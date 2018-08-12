Pirelli's (PPAMF) CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pirelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:PPAMF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Marco Tronchetti Provera – Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Maurizio Sala – Executive Vice President and Chief Planning and Controlling Officer

Andrea Casaluci – Executive Vice President BU Prestige & Motorsport and Europe Chief Operating Officer

Kai Mueller – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Monica Bosio – Banca IMI

Henning Cosman – HSBC

Martino De Ambroggi – Equita SIM

Victoria Greer – Morgan Stanley

Welcome to Pirelli's conference call, in which the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera will present Pirelli's financial results for the first half 2018. I remind you that the Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Moreover, a live webcast of the event and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli website.

Now I would like to introduce Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera. Please go ahead, sir.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our conference call today.

Let me cover three primary points on Page 2. First half results confirmed the Pirelli's High Value business model has proven to be resilient in a volatile environment, exchange rates, raw materials, tariffs. In particular, the High Value market through north is growing faster than expected, increase of 10%. Pirelli is gaining market share in the High Value, thanks to very effective homologation pull-through. Apart from volume, we've also been best-in-class in price/mix. Improving these factors have led to a solid EBIT margin improvement, 1.5 percentage points reaching 18%, the highest improvement amongst peers.

In terms of High Value programs underway, we're both intensifying and accelerating our thrust. We have launched a major High Value tire homologation program collaborating with local premium Chinese, Japanese and Korean OEMs. We're also accelerating our product innovation in specialties, very much through after – for electric vehicles.

Taking into account both robust High Value market future demand in Europe and China and the possible complex tariff barrier split, we're adjusting our local-for-local capacity in China. Our new integrated organization under Mr. Casaluci, our General Operations Manager, is bringing more speeding into functionality to our digital transformation programs.

Finally, in terms of 2018 outlook, our key value drivers, price/mix and High Value volume growth are steadily on course, in line with our guidance. Top line organic growth is expected to be 7% considering the accelerated reduction in volumes of standard low revenues products. Profitability and cash flow targets confirmed and supported by higher price/mix contribution and lower cost impact.

Let’s now briefly review our first half performance and the delivery of our strategy. We recorded standard organic growth of revenues plus 5.5%, supported by further strengthening of our positioning in the High Value segment, which now accounts for approximately 64% of our sales.

In the face of a tough external context characterized by mixed market trends, current year raw material volatility improved the resilience of our business model by posting significant profitability increase and achieving an EBIT margin of 18%. Our solid operating performance combined with a strong reduction in the cost of debt boosted our net income to grow almost most 3x versus the first half of 2017, reaching 7% of sales. Finally, net debt reflects the usual seasonality of the working capital, which absorbs cashing the first half and returns it in the last quarter of the year. Mr. Sala will add some more color to that.

Let's now move on to regional performance starting from High Value regions. We now account for 79% of the group sales of the first half and 93% of High Value revenues. In Europe, we reinforced our leadership in High Value, where market share gain of 1.5 percentage points in car tires 18 inches and above, while our rich homologation portfolio placed us in a better position than our peers to capture the demand of the Original Equipment, which was strong in the second quarter, plus 12% in the second quarter versus plus 8% in first quarter.

In the Replacement channel, we benefited from the pull-through effect and our greater presence in the car dealer channel. In the standard segment, we keep pursuing a proactive reduction of exposure to less profitable products, making 18 inches and above our top priority in terms of capacity and sales. Mix improvement was the main driver of year-on-year profitability, increase of 2 percentage points with an adjusted EBIT margin in the mid-teens range.

In NAFTA, we keep growing High Value sales, especially in the Replacement channel, driven by the success of our regional season products and a more pervasive distribution retail network. The Original Equipment business will keep on expanding our homologation portfolio, including new partnership with local carmakers. In addition to this, to meet the growing High Value demand, we are also upgrading our Brazilian plants.

Profitability in the high teens was impacted by the weak dollar in the first quarter, with partial recovery in the second. APAC, it confirms as the region with the highest growth and profitability. Sharp execution of our strategy put us in a favorable position to intercept the opportunities offered by the High Value market, plus 14% year-over-year growth in first half.

In this context, we recorded a 27.5% organic growth in the High Value sales as a result of a strong performance in the Original Equipment channel, where we further consolidated our leadership by expanding our client base to local and groundbreaking carmakers. And better positioning the Replacement channel, where we increased our market share through robust pull-through effect in the wider distribution network.

The reduction of standard tires sales is attributed to lower Original Equipment volumes in 17 inches in favor of bigger rims and the reduction of Aeolus brand sales with the conversion of its capacity to Pirelli standard. The increasing weight of High Value contributed to improve our profitability year-over-year within the 20s range.

Standard regions account for 21% of our sales and 7% of our High Value revenues. In Latin America, we keep focusing on mix improvements reducing the exposure to the less profitable segments and upgrading our Brazilian plants of Bahia and Campinas to High Value production for the local as well as North American markets.

The region discounted a tough economic environment and the market slowdown. In the second quarter, in particular, transporters' strikes stopped the entire economy in Brazil for 12 days in May. Situation gradually returned to normal, with recovery of car production already occurred in June, while tire sales in the Replacement channel remained weak until the end of the quarter. This event caused a EUR10 million EBITDA loss for Pirelli. We promptly reacted by initiating cost recovery measures. Despite this event, the regional recorded a year-on-year improvement of profitability with a mid-single-digit adjusted EBIT margin.

In May, despite exchange rate volatility, mainly related to the Turkish lira and macroeconomic slowdown in the region, increased our High Value weight on sales to about 60% of the regional revenues. This has been achieved through our dedicated market introductions with careful channel mix management. Finally, Russia and CIS, our focus on the most profitable segment and the steel favorable market environment allowed us to grow both sales and profitability, with EBIT margin reaching the high teens range.

Our three pillar strategy is in progress. The strengthening of our main pillars advance is expected. We're widening our portfolio reaching 2,350 of homologations, 88% of which High Value. We added 1.5 million pieces High Value capacity in Europe, NAFTA and LatAm. High Value accounts for 58% of our total capacity.

As announced last week, we are strengthening our local-for-local High Value capabilities in APAC looking at the long term. We continue increasing the weight of distribution channels over which we exercise a better control, now accounting for 55% of our sales. We're mentioning within our smart manufacturing and flexible factory programs, the development of global and local digital applications to monitor and improve processes.

So these applications which share the best practices and half the time devoted to problem solving and introduction of augmented reality tools and 3D printing technologies to better manage maintenance and cut 80% of development time. This improvement will allow us to increase the flexibility of our plans to better meet the High Value product demand and manage the complexity related to the high mix, a wider assortment of products and small lots.

On Prestige, in the following chart, we have strengthened our leadership with a market share above 50% in the Original Equipment. We are working on an advanced commercial approach based on geo-localization of the car park. The entire program is running in Germany with positive feedbacks, and we did extend it to Premium market.

Service level measures at the field rates for Tier 1 clients and Premium carmakers. The crucial targets for High Value strategy is 13 percentage points higher than the average market and steadily improving through our differentiated supply chain programs to the increased availability of our Prestige product as well as the new scheduling for plants based precisely on the Prestige range. Finally, on the last pillar, we trimmed approximately 2 million pieces of standard capacity, mainly in LatAm, converting 30% of the – of it into High Value.

The key driver of our High Value strategy is a close collaboration with Prestige and Premium carmakers. This partnership gives us visibility years ahead of time over increasing the predictable Replacement demand, thanks to the pull-through effect.

We are developing the 18 inches and above homologation at faster run rate, adding almost 200 new premium tires twice as much as the first half of 2017. A relevant part of new Premium homologation is geared towards new technologies. Specialty tires now account for 37% of first half homologations. We are progressing with odd-fitting analytic vehicles.

We're also addressing the future demand for higher rim sizes and needs of our Prestige clients. In APAC, the fast-growing High Value region, we're developing partnership with 19 local OEMs based in China, Korea and Japan working with them on electric and hybrid car projects. As for marked tires, we further consolidated our leadership by increasing our marked tire portfolio by 25% to approximately 2,100 with a significant gap versus our peers.

2018 market outlook highlights the wider gap between hybrid and standard segment. Our expectations on the global standard market were reviewed based on the macroeconomic volatility in LatAm and MEAI. We now expect flat volumes in the standard segment with LatAm down to mid-single digits. 18 inches and above segment is expected to grow by 10%, outperforming the standard market 10x.

The three High Value regions accounting for 94% of the total High Value market are expected to grow in line with the first half. In Europe, the growth is almost evenly driven by Replacement and Original Equipment channels. In NAFTA, we expect high single-digit growth, many driven by replacement, while the Original Equipment market is recovering after the 2017 slowdown. In APAC, demand keeps growing around mid-teens, thanks to sustained Premium and Prestige car park expansion. This year, the car park is expected to go up by 11%. 18 inches and above market is indeed showing a resilient growth, and Pirelli aims at outperforming it in line with our mid-term targets.

Let's now go to our targets for 2018. We confirm our expectations on High Value with a volume growth of at least 13%. We accelerate the reduction of standard exposure with volume drop of 9% with between 6% and 5% in our May guidance. This will result in a flat trend of volume, between 2% and 2.5% was the previous guidance. Price/mix is confirmed to improve in the 6.5%, 7.5% range, means top line growth is due to the – of approximately 7%, equal or above 9% was the previous guidance.

High Value will account for more than 6% of total – 60% of total revenues. Adjusted EBIT before start-up costs is confirmed to be above EUR1 billion. Increased volatility of exchange rate and lower volumes will be compensated by smaller raw material headwind about EUR17 million, more details can be found on Slide 21.

The greater contribution on price/mix about EUR15 million, even the high rate of High Value, lower cost related to the rationalization of standard volumes, mainly in South America about EUR20 million savings, for instance, industry’s G&A and discretion costs.

High Value weight on adjusted EBIT before start-up costs is expected to be above 83%. Adjusted EBIT is confirmed to be approximately EUR1 billion, net of approximately EUR40 million start-up costs. Net debt and CapEx targets are in line with the previous guidance.

And now I'll leave the floor to Mr. Sala for a detailed review of the first half results. Please, Mr. Sala.

Maurizio Sala

Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. In the first half of 2018, we recorded an organic growth of sales of approximately 6%, showing the soundness of our strategy. In High Value, volumes grew by more than 13%, in line with our 2018 target. Within this segment, the pro forma was even more pronounced in car tires 18 inches and above, with volume growth of 18% compared with the plus 10.2% of the market.

We are going faster with reduction of this project with the standard segment in the wake of market trends. We are getting rid of less profitable sizes, and in the first half, standard volumes dropped by 11%. We steadily improved the price/mix plus 6.7% in the first half of 2018 by increasing the weight of High Value, improving the mix in both the High Value and standard segments and increasing prices in response to ForEx and raw materials volatility.

In more detail, the less consistent price/mix improvement in the second quarter reflects the higher Original Equipment weight versus the second quarter of 2017, the different regional mix and a tougher year-over-year comparison, since prices were increased from April 2017.

The price/mix trend in the second quarter is consistent with our full year guidance. We expect a better trend in second half due to a more balanced Original Equipment replacement weight breakdown, an increasing contribution from our winter products and new price increases in emerging markets.

Finally, the negative ForEx impact minus 6.9% reflects the volatility of the emerging markets currencies, mainly the Brazilian real, the Russian ruble, the Argentinian peso and the Turkish lira versus the euro. If we factor in the impact of ForEx and the new accounting standards, sales decreased by about 2%.

The quality of our top line drivers translated into a profitability improvement in the first half, more pronounced in the second quarter with the adjusted EBIT margin before start-up costs exceeding the threshold of 18%. The profitability improvements in first half were driven by our internal levers, mainly price/mix, more than offsetting ForEx and raw materials headwinds as well as depreciation and other costs, including those sustained for the High Value growth and efficiencies almost compensating for other input costs.

Net income before discontinued operations was almost 3x debt of the same period last year. This is the result of both the improvement in the operating performance just discussed and the better financial charge management with a gain of EUR108 million. These items overcompensate for taxes. We remind you that our tax rate is currently 29%, twice as much as last year when we enjoyed tax benefits on deferred tax assets. Excluding all the one-offs and nonrecurring items, net income adjusted amounted to EUR133 million versus EUR159 million in the first half of 2017.

We closed the first half with a net debt of EUR3.9 billion. Proceeding by quarter, in the first quarter, we record a negative operating cash flow of EUR726 million driven by the usual working capital seasonal trend concerning trade receivables, payables and investments concentrated in the last quarter of last year and paid in the first month of 2018. This cash flow assertion was partially offset by the Mediobanca stake disposal.

In the second quarter, the operating cash flow posted a positive result of EUR139 million, although discounting EUR94 million CapEx, in line with our High Value announced in strategy and EUR69 million working capital assertion related to the small increase in trade receivables reflecting the late start of the summer selling season. And increased inventory as a result of the improvement in the High Value service level, Brazil truck drivers' strike and Original Equipment slowdown in NAFTA.

We expect to end full year 2018 with a net debt of approximately EUR3 billion, supported by a strong cash flow generation. In the second half, we forecast a positive operating cash flow of around EUR1.1 billion, taking into consideration the usual reduced working capital in the last quarter of the year when the cashing of most winter sales is concentrated and a net cash flow of about EUR0.9 billion. That will bring us to our net debt full year target.

Pirelli's gross debt amounted to EUR4.7 billion at the end of June 2018 with an average life of 2.7 years as more than 80% of it is now due beyond 2019. The cost of debt on annual basis last 12 months is down to 3.93% from the 5.76% of June 2017. This result is mainly due to interest rate reduction in Brazil from more than 12% to approximately 7.5%, a more favorable year-over-year comparison because first half 2017 results included EUR61 million of fee wash-down relating to our previous credit line reimbursed ahead of time in June 2017 and lower level, a cheaper cost of debt, thanks to the capital injection made by Marco Polo in June 2017 and the refinancing of last year.

Please note that the above mentioned 3.93% cost of debt is already adjusted for the accounting effect from the repricing of our main bank facilities occurred in January. This repricing produced a one-off benefit in January 2018 of EUR30 million bringing the nominal cost of debt down to 3.4%, but this benefit is being amortized during the life of the facilities.

I'll now leave the floor back to Mr. Tronchetti.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, Mr. Sala. This ends our presentation, and we may open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Kai Mueller with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

Hi, evening. It’s Kai Mueller speaking here. The first question, if I may, we've obviously seen your volumes over the last couple of quarters and you've kept beating on the High Value segments, whilst more aggressively cutting on the standard part. Can you just a little bit outline over the next couple of years how you believe that turns out? Are we going to see more of that where we have higher margins and higher volume growth in the High Value segment and then less in the standards?

And then the second part, just to little bit understand a little bit better, obviously, you kept your EBIT guidance unchanged. And one part is that you're seeing a benefit of about EUR20 million from South America. Can you just clarify actually what that means? And whether that's a recurring or non-recurring item in there?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you. So first of all, I'll answer your second question. The EUR20 million of efficiencies in Latin America are related to a compensation of the slowdown we had in Latin America, mainly Brazil and – due to the market condition and also to recuperate the loss of EUR10 million related to the strike of transport that has affected the results of second half – of first half of second quarter. So it's nothing additional. It's just a compensation on losses occurred and slowdown of the market.

For concerning the first question, looking forward, we continue the strategy. The strategy is to accelerate when we can reduction of standard. This first half was forced to reduce a bit more standard because of the strike in Latin America. But the acceleration we have seen in the first half will continue not to differentiate in the next month, but one, there will be the condition, we will make all the efforts to reduce the low end of standards, keeping when convenient 17 inches as a target in our strategy to be kept. Guidance are minus 9% on standard full year, and so we keep this profitability in standard at least more or less 7%.

Kai Mueller

Yes. If I look sort of your longer-term plan, is there a plan at some point that the standards will stay at the same level? Or will we be seeing continuous cuts as we move towards High Value becoming even a bigger part of the business?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

I think that looking forward we will face a change in which in few years 18 inches will become standard. So it will be an upgrade of mix – continuous upgrade of mix, in which we continue to grow as it is proved by the number of homologation we are getting on High Value. We'll continue to grow in High Value double-digit, and standard 16 inches and below will step-by-step disappear and 17, 18 inches will become the new standard. That looking to the next five years.

Kai Mueller

Okay. And that as you have more of the High Value cuts, that's why your drop-through on the price/mix is also increasing?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Yes, in the High Value, the drop-through is increasing. Thanks to mix, we are continuously improving. And so within the High Value, there are specialties that are the driver of profitability also within 18 inches and above. Our main scope is to continue to target where there is a technology requirement electric, Seal-Inside, Run-flat, Noise Cancelling System, this is what we are targeting.

Operator

The next question comes from Monica Bosio with Banca IMI. Please go ahead.

Monica Bosio

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. The first one is regarding the rate of Original Equipment in the second quarter. Can you quantify if it's possible to rate of Original Equipment in the second quarter and better a rough indication of the full year – for the full year. And I can imagine also that the rate of the Original Equipment is the reason behind the good price/mix, which has been indicated below the first quarter.

I was wondering can we assume that second quarter price/mix is almost totally mix rather than pricing. And very last question is on the joint venture in China. Maybe it's too early to ask. But can you give us some further information about the new joint venture in China in term of capacity production, revenues and profitability? Thank you very much.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you. For the Original Equipment, we had an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter in the second quarter, mainly driven by the homologation we got in Europe and China. This trend will be a big lesson in the second half of the year, with the more rebalanced replacement compared to the Original Equipment.

Joint venture in China, we are preparing capacity for the coming years. We started a new cycle of homologation with the Asian players, Koreans, Chinese and Japanese, that are – they will produce new capacity requirement in the replacement market from 2021, 2022 on. And that's why we are building new capacity partner. Having a call option, we can exercise by 2021 to 2025.

Original Equipment represented – back to the first question, represented 28%. I mentioned three points more because average, as you know, is 25% the Original Equipment compared to the total of our sale was 28% in the second quarter.

Monica Bosio

And about price/mix, if it's possible?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Price/mix in second half will be mostly mix.

Monica Bosio

Thank you very much. Thanks.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

The next question comes from Henning Cosman with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Hi, thank you. Maybe on that very point, I wanted to also to ask about price/mix, especially seeing that you just said price/mix in the second half will remain the mix. I just wanted to understand again the drop-through development. So if my numbers are right here, the drop-through has just gone from 65% to 60% in Q2. And I suppose you're implying the growth back up to clearly above 70% in the second half. So can you just remind us how the drop-through works, especially seeing that the mix will be the major portion of the price/mix in H2?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

So in full year, we'll go from 65% to 70% drop-through. So that's the effect. So we'll increase a bit.

Henning Cosman

And can you explain a little bit how exactly that works? Because I would expect the drop-through is higher, of course, on the price than on the mix, and it's just on from 65% in Q1 to 60% in Q2. I would just like to understand these dynamics a little bit better, why the drop-through is a lot higher in the second half than in the first?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

So in second half of the year, as you know, there is the winter that average and higher drop-through is replacement. And so that's the reason why – and also there will be price increase effective in LatAm whether there has been the evaluation of the currency. So that's why second half will be higher drop-through.

Henning Cosman

Thank you. And just can I ask on the change in your raw material guidance, I was a bit surprised to see your guidance becoming more positive after your German competitors just made their guidance clearly more negative, so directionally exactly the opposite. Can you talk a bit around the dynamics how you're seeing that and maybe in fact both around the raw material part itself and that part of the guidance?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

So as far as our difference between – compared to our competitors due to the business model, we focus more and more on High Value, 18 inches and above. And this market has been steadily growing two digits and will continue to grow. We see the homologation growing, so our product portfolio is a stock for the future. We have built it in the last few years. We have a number of homologation. It is outperforming our competitors. That's why the pull-through effect is protecting our business model.

Standard is obviously a different market in which competition is different. There is no pull-through. So we have quite a nice visibility on our numbers because we have the pull-through effect. And that's why and considering the raw materials affect, again, the fact that we are less exposed to standard make us in a position to be less affected by raw materials. So that's why we are impacted less. And we have also different geographical distribution. But considering our business model reasonable to – that we have a less exposure to raw materials.

Henning Cosman

Thank you. And last question from me, maybe just a comment around pricing. All of your competitors have discussed very challenging pricing conditions. So obviously seeing your Premium exposure, I was wondering if you see scope for price increases in the near future, not to compensate emerging market currency weakness, but on a like-for-like basis, do you think with increasing raw material spot prices now except maybe for natural rubber, is that an environment where you can raise prices?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Now we don't see any need of price increase because natural rubber, as you know, it's flattish in prices. There are no major effects on raw material. The only effect we had in the few months has been coming from the oil price. So considering all-in-all, we don't see any need of compensation with price increase. We see quite stability.

Henning Cosman

Thank you very much.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

The next question comes from Martino De Ambroggi with Equita SIM. Please go ahead.

Martino De Ambroggi

Yes, good evening, everybody. Sorry, I have a follow-up on the price/mix. On the price increases that you commented in order to achieve the 68% drop-through in the full year, have you already announced on, already in place, already decided and I should oppose for emerging markets you need high single digit, if not higher pricing in order to achieve the 68% drop-through for the full year?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci, please?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, good evening. Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti. Yes, we have announced the majority of the prices increase in mainly in Turkey and in South America due to the exchange rate. We are still in the way to full capitalize the price increase in these regions. That will be fully capitalizing in the coming quarter. As far as Europe is – and the High Value markets are concerned, I go back to the answer of Mr. Tronchetti. So we do see a quite stable price scenario for the coming months.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay, thank you. And in – on the free cash flow, typically Q3 absorbs cash. Last year, you already generated more than EUR1 billion in the last quarter, if I remember correctly, with the contribution EUR200 million or more coming from factoring. Is it the same case this year? So the EUR1 billion I understand the net working capital and several moving parts that is still the same contribution of factoring?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Sala?

Maurizio Sala

[indiscernible] the full year guidance on cash flow, we expect to have EUR1.1 billion of operating cash flow and EUR900 million of the net cash flow, considering, as you mentioned, that last year we had a positive effect in terms of net cash flow of around EUR160 million. [indiscernible] this year, this element is coming mostly from the improvement of the operating results and from the reduction of the financial charges that we are benefit according to the new refinancing that we did at the beginning of the year. So these are two major elements that can compensate what we did last year in term of working capital management.

But in any case – so it's based on operating results improvement and less financial charge. The same data of cash flow. Then should we incur any opportunity to optimize the cost, we will do all the best to improve our net financial position.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. And on the financial cost, EUR190 million is a reasonable figure?

Maurizio Sala

Our current guidance for [indiscernible] net financial charge is almost EUR200 million because of the fact that we suffer in the first half of certain position of receivables in Argentina that we fully manage at the end of the first half. So practically, at the end, this will be the floor of our financial charge for the full year.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Finally a very last question on the Pirelli commercial. Any update on the possibility to become Original Equipment provider as soon as possible?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

There are a number of projects in which we are together with some outstanding car makers. So we – the technology is developing, and we are very positive on it. And we see that the joint development with this car maker is producing interesting results.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Too early to assume when production could start?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Something will be delivered already in the beginning of next year in Q1 2019, and more will come in the following quarters.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

The next question comes from Victoria Greer with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Victoria Greer

Good evening. Just a couple of questions, please. Firstly, on notable changes you've seen in U.S. distribution Sumitomo-Michelin JV and then for the more importantly the Goodyear-Bridgestone JV, are you seeing anything change by the U.S. distribution landscape? How do you affect that to – expect that to affect you for the remainder of the year? And then secondly on this Brazil loss came about EUR10 million you said in H1. Do you expect to recover all of that in H2? Thanks.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

So as far as the distribution in the U.S., the market scenario is stable for the time being, and we see some opportunities coming out from these JV for us because first of all, we remain – we are not investing into the trading in the distribution, and so for the independent players of the market, we remain a favorable partner. And being overexposed in the High Value segment with a network pull-through of demand, we are also working together with the JV that the new JV that has to deliver service into the market also in the pull-through demand in the High Value. So all-in-all, for us, these changes are representing a good opportunity to further development in the North American region.

While for the South America, the loss related to the strike of Brazil in May has been partially recovered in the face of the coming months and what is not recovered in terms of bottom line through sales is recovered to the cost plan that was mentioned before by Mr. Sala.

Victoria Greer

Okay. So the EUR10 million should be a positive for H2? Or you have some impact already in H1?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

No, we already implemented measures. So we are – all of this makes us confident that we will deliver the targets.

Victoria Greer

Okay, so you already recovered some of this in H1, is that right?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

No. We’re recovering the losses in Brazil, cutting costs, volumes are coming back, but we started a plan of cost cutting that will cover the differences. We mentioned the EUR20 million savings we are having mainly in Brazil.

Victoria Greer

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. This might have been addressed already. I joined the call late. By just following on the question on U.S. distribution strategy, just to be a bit more specific, are you looking to grow within the new JVs? Or are you looking to grow within more of the independent wholesale distribution channels?

Maurizio Sala

Yes, we are working both directions. We are going to grow with independents because, as I said before, being independent and not investing into the distributions locally, we are favorable partners for the independent distributors, both regionals and nationals. But also the JV, we already have interesting contents in development because with the equities of our competitors, we work on a regular basis, not only in the U.S. but all around the world, having a natural demand in the pull-through that need our products in the High Value mix. So we see opportunities in both directions.

Unidentified Analyst

One follow-up, if I may. How do you think about securing access to the market? I guess one particular player has been hit quite hard by these JVs and under financial liability of that partner and how do you think about potential plan deal or you just see this as an opportunity to grow volume with that particular distributor?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

You are talking about ATD? Sorry, we cannot understand very well. Are you talking about ATD?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

ATD is an independent player in the market. We are one of the supplier of ATD, and we've seen in next months the evolution in the market. We are confident that we'll be one of the player. We'll continue to be one of the player.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Operator

Mr. Tronchetti Provera, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

So thank you very much to everybody. Thank you for the late hour, and thank you also being on the 7th of August. And I wish you good holidays for the ones that are going on holiday as we do today. Thank you.

