Lydall - Buying Growth, Looks Attractive

While 2018 looks to be soft, Lydall has made a large deal which looks largely fair, as a non-demanding valuation and ambitious management team make me optimistic.

Lydall (LDL) is a stock I have watched with great interest as management created a lot of value in recent years by solid operational execution and savvy dealmaking.

More recently, the company has seen some operational struggles that have weighted on the shares, making today a great time to review the prospects after another deal being announced. While margin challenges are very real and disappointing, I am happy to add to a small long position already.

A Very Interesting Business

Lydall has long been on my watchlist as it deliberately targets niche segments in the wider industrial sector. After making several deals in 2016 (that of Texel and Gutsche), Lydall actually reported decent sales growth numbers that year and in 2017, including solid organic growth.

While such achievements are to be applauded, the only disappointment has been the fact that operating margins came in at around 10% of sales instead of the promised 15%, prompting shares to come down from a high of $65 in 2017 to $45 at the start of the year.

The great track record (both operational and in dealmaking), combined with modest net debt and reasonable valuation multiple, made the shares appealing to me, being the basis for my long position.

Being just a $250 million business during the crisis of 2009, the company decided that it should become more resilient, as it outlined and delivered on impressive growth targets. The company furthermore reduced the reliance on the automotive business from 70% to 50%, increasing exposure to the much more stable filtration business.

Aggressive Targets

A few years ago Lydall outlined a vision in which it would achieve sales of $800 million this year, to be accompanied by margins of 15%. If that would become reality, the business should deliver upon operating earnings of $120 million which combined with just a few million in interest charges and a 20% tax rate works out to net earnings of $95 million, for earnings of +$5.50 per share with 17 million shares outstanding.

For the year of 2017, the company already managed to report revenues of $698 million as full-year organic growth exceeded 7%, with this sales growth being complemented by deals made in 2016. Problematic is that reported operating profits fell by 30 basis points to 9.4% of sales. Adjusted margins came in at 10.1%, but these margins were down 120 basis points on the year before.

This was disappointing as the 15% margin target for 2018 would not be within reach, yet this was already priced in. Earlier this year, I pegged realistic earnings at $2.60-$2.70 per share for 2017. With shares trading in the mid-forties earlier this year, the multiples came in a turn below the market, which looks quite appealing.

This was one of the key reasons why I was attracted to this value creator, even if the 2018 (margin) target would not be met. After all, shares have seen a 30% pullback from the 2017 high at $65 per share, trading around $45 at the start of 2018.

Disappointing Numbers

First-quarter sales growth of 15.8% looked very impressive, but after backing out a 5.8% contribution by favourable currency moves and impact of dealmaking, organic growth slowed down to 4.2%. Worse is that adjusted margins fell by 2.4% to 7.7%, resulting in earnings being down seven cents to $0.67 per share. This is attributed to margin pressure as a result of price inflation in terms of commodities and freight costs. The company guided for organic growth numbers to stabilise in the mid-single digits and margins to recover a bit for the rest of the year, yet they are expected to remain down year over year.

This makes it very clear, to the extent that it was not already clear, that 15% margins are not becoming a reality by all means. By the end of July, it became clear that trends were weakening further. Total sales growth slowed down to 6.6% as organic growth slowed down to just 2.3% in the second quarter. Adjusted operating margins compressed by 420 basis points to 7.7% of sales as cost input inflation continued to be quite severe, with adjusted earnings down ten cents to $0.70 per share.

The company now sees organic growth at low to mid-single digits, although sequential improvements in margins are still projected. That said a $27 million net debt load remains very modest given that adjusted EBITDA totaled $43 million in the first half of the year. Nonetheless, investors are reacting with caution as earnings trend at levels closer to $2.50 per share this year, which means that even as shares have fallen to $40 per share, earnings multiples stand at 16 times.

A Big Deal

With the enterprise value having fallen back to levels around $700 million, Lydall announced a rather big deal. Early August, the company announced the $265 million cash purchase of Interface Performance Materials, as the deal tag amounts to nearly 40% of its own enterprise valuation.

Interface is active across the globe with its sealing solutions, used by OEMs in agriculture, constitutions, industrial and automotive sectors. The company reported $142 million in sales last year on which it reported $26 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company is showing decent growth as trailing numbers (up to first half of 2018) reveal sales of $150 million and $29 million in adjusted EBITDA, as Lydall expects to boost EBITDA by $4 million following greater operational discipline and other synergies. One thing is clear, that Lydall will meet its 2018 sales goal, the question is how this deal will work out of for both earnings and leverage.

Pro-Forma Impact

As Lydall is valued at around 1 times sales, it is obvious that this deal is a bit more expensive at 1.7-1.8 times sales. A key reason for this is the fact that Interface appears to be a more stable and profitable business, with EBITDA margins hitting 19%, which compares to EBITDA margins just shy of 14% reported by Lydall in 2017. Another key strategic benefit is that the deal reduces the reliance on the notoriously volatile and lower margin automotive business.

While the company believes that the deal will be accretive to earnings, it has failed to quantify this impact. Assuming that depreciation charges are similar, that is equal to 4% of sales, Interface could report operating margins of 15%. That suggests that operating margins could realistically come in at $22-$23 million ahead of synergies.

Assuming financing costs of 4-5%, financing charges amount to $12 million. If that is realistic, the deal could boost the bottom line by $10 million ahead of synergies and $14 million thereafter. After incorporating taxes, accretion could theoretically amount to $0.45-$0.65 per share, a significant amount. Note that on the conference call, the company announced it believes that it can finance the deal at a rate less than 4%.

Regarding leverage, net debt will jump to $292 million. Lydall itself reported $95 million in adjusted EBITDA last year. Given the headwinds seen this year, the organic business is probably on track to post EBITDA of $80-$85 million this year. Adding $30 million in EBITDA from the acquisition, I peg pro-forma EBITDA at $110-$115 million, for a 2.6 times leverage ratio.

Still Comfortable Holding

The current deal creates a lot of (strategic) changes for Lydall, as an unleveraged business will be quite leveraged overnight, at a time when margins are facing some pressure. While the sales target will be achieved, or even surpassed, following the latest deal, reality is that margins are only seen at half the target levels. Given the diversification efforts to other more resilient markets and good economic circumstances, that is quite disappointing.

Hence, I see why investors are turning more cautious, as management has little to show for after having made ambitious margin promises. That said, multiples continue to compress as the latest deal seems largely fair. I have added slightly around the $40 mark on the back of a modest valuation, good dealmaking track record and potential for margin recovery in the coming quarters.

