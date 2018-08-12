Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Scott Drees

Thanks, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining us today, and welcome you to our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. On today's call, I will cover and provide updates on the following: the delivery of another record quarter of Algovita revenue, resubmission of the Virtis PMA in the United States; an overview of the current status of our Algovita post-market clinical studies; updates on our regulatory submissions for Algovita MR-conditional approval.

Walter will then provide a financial and operational update, and I will close with an overview of our key initiatives for the remainder of 2018 and then we'll open for Q&A.

In the second quarter, we delivered another record quarter with consolidated revenues of $13.1 million and Algovita revenue of $11.5 million, which represents an 82% and 110% year-over-year growth, respectively, and sequential Algovita growth of 27%.

The growth in our U.S. Algovita business was principally attributable to a combination of factors, including an increase in the number of case-ready and revenue-generating accounts, increased account penetration and our ability to attract new sales reps. We also remain encouraged by our consistently strong trial permanent implant ratios.

Lastly, we announced the achievement of our 2000th U.S. permanent implant in July, which represents the doubling of our U.S. permanent implants in just over 6 months, demonstrating the acceleration of our business.

With respect to our commercial footprint, we've expanded from 7 sales regions to 10, and we've grown the number of active sales territories from approximately 50 to 60 since our last call. As I've shared with you in the past, there continues to be a growing paradigm shift positioning SCS as an alternative to opioids.

Most recently, on July 27, CMS proposed to increase physician reimbursement rates by 19% in 2019 for dual lead trial procedures. And it is expected that final approval of this change can or will occur at or around year-end.

Lastly, with respect to our commercial activities, we need to remind you of the cadence of the SCS business, which is typically stronger in the second and fourth quarters of the year. We continue to make progress on our clinical studies initiatives for Algovita. Since our previous update, the hi-fi study, as we call it, was formally launched.

IRBs, or institutional review boards, were established, study sites were initiated and patient enrollment process has begun. Our goal will be to implant 60 patients at up to 12 sites over the next several quarters. This prospective randomized study will compare the results of the company's high-fidelity tonic and ultrahigh pulse width stimulation waveforms.

As we look ahead, we will be adding other study arms that will be designed to highlight the efficacy profiles of the 4 different stimulation modes that Algovita delivers, which includes high-fidelity tonic burst, ultrahigh pulse width and high frequency.

Moving now to Virtis. As part of the FDA's review of the original Virtis PMA application and the amendment that we submitted in April 2018, the agency issued a letter to the company on June 18.

The letter outlined the agency's request to the company to provide supplemental information related to any modifications or changes to the Virtis device, labeling and manufacturing, as well as clarifications of data related to MRI.

The company has been in communications with FDA since the letter, and we have recently submitted our responses to the agency, which initiates a new 180-day review process. Consistent with how we've discussed this in the past, FDA still has the option to grant approval, ask additional questions, ask for clinical data or deny approval as they review our resubmission.

Separate but related, we are encouraged that our pre-PMA audit of our facility has been completed without findings. We will continue to work with FDA to complete the review process as soon as possible.

As it relates to CE mark for Virtis, on June 22, TUV SUD, our notified body in Europe, informed the company that human clinical studies data will be required before TUV can recommend approval.

As a result, the company has met with our notified body in Munich and is evaluating our best path forward to determine whether a clinical studies plan can be effectuated in a timely and cost effective manner.

If we determine a strategy that meets our objectives, the company may move forward after obtaining FDA approval. And let me reiterate that the global market opportunity is principally in the United States and therefore, FDA approval remains our highest priority.

I'd now like to provide an update on our regulatory submission for Algovita MR-conditional approval. We are currently awaiting response from TUV SUD, our European notified body, relative to our submission for a full body MR-conditional approval in Europe. Meanwhile, we continue to work diligently to submit data to FDA for approvals in the U.S.

Given our prioritization of the Virtis PMA, we now expect to submit additional requested data in the third quarter to allow for a head-only MR approval at or around the end of 2018 and full body MR approval in the first half of 2019.

We reemphasize our belief that upon approvals from FDA, the MR capability will add another compelling feature for physicians and patients that we expect will further drive increased utilization of the Algovita SCS system.

Before I turn the call over to Walter, I'd also like to take a moment to touch on how excited I am to be working once again with neuromodulation veteran, Ben Tranchina, who, as we announced last week, will be taking over as our Chief Technology Officer at the end of the month.

Ben and I spent years together at Advanced Neuromodulation Systems, Inc., and St Jude Medical Neurological, where he led the development of the company's neuromodulation portfolio.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Norbert Kaula for his significant contributions to the company and most recently, with respect to his dedication to finalizing our Virtis FDA resubmission. Dr. Kaula is committed to a seamless CTO transition, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to now provide an overview of our second quarter 2018 financial results. In the second quarter, we generated a consolidated revenue of $13.1 million, an increase of 82% from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Our Algovita revenue for the second quarter increased 110% year-over-year to $11.5 million, up from $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 and 27% sequentially.

Our neural interface components and systems revenue, which comes from our wholly owned subsidiary NeuroNexus, was $1.2 million, up 6% year-over-year. Our deep brain stimulation systems development agreement with Aleva generated $394,000 of revenue in the second quarter of 2018, down 29% from $558,000 for the second quarter of 2017.

Gross profit increased to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. And gross margins increased 160 basis points year-over-year to 53%.

Second quarter 2018 operating expenses at $17.7 million increased 23% year-over-year from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase is primarily the result of an increase in sales, personnel related expenses as we have continued to increase sales of our Algovita product as well as an increase in research, development and engineering personnel-related expenses and the timing of research project-related expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $11.8 million loss or a loss of $0.83 per share compared with a net loss of $11.2 million or a loss of $1.07 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $43.7 million as of June 30, 2018. And as a reminder, we also have access to an additional $5 million on our credit facility. We remain focused on our liquidities, and we'll asses our cash resources moving forward as we continue to execute on Algovita growth and prepare for our U.S. launch of Virtis subject to FDA approval.

With that, I'll like to now turn the call back to Scott for closing comments.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Walter. Let me conclude by reiterating the company's key areas of focus in the remainder of 2018 and as we begin thinking about 2019. First, to continue to build on our strong Algovita momentum.

Second, to work to advance our regulatory submissions for both Algovita, MR and Virtis PMA approvals. Third, to accelerate post-market clinical studies focused on the clinical effectiveness of the four stimulation wave forms that our Algovita system is capable of.

Before turning the call over to Q&A, I'd like to thank all Nuvectra employees for a record quarter as well as our Board of Directors.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to the operator to open the Q&A session.

Dan Stauder

Yeah, hi. This is Dan Stauder on for Dave. Just had a question concerning the U.S. Algovita business. As far as active sales territories, you already met your 2018 goal of 60, but are you planning on continuing to add on to these? And can you give us any commentary on the timing of these additions in the back half of the year?

Scott Drees

Sure, no problem. Thanks for the question. We're really pleased with our commercial success in Q2, and we're pleased by the growth. We keep adding new accounts. We keep penetrating existing accounts. And as your question notes, we're expanding our sales team. And we not only expanded the sales team from 60, but we also increased the regional focus from 7 to 10, setting ourselves up for 2019 expansion.

As we've noted, our target was 60, and at the same time, as we've noted, we've also had some delay in the Virtis launch. So we're taking a real hard look at our resources. We're taking a real hard look at our spend. And we're trying to balance that spend that we would have been making on the Virtis side with Algovita opportunities.

And the last thing I should say is that, our incoming reps -- the incoming calls that we get are getting stronger and stronger and better and better, and so we have opportunity to expand.

I'm not going to share with you any exact number on today's call because we need to be thoughtful and think about that, but these are the things we're balancing as we try to be good stewards of our cash and set ourselves up for a successful 2019. I hope that's helpful.

Dan Stauder

Yes. Thank you. And then just a quick follow up. Concerning your trial to perm conversion rates. I know you had said that ratio normalized during the first quarter compared to the seasonally high fourth quarter. So I was hoping you could tell us if you saw any notable uptick sequentially in Q2 as well as any potential drivers of this rate going forward?

Scott Drees

Yes, thanks. No problem. I think we're -- we show clarity around this question in the fact that we never actually give you the trial to permanent ratio percentage. We don't want to get caught in these detailed metrics. Instead, we like to have our revenues speak for ourselves. At the same time, that being said, what we feel good about is we see real consistency.

We had a terrific fourth quarter, which you kind of anticipate. We had a strong first quarter. Now we've had another strong second quarter of trial to permanent ratio statistics, and that's really important for this business.

And as Walter and I have been saying for last couple of years, we knew it would take some time for us to reach that point and for the business to level out. And as the business continues to mature, we just feel good about this metric, and we'll let you know how we do in the future. Thank you.

Dan Stauder

Great. Thanks a log guys.

Matthew O'Brien

Thanks so much for taking questions. And apologize for background noise. Just to follow up on the last question, Scott, a little bit. You said you're expanding the sales force with -- for your SCS business. I just want to make sure we're not -- we shouldn't interpret anything negative as far as your outlook for Virtis goes given that you're redeploying some of those resources into the SCS business rather than Virtis maybe over the next 6 months?

Scott Drees

No, Matt, fair question. I get it totally. So the answer is no. I don't think there's anything negative you read into Virtis other than the fact that we thought at the end of the second quarter that if we were in an approval status in Q3, we be starting to add heads. That's not the case. So we know things have pushed out at least a quarter.

So with that, we got little bit more aggressive on the Algovita side, and we reached the goal that we have set for ourselves year end earlier, and we're evaluating how we move forward.

So I would read that as a negative at all on the Virtis side. I just want to let you know that in this gap time, we're trying to take advantage of the opportunity.

Matthew O'Brien

Okay. Fair enough. As far as Virtis goes, can you talk about when you actually resubmitted to the agency? And then it delineated -- the 180-day window is now reopened, but is it more likely an early 2019 event versus maybe 2018 as far as approval goes there?

Scott Drees

Yes. So we didn't share the exact date. Because quite frankly, it doesn't matter. They have to get back to us within a 180-day time frame, but it's not an exactly 180-day date. So recently is good, let's say, in the last couple of weeks, we've resubmitted.

So if you add 180 days to that, Matt, we're into a January time frame. So worst case scenario is we'd be getting an answer back in that January time frame.

And as we've spoken in the past, the dialogue with FDA was get it to us, get it to us complete and we'll process this in the mix as best we can. So we've got the submission back in, which I think is the critical thing.

The 180 day clock is turned on. We know what kind of a window we're talking about now. And we'll be working interactively with the agency if they have any other questions during this time.

Matthew O'Brien

Okay, then fair enough. Last one for me. SCS business was very strong this quarter. Can you just provide a little more detail or whatever you're willing to share as far as new account growth versus existing account growth? This 82%, obviously, the market's not growing that quickly.

So you're doing quite well. Where is that growth coming from, existing, new accounts? And how do we think about those 10 new reps impacting that business as we exit 2018?

Scott Drees

Yes, thanks, Matt. Appreciate the questions. So from a growth perspective, it's kind of coming from all the different areas you want it to, whether it be new accounts, account penetration, expansion of the team. It's coming in all those different pieces, which is good. Yes -- and then one of the other things I'd like to say is that, I think we've done particularly well in a couple of areas. One area where we do particularly well is in Boston Scientific accounts.

And I'm not picking on Boston Scientific in terms of saying that we replace them in those accounts. But instead because our product has many stimulation waveforms and because it has independent current sources like Boston does and we're the only other company that has that, it's logical for Boston accounts that have kind of locked out some of the other companies or use them in secondary or tertiary positions to consider us.

And so we do a very good job of introducing the product in those accounts and quite frankly, moving some of the other players out of those accounts. So we've been really successful there. I think we've also been successful in accounts where accounts are looking for more than 1 stimulation waveform because some of the companies are more limited in what they can allow.

And as people get more experienced with some of those devices, they seem to be gravitating to ones that offer more choices for patients from a long-term stimulation perspective. So I hope that's helpful.

Bruce Nudell

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Scott, is there any -- based on the feedback from TUV and subsequent discussions with the FDA regarding Virtis, are there any, like, particular clinical or technical domains that drove that reconsideration of the need for clinical data? And based on your discussions with the FDA, are those same hot points arising?

Scott Drees

Yes. So, Bruce, good question. And as usual, you're thoughtful in the detail. So with respect to TUV and CE mark, I don't think it was so much a point of the issue around what should be in the clinical study. I think it was more an issue of guidelines.

As we've outlined, MedDev 3 guidelines were the guidelines where we got our free market PMA approach approved in Europe with TUV previously for Algovita. I mean, we -- it rolled through quite nicely, quite frankly.

And then, we went into the Virtis submission under MedDev 3 guidelines. Between 2017 and 2020, the European notified bodies are transitioning to MedDev 4 guidelines, which go into effect 2020. So at that time or during this transition time, the different notified bodies can look at their own requirements individually.

And TUV is leaning earlier into these new guidelines that would not allow literature-based PMAs beyond 2020. So I think we're caught up more in of a guidelines timing perspective than anything else. So that's one thing I'd like to say. On the FDA front, to date, there has been no clinical data or discussion around clinical data being required with FDA, that's number one.

And number two is the phenoma guidelines are actually kind of the opposite of Europe, where the FDA is actually looking to work to way -- work for ways to gain approvals without the clinical study initiative.

So we've got two different agencies with 2 different sets of rules and 2 different sets of guidelines. So they're very different and they're very different dynamics. I hope I haven't lost you in all that nomenclature, but that's kind of where it's at.

Bruce Nudell

No, that was actually very clear. And I had a couple SCS questions.

Scott Drees

Sure.

Bruce Nudell

Nevro seems to have successfully defended 1.5 kilohertz and above. And I just wanted to confirm that your sub-perception frequency is not running afoul of that? And if you could also perhaps explain why you're excited about the ultra long pulse width in back pain, I think, is the most interesting application?

Scott Drees

Yes, thank you. So in terms of the Nevro intellectual property battle with Boston Scientific, all that is out there, there's a lot of legalese back and forth between the companies, it's all public.

And at least it appears at present that the Nevro patent portfolio will stand based on what we've read most recently. And I'm sure there will be more volleys back and forth as this continues.

In terms of high pulse width, high pulse width is particularly interesting because the other companies' limitations are around a pulse width of 1,000. As you know, we can go to a pulse width of 1,500.

And what we found is that with very high pulse widths above 1,000 and very low amplitudes, we can get a tremendous spread and a tremendous impact for patients with predominantly low back pain. And that's kind of the holy grail.

So then that's the reason why we initiated the hi-fi study and the first arm of the hi-fi study to be around tonic stimulation versus high pulse width. So we can't wait to get the study absolutely rolling and to start to publish results and be able to share those results. So did I answer your question or did I miss anything?

Bruce Nudell

No, just to clarify, your sub-perception is below 1.5 kilohertz so that you don't have any issues there.

Scott Drees

Oh, from a - so from an intellectual property perspective, the Nevro claims are around 2 significant issues. One is the frequency range that you've stated. And the second is that -- the fact that it's paresthesia-free. So when we do any frequencies above 1,000, at 1,500 or above 1,500 because we can go to 2,000, we do not make any paresthesia-free claims.

Bruce Nudell

Thanks so much.

Scott Drees

Okay.

Brian Warner

Hi. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations, guys.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Warner

Most of my questions were answered. Could you give us a sense of the Algovita clinical trial you mentioned in your comment as to what the time line for that and whether you're likely to have that for, I guess, NANS 2019?

Scott Drees

Yes. So as I said, Brian, we've initiated the study. We've opened sites. We've established the IRBs. We're starting to enroll patients. I think it's going to be a foot race to see whether or not we have anything from this study for NANS. It will probably be close.

And it wouldn't be any kind of a major podium presentation because all that has to be well in advance. So if we can get enrollment going, you may see a poster or two with early information, but I don't think you'll see much beyond that.

Brian Warner

Got you. And just 1 more quick one. Previous comment on average selling prices, kind of your own as well as the market, any trend or changes going on there?

Scott Drees

We don't really talk about ASPs openly. And if you look at our slide deck, it says that average selling prices are in the range of low $20,000 to $24,000 range is what we build into our decks. I don't really want to go into specifics, but I will say this. I will say that from a sales perspective, our team has done a very good job of being patient and strong.

It's very easy to run to the bottom to try to get business. That has not been our MO. We sell a high-quality product, and we want to make sure that we get our fair share of ASP with those systems.

Brian Warner

Great. Thanks very much.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Scott Drees

Thank you, operator. I'd like to thank everyone for being on today's call. I'd like to thank everyone for their commitment here at the company to Nuvectra and to the growth of our company. And we look forward to speaking with you again very soon. Have a great day.

Walter Berger

Thank you.

