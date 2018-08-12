Get 48 'Safer' Dividends Paid Monthly From 131 Canadian August Equities

Analyst one-year target estimates revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend CAD MoPay stocks produced 24.65% more gain than did $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" CAD MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further document their dividend backup. Forty-three of the 131 were discarded in this screening due to their negative annual returns.

48 of 131 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CAD) Equities were "safer" by their positive annual returns, and free cash flow yield greater than dividend yield per market data gathered 8/7/18. Quotes = $CAD.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 10 Top 'Safer' Dividend Canadian MoPay Stocks To Net 9.8% To 74.5% Gains To August 2019

Note that five of the ten top net gain "Safer" dividend MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also found among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the yield strategy for this "Safer" Canadian Dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the 30 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices were collected by YCharts for 2018-19. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 7, 2019, were:

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) netted $744.89 based on target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Chemtrade Logistics [CHE.UN.TO] (OTC:CGIFF) netted $380.67 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

CI Financial [CIX.TO] (OTCPK:CIFAF) netted $258.04 based on target price estimates from 10 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CMLEF) netted $197.18, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) netted $184.08 based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 166% more than the market as a whole.

Automotive Props REIT [APR.UN.TO] netted $152.98 based on a mean target price estimate from 10 analysts, combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for APR.UN.TO.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $115.45 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres Real Estate [SRU.UN.TO] netted $172.59 based on projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SRU.UN.TO.

Choice Properties [CHP.UN.TO] (OTC:PPRQF) netted $105.10, based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] (OTC:FCMGF) netted $97.96 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FC.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 23.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 Canadian MoPay "Safer" stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best termed "underdogs".

48 Of 131 Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Free Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 131 all-cap MoPay Canadian stocks on this list from which the "safe" dividend 48 were sorted. Below are those 48 that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial plans, however, are frequently re-targeted by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) (NYSE:TAHO) failed to pay its past nine months of dividends and therefore is assumed to have reverted to a no pay mode, dropping it off this list.

Since June, five former top-yield MoPay equities suspended payments or slacked off to QPay. Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF) eliminated its monthly dividend while Trez Capital Mortgage Inv [TZZ.TO], and Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Inv [TZS.TO] suspended all dividends. Also Canadian Life Cos Split [LFE.TO] suspended class A dividends. Furthermore, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF), after enduring months of sinking share prices, goes QPay in December.

This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for companies to sustain annual dividend increases.

Seven Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In August

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-eight equities alleging "safer" August dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (14); utilities (1); real estate (24); basic materials (1); consumer cyclical (6); energy (1); industrials (1); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); healthcare (0); technology (0). The first four sectors named on the list above were represented by the top 10 "safer" dogs by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Big Bargain August CDN MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" top All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per August 7 YCharts data ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Calculated Five Lowest Priced Of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Equities (11) Delivering 46.5% Vs. (12) 30.12% Net Gains From All Ten By August 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 24.65% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced of the ten, Crius Energy, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 74.49%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of August 7 were: BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (OTC:BTBIF); Dividend Select 15; Crius Energy; True North Commercial; Melcor REIT [MR.UN.TO], with prices ranging from $4.83 to $8.21.

Higher priced five "safer" Canadian all-cap MoPay stocks as of August 7 were: Starlight US Multi-Family [STUS.U.V]; Inovalis Real Estate [INO.UN.TO]; Automotive Props REIT; Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF); Chemtrade Logistics, whose prices ranged from $8.88 to $14.85.

That distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: newperthanimalhoapital.com

One or more of these monthly paying Canadian dividend pups qualifies as a valuable catch! Find it among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or within 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Also the Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfoliostock selections to check out. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks of the week contending for a slot on his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trade days and watch, comment and share the live videos. Or come back later and watch the replay, anytime. Yet, always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.