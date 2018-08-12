Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Strongbridge And United Reports Positive, Insmed AdCom Favored

Stocks in News: SBBP, UTHR

Strongbridge Bio's Recorlev successful in late-stage study; shares up 30% premarket

Discussion: Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome. The open-label trial met the primary endpoint. The endpoint was a achievement of mean urinary free cortisol by a statistically valid proportion of patients. This patient group included people who were in a post-six months maintenance treatment without a dose increase of RECORLEV. Earlier the drug received orphan drug designation from both the FDA and EMA.

While 12.8% of patients discontinued treatment due to serious adverse events, at least more four more patients experienced some drug-related serious adverse events. Total count of patients who've experienced some form of serious adverse events during trial period stands at 14.9% (n=14). Hypertension (17%), peripheral edema (19%), headache (28%), and nausea (32%) are some of the most common forms of adverse events. Company claims that the drug also met secondary endpoints.

Cushing Syndrome is an adrenal gland disorder in which patients have a sustained elevated cortisol levels. Company estimates put the figure of the prevalence of the condition at 65K in U.S. and the E.U. Based on the symptom, the condition is also called hypercortisolism. It can be either caused by the use of oral corticosteroid medication or by the internal make-up one’s body. The latter is called endogenous to differentiate it from the former, which is caused by an external factor. Too much cortisol in the body can lead to the following symptoms of a fatty hump between your shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on your skin. The condition can also lead to high blood pressure, bone loss and, on occasion, type 2 diabetes.

Prior to the announcement, the share price closed at $4.50 at the end of the day of Aug 7. Immediately in response it hit $5.35, and reached $6.50, highest in recent time on the next day. At the last close the share price was at $6.10; an average increase of ~35%.

United Therapeutics' treprostinil successful in late-stage PAH study

Discussion: United Therapeutics' (UTHR) Orenitram (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) met the primary endpoint of the Phase 3 trial. The endpoint was the delayed time to first clinical worsening event. When taken in an oral PAH background therapy, compared to placebo (p=0.0391), Orenitram decreased the risk of mortality/morbidity event by 26%.

There are a number of secondary endpoints, including the change from baseline in six-minute walk distance, N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide levels and combined 6MWD and shortness of breath test (Borg dyspnea score) at 24th week. The analysis of the secondary endpoints is currently ongoing. The results are expected to be included in Orenitram's label. The company is also evaluating the possibility of including the data in support of ex-US marketing applications.

In other News:

FDA Ad Com backs Insmed's ALIS for subpopulation of patients with NTM lung disease caused by MAC

Insmed's (INSM) ALIS (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the treatment of adults with nontuberculous mycobacterial (‘NTM) lung disease received a favorable 12-2 ad com vote regarding the safety and effectiveness of the therapy. The indications are limited to patients who have limited or no treatment options, but are not approved on the broader population of adult patients with NTM lung disease caused by Mycobacterium aviumcomplex (MAC). ALIS is now potentially the only therapy in the U.S. specifically indicated for NTM lung disease caused by MAC.

INSYS to settle DOJ investigation for $150M

An agreement in principle is reached by INSYS Therapeutics (INSY) in the investigation of the company’s opioid sales and marketing practices by the U.S. Department of Justice. The company agreed to pay $150M over five years. Negotiations in various related matters remains pending.

FDA Ad Com backs Paratek's omadacycline for ABSSSI

The safety and effectiveness of Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (PRTK) omadacycline for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection ((ABSSSI)) received favorable 17-1 voting in Antimicrobial Drugs Ad Com. The committee also voted favorably 14-4 supporting safety and effectiveness of omadacycline in in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Johnson & Johnson files marketing applications for Darzalex split dosing regimen

Marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe seeking approval for a split dosing regimen for cancer med DARZALEX (daratumumab) have been filed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical. If approved, the new regimen will allow healthcare providers an option to split the first infusion over two consecutive days.

Lilly challenges Teva patents for migraine med fremanezumab

An inter partes review of five patents was filed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). The drug in consideration is a migraine drug called fremanezumab owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA). Lilly has a competing product called galcanezumab. Both are CGRP inhibitor antibodies.

FDA OKs Kyowa Kirin's mogamulizumab for two rare types of lymphoma

Kyowa Kirin's Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome is now FDA approved. This is the first approved drug in the U.S. for treatment of Sézary syndrome.

FDA OKs first generic drug under new accelerated pathway

Apotex's potassium chloride oral solution for the treatment and prevention of hypokalemia (low blood potassium) is now FDA approved. The solution is indicated in patients on diuretics and when dietary management with potassium-rich foods is inadequate or diuretic dose reduction is not possible. The generic was approved under the new FDA accelerated pathway for products without competition.

Ampio down 69% premarket after conference call on Ampion BLA plan

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) made a conference call to update investors on its plan to file a U.S. marketing application for Ampion for knee osteoarthritis. The stock price slumped 69% following the update.

AstraZeneca to settle two lawsuits in Texas for $110M

It is reported that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) agreed to pay $110M to settle two lawsuits brought by the Texas Attorney General's office related to alleged violation of the state's Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act by promoting antipsychotic drug Seroquel and high cholesterol med Crestor.

The company agreed to pay $90M to settle charges of unapproved uses and $20M over allegations that it misrepresented the benefits of Crestor. The company also denies any wrongdoing and makes "no concessions" or "admissions of guilt" in the settlement.

