questions. This is Walter speaking. The exercise of the option on Duratex land and forest is related to upgrading optionality for us for the future. We do – we are facing at the first deleverage process than we imagine before. And we could open possibilities for us for the future and the exercise is creating optionality for us if we decided in the future to have a new organic growth or new project.

In the other hand we do not know because we are not allowed to know all the supply wood on the Jacarei plans on Fibria and there could be a possibility to use is then and forest if necessary to supply Jacarei if necessary. We don't know the detail because we do not access on their information.

Thiago Lofiego

Okay. That's clear. Thank you, Walter and Pablo.

Our next question comes from Caio Ribeiro with JPMorgan.

Caio Ribeiro

Hey, good morning everyone and thank you for the opportunity. So my first question is regarding the potential 25% tariff on a recovered paper imports from the U.S. that China is thinking of implementing on August 23rd. I just wanted to get your view on the potential impact that this bring to pulp demand and prices going forward? Just given that recovered paper imports into China have been declining quite significantly this year already with the current restrictions with some shortages been reported even? And then secondly, if you could give us some color as well on what you expect in terms of the evolution of pulp cash cost going forward that would also be very helpful? Thank you.

Carlos Aniba

Hi. Good morning. This is Carlos. Thanks for the question. Well, let's start give you an overview the China pulp market. And we can say that the demand grew in the first half of this year, 4.5% and that means roughly 11.7 million tons, hardwood is growing 8.5. We understand that the pulp stocks are at normal level throughout the chain from producers to customers that in China. By that I mean, stocks still at the ports or at the customer's warehouse are at the standard and normal level.

Regarding your question about a possible potential, 25% tariff that was just announced, and we believe that it's too early to make any comment about that. That was announced two days ago. So the market is still analyzing what might be the outcome. We also mentioned that there was a reduction on recycle paper import. That is true. Today the market expectation for this year taking into account the import up to June is a volume of 15 million, 16 million tons and that compares to 26 million tons last year. So definitely that could impact the [Indiscernible] fiber market in the coming months. The cash cost, we cannot give any guidance about that at this point in time.

Caio Ribeiro

Perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Juan Tavarez with Citi.

Juan Tavarez

Hi. Thank you. Good morning everyone. So, just my first question just touch again on current pulp market. If you can give us some visibility of what you're hearing in China from your customers. We've been hearing our paper prices have been falling for the last few months. And I think this week we just heard that there is some discussions about rebate on pulp prices into August. I'm just curious how you're seeing that scenario and those discussions are going on into August?

And also maybe you can just touch on your paper cost. With the ramp over the consumer goods business I'm just curious there maybe if you can discuss what was margin in your consumer goods business this quarter? And kind of where we should expect margins to be in your consumer goods when it's fully ramped up. And should it be above where your normalized paper business is? Or just kind of understand how much of drag this ramp is being right now into that segment?

Carlos Aniba

Carlos, good morning, let me start with your question related to pulp. So I would say that supply and demand fundamentals, pulp remains generally and temporarily tight. July business was according to expectation and by that mean regular volume and flat BKP prices across the key markets. Despite the seasonality of July and August in the Northern Hemisphere the low level inventories as both pulp and paper producers in our view that supports some understanding between buyer and sellers of a large market. It is true that we have heard about some softer weakness in China and we understand that is not supported by the current market fundamentals. And why do we say that?

Again as I said before, stocks are at a normal level at both producers and consumer site. Important also to remind that we have – right now, we priced the spread between soft and hardwood there in China of around $90 to $100 already considering a possible potential price drop for services. So it will remain to be seen what's going to happen with the softwood and we are confident on the harder side of the business.

Pablo Machado

Hi. Its Pablo here. Regarding the consumer business, we're still busy at volume, which means I think it is very difficult to determine the right margin as to have at the moment.

Juan Tavarez

Do you have a sense of when you'll be fully ramp up in that business maybe?

Pablo Machado

We are doing -- ramping up the volumes. And from third quarter onwards we are going to publish results.

Juan Tavarez

And just to understand there, so once you're fully ramped up how should we think about possibility in that business, do you expected to be notable premiums to what the previous paper business was? Just to understand again, I'm trying gauge here that this level of EBITDA per ton in your paper business this quarter, how much of that is being pressured by just to ramp up in consumer goods?

Marcelo Bacci

Juan, this is Marcelo speaking. Fortunately at this point we cannot give guidance to the future result of the consumer good. Starting next quarter we'll be publishing the result, but we cannot give you any indication of future results at this point.

Juan Tavarez

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Marcos Assumpcao with Itau BBA.

Marcos Assumpcao

Hi. Good morning everyone. First question to Carlos, you mentioned in the press release that inventories are at the comfortable level at about 35 days. What would be level that becomes a little bit – becomes a concern for you in terms of inventories of both softwood and hardwood?

The second question to Walter, we have been seeing the deleveraging of the company happening very quickly, also the deleveraging of pro forma basis