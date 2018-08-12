CapitaLand Ltd (CLLDF) CEO Lim Ming Yan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Ltd (OTCPK:CLLDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Grace Chen

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to all of you to CapitaLand's First Half 2018 Financial Results Briefing. My name is Grace Chen, I am the Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Compliance. Very happy to meet you all today and very happy to see the room filled, because we are very excited to share with you what we have accomplished for the first half of this year.

So we shall start today's session with a presentation by our senior management, firstly by our Group CFO, Mr. Andrew Lim; and followed by our President and Group CEO, Mr. Lim Ming Yan.

And without further ado, I would like to invite our Group CFO, Mr. Andrew Lim, to take the stage.

Cho Pin Lim

Thank you, Grace, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming. Today, I have the pleasure of kicking things off for our 2Q and first half results briefing. So we'll jump straight into it. Here's a headline numbers for the second quarter this year. On the back of revenue of $1.34 billion and an EBIT of $1.35 billion, we are delighted to report total PATMI of $605 million. This is a 4% year-on-year increase from a year ago, and an operating PATMI of $196 million, which is a 6% drop from the corresponding period last year.

Key takeaways for the second quarter. The operating performance for the group has been what we described as robust $605 million, principally driven by a solid contribution from our newly acquired and opened properties contributing to operating PATMI. I'll give you a bit more color later on. These are our Raffles Cities, three of our Raffles Cities opened last year in China. The Suzhou Mall, Rock Square, MEC in Frankfurt, our first German acquisition, Asia Square Tower 2 are some of the assets that we acquired over this period and have started to contribute meaningfully to our recurring income.

We also recorded higher fair value gains for properties in Singapore and China. These were mainly in our commercial and our retail, where we saw a modest cap rate tightening on the back of good NPI growth. I should also point out, it's not on the slide, but in Vietnam, we recorded solid growth - well, we will get into that a little bit later. We recorded solid growth in both units handed over - in handover value. So that's good growth coming out of CLV.

This is offset by lower contribution from our residential business in Singapore. Year-on-year, we sold fewer units and recorded lower revenue year-on-year. In China, we sold - we handed over more units but recorded lower value year-on-year. So it's been a bit of an offset from our residential trading business.

Balance sheet remains healthy. Now net debt-to-equity is at 0.5, and our key interest servicing ratios, which is something we watched very carefully, remain very healthy, particularly in an environment where rates are coming up.

Turning to the first half, it's a similar story. But just to let you know that on the PATMI side, we still have the effect of Nassim, which was $161 million gain in the first quarter of 2017. So the year-on-year numbers still have The Nassim impact in the 2017 numbers. As a result, PATMI was down 5% year-on-year and operating PATMI down 23% year-on-year. Again, if you exclude the one half '17 gain from the sale of The Nassim, then both total PATMI and operating PATMI recorded gains of 14% and 9%, respectively.

Okay. Here's where you see the numbers more clearly shown. The focus, again, if you look at operating PATMI, if you run that through the last column, you see that once we exclude the gain from Nassim, it was up 9% for the first half. Okay? On the top line, we have the effects of consolidation for the three Trusts that we consolidated second half of last year. So that is still showing through.

Here's where we split up our three PATMI drivers: Operating PATMI $425 million, comprising 46% of total PATMI; Portfolio gains, $82 million, comprising 9%; and revaluations and impairments, a total of $418 million, $58 million of which are realized revaluations coming principally from the sale of our announced transaction to sell 20 of our malls earlier this year as well as Twenty Anson, comprising 45% of total PATMI.

I just like to point out that inside this operating PATMI, we have income from our investment properties what we call recurring income as well as our trading income. If I break that down further into our recurring income from our investment properties, the recurring income was $302 million versus $203 million year-on-year. So we recorded a 48% increase in recurring income from our investment property portfolio. And again, this is coming off the back of many of our newly acquired and open assets in the last 12 months starting to contribute recurring income.

Overall, cash PATMI made up 61% of total PATMI. So cash PATMI, again, is our operating PATMI number plus our portfolio gains plus our realized revaluation. So still a high-quality P&L for this first half of this year.

Quickly take you through the balance sheet. And I think controversial to report again, net debt-to-equity remains very healthy at 0.5, indicating we have a healthy debt headroom to grow the business and to cover our committed projects going forward. As I mentioned earlier, interest coverage and service ratios remain strong. We are continuing to fix a high proportion of our debt, particularly in light of what we believe to be a rising interest rate environment. Some of which we've already started to see earlier this year. Debt maturity stays pretty constant at 3.4, and we have recorded higher NTA of $4.39. For those of you who are tracking, our NAV is at $4.52 as of first half.

Looking across to the debt towers, pretty stable. This year, we have about $1.3 billion of debt that is due to be refinanced. I think basically all of that is already accounted for, so we are pretty set for the rest of the year. Looking ahead, we have a about another $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion for the next 12 months and a total of $3.8 billion for a total of 2019. We are already starting to look into that again to be proactive in managing our debt exposures.

Overall, we are well equipped with more than $7 billion in cash and available facilities banking - thanks to our banking partners for helping us, which again, gives us a lot of headroom to both grow the business and to manage the balance sheet. Overall, our blended interest rates are continuing to be well-managed, and we were at 3.1% for the first half of 2018.

Okay, that concludes the financial part of today's presentation. I'll pass it over to Ming Yan to take you through the business update. Thank you.

Lim Ming Yan

Good morning. Thank you, Andrew, for taking us through the financial numbers. I would now move on to the business update. There are a few key things that I want to mention, not to cover the whole breadth of everything that we do, but the key highlights for what we have done in the first half of the year. First, I think for our business, scale is very important, so we are very much on track to achieve our $100 billion in terms of real estate AUM by in the year 2020. So as at the end of the last Q2, we're at $93.1 billion, so up about $2 billion from the previous quarter.

If you zoom into the total assets on our balance sheet, the two key markets on the left-hand side, if you can look at the pie chart, it will be still be Singapore and China. And within this country allocation, we are looking very much at a target of 50% in the emerging market, 50% in the developed market, so very much on track here.

The second chart on the right is our IP, what we call investment properties and our trading properties. Currently, this is allocation - this is as is. On an effective stake basis, the trading properties is about 18%. We have articulated earlier that trading can make up to 20% to 30%, so now we are looking at deploying more capital into the trading space. And on the other hand, on the IP space, we have introduced room to recycle even more capital.

So given the last - large proportion of our capital being deployed in the investment properties, this is capital recycling becomes quite an imperative for how CapitaLand can move forward. So in the - since the beginning of the year - in the beginning of the year, we announced that we mentioned that we would like to step out our pace of capital recycling, and we set a target of $3 billion for the full year. But as at the end of Q2, we have achieved a $3.1 billion in terms of capital recycling and reinvested about $1.8 billion into various projects.

And zooming into some of the capital recycling that we have done. I think Twenty Anson, we saw at the price here that has mentioned in the slide is what we should notice is 20% above the valuation of - as at the end of last year. Similarly for Sembawang Shopping Centre, we saw it at a value that is significantly above the valuation as at the end of 2017. I think what this illustrate really is there's a lot of values in the properties that on our current balance sheet, and it is also important for us, through capital recycling, to unlock some of these values over the next few years.

Reinvesting into residential in Singapore. I think Pearl Bank was what we have done in Q1 of this year. This, as of today, as we look at it, I think is still something that we are very comfortable with despite all the new measures that have been imposed. In fact, if you take a look back, I think for the last few years, we have systematically or deliberately underweight our investment into Singapore residential, taking the view that risk-reward doesn't quite justify the kind of deployment on the capital. So we, in fact, now with all these things happening, it put us in a much stronger position now to look at opportunities, both in Singapore as well as outside of Singapore.

Moving on from Singapore residential, we move on to the mix development that's here that we have invested in, in Q2 of this year. This is a mix development. Significant - what you see here is only a portion of the whole project. The project is a much bigger, 32-hectare site, significant residential pipeline inside there. And also a shopping mall within a very good catchment of about 600,000 resident population. So again, this is a project that illustrate the capability and the strength of CapitaLand to take advantage of mix developments like this by - you have shopping mall, investment properties, plus residential trading.

Vietnam. We invested. In fact, we've taken - we took another position in another piece of land in Vietnam, this for future development. At the same time, we launched two of the projects. What you see here, D2Eight as well as De La Sol in the pictures here. These two projects have been launched, has been very well received, again, illustrating that market has been strong and CapitaLand is able to capture the right opportunities in this market.

On the developed market, we have taken position in our second Grade A office building in Frankfurt. So this allows us to deploy asset, at this point in time, $1.2 billion worth of capital into the market. We believe, looking at the relative value, that this is the right opportunity for us to take position here. There are, of course, many other factors that will allow this particular market at Frankfurt to continue to do well. One of which is the Brexit that many people have been talking about. It comes in spurts as in banks, companies are relocating in different ways. And I think this will continue for the foreseeable few years.

In the case of Australia, we continued to strengthen our position in our serviced apartment business in Australia through the new investment here.

In the lodging business, again, when it comes to operating platform, scale is important. So we have strengthened our - or continue to grow the scale of our serviced apartment business operating platform. So added about 5,400 units in the first half of the year through various management contract as well as strategic partnership with strong developers in the various local markets. At the same time, we have also signed - tied up - a strategic tied up with Huazhu, which is one of the leading hotel hospitality operators in China to grow our Citadines brands to 16,000 units in 2025. My own feedback to Kevin is that this is a very modest target, but let's see what it is. But this is the target that we have set for the asset minimum that we should achieve for this particular tie-up.

Retail, we've grown - we have added three management contract in our shopping mall operations and management. This should come onstream progressively over the next few years. At the same time, I think what is important is that we don't just talk about managing the physical space alone without leveraging on technology. We have added on the technology element, the digital element, to engage with our customers. So this - in this particular case in Singapore, I think we have introduced StarPay into our CAPITASTAR. Progressively, now we have, in fact, equipped most of the merchant in Raffles City, Singapore with the payment terminal. This would allow, in fact, shoppers to earn the points almost immediately. And at the same time, it allows the merchant to have a better understanding of the customers who shop in their shops. So these are really various measures that we can help our retailers to do better in this environment, and at the same time, providing the convenience to our shoppers.

In the commercial space, this is something that is relatively new. The whole concept is to focus on Core Plus flex. And in this particular example, we have launched in north tower in Shanghai to allow it to have [a core portion of it that's fix]. That means cost base that companies can take, and then the other portion of it being flexible space through the co-working arrangement, what we call, C3 here. So the whole idea is that to allow companies now to have - to be able to be more efficient in the way they make use of space and yet at the same time, be a lot more productive for their staff operating in that environment. So this is what we are looking. If you look at the - what we want to offer through this whole arrangement is flexibility, mobility, connectivity and finally, I think, for a lot of people to work the social interaction is important, the community.

Fund management. Significant part of CapitaLand. Although for a long time, I think this has always been not very prominently highlighted to our investors. So this is something that we want to focus on going forward. Significant part of the business, we have strengthened the team with new talent. And we, in fact, look forward to further good news in this particular segment.

And finally, I think besides doing business, making sure that our capital generate good return, CapitaLand has always been very responsible member of the community. In the last - in the first half of this year, we have again emerged as one of the most awarded - in fact, the most awarded company in the Singapore Corporate Awards 2018. So this is quite an achievement for the second time. And in the area of helping out with the community, CapitaLand Hope Foundation has similarly been contributing to the community in helping to build the community. And this particular $2 million CapitaLand Silver Empowerment Fund in Singapore I think is very see meaningful, particularly in the case in the society where we are seeing more vulnerable elderlies

So in conclusion, I just want to mention that we have a resilient operating PATMI, a very good quality earnings, achieved our $3 billion divestment target within the first half of this year. Effectively deploy $1.8 billion into new businesses. We strengthened our trading properties pipeline with acquisition of prime mixed-use sites in China as well as the Pearl Bank Apartments in Singapore. And we also increased our development - developed market footprints with another Grade A office building in Frankfurt Germany. And we continued to make progress in scaling up our operating platforms in retail, in lodging as well as in our commercial. So basically, we are on track to deliver sustainable return above our cost of equity to shareholders. So very much, we are still on track to achieve that.

So with this, thank you very much. I think we will be happy to take more questions. Maybe I invite my colleague to join me on stage.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Ming Yan, and thank you, Andrew. So I would like to introduce to you the senior management members who have just joined us on the panel. So from the right, we have Mr. Lucas Loh, CEO of CapitaLand China. We have Mr. Andrew Lim and Mr. Lim Ming Yan. And we also have our group Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Lee Chee Koon; and lastly, on my left, is Mr. Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

And also over to my audience, through the webcast, if you have any questions for us, please feel free to click the Post Question tab. And also to the audience, before we start, if you have any questions, just please raise your hand so that my colleagues on either side of the aisle can hand you the microphone. And before you start, I would be grateful if you could state your name and your company for the benefit of the audience. And with that, I would like to open the floor for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Derek Tan

Derek from DBS. I've got a few questions. Can I, firstly, ask about Pearl Bank Apartments. Just wondering which part of the en bloc process currently are you at. Have you completed the acquisition already? [I've got more to ask. You want me to ask more that way]?

Lim Ming Yan

Maybe you can ask the second question...

Derek Tan

Okay. Sorry, sorry. The second...

Cho Pin Lim

Let him ask two questions.

Derek Tan

Yes. Sorry. My second question would be on China. Can you give us a sense on your pipeline margins versus what you have achieved? Do you expect better margins or lower margins going forward? Then my third question is on your new businesses in Vietnam and International business. I understand that you have - we look at how you present your financials. I'm just wondering whether - what's the message you would like to share with investors is how scalable is the business in Vietnam and International? Is this something going to be driven largely by your REITs or is it going to be something that you like to take on the balance sheet at CL level?

Lim Ming Yan

Okay, okay. Maybe Ronald can....

Boon Hwee Tay

The easiest question first. Pearl Bank. So as you know, there was one objector. We subsequently withdrew his objection. I don't know whether it is because of the cooling measure, I'm not sure. But anyway, so STB, the Strata Title Board, has issued a sales order on the 1st of August, right, so we are going through the application process. So in terms of time line, completion will be three months after the issuance of the sales order. So 1st November, we'll complete the acquisition, yes.

Lim Ming Yan

Lucas?

Lucas Loh

I think we expect going forward at least based on the existing landbank that we have, we expect the margin to more or less maintain. Anyway, because depending on the project itself, the margin range from about 15% to 20%. So that will be the kind of margin that we also target for when we acquire for new project, including those that you saw that we acquired one in Chongqing.

Lim Ming Yan

Chee Koon can give you the colors on our business in Vietnam.

Lee Chee Koon

For Vietnam, we like the macro environment. The business has been doing well. I think the one key competitive advantage is that, I mean, the team in terms of the ability to execute. And you find that consistently, we are able to price our product at good 15% to 20% premium to the, I would say, competitors in Vietnam. I think there's a lot more that we can do. So far, we have focused predominantly on the residential space. And increasingly, also, you also see us looking at other types of asset classes in Vietnam. So definitely, scalable, definitely a market where we want to put more capital to work.

Lim Ming Yan

So maybe I just want to add on to what Chee Koon has just mentioned. When we look at Vietnam as a market, we like all the macros that Chee Koon just mentioned. But at the same time, we are also mindful that the capital market is not so developed yet. So when we look at it, we are prepared to deploy, as I mentioned many times before, that up to about 10% mix in terms of our capital allocation to Vietnam. The reason really is because the capital market is not fully developed. But over the course of the last 8, 9 years, that in the recent 8, 9 years that we were involved with business in Vietnam, we can see significant development in the market - in the capital market of Vietnam. So this is, I think, all moving in the right direction. So if this continues in that trend, over time, maybe we could deploy more. As of now, I think the comfort level is really up to the [mix, that's up to about] 10%.

Lee Chee Koon

It also means that we - I mean, because of the ability of the Vietnam team to execute, you'll find that, increasingly, we'll also tap on other capital partners, so that we can grow our business whilst still keeping to the capital allocation for Vietnam. Yes. On the international side, we will look at opportunities mainly in Europe - in the developed markets, Europe, U.S., Japan, looking at interesting asset classes that would fit with our strategy or interesting asset classes that we could potentially securitize. So - and one way we can actually build scale and we can build up the talent pool as well. So we will be quite careful in the way we choose asset classes in the markets.

Boon Hwee Tay

I'm sorry, Ming. If I may, just to complete on Pearl Bank. I'll just give you a little bit more color. So according to our time line, I think we should - we are looking to launch maybe the project probably towards the end of the first half of next year. So that's the kind of time line that we are looking at. And as Ming Yan mentioned in his presentation as well, in terms of - because in light of the cooling measures, we are - despite the cooling measures, where we see Pearl Bank right now, we are still quite comfortable in terms of delivering decent returns for this project. Yes.

Grace Chen

May I have the next question? Donald?

Donald Chua

This is Donald from Merrill Lynch. Two questions, both relating to capital allocation. First is on Ming Yan, your comment on the 50-50 developed versus emerging. Are you referring more to asset allocation or income? I mean, what's more important to you for this? This is the first question. Second is on your comment also that you're maybe looking to deploy more in development and trading properties, given that now you're 80-20 and can go to 30-70, which regions are we looking at this point in Singapore - Singapore, [post the property caps] look more interesting. And besides Vietnam and China, is there any new areas they are looking at more? Are you going to focus on these 2?

Lim Ming Yan

Sorry, I'll take the first question, Donald. I think the 50-50, the lens that we are choosing to apply 50-50 is more than asset basis for now. The principal reason - there are two principal reasons for that. One is on a risk lens. So the reasons are obvious. If [you're 50 and developed 50 emerging], you have comfortable area of diversification. So it's perhaps oversimplistic, but we start with that in mind. The second is on the nature of the investments that we are making. So if we look at developed markets, we don't have any development. We are buying operating income assets in our current businesses. And as Chee Koon mentioned, potentially a new asset class. This will typically yield a certain number. When you compare it to what we have in our emerging markets, Vietnam, China, where there is a lot of residential business, it tends to be a bit more lumpy. But if you sustain a good churn on your resi business, then you have higher income. So the split is designed to risk adjust for our exposure in emerging market. And if you're setting on income basis, then it's going to be hard to achieve 50-50, just because of the nature of the assets that we have invested in EM. So I guess a short answer is on an asset basis. And what was the second question?

Donald Chua

Can I follow up - but then, will you be weighing what the FTSE rating in terms of developers' emerging because it's known as a...

Cho Pin Lim

Yes, so that's on the EBITDA basis. The EBITDA levers - there are various things you can do around that because that's on a consolidated EBITDA number. And there are various things we can do to measure the EBITDA from our emerging and developed. Thank you very much.

Lim Ming Yan

I think maybe just to add to this point. If - when we take position in some of the developed market, because these are income-generating properties what we have done in Japan, Germany, we don't have to take 100% of that development. We can always take a certain percentage and work together with capital partners, manage a much bigger AUM, but without having to deploy 100% on the capital at that. So that in a different way, will also allow us to better manage our balance sheet to give us that ability to have a significant - a balance in terms of our EBITDA across the developed as well as developing market. Was there a second question?

Donald Chua

Yes, the deployment into trading.

Lim Ming Yan

On the deployment into this trading versus investment property, maybe Chee Koon can give you some colors on how we look at this issue.

Lee Chee Koon

In terms of trading. I mean, first and foremost - I mean, if you look at CapitaLand, our ability to - I mean, to be vertically integrated team is really - you can find it in Singapore, Vietnam, China at this point in time, Malaysia and to lesser extent, Indonesia. So predominantly, if we look at trading opportunities, meaning the residential trading, these are the few markets that we will focus on. China still presents interesting, very interesting opportunities, Vietnam - Singapore, well, I mean the cooling measures at this point in time. In the short term, I think that the market could face a bit of moderation. But I think that given where we are today, it may present some interesting opportunities for CapitaLand as well.

Grace Chen

Brandon?

Brandon Lee

Brandon from JPMorgan. Just two questions. Can you give us some clarity on whether you intend to bring back some of the share buyback exercises that you did earlier this year? That's the first one. And second question is now that you've exceeded your $3 billion divestment target for this year, is there a chance that we could see, see this number changing as we hit the second half of the year? And probably you can also give us guidance on the annualized first half '18 ROE?

Lim Ming Yan

Annualized first half. We take the first half, we multiply it by two. Okay, I'll let Andrew guide you through this.

Cho Pin Lim

I didn't calculate that number, Brandon. So give me a second, I'll come back to you on ROE. Share buyback, basically, we stopped because we were coming to results, so we put a pause on it. We have not exhausted our 2% mandate. In fact, we refreshed it at our Annual General Meeting. So I suppose if you think through it logically, we were buying at $3.59, $3.60, and the share price is where it is today, then it makes sense to continue buying one. But we'll stop there, and I'll stop my answer there. But we still have that mandate. It is not completed yet, not exhausted. Sorry, what was the...

Brandon Lee

Divestments.

Lim Ming Yan

Capital recycling. Okay, we have achieved the $3 billion target - and I must, at this point, mentioned that the team doesn't stop working. It doesn't mean that the second half they can pick holiday, no. So they are all still working. So when the right opportunity comes, I think we will continue to recycle. So that's the approach that we will be taking for second half. Everything will go on, everything will go on at full speed. So nothing is going to change, especially for the - our recycling objective, yes.

Cho Pin Lim

ROE is 9.8% annualized.

Brandon Lee

Annualized.

Grace Chen

David Lum from Daiwa.

Lim Ming Yan

David? There's a question from David on the...

David Lum

David from Daiwa. A question on capital recycling. I know ideally, you want to acquire as many properties as you divest. But in the first half, you had more divestments than acquisitions or investments. What should we expect by the end of the year? And does it have any implications for like, let's say you have a short term mismatch, is there any implications for like a special dividend or something like that on capital management? And I don't know if you answered the earlier question. Do you think the risk-reward ratio has improved greatly in Singapore resi that you might get back aggressively?

Lim Ming Yan

I'll let Ronald talk about the risk-reward ratio for Singapore first.

Boon Hwee Tay

We always look at investment in resi in any market as a long-term play, so it's a long-term view. Fundamentally, we feel that the resi market, medium to long term, you look at the household income. So I think from a demand perspective, it remains to be - continues to be quite strong and healthy. Now we think - I mean, government is very - I mean, they come at a statement that states that in terms of price escalation, it has to be in line with economic fundamentals. So we think, hopefully, that will bring a bit more sensibility in terms of price - in terms of bidding of the land price as well. I don't think the government will allow a 10%, 15%, 20% escalation in price, so we continue to maintain our disciplined approach in terms of our evaluation and acquisition, whether is it GLS or en bloc private treaty kind of transaction.

Lim Ming Yan

Maybe I just want to add to what Ronald has mentioned. Since the implementation of the new policies, the market has been quiet, right? There are still transactions, but it's not as active as before. So prices has remained very much what it is. There's no shift in that, and I think developers are responding to the en bloc market has slowed down. In fact, I don't - we don't see any major transactions since the implementation occurred. There's no major transactions in line. So I think it is a period where buyers, sellers, potential en bloc sellers are all looking at how to adjust to this new phenomenon. It would take a few months for this to play out. So it's too early for us to make a call that this is the right time to go in. In fact, even if you want to go in at this point in time, it's not easy to get in, right, at the right value, at the right value. So I think we are watching. I think you only know how things will pan out maybe six months down the road. A lot of people ask are there measures enough, but I think the measures are quite significant. So it should have an impact. But this impact would take a bit of time for it to sort of play out. Okay, then I come - coming back to your other question, maybe Chee Koon can take you through some of the considerations when we look at divestment and reinvestment and how we look at how we should manage our capital.

Lee Chee Koon

Of course, we wish that we can time perfectly. Every time we sell in dollar, we can invest in dollar. But life is never so perfect. But we take a very disciplined approach in terms of looking at divestment opportunities because we believe that we need to recycle. Turnover assets will lead to driving the ROE numbers, and that's something that the whole team is very, very disciplined. In terms of looking for acquisition opportunities, we have built up strong teams in the various markets. We hope to be able to do more off-market type transactions rather than to look for dues that's just going by public tender. That's why you pay for full market price. For us, we want to make sure that we invest for the long haul, long term, be able to create a shareholder value. So some - there may be certain gaps in terms of divestment and investment period. But I think that if we can demonstrate to the market and to the shareholders that we are able to deploy the proceeds responsibly, I think that the market should be able to bear with us if there are these periods of gaps. And if really, we cannot find good investment opportunities, then of course we can review all the dividend policy.

Cho Pin Lim

I'll just add to that question. It's a good one. I think last year, again, I could have point out that CK is making on - it's going to be opportunity driven. So the goal should not be to equalize for the sake of equalizing. So for example, last year, I think we got close to $3 billion. We sold about $2.6 billion in divestments, but we invested a lot more last year. I think it was close to [foreign exchange]. So it was again driven by the opportunities we saw. This year, we are seeing opportunities to sell at the right time with the good demand for our assets, and then we're looking to recycle them. If I can just ask, Ming Yan, if you could flip over to Slide 16 where we summarize the divestments and investments. I think the other point to make here is that what are we recycling our capital into, and this is driven again by the strategy that Ming Yan talked about the 20-80 and the 50-50. So if you look at the retail assets in China, we recycled noncore retail, and we put it into resi in China. We recycled noncore retail in Singapore, noncore commercial in Singapore, and we put it into resi in Singapore. Again, seeking to achieve a target 20% trading investment property mix that we sold well. We invested into Frankfurt, Germany, which was the second investment, and that again is through the lens of the 50-50 that Ming Yan talked about as well. So it's not just a number but also the nature of how we are taking our capital out at the right time and putting into where we think we need to shape the business going forward.

Grace Chen

We'll come back to you. I would like to take a question from one of our webcast audience, [Kevin from Nikkei News]. He asks, how will the slowing Chinese economy affect your operations there?

Lucas Loh

I think the rate of growth in China economy is slowing, but I think it's still enjoying a close to a 6% kind of growth. So as a whole, the market remained positive in term of, say, the residential as well as our retail and our office property. In fact, sales on our shopping mall in China still remain positive growth with in terms [of above] NPI, growth in the first half as well as sales (inaudible) growth. As for residential, I think the fundamental remains strong. Of course, cooling measure also exist in China. I think we have sort of like internalized that after so many years that we sort of like see there are some level of impact in terms of - I think more with regard to the forward sentiment in terms of maybe increasing trade tension between U.S. and China. But as a whole, the local demand as well as the situation within China, I think, still remains positive.

Grace Chen

Okay, Yew Kiang from CLSA in the back.

Yew Kiang

Yew Kiang from CLSA. How should we think about strategy for the group going forward? I mean, the group has been going to Europe. And then now you've talked about 50-50 allocation. Do you think that has a - risk that this could change materially in 6 months' time in terms of use? Secondly, I noticed your admin costs have been coming down pretty sharply. Just want to check if Ming Yan is still on the payroll. Because the number below $8 million is the - I think is the lowest since 2010. So I just want to understand.

Lim Ming Yan

National Day. Thank you, Yew Kiang.

Yew Kiang

And lastly, what's keeping Ming Yan busy these days?

Lim Ming Yan

Okay, you see the strategy is something that we've come up with as a management team. Obviously, there will always be some adjustment on pivoting as the market changes. So all these things is to be expected. But this is - whatever that we have now is something that has been endorsed by the board and something discussed between management and the board, so it's not just 1% deciding on this. So my view is that there are some fundamental principles behind this. We have a very strong foundation in China. We will continue to grow that business in China. We have a very strong foundation in Singapore. We have a strong foundation in our integrated development. So these are all the things that we will continue to capitalize on to grow the business. We have a strong foundation in the way we manage our capital through the risks and funds.

So these are all elements of the strength within the group, and this will be, whoever it is, will always be taking on this to grow the company. And when we look at it, the market environment now provides that opportunity for us to capitalize on certain elements of this, and this is what actually we are doing. So would it change possibly, there will be some adjustment. There will be some pivoting. I think these are all to be expected as we go along, whether there is a change in terms of the management or not. So these are things that will continue. We've mentioned about cost coming down. I think the - okay, definitely not because of me. But the cost has always been something that we are mindful of. And what is more important is really for the group to be a lot more efficient in the way we organize ourselves, the way we carry out the business. Cost structure is important that we manage the cost structure well, as we grow the business. That's why scale is also important. When we achieved enough scale, there's a - that's where we can invest in technology, digital - we can carry our digitalization across our operation to improve the productivity, improve the efficiency of the group as a whole. So these are things that we constantly look at. With the One CapitaLand approach that we have adopted, I think this allows us to look into many of these issues. So I'm glad that, in fact, cost has been contained and has been optimized in certain areas, so we will continue down that path. Thank you.

Grace Chen

Louis?

Louis Chua

Louis from Crédit Suisse. Just a follow-up question on the 50-50 again. I noticed that right now, it's about 57%. So in terms of your - increasing your EM exposure, would you be open to considering new country like India or other Asian country, so would it mainly be your existing geographies? And secondly, just a housekeeping question on Pearl Bank. Any change in the development charge estimate since the initial announcement?

Lim Ming Yan

Maybe, I'll let Ronald take that first.

Boon Hwee Tay

No, as far as our estimation goes, I think it still holds. Hopefully, with the market come - hopefully, a little bit more moderated, maybe there's a little bit of savings, but it's too early to tell. Yes.

Lee Chee Koon

In terms of emerging market exposure, currently, we have a small project in Indonesia, and the team is still on the ground trying to look for other opportunities. India, we have sold our retail mall. As I said, the team is still on the ground looking at opportunity. It's not easy in India. But if we are going to deploy in any markets from CapitaLand's point of view, the market - the - any asset class must offer significant scale. It must allow us to deploy capital in a significant way and build up a good pool of talent. Otherwise, we will not consider putting more capital into the particular market. It must make sense to CapitaLand.

Grace Chen

May I have the next question? Wilson?

Wilson Ng

Wilson from Morgan Stanley. Just two questions. Firstly on China, China housing in particular. So it looks like from the slides, there have been some launches that were deferred due to the cooling measures. So what would be your home sales outlook for the rest of the year given that? Second, is on Vietnam. So looking to the second half of this year, what are your plans for launches as well as your expectations for sales?

Boon Hwee Tay

Maybe first on China. Yes, we have deferred some launches in view of the so-called the restriction in terms of the price that we're allowed to launch the project in some of the city. Going forward for the next half of the year, we have, in fact, about 4,000 units that are launched really to be marketed. So there will be the expectation for the second half of 2018.

Lee Chee Koon

For Vietnam residential project, I think the key focus is to focus on selling the remaining inventory that we have. Actually, there isn't a lot of stock-based really to be launched ready. We are - I mean, even though we have got some of the projects, we are still in the process of getting them ready to be - for launches.

Lim Ming Yan

I think there's a question.

Grace Chen

We have time for one last question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible], Bloomberg News. Just a question regarding the Singapore property market. In case it deteriorates again or deteriorates further, which impact would that have on the balance sheet, especially on the credit side of CapitaLand?

Lim Ming Yan

CapitaLand?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, correct. And second question, again, regarding the Singapore property market, I mean over the last years, we have seen some HDB owners upgrading to condos. So if prices would keep going further down, what would be that - your assessment of that development? Would you expect more HDB owners seeking to upgrade?

Lucas Loh

So first on the impact on CapitaLand, as you know, currently, our available inventory continues to be, I think, probably at all-time low now. We only have less than 30 units of inventory left. So we are very comfortable with that, and we continue to sell on an ongoing basis. The only addition, as I mentioned, will be the Pearl Bank acquisition. And as alluded to, we are still very comfortable in terms of the price that we acquired and in terms of the expected selling price taking into consideration the cooling measures. So we are - I think that's the only impact, if any, on CapitaLand balance sheet. As an overall percentage is even if it's - it's still a very small percentage. Yes. HDP upgrade is - yes. I mean, I think, as we always tried to tell you, if the price get - continues to drop, I think there is always this aspiration in terms of the general public to upgrade from public housing to the private sector. So in fact, you see some of the launches subsequent to the implementation with the cooling measures. You still see some units being transacted, primarily that's, I think, from - anecdotally, most of these transactions are first-time homebuyers, most of them will be upgrading from public to private sector, private housing. So yes, if the price gets continues to shrink, I think the trend will continue to - will continue in terms of upgrading from public to private housing.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Ronald.

Lim Ming Yan

Okay. Any last questions? Anybody? Okay, if not, then maybe I would just like to just take this opportunity to conclude by mentioning a few things. I think firstly is that when you look at CapitaLand, there are two parts of the business. There are two points I want to make. First, I think in the area of residential, our residential business, I think we have a very strong foundation now in China, in Vietnam. And a very little exposure at this point to the Singapore residential market, which is ironically is also a good thing. So when you look at China, we have sold about 8,000 units that have not yet handed over. So this - the value of this is about RMB 16 billion, so translates about SGD3.2 billion.

And in the case of Vietnam, similarly, we have 2000 over units that we sold but not yet handed over. And to translate that into sing dollar, about $811 million worth of value down there. So in about $4 billion of this that has been sold but not yet recognized. And all within this $4 billion that we talked about, the margin is generally quite healthy. So I must say that this is something that will continue to underpin the performance of our residential trading business. The other part of the CapitaLand is really, if you notice that we have a significant part of our capital deployed into investment properties. And over the course of the last few years, in fact, we have been putting in a lot of effort to complete many of this project under developments and many of them have come onstream last year and you have seen some of the results starting to contribute in 2018. This also - what is significant is not just they are starting to contribute operating income, but we have reached a stage where the properties - the portfolio has been nurtured and there are opportunities for us through capital recycling to unlock some of the values.

So this is, I think, the part that is more significant as we move forward in the next few years. The two examples I talked about just now Twenty Anson as well as Sembawang Shopping Centres, you can see that while the valuation in the book is of a certain value, when we actually transact and unlock value, we achieved a much significantly higher value. So going forward, there are opportunities for us to do some of this, and this again will try to underpin the performance of the group for the foreseeable few years. So this puts us in a very strong position for both the residential trading business as well as our investment property business. On top of that, I think the way we manage our capital, the way we put in - we optimize our capital structure through the REITs and funds and all that. Actually also again puts us in a strong position to now explore further opportunities to optimize our investment property portfolio. So all in, I will say that CapitaLand is in a very strong position now to, in fact, take a view, take a look at market, reposition, relook at opportunities in the - our traditional market as well as some of the new developed markets that we have been exploring the last one year or so.

So with this, I would like to also take this opportunity to thank all of you for the support that you had given me for the last few years. So thank you very much, and have a good day. I know some of you are rushing off to another meeting. I shall not mention the name, okay. Okay, thank you.

