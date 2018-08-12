Vantage Drilling Co. (VTGDF) CEO Ihab Toma on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCPK:VTGDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Stewart - Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Ihab Toma - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Cimino - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities

Patrick Fitzgerald - Baird

Douglas Stewart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International 2018 second quarter conference call. One the call today are also Ihab Toma, our CEO; and Tom Cimino, our CFO.

This morning, we released our earnings announcement for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The earnings release is available on our website at vantagedrilling.com. We intend to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q later today.

Please also note that any comments we make today about our expectations of future events and projections are forward-looking statements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in today's call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections made in today's conference call. We refer you to our earnings release and SEC filings available on our website. Vantage does not undertake the updating of any such statement or risk factor that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. At the end of our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now let me turn over the call to our CEO, Mr. Ihab Toma.

Ihab Toma

Thank Douglas, and good morning, everyone. With another positive quarter behind us, Vantage continues to deliver industry leading rig utilization, while operating safely, efficiently and positive cash margins in line with our three pragmatic and measurable corporate goes.

As usual, let me review the quarter against these three goals and let me start with safety. I'm pleased to say that this was another good quarter with only one recordable incident fleet wide and no last time incidents. We have now gone 15 months since our last incident in May 2017. Operationally, we achieved a satisfying 97% uptime during the quarter.

The jackup segment achieved a remarkable 98% uptime, with a revenue efficiency of 101%. Thanks to the performance bonuses in some of our contracts.

The deepwater segment achieved 97% revenue efficiency as both of our active just drillships, the Platinum Explorer in India and the Tungsten Explorer in Congo continue to deliver excellent performance during the quarter.

Such good safety and uptime results are a function of our people's commitment and collaboration across the organization to deliver perfect day to our clients and to send everyone on the rig safely to their families after every hitch.

Measured against our second corporate goal of placing and now maintaining all our rigs working. We continue to deliver industry leading utilization. All of our four jackups and the platinum explorer have term backlogs and we continue to market the Tungsten Explorer and the Titanium Explorer for jobs that makes strategic sense.

I'm also pleased to report that we have reached an agreement with an original equipment manufacturer to acquire a managed pressure drilling system, MPD in order to increase the marketability of our drillships. Also during the second quarter, we mobilize the Topaz Driller from Indonesia to Cameroon where the rig has successfully started its campaign for New Age on May 10. We are happy with this strategic allocation of an additional jackup to West Africa where we believe we have the highest chance to secure higher day rates and term work.

Now on our last objective of managing cost and preserving cash. I'm happy to say that we are not only preserving cash, but we actually operation cash accretive. We have ended the second quarter with approximately $187 million in cash inclusive of $5 million in restricted cash and having invested $15 million dollars as a down payment for the acquisition of a jackup that strategically fits our current fleet.

Including restricted cash and excluding the jackup down payment, we ended the first quarter with approximately $4 million more in cash than the prior quarter.

And with that I will turn the call over to Tom to take us through the numbers.

Tom Cimino

Thank you, Ihab. As mention, the company ended the quarter with $186.9 million of cash including $5 million of restricted cash compared to $197.7 million at the end of the first quarter. Working capital for the quarter ended at $220 million dollars compared to $227 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the quarter, we achieved revenues of $60.5 million dollars as compared to $57.7 million in the prior quarter and $53.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. The $3 million increase compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to uptime improvements on the Platinum Explore and the utilization changes on the jackups. Regarding the jackups, we saw a full quarter of operations on Aquamarine Driller after moving between sea popcorn tracks during the first quarter. And as mentioned by Ihab, the Topaz Driller mobilized from Indonesia to Cameroon during the quarter before commencing work with New Age in early May.

The increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2018 over the comparable quarter in 2017 is again primarily due to the improved utilization proposed by jackups and our drillships.

Contractual utilization during the second quarter with 88.5% for the jackups and 63.2% for the drillships as compared to 86.2% for the jackups and 54.1% for the drillships during the prior quarter. Utilization was 80.4% for the jackups and 32.8% for the drillships during the comparable quarter in 2017.

Operating costs for the second quarter of 2018 were approximately $44.7 million, compared to $41 million in the prior quarter and $40.4 million for the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in cost from the comparable quarter is a net result of the commencement of operations of the Platinum Explorer in India in November of 2017, offset by reduced jackup available days in the current quarter following the sale of the Vantage 260 in February of 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter of 2018 totaled $6.3 million as compared to $7.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2017. The decrease in cost from the comparable quarter is primarily due to lower legal and related costs associated with the Petrobras arbitration and the FCPA investigation regarding the Titanium Explore.

Non-recurring general and administrative cost totaled approximately a $0.5million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to approximately $600,000 in the prior quarter and $5.8 million in the comparable quarter in 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter and the comparable quarter of 2017 also included non-cash share based compensation expense of approximately $1.4 million and approximately $700,000 respectively.

Depreciation for the second quarter is approximately $17.7 million which is lower than the $17.9 million recorded in the quarter and $18.6 million recorded in the comparable quarter of 2017. This is mainly due to assets becoming fully depreciated.

Financing expenses for the second quarter were approximately $19.4 million including non-cash finance charges of approximately $14.4 million.

The net result was a loss of $31.1 million for the quarter or $6.22 per share. As of the end of the quarter, we had approximately $225 million of contract drilling backlog. With that please note that we will be filing our 10-Q later this afternoon.

I'm now hand it back over to Ihab.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Tom. With operators strong return to positive cash flow, depleting reserves and oil prices stabilizing at economically viable levels, operators are actively securing high performance floaters in a more proactive manner. The strong emergence of the upper South American market of Ghana and neighboring basins, the increased tendering activity in Brazil, Gulf of Mexico and West Africa as well as the return of relatively strong exploration activity globally are encouraging signs and are paving the way for an eventual tightening market for active floaters.

With this backdrop, we continue to market the Tungsten Explorer for short and long term work and the Titanium Explorer for long term work in these various markets.

As for the jackup market, the recovery continues and we start to see opportunities for improved day rate in some markets. With our jackups secured well into 2019 and beyond and the various opportunities we see that give us confidence in our ability to maintain a utilization level for that fleet coupled with our cost discipline and operational capabilities, we have placed down payment to acquire a modern jackup during the quarter. This is the jackup of the strategically fits with our feet profile and is active with a term contract in one of our key markets.

So to conclude my comment, I'm happy to say that we are confident in our ability to take maximum advantage in this improving market due to the quality of all our fleet, our operational performance, our lean cost structure and our talented marketing team.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Douglas for an update on other important matters.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you, Ihab. With regard to the Petrobras arbitration, as previously reported on July 2, 2018, an International Arbitration Tribunal issued an award in favor of Vantage Deepwater Company and Vantage Deepwater Drilling Inc. The Tribunal found that Petrobras America Inc. and Petrobras Venezuela Investment & Services, BV, breached the agreement for the provision of drilling services for the Titanium Explore in February 4, 2009 and awarded Vantage Deepwater Company and Vantage Deepwater Drilling Inc. damages in the amount of $622 million against those defendants and dismissed the Petrobras entity's counter claims against the company with prejudice. The Tribunal also awarded the company interest on the four going award amount at a rate of 15.2% compound monthly to accrue from April 1, 2018 with respect to 615.6 million thereof October 20, 2015 with respect to 5.2 million thereof and November 19, 2015 with respect to 1.2 million. In each case until final payment of the award sums.

For the terms of the award, each of the company and Petrobras will bear its own legal fees and the fees and expenses of the Tribunal including the compensation of the arbitrators, aggregating approximately 1.5 million. These fees will be bond equally by both sides.

Our ability to fully recover the award against Petrobras is subject to legal, procedural, their solvency and other risks associated with enforcing arbitration awards in these circumstances. Accordingly, no assurances can be given as to whether or to what extent such award will be ultimately recovered if at all.

There are no updates regarding the investigation of the company by the SEC concerning possible violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by our former parent Vantage Drilling Company in the matter concerning Hamilton PDS, the Brazilian agent BDC used the contracting of the Titanium Explorer to Petrobras role in allegedly facilitating the payment of bribes to former Petrobras executives.

As previously reported, we have reached an agreement in principle with a staff related in terms of an offer to settlement which is being presented to the Commission for provable. While there can be no assurance that the offer of settlement will be accepted by the Commission. The company believes the proposed resolution will become final in 2018. In connection with the offer of settlement, we accrued a liability in the amount of $5 million. If the Commission does not accept the offer of settlement and the SEC determines the violations of the FCPA have occurred, the company could be subject to civil and criminal section, including monetary penalties, as well as additional requirements or changes to our business practice and compliance programs and any or all of which could have material adverse effect on our business with financial condition.

Finally on July 19, 2018 Vantage became aware of a legal proceeding in Brazil, naming it among others as a defendant. The company has not been formally served nor advised by any Brazilian authorities of any particular charges. But understands the legal proceeding was originally commenced under seal by the Brazilian federal prosecutor's office in the state of Parana against certain individuals including a former executive of Petrobras and two political lobbyist in connection with the contracting of the Titanium Explorer drillship to Petrobras under the drilling contract with the Brazilian government and Petrobras as an interested parties.

The damages claimed in the proceeding are the amount of 102.8 Brazilian reais which is approximately $31 million to gather with a civil fine equal to three times that amount. We believe that this proceeding in so far as it relates to the company is without merit and we intend to vigorously defend any such allegations. However we cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this matter.

For more information about this matter, along with information regarding certain other legal proceedings involving the company, please see our 10-Q filed later today. Due to the nature of these items, we're not to make additional comments on them in our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session.

At this time, I'd like to turn it over to the operator to open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Haithum Nokta with Clarksons Platou Securities. Please go ahead.

Haithum Nokta

Hi. Good morning.

Ihab Toma

Good morning.

Haithum Nokta

As most of my questions are probably around the arbitration, but it sounds like you are not going to answer anything there, understandable. Maybe I'll ask around the MPD upgrade you have mentioned. Is that for you know one kit that you expect or you expect that you know poultry drillships of MPD, be able to say what kind of cost associated with that and any lead time?

Tom Cimino

Yeah, this is Tom. Thanks for the question. We're preparing both rigs, it's one kit, but we're preparing both the Tungsten and the Titanium to receive, the MPD really depending on the future contract of where they're working. And as far as cost go, you know it will be disclosed in our, we discuss in our liquidity section in the Q, it's between that 22 to 25 range, but that's disclosed in our Q.

Haithum Nokta

Okay, great. And I guess are there any specific types of work scopes that you are targeting with this kind of upgrade or just an enhanced total marketability of the assets?

Tom Cimino

Yeah. As you know MPD is - more clients are looking for MPDs, so it's know it definitely enhances our rigs and makes it more marketable. It is designed specific client known out of this point in time.

Haithum Nokta

And maybe just - sorry go ahead.

Ihab Toma

[Technical Difficulty]

Tom Cimino

Just in case you couldn't hear, he is saying that it's transferable between both the Tungsten and Titanium.

Haithum Nokta

Understood, understood, okay. And I guess just to switch gears on the jackups acquisition, I heard it sounded like came with the contracts already in place. Would you envision moving that to West Africa as I think you haven't mentioned that you are seeing better opportunities for rate in terms of that market or that be something like potentially stays in Southeast Asian?

Tom Cimino

Yeah, we haven't - since we haven't closed on, we really can't comment but as Ihab mentioned you know West Africa is the market that we like bringing in higher rates but it's you know we haven't closed now, so we can't comment much further than other than, it's in a market where we have worked previously.

Haithum Nokta

Alright, understand. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the arbitration.

Tom Cimino

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We'll hear now from Patrick Fitzgerald, Baird.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yeah. I'm just wondering, could you provide some guidance on how much you would have to spend and how much time it would take to get the Titanium Explorer hot and ready for work. Seems like there's quite a few you know actually readily available, six gen drillships available, so you know also wondering about you know how you feel about the marketability of that rig going forward?

Tom Cimino

Thanks Patrick. Really on the Titanium, it just depends on where it goes to work in the future. I think we've put up there before numbers you know ranging between you know $20 million to $30 million, but it really it just depends on where the future work would be for the Titanium.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And how do you feel about this rig's prospects versus others that wouldn't require you know the amount of work and that amount of time?

Tom Cimino

Yeah. I mean we're keeping the rig very warm. We know it's been very what we feel it is good shape and it's being marketing as you have mentioned earlier primarily for longer term contracts because of the cost to reactivate it, but it's we feel in good shape and as you know it's six gen rigs, it's in good shape. So we feel pretty confident, but you know the market is coming back and we'll have to see.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, great. And I think you said the SEC settlement, you kind of expected it would be done in the second quarter, is there anything specific that's pushing that off for you know just taking longer than you know expected I guess?

Tom Cimino

Yes, we haven't cover, nothing of noteworthy.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. I mean when do you expect to be able to say anything about anything further about the arbitration?

Tom Cimino

You know we'll, as there are development, so that we take - we undertake no obligation update, we'll looking into our obligations to disclose.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Has anything been filed on their behalf in the district courts in the United States on this matter?

Tom Cimino

I'll let you take a look at the filing if there is public filing.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Yeah, all right. That's it for me. Thanks.

Tom Cimino

Thank you.

Ihab Toma

Thank you everybody for joining. I appreciate your time and no further comments in the company.

