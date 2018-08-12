Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Punches Higher While U.S. Stocks Hold Up Given The Circumstances

For those who short VXX by selling calls, delta and vega can move against you simultaneously: no free lunch.

US stocks held their own quite well as Europe and the overall global equity space struggled with news surrounding Turkey.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

Large-cap US stocks (SPY, DIA) managed a partial recovery as Friday's trading day wore on after the economic upheaval associated with the crash in Turkey's lira; the currency dumped as much as 20% at one point. Spot VIX picked up considerably for the day, though the tradable term structure put in a more muted performance.

IB: VGK

European stocks (VGK) traded down to two-week lows on the flare in economic uncertainty. Western Turkey is located on the continent of Europe, and commercial ties are reasonably strong between the nation and much of the EU. That said, Turkey is not an EU member (click here for more detail).

IB: Gold VIX

Gold (GLD) just cannot seem to get a break. Granted, the dollar (UUP) strengthened at the end of the week, but rates dipped and the yellow metal was not able to pick up any traction on the political upheaval. 2018 has been a year of failing cryptocurrencies, trade disputes, generally higher volatility, and increasing inflation; gold has failed to rally in spite of all this. Gold vol trades roughly in line with S&P vol for the time being.

Thoughts on Volatility

The entire Turkish GDP is near $1T, and yet the market cap of its stock market stands at around that of MMM. Currency troubles can be toxic to a country's capital stock. Not that this is around the corner, but developed nations (EWJ) need to consider the impact of debts that are large in relation to their revenue base, as this undermines the currency.

The current bull market run for the S&P is now tied for first in terms of lifespan. In terms of absolute gains, the bull is definitely strong, but not as impressive as the mid 1930s when comparable returns were generated in half the timespan. The back end of the current recovery was all but constructed on a low-vol environment. That doesn't make the gains any less real, but it could have implications going forward about both returns and vol itself.

Will there ever be a time when nobody is overleveraged? Well, of course not. What is more interesting today is that the banks (XLF) themselves seem to have shunned excessive risk-taking en masse, while practically every other group (consumers, governments, non-bank corporations) have increased their leverage.

Term Structure

Both 30-day and 9-day VIX got a nice boost on Friday. At one point Thursday spot VIX made it down near 10.5 vol points. There is quite a large difference between forward implied measures of vol as opposed to backward looking realized measures at the moment (about 6 points).

For now, HV10 and HV20 line up almost perfectly, as do nine-day and thirty-day VIX. The term structure is backing up some, but I think there will need to be some real continuation here for vol longs (UVXY, TVIX) to get roll yield working in their direction.

IB: VVIX

If you're long vol, then VVIX 99.5 definitely is more promising than VVIX at sub-85. If you're a glass-half-full kind of thinker, you see that there is definitely more room for VVIX to march higher, as even as recently as late June we saw prints near 115. I think technicals on the SPX matter a lot here: how strong do you believe the 2,800(ish) support level to be for SPUs?

IB: VXX implied volatility

In keeping with VVIX, VXX implied volatility jolted up from some of the lowest levels of the last three months. This is an important lesson for those who try to short VXX via calls - both the delta and the vega exposures can harm you at the same time. Naturally this risk profile can inure to the very real benefit of those taking such a position, but it is good to remember that there are no free lunches available in capital markets.

Conclusion

Atom&humber mentions in the prior MVB that he ultimately sees developed markets as being fairly insulated from EM issues. With China as the world's second or third largest economy (depending on how you like to think about the EU), calling China "EM" vs. "DM" (EFA) is partly in how you frame things. Still, I would say that rapid Yuan depreciation may soon exact a toll on developing markets. I agree that it will prove difficult to get too much traction in terms of steady vol given the current market tone (generally bullish, low vol).

