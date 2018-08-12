DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTTF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (OTCPK:DRTTF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

This morning, we are joined by Mr. Michael Goldstein, DIRTT's Interim CEO. I am also pleased to introduce Mr. Geoff Gosling, how is appointed as DIRTT's Chief Financial Officer in June of this year. I will turn the call over to Michael in just shortly to discuss DIRTT's second quarter results. Ms. Ha Tran, DIRTT's VP Finance is also on the call today to assist in the question-and-answer portion.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain information on today's call, including responses to questions posed, could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to DIRTT's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect results are detailed in DIRTT's filings with the Canadian Securities Commission, which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Please note that DIRTT is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today except as required by applicable law, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

I will also remind you that this webcast is being recorded and a replay will be available today at approximately 1 PM Eastern Time. Management's prepared remarks today are accompanied by presentation slides. To access the slides, if you've not already done so, please go to the Investor Section of DIRTT's website. The earnings press release that was issued yesterday afternoon can also be found on our website.

With that I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Goldstein

Thank you, Kim, and good morning, everyone. If you'll turn to Slide 4. I'm very pleased to report that DIRTT followed up a very strong first quarter with another solid second quarter. Second quarter revenues increased by more than 15% over the same period last year and are up 19% are a year-to-date basis. Equally important, the company's focus on sound fiscal discipline drove significant improvements in profitability with adjusted EBITDA increasing 240% on a year-to-date basis to $20.9. Further, we are on track to meet the targets that we set for ourselves in accordance with our planning. And Geoff will discuss this in more detail shortly.

As Interim CEO, my mandate from the board consisted of the following broad themes. Setting and achieving near term business performance objectives, ensuring an ongoing operation of the business, completing a strategic study for consideration by the permanent management team as they formed their own plans, implementing structures, planning and control measures to improve the overall profitability on a sustainable basis, and finally working with the board and senior management to fulfill and fill the permanent CEO and CFO positions of the company.

I am pleased to report that we've been able to meet all of these objectives. During my tenure, this business demonstrated solid growth overall, including increases in key verticals such as healthcare. Our focus on planning and cost control introduced in the first half of this year's had significant improvement on profitability and sets the company up well from a free cash flow perspective in the coming years. The company's strategic study was also completed as planned and provided greater clarity on the opportunities that lie ahead. And I'm delighted that Geoff Gosling joined the company as CFO in June of this year.

With a strong culture at the core of DIRTTs values, finding the right CEO with a mix of experience track record and vision to lead this company is paramount. And after a broad search, we're down to a very short list of strong candidates that exhibit all of these qualities. Senior management and founders recently met with each of the candidates and has provided their feedback to the selection committee for their consideration. So with the CEO search process nearly complete, my focus is now shifting to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to the permanent management team. And this is well underway with Geoff, our CFO. Geoff is fully operational and he's picking up more and more of the day to day operational responsibilities as time goes on.

The final step in this process will be as we bring in a new CEO and to effect a smooth on boarding in transition which will then satisfying complete my mandate here at DIRTT.

When I look back, it's hard to imagine that we've moved just far as we have in just two quarters. This process is a testament to all of those DIRTT team members that have demonstrated the integrity and the commitment to growth and change. And I'm proud of this team and excited about the future prospects of this tremendous company.

So listen with that said, I'll turn this over to Geoff, you will tell you about our solid Q2 performance. Geoff?

Geoff Gosling

Thanks Michael. The board would also like to thank Michael for his leadership during this interim period and for support as we get our permanent CEO on board.

I'll start off with a bit of background on myself, reflected on Slide 5 and then move on to a more detailed discussion of the second quarter results. As many of you know I joined DIRTT this past June as CFO taking over from Mr. Peter Henry, who held the position in an interim capacity. It's been a busy two months getting to know the business, employees and meeting many of our partners.

In joining DIRTT, I bring over 25 years of financial management experience at both private and public companies. Most recently, I was CFO of Pure Technologies, an international technology and services company based here in Calgary. Like DIRTT, Pure used innovative solutions to create - innovative technologies to create solutions for long standing infrastructure problems. Also like DIRTT, the key growth driver was educating potential clients on the substantial benefits of a new approach. In their case, managing long life assets through the use of condition assessment instead of replacement.

Over a four year period at Pure, our team implemented a significant financial process transformation across the company. These changes lead to substantial increase in revenue and profitability, the facilitation of multiple acquisitions and culminated in a successful sale to Xylem Inc. in January of this year.

Over the years, I've been successful in establishing business partnerships within companies, ensuring that finance works as an integrated and collaborative way with operational functions. This allows the development and implementation of financial performance management processes and related accountabilities with the end goal of driving increase shareholder value. I'm excited to learn from my DIRTT colleagues and to apply my experience to contribute to DIRTT's future success.

During the past couple of months, I've been familiarizing myself with the leadership team in the business. I've also been delving into the data that's being collected to determine how we can best use it to drive the business forward. I've spent a significant time assessing the current state of DIRTT's financial processes, systems and reporting and developing related action plans.

From my observations, DIRTT's financial books, systems and records are in good shape with the appropriate controls over financial reporting in place and functioning well. An extensive amount of operational and financial data is available within the organization. We are working to streamline and mind that information. Our goal is to develop specific indicators Regarding the most important areas of financial leverage and areas of improvement. This will position us to enhance DIRTT's operational, financial and strategic decision making, which we expect will lead to continued growth and increase profitability.

The company has already benefited from the foundational work that Peter and the rest of the senior management team started during the first half of 2018. The fiscal management control systems we have put into place are starting to show benefits and we continue to seek additional near term opportunities for improvement.

Now taking a look at our second quarter and Slide 6. Q2 highlight is always DIRTTT Connext, our annual sales, marketing and industry event in Chicago. This year was no exception. Our restructured trade show was held on June 11 to the 13 and attendance was by invitation only. The result was a shorter event that was deliberately more focused on forging stronger relationships with our partners and the key customers.

Over the three day period, DIRTT welcomed more than 1,000 guests to our Chicago Green learning center or GLC. Many of our DIRTT partners were also in attendance, our head clients joining us for the show. Feedback on the new format was universally positive.

Experience it for the first time this year, I found the energy was palpable, while the guest took in the latest interior construction advancements technology really stole the show. A section of the physical GLC was cleared up for a virtual GLC. Guest explored an interior space and made changes to its design in real time alongside others who are physically located in Calgary in Salt Lake City. We created this experience exclusively for Connext 2018 and it is a testament to DIRTT's ongoing commitment to innovation.

Turning to the numbers and Slide 7. Revenue in the second quarter of 2018 grew by 15% to $80.7 million compared to $70 million in Q2 of 2017. Second quarter revenue included $2.1 million in installations.

Looking at geographical mix, U.S. revenue grew by 23% in Canadian dollars or 29% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. While our revenue will vary geographically, we are encouraged by the increased penetration into the U.S. markets.

Revenue strength in the quarter benefited from some large orders. This includes the commencement of a seven story medical office building interior in San Francisco, as well as a project for an end user in the energy space. We continue to see healthcare is a key growth vertical for the company. For the period healthcare as a percentage of revenue was 20% versus 18% in the last year's second quarter.

While we do not discuss the particulars of specific contracts, it is important to note that none of these orders are material on a standalone basis. As such we encourage investors not to rely on any single order for modeling revenue growth, but collectively they provide us with a solid, well diversified base to continue into the second half of 2018.

Turning to Slide 8. Adjusted gross profit of $34.7 million was higher by $4 million in Q2 of 2017. Adjusted gross profit margin of 43% for the quarter was modestly lower than Q2 2017, primarily reflecting increased direct materials costs. Higher direct labor costs were substantially offset by leverage impacts of fixed production overhead. Comparing Q2 to Q1 of 2018, adjusted gross profit margin dropped 3.1% on similar revenue. This fluctuation also as a result of increased direct material costs in Q2, due to product mix. As we've previously discussed because DIRTT manufacturers custom solutions, the product mix and timing of orders can impact gross profit margins.

To provide a little more color, our cost of goods sold is comprised of direct materials, transportation, installation, direct and indirect labor, and overhead. Direct material costs are variable and based on recent historical cost of goods sold, represent approximately 50% of those overall costs. The variability in direct material costs results in fluctuations to adjusted gross profit margin, which has ranged between 42.4% and 46.1% over the last eight quarters. Including direct and indirect labor, our daily labor costs were effectively the same for both Q1 and Q2 of 2018. Given that we believe, we have sufficient physical and labor capacity in place to meet expected demand for 2018, there's leverage opportunity off this fixed cost structure on higher expected revenue for the remainder of the year

SG&A has been a focus for the company and is a focus for the company in 2018 with new spending controls introduced on travel and entertainment and an increased attention to cost control. These initiatives are beginning to pay dividends and we believe there are still additional benefits to be realized later in the year.

Turning to Slide 9. Adjusted SG&A for the quarter was $26.6 million compared to $28.3 million in Q2 of 2017. As previously discussed, the restructured format of our Connext event was primarily responsible for the decrease in adjusted SG&A. Connext came in below budget at a total cost of $800,000. This show was a great success and we expect to continue this new format moving forward.

The $2.7 million in expense savings related to Connext were partially offset by $1.2 million in activist defense costs, as well as $600,000 in costs related to the inbound non-binding offers that we disclosed on August 1. As noted in that press release, the board's special committee was disbanded and the company is not currently in discussions with respect to any strategic transaction.

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue for the quarter was 33% compared to 40.4% for the same quarter last year. Compared to the first quarter of this year, adjusted SG&A was 200 basis points higher, reflecting the planned expenditures on Connext, activists defense costs and costs related to the aforementioned inbound offer. Reorganization costs in Q2 not included in the adjusted SG&A or adjusted EBITDA numbers were approximately $1 million. We anticipate that there will be approximately $1.5 million in reorganization costs recognized in the second half of 2018 with an additional $500,000 in 2019.

As illustrated on Slide 10, the combination of topline growth and our increased focus on cost control result in a substantial increase in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million in the quarter was up 283% from $2.1 million in Q2 of 2017. Net income also increased to $800,000 in the second quarter of 2018 from a net loss of $2.9 million in the second quarter of last year. Net income per share was $0.01 compared to the net loss of $0.03 per share.

On a year-to-date basis, we continue to build off a very strong first quarter. Revenue in the first half of 2018 was $161.4 million, up 19.5% from the first half of 2017. Our U.S. revenues were 25% in Canadian dollars or 31% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. These were offset by lower Canadian sales.

Adjusted SG&A of $51.6 million in the first six months was effectively flat when compared to the $51.9 million incurred in the same period of last year. Including SG&A in the year were $900,000 of costs related to the aforementioned inbound offer and $1.8 million in activist defense costs. Our adjusted SG&A margin in the first six months of 2018 was 32%, a notable improvement from the 2017 period when it stood at 38.4%.

Like the second quarter, this growth in revenue without any corresponding increase in adjusted SG&A has had a very positive impact on profitability. Adjusted SG&A increased by 240% to $20.9 so far this year from $6.1 million in the first half of 2017. Net income also improved to $4.3 million or $0.05 per share from a net loss of $4.3 million or a net loss of $0.05 per share.

Looking forward to the rest of the year, we expect continued sales momentum, which will drive year-over-year growth. With the busier second half, we are on track to achieve our adjusted EBITDA margin target of between 13% and 15%. We have the capacity in place to manage higher production volumes without significant incremental investment and have an ongoing focus on cost control and maintain our annual adjusted as SG&A at absolute levels, consistent with last fiscal year.

We're satisfied with Q2 performance. These results were achieved, despite a weakening of the U.S. dollar in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017. As a reminder, approximately 85% of our revenue and approximately 50% to 60% of our costs are in U.S. dollars. This results in a partial natural hedge and reduces exposure to U.S. Canadian foreign exchange swings.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow highlights as referenced on Slide 11. DIRTT remain financially strong with $59.9 million on the balance sheet and an unused credit line of USD18 million. During the first half of the year, we've seen a buildup in our accounts receivable and an increase in day's sales outstanding. This is driven by both the timing of orders in the quarter and payment terms provided to partners and end customers. June 2018 was our busiest month on record. This drove increased accounts receivable at June 30 relative to year end.

In addition, we have negotiated payment terms that exceed our usual 30 days with respect to certain larger orders. As a result, higher profitability on sales growth and cost control was more than offset by this working capital buildup.

Cash used in operations was $700,000 in the quarter and $9 million on a year-to-date basis. In 2017, cash used in operations was $600,000 in the second quarter, while $4 million was generated from operations in the first half of 2017. We continue to evaluate the underlying drivers to ensure that our working capital management is balanced between maintaining optimal levels and providing our partners with payment terms to support their sales efforts.

We continue to invest in the business in the second quarter of 2018 spending about $4.4 million on property plant equipment and $2.2 million on internally generated assets. On a year-to-date basis, we invested approximately $6.8 on PP&E any $4.5 on internally generated asses.

Investments in PP&E reflect investments in manufacturing equipment to remove bottlenecks and increase efficiency, as well as leasehold improvements to showcase our products and support our sales efforts. Internally generated assets included enhancements to our ICE software combined with new product development. As we refine our strategy upon the onboarding of our new CEO, we will certainly be evaluating our investment targets.

In summary, our business in demonstrating the potential profitability leverage derived from previous investments and higher revenues. Connext was very successful. We're making good progress on our SG&A expense control. We have a strong outlook for the remainder of the year and we're expecting to have a permanent CEO in place soon. Our focus will continue to be on innovation and on the success of our partners balanced with an emphasis on fiscal discipline. DIRTT is well positioned for profit growth moving forward. We look forward to giving you additional updates in the coming week.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from David Quezada from Raymond James.

David Quezada

Thanks. Good morning, guys. My first question here is just on gross margin related, just the volatility that you saw in monthly volumes, I know that that impacts gross margin. I'm wondering if you see any potential to move that in the future and if - do larger projects help or exacerbated that phenomenon?

Geoff Gosling

Thanks David. The movement our gross margins is really driven by a couple of things. It's driven by as we talked in the prepared remarks, the variability of our direct materials costs, as well as impacted by the leverage of the fixed cost structure. The spoke nature of our product does result in variability in that direct materials costs which can move as a percentage of revenue by plus or minus 25. I don't see that changing in the near term. I also don't think the larger projects impacted that much because we still manufacture a diverse solutions suite, where I do see upside is as we moving to the busier second half of the year, we should see some leverage off of our fixed costs which will mute some of the direct material impacts. But in the near term, I don't see a lot of ability to change that.

David Quezada

Okay, fair enough. My next question here just it seems as though the energy sector a little bit better this quarter. I'm wondering if that was, if you can comment at all of that an isolated project or does it just seem that activity in that sector is picking up in a more broad based way?

Geoff Gosling

We did have a large project in the Houston area which contributed to those results, but we are seeing a pick up a little bit more. I think it's important to note though that our solution is really industry agnostic and so diversification of cross a number of industries is very important to us.

David Quezada

Okay, great. And then my last question here just you guys have made some really good progress on the G&A line. I'm wondering if you can share any color on what your target is maybe as a proportion of sales or is that you know kind of that low 30% range a good assumption going forward.

Geoff Gosling

I think that's a good assumption going forward. Really what we're focused on is keeping our revenue on cost and absolute dollar basis with last year and not adding to it and then of course it depends what happens on the top line, but we see a busier second half.

David Quezada

Okay, great. Thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

Your next question comes from the Neil Linsdell from Industrial Alliance.

Neil Linsdell

Just on the permanent CEO, I know obviously you're in the shortlist stage. From the candidate that you have from the criteria, and Michael from the kind of business continuity plan that you're trying to present, can you give us any guidance on what we could expect as far as mandates for the permanent CEO?

Michael Goldstein

The question on mandates, look the mandate for the permanent CEO is to map out a strategy for growth mapped out strategy for growth, map out a set of business plans and financial structures, it's going to deliver the kind of ROIC that that we think a company like this should be able to produce. In my tenure here, I can say that there is just tremendous opportunity here. And I think one of the next you know one of the next big levers in our growth is bringing in leadership and having this sort of long term continuity around long term growth. So I don't think the mandate will shift dramatically. I think the mandate is growth and value creation with a focus on things like our cash flow. So pretty much what you'd expect from a growth company like ours.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, fair enough. On the pipeline, can we talk about obviously you know historically we've talked about you can't really have any kind of backlog because it's all very short term deliveries on a contract. As you're looking now with you know the contract we talk about in Houston or other stuff in the retail space, you've got working on. Do you have more visibility on what's going on and say the second half of the year and how far out can you really start to get comfort on your growth or your revenue or your costs?

Geoff Gosling

So, we don't - as you know we don't disclose our pipeline numbers nor our backlog numbers. With that said, we do have reasonable visibility on about 120 days which is normal for this type of a business. We are seeing from that look out number that is larger than numbers that we have seen in prior years. And certainly it's much higher than or it is higher than the comparative period last year. When we compound that with a very strong June and what's moving into a very busy second half, we feel pretty good about the last half of the year.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. Yeah. That's great. And I'm also thinking about the healthcare sector where you may have some contracts where you know you're working for several years on the bids or on the proposals and you're talking about you do a first contract and then you get shortlisted basically for second contract so you continually work there. Is that giving you even more confidence out beyond the 120 days on certain segments?

Geoff Gosling

Certainly that's the strategy moving forward is to build off the initial successes that we have on a contract and then grow off of that. That just give us comfort, but of course we have to continue delivering and providing the quality product and service that we do.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. And then maybe, so Geoff, if you could kind of expand, I know a lot of the cost cutting that we saw the benefits that we saw in this quarter with Connext being restructured in the trade shows, all that was apparently planned even late last year. Is there anything that you can tell us now from the time that you spent within the organization as far as things that you continue to see you're going to have to make adjustments for and is there anything specifically good about the systems that they have in place now that you could highlight?

Geoff Gosling

Sure, I'll actually take the second part of that first and then I'll take the first part of it second. So from a systems perspective, the systems that we have in place are fit for purpose. We have enough granularity in the systems and in fact we've got as I've mentioned in the prepared remarks, we've got a lot of financial and non-financial information that is out there and being collected. So probably more than I actually expected when I joined the company. So they're in really good shape. We do have a little bit of process work to do on that to pull that together and bring it in a manner that is meaningful. So - but I don't see the need for new ERP or anything like that of a major basis in the near term. So that's that was very encouraging to me when I started.

As we look forward you know we're still in the evaluation stage. I've only been here for a couple months. I really key part of looking at the SG&A side is understanding the leverage and the drivers of it, so that we make knowledgeable decisions and we make decisions that enhance the business and go cripple it. So right now it's early days. Of course I have ideas of what things that we should go after. But I'm not in a position to talk about that yet.

Neil Linsdell

And you don't have any of the targets of 13% to 15% EBITDA margins?

Geoff Gosling

That's all we're willing to disclose right now.

Neil Linsdell

Yeah, okay, thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Adam Reed [ph] with National Bank Financials. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. I am referring in for Rupert. So beginning with, that you are progressing with the wood print products?

Geoff Gosling

You know I think what it say on timber is it brings an interesting design element into ours, our suite of products. Apart from that I think we're still evaluating it and getting an understanding of how it fits into the solutions as a whole. And we will be looking that is part of our overall strategy when the new CEO comes on board.

Unidentified Analyst

And any potential growth in international markets, like something in London or Singapore?

Geoff Gosling

Our international markets right now are comprised small portion of our revenue side. You know once the CEO on boards, we will certainly be looking at what our key target markets are and making sure that we're getting an appropriate return on investment. And so for me it's too soon to tell until we actually go through that exercise.

Unidentified Analyst

And then taking a longer term view, we'd been looking to moving to the hospitality project?

Geoff Gosling

Actually we completed our first major hospitality project in the first half of this year and we do have a video of it on our website which you can take a look at. We do see opportunities there but like I said you know, we are industry agnostic and it just is one more industry that we can move ourselves into, but it was a very successful project here in Calgary so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's it for me. I'll get back to queue.

Geoff Gosling

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. Your line is open.

Elizabeth Johnston

Hi, good morning.

Geoff Gosling

Good morning, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Turning over and talk a bit about CapEx that you added on your prepared remarks. How should we think about the spending for the second half a year either compared to the first half or the second half last year? And at what point do you see the need for more meaningful CapEx as you start to creep towards your reaching capacity in your existing manufacturing facilities?

Geoff Gosling

You know right now, when we look at the capacity, we've been running around 60% to 65%. So I think we've got certainly we have enough room in the near term. We are looking at our tap extending both in terms of safety of course looking in terms of where we have potential bottlenecks that could impact that capacity and where we can increase our overall efficiency. I think we want to keep tight control of our CapEx numbers, particularly relative to what we did in the first half of this year. We do have to do some work in terms of evaluating the returns on investment and where do we get the biggest bang for our buck. So I think we would like to keep that number lower than where we were last year, but we've got some work to do on that.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And is there any way that you can describe, in the past, we've been given numbers on approximate revenue level for the full year that would be equated to full capacity, do you have a number like that that you can share with us?

Geoff Gosling

No, not right now, I'm sorry.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, no problem. And turning over to Canada again and in the context of discussing the sales from the energy vertical, which as you highlighted did increase year-to-date. My understanding was in the past, in Canada specifically, a meaningful amount of those sales came from the energy vertical and so since Canada is down sequentially year-over-year but energy is up. Just wondering if you can comment any further on the verticals associated with revenue in Canada specifically?

Geoff Gosling

I think what I would say is Canada is a small part of the overall mix from a geographic perspective. We have a number of verticals that roll through. The energy sector in Canada is still is slow, I can tell you that from personal experience sitting here in Calgary with the increased net energy sector coming from Houston. You know, we continue to working in across - a number of industries in Canada, but I would not put a lot of weight on that. Our major penetration in our largest market continues to be in the U.S. and that's where we expect to see the majority of our growth coming from.

Elizabeth Johnston

And is there anything maybe Michael you can share on this, why the growth have been so much stronger in the U.S. is just a result of the market being larger in general or are there something else that taking place there with either quicker adoption or something else?

Michael Goldstein

You know look, the North American market for our product we think is in the range of $50 billion. And so I think it's useful for us to just check ourselves and how we think about this. You know for a company our size, I mean we're still rounding here in the size of this market. So any small on a relative basis to the $50 billion any small growth looks big on our - in a relative basis to our numbers. So the market really is predominantly if you look at the distribution in the U.S. So I would expect going forward as we keep ramping growth, it would not be a reasonable to assume that there's a disproportionate amount of growth where the disproportionately large market is which is the U.S. It's not a statement on Canada or even the opportunity here it's really just you know going where the action is.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. That's helpful. I mean finally for me, just a clarification in part on an earlier comment, when it comes to growth margin, you mentioned the potential variation being anywhere in the 1% to 2% range, just to clarify if that's on an adjusted gross margin basis and that is if that's really in terms of coming from mix as a mix from changing the materials and labor costs?

Geoff Gosling

Yeah, that's correct. It's on adjusted gross margin on the material costs, but it is offset by impacts of leverage.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And just in this quarter specifically I know you broke out some of the variations on the growth margin year-over-year, is there any specific color you could add with respect to the impact that FX had or that just sort of embedded in the either - that recall that?

Geoff Gosling

You know it's embedded in the other items, it's FX on our on our cost of sales, is a little tricky because we do move our products around to various plants where it makes the most sense from an efficiency standpoint.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And just may be one more on aluminum cost, which is one of the more meaningful one. Any noticeable inflation on that item specifically?

Geoff Gosling

No. No, in fact based on the last like aluminum spot prices are actually starting to settle. And from a tariff perspective because I know that will be from a tariff perspective based on our analysis, the impact of that would be de minimis, so.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. Those are my questions. Thank you very much.

Geoff Gosling

Thank you.

Michael Goldstein

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] We do have another question from Gabriel Leung with Beacon Securities. Your line is open.

Gabriel Leung

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Just got a couple of follow-up items. First I didn't see in MD&A, but historically you sort of talked about largest order in the quarter, do you even figure it out just by any chance?

Geoff Gosling

I do, but it's not a very meaningful number. The reason I say that is that our orders can come from a number of projects or we can have a number of orders from the same project, so you might have a very large order that comes through this quarter relative to other quarters, but it's not reflective of what the overall projects are. If I look at on a project basis are - if we looking on a project basis - just one second - we'll come back in just one second.

Gabriel Leung

Yeah, no problem. Maybe for my second question then in terms of the operating expense for the second half, can you just reminder us again in terms of the DIRTT fall training camp, the timing of that and the expected cost associated with that event? That's it for me, thanks.

Geoff Gosling

Yeah, sure. We'll get back to you on the project size that we've seen from our valuation. But we don't really want to talk as much on the single orders because I think it's a bit misleading. Coming back to the fall training camp, the full training camp right now is currently being planned for November. We're in our planning stages. Our overall budget are both Connext and the training camp is $2.5 million. We expect to stay within that number but we are still in that planning stage. So that's where we are at. But certainly we will be having a very large emphasis on cost control.

Gabriel Leung

Okay, perfect. So I guess the implication will be the fall campus $1.5 million or $1.7 million in terms of expenses?

Geoff Gosling

I think the number will be between $1.1 million to $1.6 million, but we've got like I said we're in planning on that right now.

Gabriel Leung

Okay, got you. Thanks. I appreciate it.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn it back over to Geoff.

Geoff Gosling

Thank you, operator. We look forward to give you additional updates in the coming weeks. And that concludes today's call.

