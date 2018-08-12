Epigenomics AG (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Peter Vogt

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining Epigenomics conference call on our 2018 second quarter financial results.

Included in this presentation are forward-looking statements about our expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from our projections. More information about these risks and uncertainties can be found, for example, in our earnings press release of this morning.

Now our Chief Executive Officer, Greg Hamilton, will start with a few opening remarks. Greg?

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 2018 earnings call. The second quarter performance was in line with expectations and we reaffirm guidance for 2018. The operational highlights for the quarter are: CMS' issuance of our new preliminary Gapfill rate of $192 per test; progress in the legislative initiatives for Medicare coverage; and our announcement for CE marking of our liver cancer test by year-end.

For Q2, the revenue was approximately €500,000, which is an 88% increase from Q2 prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA of negative €2.2 million was a €1.2 million decrease from prior year, mainly due to a reduction in SG&A. The net loss for the quarter was negative €2.6 million, compared to negative €4.1 million for Q2 2018.

Cash consumption in the quarter was €1.8 million compared to €3 million in the previous year. Epigenomics ended Q2 with €9.4 million in cash and marketable securities. We estimate sufficient liquidity to last through 2018. That said, we will raise capital in the second half of 2018. We are currently evaluating the appropriate capital measures, that we plan to execute within the next 90 days.

We reaffirm our guidance for 2018 of €2 million to €4 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $11.5 million to negative €14 million. As we announced in our press release in June, CMS issued the preliminary Gapfill rate for Epi proColon at $192. This is a significant improvement from the initial rate determined by CMS in late 2016 of approximately $83 per test. The CMS appeal process takes a while.

However, we are now very pleased with the results, as we feel the new rate of $192 per test fairly values the test for us and our laboratory customers. We expect CMS to reaffirm the $192 when they issue the final rate in November.

In regards to Medicare coverage, we have two paths: legislation and a National Coverage Determine or NCD issued by CMS. For the NCD process, inclusion of medical guidelines is a key step to getting a NCD issued. Regretfully, in the most recent guidelines issued by the American Cancer Society, and contrary to our expectations, Septin9 was not included. Some of the key rationale for the exclusion was the lack of a microsimulation model and no comparable screening test from which to infer a benefit in terms of critical outcomes, CRC mortality or incidence reduction.

In our follow-up with ACS, they reiterated these items identified in the guidance. Historically, the microsimulation models used for colorectal cancer analysis have been completed by three CISNET entities. CISNET is the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network. It is a group that's funded by NCI or the National Cancer Institute. Since these models have not been updated to include the published Septin9 data, we have contracted with a recognized modeling expert to produce and publish a microsimulation model that includes Septin9.

We believe this model will address the issues identified in the guidelines, as this type of analysis assists in determining the appropriate interval for testing and the calculation of the harm-benefit ratio when longitudinal data is unavailable for newer technologies. We expect the model to be complete and published in approximately six months, after which we will request ACS to review the additional new data.

The other path to Medicare coverage, the one that accounts for a majority of the screening tests covered by Medicare is legislation. We are pleased with the continued progress of the legislation, specifically the recent inclusion of the blood test in the House of Representatives budget for 2019. And there's specific request from the House that urges CMS to cover the test. We believe this is a key step to the legislative process being successful for our product. We remain confident that both paths to coverage are still an option for our ultimate success.

I'll now hand it over to Dr. Jorge Garces to give you an update on our exciting liver cancer test.

Jorge Garces

Thank you, Greg. As announced in our July press release, we are moving forward with our next liquid biopsy test for liver cancer based upon the excellent data seen in two recently published studies. Liver cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide, responsible for over an estimated 700,000 deaths annually. Additionally, liver cancer is one of the few cancer types in which the mortality rate is expected to increase. This results in a significant medical need for a better solution for early detection.

We believe that this medical need translates to a greater than $3 billion market opportunity worldwide. The liver cancer surveillance guidelines are fairly consistent globally. And the current standard of care of ultrasound or ultrasound and the serum protein marker alpha-fetoprotein, or AFP for short, every six months has a reported sensitivity in the range of 60% to 65%. Based upon the data from the two published studies in March our test demonstrated over 90% sensitivity. We will CE mark a liver cancer surveillance product by year end, and we plan to initiate clinical trials in the U.S. in 2019.

As previously mentioned two clinical studies for detection of liver cancer in patients with cirrhosis, utilizing the Epigenomics Septin9 assay yielded a combined sensitivity of 90.6% and a specificity of 87.2%. These data exhibit a higher diagnostic accuracy than the currently established diagnostic marker, AFP. Additionally, the results demonstrate the broad utilization of our Epigenomics core IP platform and the value of our pipeline. A further independent prospective clinical study has already been initiated in France.

We estimate the liver cancer market again at over $3 billion globally. Accessibility and cost are two major constraints in surveillance today. Not every eligible patient is getting monitored. So the right blood test can overcome these market obstacles. We will CE mark the product by year-end, as previously mentioned, and initiate a prospective clinical trial in the U.S. in 2019. Additionally, we are investigating the optimal path to CFDA approval in China.

I'll now hand it back to Greg.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Jorge. With the announcement of the $192 price, we are confident that we will successfully achieve this milestone. For Medicare coverage, we believe that the achievement of this goal is still possible in 2018 via legislation. That said, if the path to coverage is through guidelines and NCD, then this milestone will be in 2019, as the timing for a microsimulation model is late 2018, early 2019. We remain confident that we will be able to achieve coverage of Septin9. And that combined with the newly published rate of $192, the opportunity for commercial success is significant.

Thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Dennis Berzhanin.

Dennis Berzhanin

HI, Dennis Berzhanin from equinet Bank. Just had a couple of questions about the liver cancer test. I was curious to hear about the FDA process to get this test approved. You mentioned that there will be a prospective clinical trial in the U.S. in 2019. I was wondering if you could expand a little bit more on that, some more details and how long the test is likely to take and if there are any other major steps that would need to be taken to get the FDA approval.

And also I was wondering if you could provide little more details about the process in China. How would the regulatory process differ? When would you start the process? Would you wait until you have some success with the clinical trial and then go to China? Or would you do both simultaneously? And then, one question about Epi proColon, and appreciate the insight about the additional requirements that ACS is asking for with modeling, the data modeling, which looks like you would need 6 months to do.

My question is whether you're also looking into any other professional groups or societies that might be helpful into getting the National Coverage Determination. Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Dennis, for the question. So I'll answer them in order. So the FDA process in regards to liver, we know for certain that we will have to do a prospective trial in the U.S. So what we are trying to do is design a trial that will accomplish two goals. Number one is FDA approval for the product, to be indicated for use as an addition to the surveillance process for liver cancer. And then also, we want that trial to accomplish the goal of getting us in medical guidelines for the surveillance of liver cancer.

So we actually are already working with key opinion leaders in liver cancer space, so a couple of the key opinion leaders who wrote the guidelines for the U.S. we have reached out to and are going to be working with. And we are in the trial design with their expertise right now. Once we lock that down, we'll go to the FDA, present it to the FDA, get their approval. And then, we will initiate patient enrollment. That's why we are stating that the earliest enrollment will start is in 2019. But this is the optimal way to do it.

So to address both the FDA needs and the guideline needs upfront so that we design the trial appropriately the first time, get key opinion leaders' support and buy-in, so that after we execute the trial and with positive outcome data, then we can move very quickly into standard of care for the disease state.

Then in regards to China, we are trying to work with our Chinese partners right now to identify the optimal path in China. China has issued draft guidance for accepting data outside of China. So historically, if you want approval in China, you had to run a separate trial in China and have only Chinese data. They now have a draft-guidance, where they are open to trials run outside of China for approval by the CFDA.

So since that's draft, it's not final. We don't know how that's going to be implemented, so we want to be nimble. It would be great if the trial in the U.S. would be sufficient also for CFDA approval in China. But we will have to evaluate that later on as we get more clarity out of the CFDA. But we do believe China is a significant opportunity for this disease state as over 50% of the liver cancer cases diagnosed worldwide come from China.

So this is a very big epidemic in China, and we think our test would be a significant solution for this market. And then, your last question about other professional groups. Yes, the ACS is not the only group that we are looking to for guideline inclusion. So there are other mechanisms or other groups that we are looking at. The challenge with those is the timing of guidelines. So for instance, the USPSTF issues guidelines for colon cancer screening.

However, historically, they've only been done every eight years. So we are not exactly sure yet when USPSTF is going to issue their next guideline update. There is some talk in the market that they might do it sooner rather than later because of ACS' decision to lower the screening age from 50 to 45. So, ACS might be looking at that and issuing guidelines sooner than the eight year interval. If they do, we will clearly work with that guideline committee to make sure they have the appropriate data on Septin9.

We would also like to have the modeling data done, because we think it would be beneficial for USPSTF as well. So that's just one example. There are other examples as well like NCCN is another guideline group. So for all of them, based on the feedback from ACS, we do believe that the microsimulation model will be beneficial for us. Because our technology is so new and so different than anything else in this space, there is no longitudinal data. So the trial that goes over 10 years to identify if there's a reduction in mortality from colorectal cancer screening using our test, it's impossible to have that data, because our product hasn't been on market that long.

So the model is a way to, in essence, estimate the value of our product over that time period. So we believe that it will be influential not only with ACS, but other societies as well.

Dennis Berzhanin

Thank you. That was very helpful. I appreciate it.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Dennis.

Operator

The next question comes from Simon Scholes.

Simon Scholes

Yes, good afternoon. I think the last time we spoke on the last conference call, you were talking about the legislative progress on the two bills in the United States. And you were saying that they were current - that the bills were currently reviewed by the budget committees. So just wondering what the latest state of play in the Senate and in the House is and if you have any more or less concrete view on when these bills might be carved. And then on the liver cancer trial, I was wondering how much that trial might cost and how long it would last.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. Thank you, Simon. So first of all on the legislative side, yes, we are waiting what's called a congressional budget score. So for any legislation now to be approved in the United States, you need a Congressional Budget Office score. It's a requirement. So it's almost like a check box requirement for your bill to ultimately get passed. So we are hopeful that we will get a CBO score in the near future. We know that the score has been requested by the House Ways and Means committee, so that's a subcommittee of the House of Representatives. That's a committee that's responsible for our bill may have requested the score from CBO. So we are just awaiting CBO to publish those score results.

The very good news about us being included or the blood test being included in the budget for 2019 is, in essence, Congress has already allocated incremental budget for the blood test. And so what that means is even if the CBO score comes out with a certain amount of cost meaning that they estimate that implementing this process or our product would cost the systems some money, it's already been budgeted for. So that helps us significantly. It's a very big advantage for us that we've now been included in the budget.

And so when we do get the CBO score, we think then we have everything that we need for the bill to then be voted on in Congress. So we are hopeful that our bill will go to the Senate and House floor in 2018 for a vote and ultimate passage into law. That's the timeline we're looking at. Now that said, as with any legislation, we can't guarantee that timing, but we are very - feel very good about where we stand today relative to that process.

Simon Scholes

All right. And can the Congress already allocate budget if the vote hasn't taken place yet?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. They can. So there's actually - that's very common for them to allocate budget for things that they want included in the budget, even if CMS has not in essence covered it yet or in other areas within the Department of Health and Human Services, so they can do that.

Simon Scholes

Or even if the vote - even if the vote hasn't taken place yet?

Gregory Hamilton

Correct.

Simon Scholes

Okay.

Gregory Hamilton

And then your question on the FDA trial and time, we haven't disclosed that yet. And the reason is, is that until we meet with the FDA and get their signoff on the trial, it would be too premature to identify what the duration is going to be or the cost. All I can tell you is we are working with the key opinion leaders in this space to help us identify the optimal trial design for FDA approval and guideline inclusion. Once we get feedback from the FDA on that design, we will share with the market of how long and the cost that we expect for that trial.

Simon Scholes

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

The follow-up question comes from Martin Brunninger.

Martin Brunninger

Thanks very much for taking my questions. I have a few questions. Firstly, capital raise that you have mentioned, how much do you target to raise this year? And what would be your capital allocation for the raise? That's the first question. Second question is on liver cancer. Just conceptually, I understand that it - would it be an additive test to the standard of care to AFP? What would the cost of AFP be on average? And what do you think is the threshold that you think you need to cross in the major study to - in terms of sensitivity and specificity to get reimbursement?

And finally, it would be interesting for me to understand a bit more the health economics of this additive test of yours. What would be - if you imagine a scenario, what would be the cost savings when you compare the sensitivity of the standard of care and the increased sensitivity that you expect from your smaller study in terms of cost savings and catch that many people earlier? And also, when you have the right adoption rate for superior test overall, just to understand a bit more the clinical pathway, how the patient journey looks like and how many tests you need to adopt to have real savings here?

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Thanks, Martin. First of all, in regards to the capital raise, we are - as we mentioned in the call, we would definitely raising funds in the second half of 2018. We expect to do that within the next 90 days. We're currently evaluating the appropriate capital measure to utilize. That said, there's really two paths for us. One is at the AGM meeting. We have approval from shareholders to do up to 10% of our outstanding shares in a pipe.

The other mechanism we have is a rights offering, and we have approval from the shareholders for a 40% of our outstanding shares for the rights offering. So we are currently evaluating the two options, but we will be moving forward with either one or a combination of both within the next 90 days. But we - as is obvious from our balance sheet, we need to raise capital, and we want to do so such that we can appropriately fund the company through 2019.

And then in regards to your question on liver cancer, so currently, standard of care as Jorge mentioned, is a patient who is diagnosed with cirrhosis, they are diagnosed with cirrhosis via an ultrasound. Once they have cirrhosis, they are considered high risk for liver cancer. So every six months, they get an ultrasound. In some parts of the world, along with ultrasound, they add AFP, so it varies. In Asia, AFP is pretty standard every six months. In the United States, it's mixed. And in Europe, it's mixed as well.

And the diagnostic accuracy of ultrasound alone is typically about 60% on average. With AFP, it can reach like 65%. So the added value of AFP is very marginal. And AFP is an immunoassay test so it's pretty cheap. So what we would look at is that based on the data of our test of over 90% sensitivity, it is a significant improvement in the accuracy of that surveillance.

And ultimately, what we want to then prove is that, with that improved accuracy, you would obviously detect the cancers earlier, which would ultimately lead to lives saved. Regretfully, this disease has a very high mortality rate. So the only chance really of surviving this is an early detection. So if we can improve the method for early detection, we think we have a very big market opportunity in front of us.

In regards to the cost benefit of that, we would need the data from our trial to really calculate that, because part of our trial design would be a longitudinal portion of the trial, where we measure the progression of the disease and how many people we were able to diagnose in an early stage. So without that data, it's really challenging for us to calculate that the cost benefit.

That said, we believe the adoption would be very rapid, though, because in this disease state, the oncologists are looking for anything to improve their accuracy of when to image this patient, because ultimately, the way they diagnose cancer for liver cancer is through an MRI or a CT scan. So if they know - they have more data or better data to make that determination and identify the cancer early, it would be adopted very quickly. So we think it's a big market opportunity, it's early days for us.

But again, our data so far is so much better than what is the current standard of care. We're very excited about it, and that's why we've decided to push forward with this product, CE mark it right away and then move into trials in the U.S. in 2019.

Martin Brunninger

Okay. That's great. So I see there's basically two opportunities for cost savings. On one hand, you say it's MRI scans, which leads to a negative diagnosis, i.e., that there's no cancer or no risk of cancer. That would be my question. Then, how many of those out of hundreds are there happening. So many MRIs leads to a negative outcome - negative diagnosis of cancer? So that's - and secondly, again, it depends also on the cancer therapy that you would then use in terms of a positive outcome - positive tests. How much - just from - it would be a question to the clinicians, I guess. How much more chances do you have of survival?

Jorge Garces

Yeah, this is Jorge, Martin. So again, we don't have the exact figures, because we'll need the outcome data from our trial to calculate those. But the importance here is that number one, one out of three eligible patients are not getting surveilled today So we think that a blood test will enhance the participation in surveillance programs that is lacking today. So that's one key factor. The other is that a lot of the early cancers, small lesions of, let's say, one to two centimeters are being missed by ultrasound.

And so the cancer, as Greg mentioned, can be quite aggressive and can grow very quickly, even within the six-month interval for the next ultrasound. So the idea is for a blood test such as ours to catch those early cancers that can be treated more successfully that ultrasound is missing. So that's really the two key things: one is adherence to surveillance programs will be improved; and the detection of early cancer will also be improved.

Martin Brunninger

No, I understood. And I think the concept is very clear. Just trying to figure out, because a lot of diagnostic tests that we have seen recently, they are playing out on two things first and what you are mentioning is discussing on catching cancer earlier and obviously getting some cost savings and clinical benefits there.

But more importantly the lower hanging fruit is also to save costs on the diagnostics itself. There are plenty of examples, where diagnostic companies have achieved that without even having to show their clinical outcomes, because I understand, obviously, very clearly that clearly it is very difficult to show, because long term mortality, I think you need 10 years data and you cannot wait until then.

So just purely on the diagnostic savings with your more accurate test, what's your feeling that you could achieve that percentage-wise? Or is it an option or doing, pursuing that option even?

Gregory Hamilton

Yeah. So, Martin, it's too early for us to give a definitive answer on that without the clinical data. But that said, what I can say is, we believe that right now with the poor sensitivity of ultrasound and AFP, the way it works right now is if the ultrasound or if AFP are positive, they are pushed to MRI or CT. MRI or CT scans are very expensive.

So if the patient is negative for the MRI or CT, because the ultrasound was inaccurate, that is a cost to the system. So with the blood test that's based upon the methylation, DNA methylation, if our sensitivity is 90%, which what our data to date says it is, then by default we are going to have a much higher accuracy in the MRI. And ultimately, produce savings for the system, because in essence, we're sending them to MRI when they need to be.

And now, for us to quantify that, we just can't give a number right now, because we don't have enough data. But conceptually, I agree with you, and we would be adamant that, yes, there will be savings there. It's just very challenging for us to identify what those are right now.

Martin Brunninger

In the system. For the Doctor, there must be kind of an anecdotal kind of feeling of how many of your MRI, CT scans arrive to negative results out of 100…

Gregory Hamilton

Yeah, I mean, we can follow up with that data. I don't have a good data source on that right now to give you what that number is. I don t know if it's 10% or 40%. But we do know that it does exist. It is a very real problem. But the market focus actually right now is less on the false positives - in essence, that's what it would be, a false positive - and more on the false negatives. That's where the market focus is right now is that sensitivity of ultrasound and AFP is so low that they should be sending more people to MRI than they currently are. That's where the clinical focus is today.

Jorge Garces

Yeah, and, Martin, if I could add to that, because it's a very fair question that you're asking, but it's complicated by the fact as Greg said, that the surveillance programs are mixed in terms of their use of AFP. So if, for example, a program is based solely on ultrasound, then the specificity of that test is somewhere in the mid-80%, 85%, let's say for ultrasound. And so, a lot of the tests that would be referred to MRI or CT would be positive with about 15% false positive rate by ultrasound.

However, if you introduce AFP, which gives you an additional 5% percent or so sensitivity, AFP has a very poor specificity. So it's been reported in the range of about 50% to 70% sensitivity depending on lesion size. So if you introduce AFP into that equation, then the false positive rate on MRI and CT jumps dramatically. So that's why it's difficult to ascertain in totality what that is.

So with AFP incorporated, again, a subtle gain in sensitivity, but specificity is quite poor, which is why some guidelines don't recommend AFP. And with ultrasound alone, the specificity is better, but again, only about a 60% detection of the cancers.

Martin Brunninger

Okay. That's a quite interesting perspective. All right, thanks very much, gentlemen.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Martin.

Operator

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you, everyone, for joining our Q2 2018 conference call. We look forward to updating you again after our Q3 earnings results are published. Thank you, everyone, have a good afternoon. Bye.