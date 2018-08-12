Northstar Realty Europe Corporation (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 9:00 January 1, 0000 9:28 AM ET

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Trevor Ross - General Counsel and Secretary

Mahbod Nia - Chief Executive Officer and President

Keith Feldman - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Matt Boone - FBR Riley

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Trevor Ross

Good morning, and welcome to NorthStar Realty Europe's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the Company's filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I am joined by Keith Feldman, our CFO. NorthStar Realty Europe, or NRE, is a New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. We own 24 properties in key cities across four countries, with a concentration in our core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

We had a strong first half of 2018 which was a period of significant activity for NRE, We leased or extended lease within over 17% of the portfolio, increasing overall occupancy by 10% and contributing to a $1.26 per share uplift in the portfolio valuation, excluding currency movements and generating expected $1 million of incremental same-store NOI in the second half of 2018.

We also continued to make progress with our expense saving and refinancing initiatives further optimizing operational costs and weighted average cost of debt while reducing overall leverage to 50%. Furthermore, we executed $80 million of the $100 million share repurchase program, taking advantage of the current trading discount to underlying NAV on behalf of our stockholders.

Before discussing on our second quarter performance in detail, I would like to make a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and the European commercial real estate market. Gross domestic products or GDP in European Union or EU and the Euro Area grew by 0.4% and 0.3% in the second quarter of 2018, respectively, broadly in line with the first quarter.

European labor market remains broadly strong with unemployment in the EU falling to 6.9% in June, the lowest level recorded since May 2008. The European Central Bank recently stated that the Euro Area economy is proceeding along a solid and broad based growth path with sustained inflationary pressure, despite the lower absolute level of growth achieved in the first half of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017.

Euro Area inflation was 2.1% in July, up from 1.3% the year earlier, reaching the 2% medium-target of the ECB for the first time since 2012.

On July 26, the ECB once again confirmed its intention to maintain interest rate at 0% at least until the summer of 2019, while continuing with its asset purchase program of €30 billion per month through September 2018, potentially scaling back the volume of repurchases thereafter.

Looking specifically at the UK, GDP grew by 0.2% in the three months to May according to the Office of Financial Statistics, consistent with immediate growth in the first quarter of 2018. The Bank of England projects 1.75% GDP growth in 2018 and is of view that the slower than expected first quarter was temporary and that household spending as well as sentiment will strengthen in the coming months.

However, the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain and then likely to be dependent on the duration and perceived outcome of ongoing Brexit negotiations in which many key issues continue to remain open.

On August 2, in an effort to contain inflation which is at a 2.4% in June 2018, the Bank of England raised the UK base interest rate from 0.5% to 0.75%, the highest level since 2009, while signaling that any further increases are likely to be at a gradual pace and limited in number for the long-term levels stabilizing in between 2% and 3%.

European commercial real estate investment volume totaled EUR 127 billion in the first six months of 2018, 4% below the same period in 2017. Office remained the most sought-after asset class representing 41% of total transaction volume during the first half of the year. Prime property yields in most asset class of the markets were broadly stable during the second quarter and continued to remain at a significant premium to sovereign yields.

European office vacancy decreased by 30 basis points to 6.7% in the second quarter, the lowest level recorded since 2002 - by robust take-up, which increased 5% year-over-year and has subdued new supply pipeline across most European markets. Office rents in Europe by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018, 4.1% year-over-year, well above the ten year average.

German real estate investment volumes totaled EUR 24 billion in the first six months of 2018 5% below the same period last year. Office represented approximately 60% of total volumes. The downward pressure on yields continue as the supply of the core assets remained limited. The vacancy rate in top five cities was 4.6%, 20 basis points below the first quarter, while rents continued to rise.

French investment volume totaled EUR 12 billion in the first six months of 2018, 28% above the same period last year marking a record half year since 2007 with a significant number of lost transactions and an increased inflows of foreign investors.

Take-up in Paris increased by 4% year-over-year with the vacancy in Central Paris falling to 2.2%, the lowest number since 2001. Total UK investment volume reached 30 billion pounds in the first six months of 2018, 6% below the same period last year, despite the muted first quarter of 2018, Central London office investments totaled GBP 5 billion in the second quarter, 22% above the ten year average.

Underlying occupy demand was also strong resulting in Central London take-up reaching at highest level for two years on a rolling 12 month basis. Office space under offer was at an 18 year high during the second quarter with approximately 60% at 2018 new supply already being absorbed.

Turning the discussion back to NRE, I am pleased to report another positive quarter in which we made significant progress with our asset management and cost optimization initiatives, enhancing the operational performance and value of our portfolios.

As of June 30, 2018, our 286,000 square meter portfolio comprising of 24 properties leased to blue chip and other high quality tenants in key cities across Europe at a remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 6.3 years and an average occupancy of 94%, up from 84% at the end of the first quarter.

Our office portfolio comprises of 19 properties has a combined rentable area of 209,000 square meters and is 96% occupied with the remaining weighted average lease term of 6.3 years as of June 30, 2018 and generates 97% of our net operating income.

During and subsequent to the quarter, we successfully leased or extended leases in over 17% of the portfolio, including significant, value-enhancing leases at our French assets, Boulevard Macdonald and Marly-la-Ville our only logistics assets.

BNP Paribas, one of our largest tenants signed a new nine year lease for over 11,000 square meters at Boulevard Macdonald in Paris, extending the asset's weighted lease term by over five years and enhancing its value by approximately 20%.

We also recently signed a new 33,000 square meter lease at Marly increasing the asset’s occupancy from 45% to 87% as of June 30, 2018 and enhancing its value by approximately 10%. Subsequent to the quarter, the tenant exercised an expansion option and as a result the asset is now 100% occupied.

It is anticipated that the leases signed during the quarter will contribute approximately $1 million to strength of NOI in the second half of 2018 or around $2 million on an ongoing basis.

In 2015, we have signed leases for over 155,000 square meters across our portfolio. The other portfolios added $2.1 million based on the mid-year 2018 independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, representing an uplift of $64 million or 3% compared to the year end 2017 valuation primarily, as a result of the abovementioned leasing, as well as breakthrough accountability of property-level operating expenses.

On April 30, we completed the disposal of the Maastoren property in Rotterdam for approximately $184 million and exited The Netherlands. Our Lisbon office property, the only asset outside of our core markets is subjecting to the binding side and purchase agreement with closing anticipated in the third quarter.

We continue to make progress of our stated initiatives of reducing general and administrative and other cost by internalizing various functions including asset management, accounting and treasury.

Keith will discuss this in further detail. Over the course of the past two years, we've made significant progress in reshaping and enhancing the quality, income profile and value of our portfolio, simplifying our business and reducing the average while not compromising our capital share or dividend level.

We continue to evaluate opportunities to create value for stockholders as we seek to reduce our trading discount to NAV including potentially monetizing for that assets and recycling our equity into opportunities where we are able to utilize our expertise to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

With that, I am pleased to announce that NRE delivered another quarter of strong operating results and I will now hand over to Keith Feldman our CFO to further discuss the financial results.

Keith Feldman

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Throughout the year, we have built on the momentum from 2017 by continuing to make significant operational progress on various fronts including value-enhancing, asset management, refinancing and corporate initiatives.

This year, we have completed over 48,000 square meters of leasing bringing pro forma occupancy to 96%, which has contributed to a valuation uplift of over $60 million and will increase pro forma net operating income or NOI by $2 million per year going forward.

In addition, we completed the sale of our largest remaining non-core asset and have opportunistically repurchased our stock at a significant discount to underlying NAV, which at the same time, reducing overall portfolio leverage to 50% - 57% earlier last year. We also extended the maturity and reduced the interest margin on asset-level financings for two of our portfolios that were to due to mature in 2020.

In addition, we continue to make progress on the internalization of various services and system implementations which have started to translate into lower direct cash expenses.

Turning to our quarterly results, during the second quarter 2018, NRE reported NOI of $24 million or same-store NOI of $23 million. Same-store sequential, quarter-over-quarter NOI on an FX-adjusted basis was broadly stable, compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Year-over-year, second quarter, same-store rental income increased by $700,000 or 3.1% and NOI increased by $1.8 million or 8.5% reflecting leases that commenced in the second half of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 as well as higher recoverability of operating expenses from our tenants as a result of the increased occupancies.

We anticipate a further increase in same-store NOIs in the second half of 2018, primarily as a result of new leasing.

For the second quarter 2018, NRE reported cash available for distribution or CAD of $11.5 million or $0.22 per share. During the second quarter, the sale of Maastoren, net of share repurchases resulted in a $0.02 decrease in CAD per share compared to the prior quarter due to the higher current yield on the levered equity for Maastoren, compared to the current yield on stock repurchases completed in the quarter.

In addition, slightly lower expenses and slightly higher same-store NOI contributed to an approximate $0.01 increase in CAD for the second quarter 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, CAD was $0.45 per share compared to $0.42 per share for the same period in 2017 driven by higher same-store NOI, lower direct cash expenses and stock repurchases, partially offset by a higher base management fee related to the increased NEV of our portfolio and the loss of income from assets sold.

We continue to make progress on our initiatives to reduce corporate expenses and internalize various functions, including accounting, asset management and tax services.

I am pleased to say, that we have realized approximately $1.6 million of savings year-to-date compared to 2017 and remain on track with the previously stated $2 million to $3 million of savings in other expenses and G&A by the end of 2018 and $4 million to $5 million per annum from 2019 onwards.

After deducting mortgage debt and adjusting for cash and other balance sheet working capital items, after NAV based on the mid-year independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield was $20.95 per share as of June 30, 2018.

The increase in NAV since the last quarter was attributable to an uplift in the portfolio valuation of over $60 million or $1.20 per share and the value-accretive stock repurchases executed at a significant discount to NAV offset by the negative FX impact of over $1.10 per share related to the strengthening U.S. dollar against the euro and pound.

During and subsequent to the second quarter of 2018, we refinanced $143 million of asset level debt previously maturing in 2020. These included a five year extension for $89 million of debt relating to our German Trias portfolio, which included a margin reduction from a 155 basis points to a 100 basis points.

Subsequent to the second quarter, we completed a two year extension for $54 million of debt related to our French Trias portfolio increasing the loan balance to $77 million and reducing the margin from 185 basis points to 165 basis points.

As of June 30, 2018, NRE’s overall leverage was 50%, down from 53% as of March 31. Our weighted average cost of debt was 145 basis points over Euribor and GBP LIBOR compared to 157 basis points as of the first quarter of 2018 and our weighted average debt maturity was over five years. In recognition of our trading discount to NAV, and as we seek to maximize value for our shareholders, we have continued repurchasing stock under the $100 million plan authorized by the NRE Board earlier this year.

Since March, through August 3, we repurchased $83 million or 6 million shares at an average price of $13.72 per share, a significant discount to NAV for the benefit of stockholders.

As of August 3, we had a $129 million of corporate liquidity, including $59 million of unrestricted cash and $70 million of availability under our credit facility. On August 3, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on August 17, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2018.

Overall, the company’s financial and operational performance in the first half of 2018 was strong and we look forward to updating further during the quarters ahead.

Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Matt Boone from FBR Riley.

Matt Boone

Hey guys. Congrats on the quarter. Just to start off, from a supply perspective, how are your core markets trending across the different asset classes? And where do you see cap rates trending for the balance of the year?

Mahbod Nia

Hey, Matt, it’s Mahbod here. Thanks for the question. Well, in terms of supply, we are in a very unique situation right now where really – since the – if you think about as we went through those financial crisis, a lot of older stock became obsolete and the [Indiscernible] became obsolete, converts alternative use and then, as the economies recovered gradually over the last five decades in particular, we haven’t seen supply catch up with the occupied demand in anytime in meaningful ways.

There were – really as they – we are not at record lows, we are very close to record lows of vacancy rates across the key major European markets that we are in.

So that trend doesn't look to be reversing anytime soon and not really seeing a supply threat come through, and then, in terms of the question regards to cap rates, look, on the one hand, cap rates are very much at or close to their historic lows but still represents a significant premium of sovereign yields benefit the historic levels.

So, we are not anticipating underwriting further cap rate compression, but that the yields still look, but despite look pretty healthy.

Matt Boone

Got it, thank you. And then, moving on, have you guys received any inbound interest recently for any of the remaining non-core assets within the portfolio?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, look, we are very fortunate to own a very high quality portfolio of assets that are highly sought after and from time-to-time we’ll get inbound enquiries with regards to certain assets. That's not uncommon in our business or any other business. Whether it specifically had any inbounds on those assets or others and I think it’s appropriate to comment.

Matt Boone

Got it. And then, last one from me. We were impressed with the occupancy improvement during the quarter. I am sorry, if I missed this, but could you give any detail on where the new lease rates compared to where they were previously?

Mahbod Nia

So, I mean very comparable. It’s the short answer to that. So really most of the meetings was in relation Marly-la-Ville while the rent was comparable to the rent that compares in other half of the building. The other lease that we signed at Boulevard Macdonald again, was comparable to the in-place landlord rent; we’ll be able to get a nine year extension.

Matt Boone

Great, thanks. That’s all for me.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks, Matt.

Mitch Germain from JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

Good morning. So, I know you guys secured the Boulevard Macdonald lease. Obviously, there is on other BNP lease that remains outstanding. Any update on that one?

Mahbod Nia

Hey Mitch. Mahbod here. So, look, that one still has around a two year remaining term on it and if I remember, I think we have a six month notice period under that lease. So, it’s something that I would –this thing will be proactive where that will happen elsewhere, but nothing to report today. Just to be trying I mean it was that particular tenant, our assumption has been they are likely to vacate the building, just given their developer and tends to be their [Indiscernible].

But if they do, we have a great asset in the market that has less than 2% vacancy and that's three years away. So, I mean, you should assume that with planning for eventuality is being proactive about it, but ultimately, we own a great asset in a great part of that city where vacancy is close to zero.

Mitch Germain

All right. Great. That’s helpful. The NAV lift in the quarter, I guess, the Cushman or even EPRA, does that assume the buybacks that were completed post 2Q? Or is that just activity through 2Q?

Mahbod Nia

No, that’s a June 30th as per NAV. So that will be into buybacks. Now to think about through June 30 and then the rest is revaluation and movement in working capital and FX.

Mitch Germain

Got you. Got you.

Mahbod Nia

Well, it’s all a negative in respect to the math.

Mitch Germain

Understood. Understood. Why don’t you talk about Greater London and assuming, I mean some articles about we working out being the largest tenant in that market. Maybe, A, do you guys have any direct exposure and B, just any thoughts about how that phenomenon has occurred? I know, it was been a pretty abrupt increase in their leasing and do you think that there is any implications on the market over time?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, I don’t know if that question is only applying for London. I know there has been a lot of questions over the WeWork model and the sustainability of that long term. It's – and that, I mean, it gives – it’s a long debate that we could spend time on, but I think, with regards to us, we don’t have any exposure to them directly.

We then compete with the – I go back to – for us in the UK, the majority of the values really include various time up that’s what we are going for and requiring, but the great tenant got a very long income profile. A very different product, the WeWork product.

Mitch Germain

Got you. Just two more for me, number one, I know a number of the colony managed or even just the parent company itself had name changes, but they adopted recently, I think it was back in June. You guys did not, is there anything that we should read into that or is there anything possibly expected in the future?

Mahbod Nia

No, I mean, nothing to read into. We don’t show that that was more than really anything that was a debate or a discussion. And then if you recall even with the original merger, I mean, it stayed the same. So nothing to read into other than just it made sense to just keep the continuity going and that’s what we do.

Mitch Germain

Got you. So, I know you guys have bought back stock, sold assets, changed the management agreement and we continue to see a pretty big gap between share price and NAV. Have you thought about something more strategic to possibly narrow the gap?

Mahbod Nia

Yes, so, we have and we continue to think about how we can narrow that gap and create value for our shareholders. I mean, the management team here, we really have to focus on the things that are within our control and that’s really what we’ve done since inception and you can see that in the results this quarter and pretty much every quarter prior to this.

So, we got to continue to narrow down control with that product have influence over it directly, but we do believe that through continued operational outperformance over time, we have to close that gap and anything more strategic, absolutely, we have looked at and continue to look at potential M&A opportunities and other things that we can do to generate shareholder returns. But, again, nothing definitive to comment on.

Mitch Germain

Okay. I got you. And so, it came to my attention at the Annual Meeting there was some discussion around change control provisions. Any thoughts about a liquidation?

Mahbod Nia

That’s not a lot of focus at this time.

Mitch Germain

Okay. Thank you.

Mahbod Nia

Thanks, Mitch.

there are no more questions in the queue.

Mahbod Nia

Okay. Well, thank you very much everyone for joining us. I think it’s been another great quarter and we look forward to updating you again next quarter.

Thank you for joining today's call.