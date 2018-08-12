Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (MDCL) CEO Brett Roper on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Elizabeth Parker - KCSA Strategic Communications

Brett Roper - Co-founder and CEO

Jonathan Sandberg - CFO

Joshua Haupt - COO

Analysts

Elizabeth Parker

Thank, Sherry. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to advise that during today's call management may make forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecast, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or expected.

These risks are outlined in the risk factor section of SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement should be considered in light of these factors. Please also note as a Safe Harbor any outlook we present is as of today and management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future. On the call today are Brett Roper, Medicine Man's Co-founder and CEO; Jonathan Sandberg, Medicine Man's Chief Financial Officer; and Joshua Haupt, Chief Operating Officer. At the completion of management's prepared remarks, we will address several questions that we have received from Medicine Man investors.

With those comments complete, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Brett Roper, Medicine Man's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. Brett, the floor is yours.

Brett Roper

Thanks, Elizabeth, and I want to thank everyone who has joined us today to discuss the company's results related to our fiscal second quarter of this year. I would like to take the opportunity to share several updates and progress that we have been making towards the company's strategic goals.

The first half of 2018 saw momentum for Medicine Man continue as we expanded our really strong foundation with several new license and service agreement plans across the U.S. We continue to build and utilize our successful cultivation strategies enabling the creation of product and service lines, expanding the company's offerings, and wining new clients. As a result of the success, we reported our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and our second consecutive quarter of profitability. The company continues to achieve important milestones at an accelerated pace keeping our presence as the leading cannibis consultancy product and services business.

As a result of the ramp up in those cultivations services and as we continue to provide better yield through deployment of best-in-class methodologies, we are excited about our future. A few key highlights today would include we continue to plan for our application for QX status on the OTC marketplace. We have entered into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of a retail ancillary services operator in Denver. We have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Canada House Wellness Group for Canada. We continue to expand our client base both domestically and internationally, and we have added personnel to drive and continue with our planned growth.

First item I would like to talk about is the QX up listing. As with our strong second quarter performance, we feel confident that we will be able to meet all the requirements of the QX listing, and we hope that by the end of this quarter, we will be to get that completed. The up listing is expected to provide our business with the potential to add additional liquidity in our stock as well as accretion of the eventual improved opportunities here in Colorado as to being able to own our plant touching licenses. As a retail operator acquisition update and as noted in our subsequent event sections, we are now moving into strategies that we hope will begin to grow our sales and our revenue cycles. And in 2017, we demonstrated our ability to successfully identifying acquired and integrated fast-growing businesses through the acquisitions of Success Nutrients, Pono Publications, and cultivation service-related company Denver Consulting Services.

Since then, we have continuously monitored the competitive landscape to identify other opportunities. Subsequent to the second quarter's end, we were able to -- excuse me, subsequent to our end of the second quarter, we entered into an agreement to acquire a retailer here in the Denver Colorado area, which we believe will provide our clients with better access to industry-related products and equipment at highly competitive prices.

Due diligence is currently underway and with viability we expect to close the acquisition during the third fiscal quarter of this year. Our strategy is not one of entering this highly competitive market space with multiple locations in multiple states but rather becoming a sufficient service provided to our existing clients and new clients to provide them with better cost-effective products and services through a uniquely focused vision supporting their success.

As we add on board these clients, they will benefit from our ability to offer best pricing as well as extraordinary levels of service based upon their specific operational needs. The Canada House Wellness Group license agreement was entered to during the second quarter during the month of July. And with that agreement came our entry into the Canadian market on more strong foothold.

The agreement outlines the deployments of intellectual property and product lines including Three a Light and Success Nutrients. Among other members of team, I have working extensively with Canada House Wellness team to assist with this transition in product development. We believe that Canada House Wellness Group will function as a critical partner for the development of various goods and services to varying [ph] cannabis market which continues to develop at a record pace with adult use sales expected to come online in October.

We believe Canada House is uniquely positioned to exploit these markets where cultivator efficiencies are not what they could be and with the upcoming micro-cultivator microprocessor licensing types, we believe we can tilt the playing field to the smaller opportunity focused on excellence as well as a very efficient cost structure. As already experienced in various U.S. markets, we expect a significant wholesale price pressure in Canada leading to higher market demand for efficient cultivation and operations and methodologies which we believe we posses and we are excited to be able to provide those clients in Canada through our Canada House partner with those services.

Similar to brewing industry were most efficient operators don't grow their own raw materials, we expect this industry to continue to evolve, and we want to continue to be innovators in the space. As an example, this competitive advantage in cultivation recent harvest from one of our plants based in Southern California are now yielding 150 plus gram per square foot of high-quality useful flower and trim material representing a significant increase over normal productivity. Recent plants by Canadian out piece [ph] indicate they are nowhere near this level of productivity, and we believe that they will not be able get their cost down into the dollar plus gram per gram range.

These materials which they have been backed by strong sales for our California plant are being harvested and provide themselves in five to six harvests per year in their indoor facility. We believe these types of opportunity are in line with our short and mid range goals, include provision of future cost based advantages and craft based micro growers and evolving supply chain. The agreement entered into with Canada House calls for an initial payment of C$4.65 million paid in the form of $1.15 million in cash and $3.5 million in the Canada House stock.

We believe these will contribute significant to revenue for third quarter as well as we work with that company in the future to expand their offerings and grow the value of their company as well as our holdings in that company. Licensing and service agreements during the last 45 days, we have seen a number of new clients achieving application and licensing goals including two new Ohio dispensary plants, one new Pennsylvania grower processor plant that have won licenses noting our Pennsylvania plant posted one of the top scores in the state.

We have added new plants including a new cultivation plant in Arkansan, new cultivation plant in Canada, a cultivation plant in California along with several in Michigan. We have also seen an increase in interest from qualified groups in Oklahoma, Missouri and New Jersey where we helped to explore opportunities as those regulatory elements begin to clarify themselves.

We are presenting in Oklahoma the 24 and 25 August specific seminar to help the Oklahoma landscape better understand the risks of cannabis business entry and also provide them with some guidance on financial performance. We remain optimistic about our pipeline of high quality leads resulting from both our utilization and high levels of cultivation methodologies achieving great results that we believe our clients are seeking.

As we continue work to improve their business, we continue to share our practices and building a top network of top tier cannabis cultivators and producers that we feel will be well-positioned to capitalize on the dramatic growth this industry is experiencing. Our international expansion has doused the industry as we have noticed we have a number of clients across the number of states as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, South Africa. More recently, getting multiple inquiries as Josh will address later.

As everyone is likely aware of the industry has experienced record growth this year and we are confident that we will be positioned to capitalized on those record -- those changes in the favorable sentiment of cannabis legalization for the medical and adult use categories as the regulatory ecosystem of ours. Our positioning within the industry as an expert consulting partner provides us with the ability to participate in the industry's rapid growth without the limitations imposed on the companies operating in the industry.

Additionally, we believe that market volatility jurisdictions experiencing highly competitive cultivation production and sales landscapes is far outweighed by the domestic and international growth of cannabis industry as our clients continue to seek more advanced methods that they can utilize to outperform their competitions. And so much is our new growth as far as personnel, Josh Haupt was appointed our Chief Operating Officer at our June 8 board meeting and has now taken over full responsibilities for day-to-day operations.

Joshua in Medicine Man after we acquired Pono Publications and Success Nutrients in fiscal 2017, which he still continues to own parts of through our company and his other operations and businesses in Colorado, I would like to invite Josh to provide some operational updates as well as speak to his now new role in company. Josh?

Joshua Haupt

Thank you, Brett. Before Jonathan goes into details about financial results, I would like to run through our record revenue growth as well an update on my new role here at the Medicine Man. Revenues of our second quarter this year reached $1.4 million, up from approximately $882,000 in 2017. We are experiencing great growth here. It's been quite a challenge to keep up with it and it has been a lot of fun.

Our general operational update in addition to what Brett didn't put was he kind of touched base on a lot of high points, our cultivation services are developing incredibly fast and we are experiencing more inquiry into that we are struggling to keep up with. It's been a great challenge and I am very excited for where we are going to with these services. We have been able to turn one of our cultivation services into a product which has been massive for our ability to essentially expand.

Success Nutrients is going really well. We are taking up new clients left and right. There has been honestly lot of growth everywhere. And then we are looking to an ancillary retail center more of a garden wholesale supply. It fits really well with our current platform that allows us to be vertically integrated consulting platform. Now we can be a one-stop-shop for all of our clients with this one.

I'll like to turn the call over to Jonathan Sandberg at this point, our Chief Financial Officer.

Jonathan Sandberg

Perfect. Thank you, Josh, and good afternoon everyone and good morning. It is two hours ahead, so almost 11 o'clock in New York. I would now provide you with a summary of our second quarter 2018 results. For more detailed results, please refer to the press release we issued after market close yesterday along with the Form-10Q filed with the SEC. In addition, please note that we compile our financials under U.S. GAAP.

Revenues, revenues in the first quarter were roughly $1.4 million, up from roughly $882,000 million in the second quarter of 2016. This was primarily due to cultivation services related revenue of approximately $724,000 million, product sales $338,000 million and consulting and licensing fees of $287,000 million. Cost of goods and services were roughly -- increased to roughly $380,000 million during the second quarter, up from $272 million during the comparable period in 2017.

The increase was attributable to an increase in sales of goods due to cultivation services related operations. Operating expenses in the second quarter were roughly $884,000 million, down from $4.3 million compared to operating expenses incurred during the three months ended in June 30, 2017. This decrease was due to stock-based compensation expenses of roughly $4.5 million during Q2 of 2017. Current operating expenses of $844,000 million were made up of professional services of roughly $250,000 million.

Salaries and bonus of roughly $505k million, and general and administrative expenses of roughly $747,000 million. We also had conference and travel expenses of $27,000 million and advertising expenses of $28,000 million. Net income for the quarter was roughly $182,000 million compared to a net loss of $4.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Turning the table to the balance sheet as of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalent of $849,000 million. Net cash use for operating activities was $857,000 million during the quarter compared to $348,000 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. I will now transfer back over to Brett Roper, CEO for his closing remarks.

Brett Roper

Well, we have some questions. Elizabeth, do you want to start with our questions please?

Elizabeth Parker

I do. Thank you, Brett.

So the first question is can you comment on the company's plants beginning evolution into the cannabis plant touching operation?

Joshua Haupt

Absolutely. Our board and management team has been reviewing our options as it relates to how we can provide the best value in such a relationship, whether it would be cultivation, concentrates or retial operationally based. To that end, we are considering several scenarios where we could own partially or fully such businesses. Manage and operate such businesses as well or continue to consider equity in some fashion that makes for sense for us, and we are also reviewing some of the historical information out there related to others that have tried both successfully and not successfully to enter in these types of business. We want to learn from others as being a publicly-traded company and operating in cannabis space, it can be a tricky road, but we definitely look forward to that challenge.

To that end, we are considering what these potential investments mean to us. One, in terms of dilution of our stock assuming we provide stock for such activities. Two, raising capital with specific purpose and not to just have additional dilution for the sake of having funds we cannot effectively deploy obviously. And then, three, lastly, how we meet such an opportunities, expectations related to staffing, management, out of state or global long distance related challenges and such our profit opportunities within our culture. As you can imagine -- as you can imagine, we have a good bit of consideration in dabbling into this next step looking for some interesting future development. And we have obviously a vast network between Andy Williams, myself, and Brett Roper to start current network. It's extremely thick within this cannabis industry. So we have a handful of that we are already kind of looking into and entertain. And then, Brett?

Brett Roper

Thanks Josh. Elizabeth?

Elizabeth Parker

Okay, question number two, how is the CEO search going?

Brett Roper

Well, I am trying to slow it down as best I can because I feel like I want to remain employed for another 20 years. But all that's going on with business development, we are interviewing several candidates. But, we are expanding our search. As we feel that we have plenty of time to fill this crucial role within our company, our focus will be on discovering the right candidate for the position. And when the board agreed earlier this summer that we are ready for this change, it did so with the primary caveat instruction of finding the right fit regardless of how much time it took us to fill the role.

And I agree to remain active in the role as well as become more focused on business development so that this eventual transition will be smooth. A part of that transition was also bringing Joshua Haupt on board in an operational role which will give us summer through the fall to better craft our company's forward-looking vision so that by the time we could find that right CEO with the right vision and culture, adaptation for us, we would be able to give that efficiently. So I remain a member of the board as I was just selected to a new -- two-year term, and we are hopeful to announce good news on that front as we move forward into the future.

Elizabeth Parker

Okay, thank you. Number three, does management plan on being profitable throughout 2018?

Jonathan Sandberg

Yes, hi, this is Jonathan again. As the CFO of the company and a part of management, we feel that our top line growth provides a strong signal that the company should remain profitable throughout 2018.

Brett Roper

Thanks, Jonathan.

Elizabeth Parker

Okay, with House Bill 18-1011 being vetoed this past June, does management see a revised bill coming soon? And if so, what do you anticipate that to look like?

Brett Roper

We were all a little unhappy or I guess saddened that Governor Hickenlooper chose to veto what we felt like was a very well written bill, had overwhelming support in both houses. We are not quite sure why that choice was taken, but Mr. Hickenlooper is obviously on to bigger and better things. We have had direct discussions with several of the candidates for governor, most seemed to be very interested in seeing that bill resurrected either in its current form or perhaps with a few small revisions. And a part of that, we believe will likely come on soon after the election cycle provides us with new leadership in the state. So we are hopeful in the first quarter this next year that House Bill will be resurrected. It will have good support of the governor's office. And then hopefully in the early parts of next year, we'll see that bill passed and we'll see the governor sign it into effect.

A part of our desire to move up to the QX status is that that Bill anticipates you have to be at a QX level on the OTC markets or higher in order to be able to touch the plant, hold the license or be actively engaged in the industry from the marijuana perspective here in Colorado. So we are really excited. We have already had numerous calls from people here in Colorado that great brands are asking for our advice and what might be next for them. So not only we expect to be touching the plant next year in Colorado, we expect to be a good well source of people needing helping as they consider the options for becoming either public or moving on in different directions. So we are pretty excited about that part.

Elizabeth Parker

And finally, what states do you view as the biggest opportunities for Medicine Man in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 and throughout 2019?

Jonathan Sandberg

Right, Josh, I would like to dive into one, I want to kind of break it down. So we have a handful of services in companies that we offer and work with here at Medicine Man. And so, for our professional services that's going to be the new seeds coming online and really people trying to explore how they get their state in line with cannabis. Really we are working with a lot of East Coast states with primarily of course Michigan, Oklahoma. We are getting a lot of inquires internationally on professional services level as well. When it comes to our cultivation services, the same states but we are going to spend a lot of time in California as well as Nevada, Michigan absolutely and Oklahoma as well. Canada has got a -- we have this new agreement that we just finished with Canada House. It allows them to utilize our IP up in Canada as well as our nutrient line. And we are working in conjunction to them to make sure their sales is explosive and really doing well. We have a lot of inquires on our cultivation services as well especially between Latin America, South America, and Europe.

So we will be looking to explore some other kind of intellectual property licensing and deployment that we offer to those particular ventures that international travel can be costly most importantly around time. We want to be stay focused here in the U.S. As you can see as well with our Success Nutrients, we have all these lot of states coming on line. They are interested towards medical. Of course that has a very large influx in our sales when it comes to new gardeners getting into the industry. We can help with that.

And overall, I am excited. The real opportunities in 2019 are going to be in our operational standpoint that we spoke on earlier. I see those happening heavily in states that allow for a public company ownership touching cannabis plant. I see that in California. I see that in Nevada where our some of our large focus is. And we are very excited for that. Brett?

Elizabeth Parker

All right. Thank you. I will turn the call back over to Brett now for some closing remarks.

Brett Roper

Well, first off thanks to everybody listening today. We are very pleased to provide you with an update. As we have already talked about the Canada House arrangement, obviously we expect third quarter revenues to pretty much explode. We expect our normal revenue cycle to continue to grow on the same basis that they have grown quarter on quarter. We are expecting a strong finish to the year as Jonathan indicated and we believe that involves good strong profitability for the company.

We are really mostly excited that we have begun to look at other opportunities. And having Josh move into the operational role of our company provides me with the ability to work on business development. Josh is an excellent organizer of people and resources. And we have seen some good changes here or some good evolutionary trends here for the company.

So between Josh and myself and Jonathan and with the support of a very engaged board Andy Williams, Jim Toreson, Charley Haupt, and Paul Dickman, we are really engaged to find the right solutions moving forward as we go into the end of the year. So please stay tuned. We are thinking that the beginnings are really looking great for our company and that we are going to finish strong in '18 and come out in even stronger in '19. So thanks everyday today for participating in the call and we look forward to our next call at the end of this next quarter.

Elizabeth Parker

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

