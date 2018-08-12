3 Things In Biotech, August 12: Sesen's Bladder Cancer Therapy Get Moving

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Sesen gets a boost in bladder cancer

Company: Sesen Bio (SESN)

Therapy: Vicinium

Disease: Bladder cancer

News: SESN announced that the FDA has granted their EpCAM-targeted antibody-drug conjugate called Vicinium Fast Track designation for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in patients who have not responded to standard BCG therapy. This adds to a growing momentum that the company is building as it conducts a phase 3 trial (VISTA) in high-grade non-invasive bladder cancer in patients who are not responsive to BCG therapy.

Looking forward: This could actually end up being a big deal for SESN. Normally, I would caution against reading too much into a Fast Track designation, as it's often a "years down the line" catalyst. But with a phase 3 trial in progress, SESN has the opportunity to see significant benefit relatively soon (the study is set to be completed in May 2019, according to clinicaltrials.gov). This could mean accelerated approval in short order. Very interesting.

TherapeuticsMD scores a contraception approval

Company: TherapeuticsMD, Inc (TXMD)

Therapy: Annovera

Disease: Pregnancy

News: TXMD announced that the FDA has granted approval to their "first-in-class" contraceptive Annovera, which is a silicone ring that secretes two hormones in continuous dosages. This product requires no medical procedure to put in place, and it can be inserted and removed at the woman's discretion.

Looking forward: Clearly, Annovera has a number of similarities to Merck's (MRK) NuvaRing, although the hormone used by TXMD is a bit different. Therefore, it seems that TXMD is well positioned to tap into a very large market, as NuvaRing currently commands almost $200 million in quarterly sales. Annovera could therefore end up being quite the coup for the company.

Aslan heads into a transitionary period in gastric cancer

Company: Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

Therapy: Varlitinib

Disease: Gastric cancer

News: ASLN announced that it has completed recruitment of the phase 2 portion of an ongoing phase 2/3 study investigating their EGFR inhibitor varlitinib in patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer. The company now expects to have top-line data ready by the 4th quarter 2018, at which point we'll see if the Orphan Drug designation they currently have was justified.

Looking forward: I'm a bit skeptical as to how well an EGFR inhibitor can fare in gastric cancer, considering the checkered history of EGFR-targeted therapy in this disease space. However, we should not write varlitinib off just because it's in the same class of therapies that has failed to make a big mark on this area. For now, this study, which enrolled 52 patients, should give us a pretty clear indication as to the potential of this treatment.

