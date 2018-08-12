The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report - July 2018

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500+ closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on the feedback and comments that I see in both my premium and public articles, it seems that a very many number of investors, understandably, place a great emphasis on coverage and return of capital [ROC]. While I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (it is suffice to say that the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), some investors may consider a fund with over 100% coverage to be attractive simply because they know that the distributions are being covered by earnings. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price, and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -17.09% 4.91% -1.5 38% 1.54% 106% (NBO) Tax-Free Income-New York -16.26% 4.09% -1.6 40% 1.31% 107% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -16.04% 5.02% -1.5 39% 0.98% 101% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -15.90% 3.89% -1.4 36% 1.44% 107% (NUM) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -15.85% 4.22% -1.3 38% 1.00% 101% (BQH) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.69% 4.23% -1.4 40% 1.37% 103% (MNE) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.52% 3.79% -1.4 38% 1.23% 104% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -15.51% 5.73% -2.1 23% 1.09% 103% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -15.44% 4.46% -1.8 37% 1.67% 113% (MUJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.24% 4.86% -1.9 40% 0.90% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest z-scores

CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (MHE) Tax-Free Income-Massachusetts -2.3 -4.26% 4.10% 39% 1.12% 101% (BGT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -2.3 -8.45% 5.66% 29% 1.19% 101% (VVR) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -2.3 -12.42% 5.44% 29% 1.60% 102% (BAF) Tax-Free Income-National -2.2 -10.70% 5.26% 41% 1.04% 101% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds -2.2 -8.10% 7.87% 34% 1.21% 103% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -2.1 -15.51% 5.73% 23% 1.09% 103% (MIY) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -2.1 -14.26% 4.83% 39% 0.87% 105% (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -2.1 -13.80% 6.63% 22% 0.86% 101% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -2.1 -10.54% 7.54% 7% 1.17% 124% (MUS) Tax-Free Income-National -1.9 -9.90% 5.00% 39% 1.03% 106%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.34% -7.32% -0.6 30% 2.25% 112% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.48% -9.07% -0.9 26% 1.60% 108% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.90% -1.37% 1.5 29% 1.66% 100% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.37% -10.64% -0.9 29% 1.08% 110% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.36% -10.26% -0.7 32% 1.58% 119% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.35% -13.36% -1.7 30% 1.31% 104% (PDI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.18% 11.44% 2.6 45% 2.13% 117% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.03% -10.79% -1.0 35% 2.28% 101% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 8.03% -9.57% -0.9 29% 1.97% 104% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income 8.00% -10.58% -1.3 24% 1.55% 109% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.0% -13.4% -1.6 25% 1.25% 102% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -7.7% -1.6 30% 1.31% 104% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income 7.9% -13.4% -0.1 37% 1.53% 102% (HPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -2.0% 0.4 33% 1.23% 102% (HPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% 0.4% 0.2 34% 1.25% 100% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -8.1% -2.2 34% 1.21% 103% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -14.0% -1.5 31% 1.47% 109% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 7.8% -11.5% -1.9 9% 1.15% 117% (HPI) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.8% 0.4% 0.3 34% 1.24% 101% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.8% -12.0% -1.1 27% 1.14% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.36% 8.35% -1.7 -1.1 30% 1.31% 104% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.04% 7.86% -1.5 -1.1 31% 1.47% 109% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.45% 7.96% -1.6 -1.1 25% 1.25% 102% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.62% 7.27% -1.5 -1.1 32% 1.24% 115% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.43% 7.91% -0.1 -1.1 37% 1.53% 102% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.46% 7.29% -1.5 -1.0 5% 0.99% 109% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.01% 7.76% -1.1 -0.9 27% 1.14% 105% (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -13.80% 6.63% -2.1 -0.9 22% 0.86% 101% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -11.50% 7.80% -1.9 -0.9 9% 1.15% 117% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.64% 8.37% -0.9 -0.9 29% 1.08% 110%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -13.80% 6.63% -2.1 1.9 22% 0.86% 101% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.36% 8.35% -1.7 1.9 30% 1.31% 104% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -15.51% 5.73% -2.1 1.9 23% 1.09% 103% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.45% 7.96% -1.6 1.7 25% 1.25% 102% (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -11.50% 7.80% -1.9 1.7 9% 1.15% 117% (AGD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend -10.54% 7.54% -2.1 1.7 7% 1.17% 124% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.04% 7.86% -1.5 1.7 31% 1.47% 109% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.62% 7.27% -1.5 1.6 32% 1.24% 115% (VVR) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -12.42% 5.44% -2.3 1.6 29% 1.60% 102% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.46% 7.29% -1.5 1.5 5% 0.99% 109%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Quick commentary

This month, I'd like to take a brief look at Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), the top-ranked "D x Y x Z" fund. This fund last traded with a discount of -13.89% (a 52-week low) and a 1-year z-score of -2.1, making it attractively valued from a quantitative point of view. It pays a decent yield of 6.65%, comprised of a monthly distribution of $0.0670, which was 101% covered based on the last reported earnings per share of $0.0677. It uses 31.32% leverage, and the effective duration is 5.54 years. It charges a baseline expense ratio of 0.86%.

This fund is labeled "Investment Grade" by CEFConnect but potential investors must be aware that only half (51.13%) of the portfolio is in domestic investment grade corporate bonds. The remaining is in high-yield (25.43%), non-U.S. developed (13.82%), securitized products (5.86%) and emerging markets (3.22%).

(Source: BlackRock)

Across all asset types, 66.44% of the portfolio is rated investment grade. Among the non-investment grade types, there is 18.22% in "BB" rated securities, 11.77% in "B" rated securities and 2.90% in "CCC" rated securities.

The fund has the majority of its holdings in the U.S. (82.47%). In distant second place is the UK (3.72%), followed by Canada (2.56%).

Looking across the peer group of "Investment Grade" funds (removing PTY and PCN which in my opinion don't count) in CEFConnect's database shows that BTZ generally fell in the upper half of NAV performers across various time frames. However it should be remembered that BTZ has high allocation to high-yield bonds, which could either increase or decrease its performance compared to funds containing purely investment grade portfolios depending on the relative performance of junk credit.

The fund has nearly maintained its NAV over the past 5 years, which is a positive. However, YTD has seen a ~5% decline in NAV as yields have spiked, pushing down bond prices.

BTZ Net Asset Value data by YCharts

The distribution has been cut three times since November 2015 ($0.0805 --> $0.0760 --> $0.0705 --> $0.0670), which is something that has been seen across nearly the whole spectrum of bond CEFs as yields decline.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Looking at the financial highlights from the most recent semi-annual report, we can see the additional effect of rising interest expenses (leading to greater total expenses), which also direct eats into net investment income. The latest reported net investment income yield is 5.56%, which is just under NAV distribution yield of 5.73% for the fund, so the distribution may have to be further reduced in the future. This is not helped by the poor NAV performance of the fund in 2018, which puts further pressure on the managers to lower payouts to conserve NAV. The distribution was last cut in October 2017, so I fear that there may be another one coming before the year is out if NAV trends persist. The silver lining is that the cut, if any, should be relatively small. However, older members will know that I don't necessarily focus too much on the possibility of distribution cuts, instead preferring to look at NAV trends, and at valuation.

(Source: BlackRock)

The main takeaways from this very brief look at BTZ are:

Despite its "Investment Grade" categorization from CEFConnect, only ~50% of the fund is in U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, and additionally, only ~66% of the portfolio is rated investment grade overall.

BTZ has performed well vs. the peer group over multiple time periods, however, its NAV has fallen by about ~5% YTD which may be a concern.

A small distribution cut may occur in 2018 if negative NAV and earnings trends persist.

Valuation-wise, BTZ is quite attractive and may be a candidate for short/medium-term mean reversion.

