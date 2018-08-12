Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (ZURVY) CEO Mario Greco on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ADR (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Burden - Head Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management

Mario Greco - Group Chief Executive Officer

George Quinn - Group Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Farooq Hanif - Credit Suisse

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

James Shuck - Citi

Thomas Seidl - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.,

Michael Huttner - JP Morgan

Nick Holmes - Societe Generale

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Jonny Urwin - UBS Investment Bank

Niccolo Dalla Palma - Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Richard Burden, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Burden

Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's First Half 2018 Q&A Call. On the call today is Zurich's CEO, Mario Greco and our Group CFO, George Quinn. Before we start, I'd just like to take the time to remind you that - could you keep your questions to a maximum of two on the first go-round. And if we have time, we'll open it up to further questions afterwards. But before we start the Q&A, I would just like to hand it over to Mario to make a few introductory remarks for the results.

Mario Greco

Thank you, Richard, and good day, ladies and gentlemen today. Thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased with our first half results that demonstrate further progress against the targets and the priorities that we outlined in November 2016. Particularly pleasing is the continued strength of the results in our life business.

Even adjusting for positive foreign exchange movements, they increased 12% year-on-year. The results also show the high quality of our life business, 87% of revenues are coming from either technical margins or fees and loadings, and there is very little reliance then on investment results.

This is underlines the success of our consistent strategy of focusing on protection, unit-linked and corporate products. We have continued to execute on this strategy over the first half of this year, with 84% of APE from these products and 78% of new business value coming from protection business. The first half has also seen the OnePath Life business in Australia begin to contribute to our results through the planned reinsurance of a portion of their portfolio.

Our Property & Casualty business also performed well. We saw an improvement in the accident year combined ratio, this was driven by improvements in the accident year loss ratio and the lower administration expenses. And our commercial business has also seen improvements. The strength of our reserves further improved.

While prior year development was at a good level, positive developments in claims related to the three Hurricanes, Harvey, Irma and Maria contributed to this development, further underlying the effectiveness of our underwriting. Investment income in Property & Casualty has also stabilized over the first half of the year as reinvestments improved.

Looking forward, we remain focused on further improving our underwriting performance through a continued emphasis on profitability over volume, particularly in commercial insurance. And the positive movement in pricing in the North American market that we began to see after the third quarter has continued to accelerate over the full quarter.

The Farmers Exchanges have continued to demonstrate solid growth in their chosen areas and in their ability to innovate with new business offerings like the commercial ride share business with Uber. Their customer-focused strategy has also continued to drive improved customer metrics. This has been achieved with an improved underwriting performance with the combined ratio reducing 6.6 percentage points compared to the first half of 2017.

These strengths should continue to support growth in Farmers Management Services. Our balance sheet is very strong. Z-ECM ratio has increased further to 134%. This reflects the strong operating capital generation within our businesses. The first half of the year has also seen us continue to deliver for customers and shareholders against our strategic priorities, with further strength in our leadership position in Latin America and in the travel and assistance business through targeted acquisitions in the first half.

And we continue to extract capital from non-core activities. We also continued to invest in innovative customer solutions, including the launch of the first business of our European partnership with CoverWallet, a leading provider of direct insurance solutions for SMEs.

Our journey to become a more customer-focused organization also shows progress, with improvements in the retail Net Promoter Scores in our largest retail businesses. These developments will play an increasing role as we look increasingly beyond the delivery of our 2017-2019 targets.

Overall, these results give us confidence that we can maintain the positive momentum into the second half of the year. Thank you for listening, and now George and I are ready to take your Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question from the phone comes from the line of Mr. Farooq Hanif from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open. Please go ahead, sir.

Farooq Hanif

Hi, everybody. First question is on business mix in North America. Given that the topline has dropped 4% but pricing is accelerating, it seems to me that there's been quite a significant shift in lines. I was wondering if you can you give us a guide, roughly, to workers' comp versus specialty versus other lines so you could just give us a guide to the mix now and your intention for taking that forward?

And then secondly, second question is to address seasonality in combined ratios. So I think there's kind of a one percentage point gap - there was a one percentage point gap last year between 1H and 2H in improvement. But in the second half, it seems to me that you've got pricing coming through, obviously the effect of cost cutting. Just wondering if you think that could be repeated? Or whether you're looking to be bit more positive. Thank you.

George Quinn

So I'll start, Farooq, on the second piece and then between us, I think Mario and I will answer the first one. I mean, we have some mathematical things, which I guess pretty much everyone's aware of. So we have a crop business that has a maybe quite different structure in terms of loss ratio versus expense. There's of course still $1 billion of premium yet to come in the year, and that business comes in with an expense ratio that's more in the high single, maybe just double-digit rate.

So I think that, technically, will drive a different answer for the expense ratio in the second half. I think as it regards optimism or what our expectations are, I mean, we do plan for further expense reduction in the second half. We have an expectation of $200 million to come. I mean, as per - in prior discussions, most of that is going to align with P&C. I mean, typically, you expect to see about three quarters of it. Then those are the two obvious things that will drive expense ratio in the second half.

As far as mix goes, I guess we'll be covering these on other questions, this issue of trading, commission versus loss ratio, the impact that can have on the expense ratio. We are looking to shift mix as - I mean, as far as it makes sense for us. But if I look at what we expect to see in the second half, certainly the things that will drive commission, I think most of them are there already.

I'm not necessarily convinced we're going to see another significant step-up. And I think some of the trade-off that we have for loss ratio versus commission, you've seen already in the first half. So I wouldn't 't expect to see that change significantly again in the second half. But overall business mix - and if you look at the numbers for us, within the U.S. portfolio, I mean, not surprising, we prefer actually to fill the retail in other business market and despite the fact that you have seen more rates on the commercial side.

Within the commercial lines, workers' comp is down a bit, not by a huge amount, down a bit, around 1%. Commercial auto is still the strongest line in terms of rate. Inflation is running somewhere a bit south of rate. So there is still margin expansion taking place. But we did look at the overall numbers and we take the overall portfolio is a better proxy. I mean, we're still seeing 101% for commercial overall and 94% for retail. So even with the rates that we're seeing on the commercial side, we still have a preference to move the mix towards retail to the extent that we can.

Workers' comp is strong, a little over the course of the last few years and, in fact, you'll see even more of that because of the reinsurance that we've put in place at the beginning of this year. That will have second half, and a much bigger impact next year. But from a mix perspective, we're pursuing the priorities that we outlined at the Investor Day

Farooq Hanif

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Peter Eliot with Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Eliot

Thanks very much. Yes, the first one was maybe just to clarify your expectations for the expense ratio going forward, so not just the seasonality but more generally year-on-year. I mean, I think I understood from your answer just then that you don't expect commission ratio to go up any further from here, but perhaps you could just confirm that? And maybe give a little bit more color on where you see the expense ratio in general insurance going in future years?

And then the second question was, I guess, are you thinking of starting to move into the closed book space especially in Germany? I'm just wondering your take on what - is there any sort of scope - any more scope to do anything there? Or yes, your take on that environment. Thanks you very much.

George Quinn

Thanks Peter. So on the expense ratio going forward, so again for the OUE component, that's the one, we're seeing all the benefit of the expense reduction. Expect to see another $200 million reduction through the remainder of this year. That will bring the OUE ratio down, and that's on top of the mechanical impact of the crop business.

On the commission ratio, I don't expect to see the type of changes in the first half. There are two particular blocks of business that drive that. One is actually the acquisition - or not the acquisition, but us taking over the underwriting of some parts of the travel business, the Cover-More and services. That attracts a fairly high commission rate. We'll have that impact in the first half with, but I don't expect the impact of that to change in the second half.

Having said that, though, I mean, within the overall book, to the extent in the future we have opportunities to further improve - [indiscernible] discover the quality of the book, i.e. improve the volatility characteristics. I mean, that is something we would look to do. But I think at this stage in the year, for this year, I don't expect other significant shifts up in the commission ratio.

But Germany, of course, is a good topic. I mean, I think we've talked about it before - I mean, given the way that we've positioned that business, given the way it's managed by the team in Germany, we don't have quite the same pressure that maybe some of our peers have had. So there's not the same impetus but, of course, we do want to make sure that the capital is managed efficiently and as well as we possibly can.

So I mean, it's something we're certainly interested in and we'll look at in more detail. But I think in the near-term priorities, for the group but also for Germany on more of an operation-on-operation performance. And that's certainly where the CEO and CFO and the rest of the guys in Germany are currently focused.

Peter Eliot

Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Ritchie with Autonomous. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Ritchie

When we look at commercial versus retail, non-life performance, it's very clear in retail the trade-off between expense ratio and loss ratio, which I'm guessing reflects the business mix. But in commercial, I can see an expense ratio reduction, which is to be expected. But the implication is that the underlying loss ratio hasn't really improved in commercial, and that all of the underlying loss ratio improvement in the first half just reflects this trade-off issue on the retail business. Maybe to clarify, what is the underlying loss ratio doing in commercial lines?

And what's happening with some of the problem books, particularly in the second half last year which were, amongst others, financial lines pretty much everywhere and commercial auto? The second question, PYD, I presume you still encourage us to normalize that down to 1.5. I mean, clearly, there was some lumpiness in the first half to do with TIM emergence, but maybe - but you still seem to be suggesting you're very confident in the reserve position? Thanks.

George Quinn

Thanks, Andrew. So on the first one, I think it's too to view commercial underlying as not improving. I think the analysis you've done is not - there's nothing wrong with it. I think the difference in the way that I would look at it is that, certainly, compared to a year ago, I think we would've worked harder to try and identify all the one-offs and exclude them and come up with a very scientific view of where we think commercial stands. We've taken the view that the answer is simply the answer.

So if it's volatility, that's volatility that has to be paid for. But if you look at the quality of the book, if you look at the work they've done and especially around things like commercial auto, which have been a perennial problem for several years now, I mean, you can see a substantial rate movement. At the same time, you can see a reduction in the volume.

But I think the things that the commercial team are doing are improving the underlying - they're certainly improving the quality of the book, and I think we will see the benefit of it. I mean, there's no doubt it's taken us a bit longer than we anticipated. But I mean, to be honest, we have plenty of company with that issue in the commercial market.

Andrew Ritchie

And do you think the reason maybe we're not seeing it more in the actual headlines - is there sort of a large loss noise or is it purely a timing thing? I mean, you're looking at it on a sort of an account-by-account basis? And underwriting your basis, we're looking at it on a calendar year? Is that what's happening?

George Quinn

And there's nobody that's not seen this topic. We've just been through [indiscernible] as a business unit. And until then, don't come and talk to us about large losses. You fix it yourself. If you've got additional large losses, go fix it. So I don't want to have a conversation about large losses on the call. I mean, the attritional outcome is just going to be attritional outcome. I think the thing we're doing will have an impact. There's no doubt it's taking longer to show up than we anticipated, but I think the things we're doing are the right things and it will benefit commercial. In fact, I don't have the view that, I mean, commercial is not moving. I think we're working really hard on this.

Mario Greco

They're also working - if I may add a point, Andrew, they're working in the soft markets. I mean, property has remained quite soft even after the storms last year. So they are improving their books and they're improving their profitability in a soft environment, at least for a big portion of the books, which is why it's taking what it's taking. But we do see the right movements in the right direction in what we're doing, and this is generating the desired results.

George Quinn

On PYD, I mean, so I don't encourage you to normalize it. However, I think a lot of you today would more likely to end up in the upper end of the target range than the middle of it. I think if you look if you look at it over the course of the last couple of years, as there's been pressure on PYD, it's typically been in an upward direction, i.e. we've had more emerge from the reserving decisions that we've made than we normally would.

Obviously, today, the number's a bit higher than even I would guide to, and that's partly driven by the fact that when we set the hurricane reserves last year, with the benefit of hindsight, we've been a touch too prudent. So we had a bad release. But I mean, overall, given what we've seen this year, given what we see for the remainder of the year and what we saw last year, I mean, we've achieved PYD at the upper end of our target range.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. James Shuck with Citi. You may now go ahead, sir.

James Shuck

Good afternoon. Two questions for me. First one, just actually on the retail side of things, the accident year ex nat cats. Could you just talk a little bit about the future direction of travel there? And also sort of what the development of crop was? If you could actually tell me what the combined ratio was for - was crop - was for crop in the first half that would be very helpful. Obviously, suddenly, through the rest of the year, we're seeing quite a lot of drought and wildfires. I think most of your mix is in the U.S. but there has been drought around the West Coast. But also just to know whether Europe has any impact on you in the second half the year? That's the first question.

Second question on global life. So I think a strong set of numbers there. I think you've raised the guidance a little bit for 2018. I just struggle a little bit to kind of get to the actual kind of genuine growth outlook on the - for the earnings because new business values is slowing down, 2% or so. And you've obviously got the M&A that will impact about $200 million next year. But when you think about the drivers of earnings growth, what - how is that being driven by the realizations of past kind of new business value? To what extent will it continue to be driven by improvements in policyholder crediting rates and operational leverage and the like potentially?

George Quinn

Yes, thanks, James. So first of all, on the outlook for accident year, I think that ex cat and retail - I want to be careful that I don't start to give very granular guidance for different parts of the portfolio. I mean, in general, retail is a pretty stable book overall. I mean, obviously, it does have some exposure to more significant events because, of course, especially retail and other for us, and as you pointed out, crop fits within it. I mean, first half, for 94, I mean, that's probably not far away from where we would expect to see that business, maybe slightly lower when you allow for crop to fill in for the full year.

I mean, but it will have some volatility in it but maybe nothing like the scale of what we see in commercial. On the crop side of things - give me a second - our normal practice in crop is to hold crop unless there are negative issues in the first half. So either - I mean, actually an experience that would point to a negative income, we would hold our own plan, which is what we've done.

And so the plan, obviously, wouldn't be as positive as last year, but it would be up a little. We could - so that's an overall target for the combined ratio. So risk factors in crop, I mean, it's a revenue protection insurance product in the end. So it's not simply things like drought can and be impacted by, obviously, the broader market for the product. I think at this stage, we don't see anything that's causing us any significant - because at this stage, not the events that we see in the U.S. in terms of weather or fire, nor necessarily some of the more geopolitical issues that can impact crop.

But with that said, I mean, we're still a long way away - not a long way away, but still several months away from discovering what the actual outcome for crop will be for this year. But at this stage, we don't have a major concern that crop's going to have a bad year for some reason. So I mean, we still - I still expect to see a positive - significant positive contribution from crop.

On global life, you're absolutely right. I mean, we gave guidance at the beginning of the year, given the very strong performance in the first half. We've raised that today. And just for everyone's benefit, we've indicated low double-digit and growth rates, which essentially would annualize the relatively strong underlying performance that we're seeing from - for life in the first half.

I mean, the drivers of earnings growth, I mean, apart from the things that you've referenced, it varies quite a bit by the different businesses we have. So I mean, obviously, new business value in the more mature markets, particularly in Europe, I think will be will be very important to what the earnings outlook is going to be and very predictive of, I mean, a relatively long-term view of what you can expect from that business.

Our fastest-growing businesses will - I mean, many of them are more - they're more like they're more like P&C than life in many ways. It's almost like it on a combined ratio basis. So if you looked at the business in LATAM, some of the business in Europe, not so much, I mean, they tend to have shorter-term drivers. If you look at what's driving the outcome in the first half of this year and, therefore, what you should model you still got significant growth.

And some of the microeconomic environment is helping us, but we're seeing good growth in the business in Spain. Our businesses in Asia Pacific, they'll contribute well. I see no reason why the current trend that we see currently would slow down significantly in the short term. I mean, we're looking for life to increase its contribution as proportion of the group's overall earnings and improve the predictability.

James Shuck

That's great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Thomas Seidl with Bernstein. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Seidl

Thank you. First question is on commissions again. Sorry about this, but I just want to double check here. I get, of course, that the biggest step is done now, but we see high-commission businesses in Asia, like Cover-More, but also Latin America growing faster than the average group. Shouldn't we see further incremental increase of the commission rates? That's the first question. And this goes on for years, I guess, depending on how you see growth prospectively.

Secondly, more from a top-down perspective, but related to that, you grow now much faster in APAC and Latin America in P&C, whereas, you're using in North America and are stagnating in Europe the higher-margin areas. So to what extent does this mean you are structurally moving into a weaker combined ratio mix, in a way, a headwind to your aim to get to the 95%, 96% combined ratio level.

George Quinn

Thanks, Thomas. So on the first one, so I think you would be right, if we saw a continuation of what we're seeing, I mean, absolutely. I mean, it's a higher-commission business. I think the reason why I gave the answer to Peter Eliot earlier.

The two things, one on Cover-More. I mean, we didn't necessarily buy Cover-More for the underwriting side of what Cover-More does. I mean, we saw it much more as something that had, I mean, a really interesting proposition around assistance and some of the services around travel. We've given the businesses around the world where Cover-More is operating, I mean, the choice; they can make the decision if they want to compete and offer their underwriting capacity to Cover-More.

But that wasn't the key driver. So far, for various reasons, Australia is the most significant place that we underwrite travel. I don't expect to see a major shift or a major, perhaps, very significant growth rate that would disturb the group's numbers in the second half. So for that component, I think what we've seen, it won't get better, it won't get worse. So this will what it has been in the second half of the year.

In LATAM, it has had an impact. But I think if you look over the last, say, 2 to 3 years, you've seen most of the growth in the mass consumer side. It's a lot more gradual than we've seen either from the travel businesses first half or even from the F&I business in North America, which actually is the other big driver of the commission shift.

So from a presence perspective, we're happy to continue to see that shift, provided we see the overall profitability that we want. I think my comment to Peter was really as I look out towards the end of the year, I mean, do I expect another significant shift in significant shift in this year?

I don't. Is this in a trend that might continue over time? It may well do. I think your second question was about I mean, are we structurally moving into a weaker combined ratio because of the higher growth rates in LATAM and Asia Pacific?

So first, let's take LATAM. I'm not sure I would call it weaker. I mean, obviously, interest rates are a bit higher in Latin America is a combined ratio ten to be at the higher. I think as we look at the pricing hurdles that we set in LATAM, and again go back to the Investor Day Presentation that was back last November, I mean, we do think about the trade-off of volatility and the duration of the impact on investment income and just outright returns on capital as we try and set try and set the target portfolio mix.

I think provided we can achieve, I mean, what we want to achieve from a return on capital perspective, I mean, we're happy to see the growth rates that we see in LATAM. Again, I think given where we're coming from, I don't see that disturbing the group's overall earnings and improve the expectations for combined ratio for next year.

We similar, I think really quite different. We've had a challenge in the commercial in Australia. I mean, the underlying performance is better in the first half of this year, quite a bit less PYD, though, so the overall result is maybe not quite as strong. I mean, I would characterize that as a completely different issue from a growth preference for a business that is producing an attractive return on capital, albeit potentially a slightly higher combined ratio.

Thomas Seidl

If I may, a follow-up on Cover-More. Given the high commission you're paying there overall, is the combined ratio running above the APAC level or below?

George Quinn

So the first half is above. I mean, there's some initial, I call it, transition impacts that are special for the first half. And we expect it to be at target levels for us in the second half of the year. is based on return on capital.

Thomas Seidl

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Michael Huttner with JP Morgan. You may now go ahead, sir.

Michael Huttner

Thanks for taking my questions. Two questions. The first one is on Farmers and the second one is on the benefits of the M&A yet to come. On Farmers, you characterized the half year's solid growth. And I just wondered if you can explain that a bit more? Because as far as I can see, the fee contribution is growing at 2%, which is inflation. And that's fine, but I wouldn't exactly say that's - it doesn't stand out and it's quite different from the impression that I had gained from the Investor Day in November, where we heard some of you talk about the various initiatives and stuff.

So I'm disappointed and I can't quite reconcile it with your statements. So I must be wrong, but I just wondered if you could help out on this a little bit. Maybe you can share your view of where we are in the growth cycle of Farmers? And then on the M&A. So I think I remember, so two deals which I'm not sure have closed or are closing. Can you just remind us, or remind me, of the benefits yet to come in addition to what we've seen in the first half from the ANZ deal and the QBE deal relative to the second half and also in 2019? Thank you.

George Quinn

Thank you, Michael. So sorry we disappointed you on Farmers. I think - if we can just split it into two parts. So I think a lot of the conversation we've had about Farmers, and I can remember I think you asking a question of [indiscernible] at the event back in November, which I think you said was a question that perennially comes up around Farmers, which was about sustainability and whether the things that were happening and are happening around profitability would really have an impact on the business overall.

So I think on the exchange side, I mean, what you see in particular in the overall result today is that technical performance, that - I think most people would recognize is, I mean, more consistent with a sustainable business model. So the benefits of the, I mean, really the market-driven changes around rate have helped Farmers achieve a combined ratio that's consistent with the targets that the exchanges have set. I think within that, there's still what to do around auto. So further but certainly the basic profitability of the business is good.

Now on growth, on the fee growth which, of course, is the part that we're all interested in. We said already at Q1 that given the move into commercial ride share or the cost of acquisition of a very large book of business is clearly much less than the - sourcing the individual policies, which has been the traditional business at Farmers. We've agreed a lower fee level for that business.

I think that's probably one of the reasons why there's a disconnect between the - maybe the fee growth that you were hoping for versus the premium growth that we've seen in the past. I think the, for us, I mean, we focus on the overall fee growth for the organization. I mean, over time, we'd like to see that grow at around that same level as GWP. But the commercial ride share business will now introduce a new element of, I mean, I don't want to say unpredictability because it doesn't make Farmers unpredictable.

But it will mean that the trend - I mean, that very predictable trend between GWP and P&C that we've had in the past is a tiny bit broken. And from a group perspective, the Zurich Group perspective, I mean, we focus on the absolute fee growth more now than the margin and what things like the commercial ride share deal will do for us. So you're absolutely right to be disappointed if you were hoping to see the same rate of fee growth.

I'm not sure that you should assume that you will not see fee growth at similar levels to GWP growth in the future. But we have a special impact in this first half. M&A. On the two deals, I must say all the benefits are yet to come. And so QBE, we have closed Argentina and Brazil just after the quarter end. So we'll see the impact of that in the second half of this year.

ANZ, given ANZ's commentary around the complexities on dealing with the restructure to affect the IOOF transfer, that looks like it'll slip into probably somewhere around the end of Q1, beginning of Q2 next year. So Argentina and Brazil from the very beginning of the first half, the remainder of QBE probably around the middle of that half, and ANZ somewhere around the middle of the first half of next year.

Michael Huttner

And what is it - can you just remind us of the numbers you've cited before? The reason I asked in particular is I understood from the comment, the opening comments, that some of the ANZ benefit is already coming through. So I'm trying to reconcile bits which I've forgotten with bits which are in the numbers and I don't know about.

George Quinn

Sorry, Michael. So on the ANZ topic, I think someone referenced it earlier. We talked about $200 million per annum. So you should expect that to come with a lag. The reinsurance is now in place for a piece of ANZ. For portion of the earnings, I think we've had about two months of it in the course of this year. So we just had a relatively immaterial impact this year so far. Maybe when we get to the end of the second half, I can update you more clearly on what we've had in the second half of this year and, therefore, what you should model for next year in terms of the delta.

Mario Greco

So you need to forgive me because I don't - I won't break down the individual parts of QBE. But I think you've seen from disclosure that, I mean, we've invested between $300 million and $400 million in that transaction, and we guided the return on equity or the return on investment rather, is significantly above the target that we should normally set, which is 10%. Argentina was the most important part of that transaction.

Michael Huttner

Okay. Thank you so much. Thank very much.

Operator

The next question from the phone comes from the line of Nick Holmes from Societe Generale. Please go ahead, sir.

Nick Holmes

Thank you very much. Two questions. With the $900 million of expense savings, can you explain why we can't see these more clearly in the results? I mean, we can see them to some extent clearly in the P&C admin or OUE ratio and also, to some extent, in the lines. But I would've expected them to have much bigger impact. And second question is on life and the high level of realized gains. I wonder, can you tell us was that a bit of a one-off? I think you said most of it related to - or a lot of it related to the ZZR.

George Quinn

So on the first question of - so I apologize that you can't see it, so we need to try and change the disclosures so that we can help you see that. Because I can see it quite clearly. I mean, I think we've talked about - and the fact that even if you look at the face of the income statement and you compare the 2015 level link annualize this year to get a clean comparison, you need to adjust a bit for foreign exchange, which has been a bit volatile over the period; adjust a bit for M&A. But you do see a very substantial reduction in expenses. You might not get precisely $900 million, but I mean, I think even with that very simple calculation, you see a very substantial reduction.

On the second question on realized gains in life, obviously, there a practice in Germany of how ZZR impacts, a managed part of that is by realizing gains. I think from an economic perspective, it changes nothing I think from an overall viewpoint. Given the likelihood, I think at this stage, that we'll see a change in the styles or pattern in ZZR in the second half, I mean, that may impact whether you see as many realized gains or not. But from a shareholder perspective, it really has almost no impact.

Nick Holmes

Oh! okay. But just two follow up very quickly. So the realize gains is more sustainable than it might appear for the second half high level, you mean to say?

George Quinn

Sorry, so what I was trying to say, Nick, was that - I mean, within the life portfolio, I mean, there can be realized gains from time to time. It certainly is one of the techniques that's used in Germany to manage the impact of ZZR on the statutory financials. But I mean, it can be a bit volatile.

For example, ZZR if the requirements change, they might not change when we manage the issue. I don't want to paint a sustainable. But from an overall perspective, I think we've talked to you before about what the overall ZZR impact would be for us.

And I guess if you're looking at it incrementally, I mean, the change that both in seems to be contemplating could be nothing other than good news for us. That might impact the realized gains position at life. But from a shareholder perspective, the more important onerous ZZR requirement that would have an impact on the reported operating profit in life.

Nick Holmes

Understood. And just a very quick follow up on the P&C expenses. Would it be right to assume that the OUE ratio is going to fall down to 13%, something like that?

George Quinn

So I think it - if you look at what where we are now, again, going back to - I think again maybe the answer I gave Peter - we got about $600 million to go. I'd expect over the course of the next 18 months about $400 million-ish of that to fall into P&C. It's a bit more than a point, and all of that will be in OUE.

Nick Holmes

Okay. Great. thank you very much.

George Quinn

Thank you.

Operator

The next question come from Vinit Malhotra from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Vinit Malhotra

Yes, good afternoon, George and Mario. Just one follow-up, sorry, on the life side. I'm on Slide 19 of the presentation today. I see that the investment margin is up 35% in life in local currency terms, and there's some FX and some of one-off but still a big jump up. Is that part of the reason for this change in more confident guidance? Remember, we were discussing this topic even in the full year call. And I'm just curious as to how to project life going forward.

And second, again just a clarification. The reinvestment yield being cited now is 2.6% at the end of 1H, whereas, in the call in the 1Q, you had cited - you said 2.9%. Was it a different metric of some sort? Because if anything, probably it went up for at least many of the peer group. So I'm just curious on these two topics. Thank you very much.

George Quinn

Thank you for paying attention, in particular, to my comments about the running yield at Q1. So I guess on that running yield topic, so I mentioned the fact that we had 2.9%. I think if I had given a fuller answer, which I should've done [indiscernible] - the FX impact and that may have made that line sustainable than maybe I had thought when I gave the answer.

So I think that's why you see a slightly different picture today. I think - I mean ultimately, though, I mean this will be the transition year for investment income for P&C. It will be, at least based on what we expect today, at the same level as last year and, of course, if interest rates stay where they are, we'll start to edge back up. But you're absolutely right, I did guide 2.9% - 2.9% had a bit of foreign exchange impact in it, but it did not repeat in Q2.

On the life topic, I think the confidence around guidance, it's not driven by the investment margin topic. And in fact, I think as you I think as you know from previous disclosures you saw for the earnings, I mean, while it's not unimportant, it's not typically the biggest driver of net income for us.

And in fact, it's probably one of the more volatile components. I mean, for us I mean loadings and the technical margin are typically much more important. I think the confidence that you see today, I mean, simply comes from probably the same thing that you guys all react to, and that's that the life business has continually produced stronger performance than we planned for.

But I mean, there is some one-off that slashed the number. So we have some foreign exchange in LATAM today, which again is not, I mean it's not something that's not management driven. We've got an active policy of how we do ALM in Latin America to avoid some of the devaluation or inflation risks. And that's what drives the chunk of this one-off, in inverted commas, in the first half.

Even when you peel that back, I mean, all of the businesses are performing strongly. Some of them need some work, for example, around Germany, but the contribution is strong across the entire book. I think we're happy with the way we have the capital allocated. We're not looking to make major shifts in the short-term, which we expect to see more of what we've seen. There's no reason to expect something else. I think that's what drives the confidence.

Vinit Malhotra

Okay. Thank you very much George.

Operator

The next question comes from Jonny Urwin from UBS. You may now proceed, sir.

Jonny Urwin

Thank you. Just one question for me, please, on German insurance. How much of the book is still falling short of hurdle rates? So I appreciate you still got some repositioning the book by shortening the tail. But I wonder, just in rough percentage terms, how much of the book do you view as unsatisfactory? I'm just trying to gauge how much more re-underwriting you think needs to be done. Thanks.

George Quinn

Thanks, Jonny. As someone who typically sees the world through a half-empty perspective, even I'm challenged by that question a bit. I think for us, the - I mean, I think to take a realistic view of it, I mean, we look at several dimensions as we're trying to say what the portfolio we're looking for from the businesses going forward would be. I think it's not only where we stand today, it's what we expect all through the cycle for the business and it's also where the market is currently.

But I think from the very high level, as Mario mentioned earlier, I mean, the commercial market is a bit challenged by the market conditions. I mean, that's clearly the area that needs most attention from us. I mean, within that, there are businesses that do very well. There are other businesses that remain very challenged. But I mean, it's mainly a commercial theme. And again, I think as I also said, I think it's not just us. I just wanted to point to the same direct - commercial teams at the global level or even the countries where there's clearly work to do. We've been working hard against a difficult market backdrop.

On the flip side, I mean, you can also see that on the retail and other businesses where, I mean, we found some - they're not all niches but I mean, we found some very attractive pockets in the market where the businesses are doing exactly what the clients want them to do, and they benefit significantly from doing that. So I mean, overall, P&C can certainly do more. But I think we're happy with the changes that we see. We think we know what the issues are, and we see those issues being addressed. We hope to see further improvements in the coming halves.

Jonny Urwin

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up question from Mr. Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead sir.

Peter Eliot

Thank you very much. Yes, maybe just a couple of thoughts. On the PYD, I was wondering if you could quantify how much of that came from Harvey, Irma and Maria? And then secondly, I mean we touched on forest fires, some sort of impact on the crop business. Is there likely to be any effect from sort of H2 balance to-date on your business at all? Thank you very much.

George Quinn

Thanks Peter. So I mean, the acquisition of presentation to quantify the disclosure. I mean, you can assume that if you adjust for it, it would put us in a target range. I mean, again, maybe just worth reiterating that when we think about PYD, we're guiding to the top end of our target range. And that's taking into account all of the factors that are impacting our reserving position currently.

On the second question of the second half, there's probably not much I can add to the answer I gave to James earlier, we're not aware of anything at this stage that causes immediate challenges for crop. And I don't have a negative outlook for crop for the year. But the year is, by far, not over yet.

Peter Eliot

Yes. Sorry, it wasn't - I mean, I was just looking to expand it beyond crop, actually whether that field.

George Quinn

So again, I mean, obviously, if I was aware of something that was particularly significant, I would disclose it probably as part of the material or on the call. I mean, I would characterize our view of the business through the first half is on track. And we have no reason to expect something different in the second half of the year.

Peter Eliot

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Niccolo Dalla Palma from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead, sir.

Niccolo Dalla Palma

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. The first question is on the reinsurance structure you put in place to drive further shift on - of mix on net premiums. You mentioned it earlier in the year and also today on the call. Just wondered if you could remind us if these days quote shares that kick in overtime and that's the reason why we'll see more important impact of this in H2 and a further impact next year? So just what are the mechanics why it's taking some time to show up?

And the second question is on the other operating results. Could you tell us, first, what the FX gains were in H1 so we can clean up for that going forward even if you give a guidance? And secondly, under lower recharges to the business units, are you now, let's say at a normal level? And is there a further change to come in terms of recharges between units and central. Thank you.

George Quinn

Thanks, Niccolo. So on the first one, so the issue simply is that we entered into a reinsurance agreement on a liability book, which excludes workers' comp, in this case, as of January 1. We haven't disclosed externally, I per se scale of it is a quota share. It's a very large quota share and it's probably, I mean, at the kind of level that the maximum level that the market will accept.

The mechanics are that this is a risk-attaching contract. And so new business attaches to it rather than the earned premium demand from prior years. And just given the nature of the business, that means it will take, I mean, up to two years to see the full impact come through on the policy, the portfolio mix measured by own premium. On the foreign exchange gains, I mean, there's nothing unusual. I mean, the foreign exchange gains can be a bit volatile quarter-to-quarter.

I think there, that we have given guidance in the past around the non-technical part of the performance. I don't think - there's nothing that would cause me to change that currently. And then on recharges, I mean, the way we've worked over the course of the last two years is that all of the reductions in the corporate center are passed on to the businesses. We've had a further reduction in the corporate center in the first half of this year. I think our plan for next year, which hasn't actually yet been through Mario, so I should be careful what I say.

It doesn't yet anticipate the same level of reduction hasn't been approved yet. But I guess the way to think of this is that we have an overall target of $600 million still to come. Some of that will definitely come from the corporate center. All of it will flow to the businesses. So we will hold the net position in group functions and operations around this level you've seen for the last couple of years of somewhere in the $750 million, $800 million range. And all of the benefits of the reductions should show up mainly in P&C.

Niccolo Dalla Palma

Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Michael Huttner from JP Morgan. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Huttner

Thank you very much. And Actually, I had two. But the first one, do you remember, I think it was in the full year, we said, "Oh, you're going to achieve your targets easily. Why don't you raise the hurdle rates?" And you get paid, et cetera? This is I think on the ROE waterfall. I just wondered if the optimism which I sensed on your P&C business would mean that you were to look at that waterfall chart today, you'd nudge it up a little bit more even than we've had in the past.

The second is on deals. So you very kindly explained the past deals. But I just wondered, what's left in the kitty for deals yet to come? And the third one - and I'm really sorry please don't cut me off. On the ZZR benefit, I wonder if you could give us a figure. I think you're one of the few groups where, in the past, you've said that it does affect operating profits. So if you back in those changed rules, what's sort of - what's the variance? Thank you.

George Quinn

Thank you, Michael. Thank you, in particular, for trying to tempt me into changing the target. We showed people what the impact of the acquisitions and the impact of the tax reform in the U.S. would be. I mean, as you can see today, I think if you look at the results on the same basis, we've got an ROE somewhere in the mid-12s by 12.6% or thereabouts.

That would leave some room still to go to achieve the level that we've had last that we've had last year. But I think from a portfolio perspective, to maximize the economics, to draw the returns to shareholders, there's a point in which if you push that number too far, you end up going backwards. I think the targets or rather the pension that we laid out there last year, I hope would be an attractive one for shareholders. And that's what we're aiming to try and deliver. Deals, I think the question was, what's left in the kitty?

I mean we are in the fortunate position that we are well capitalized. It's a feature of the way that the group operate that it prioritizes balance sheet strength. And we have a fairly exceptional balance sheet strength currently. I mean, for us, in terms of how we use that balance sheet strength.

I mean, I think actually past behavior is a good gauge to what you will see in the future from - I mean, our opportunities haven't changed and it's all about the operational topic. And if opportunities arise and think that and try to raise a return, we would certainly consider it. But it's now required to achieve the goals that we've laid out. And we are in a position that if we choose to, we could fund more growth. It just has to produce the right return.

On ZZR, we have given guidance around the negative impact is ZZR on the current basis and hedges, I mean any potential formula change, I don't want to try and guess what the impact would be. I mean, my sense is that it cannot be negative, it can only be positive. But I mean, I don't really want to share information that could easily be misleading if outcomes are different from the ones that we anticipate. But I mean, it also has the potential of some upside, depending on exactly where the rules land.

Michael Huttner

And what was the guidance in the past from the negative?

George Quinn

I think the guidance on the negative side was - so this goes back already to 2016. We said we would be flat into 2017. And we well even flat because we didn't have the full negative impact of ZZR. Can I leave it at that, and we come back to you on that, Michael?

Michael Huttner

Of course, yes, yes, and of course. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is another follow-up question from Farooq Hanif from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, sir.

Farooq Hanif

Hi, thank you again. On the capital position, you've been well above target for quite a long time. And that's in spite of having deployed quite a significant amount of capital. So just kind of wondering by the timeline on what - or when you will address this? Or do you still believe that it's good to be - to have an elevated position because of market risk, for example? If you could just comment on the time line.

And then secondly going back to your sort of guidance on life, double-digit growth. I mean obviously that will happen this year hopefully because of the first half trend. I mean, next year, you've got M&A. But just sort of thinking looking longer term, do you think high-single digit is doable given the growth that you're seeing in various areas of the business mix shift? Thanks.

George Quinn

So on the first one, yes, I think that there's probably nothing I can say that would be any different from everything we've said before on the capital topic. I mean, there is no change in how we operate. There is no hidden set of rules that we operate to that we haven't disclosed. I think as you pointed out, Farooq, we not only invested, we've returned capital already this year.

I think the only thing I'd add to what we said before is I think we'll always try to be putting measures on anything that we do, whether it's an investment or whether it's capital returned. What we've done before on the policies that we've had, they're unchanged. You see we'll approach it the same way in the future. On the guidance on life, I think, again, I'll resist the temptation to give a financial guidance out ahead of the strategic direction of the firm. We have an Investor Day coming up in December maybe we can talk about it there in a slightly broader context.

Farooq Hanif

Thank you very much.

Richard Burden

Thanks very much, everybody, for dialing in. We are aware that there's one or two more questions pending, unfortunately, we don't have any more time to take them now. However, the Investor Relations team will get back to you later on this afternoon. Thank you.

Mario Greco

Thank you.

George Quinn

Bye