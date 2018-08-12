AES Tiete SA's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA ADR (OTCPK:AESAY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Julian Nebreda – Chief Executive Officer-AES Brazil Group

Italo Freitas – Chief Executive Officer

Clarissa Sadock – Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Maria Carolina Carneiro – Credit Suisse

Thiago Silva – Santander

Marcelo Sá – UBS

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Conference Call of AES Tiete Energia. In this conference, we will discuss the company's results for the Second Quarter 2018.

We'd like to clarify that any forward-looking statements that may be made during this conference call regarding the company's business prospects, projections and operational and financial goals are mere forecasts based on current expectations. Such expectations may change due to variables such as market conditions, economic performance of the country and that of international market.

The presentation will be made by the CEO of AES Brazil Group Mr. Julian Nebreda; the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Italo Freitas; and the company's Vice President and IR officer, Miss. Clarissa Sadock.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Julian Nebreda. Please, sir, you may proceed.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you, once again, to discuss the results of AES Tiete. Also, here with me in this call are Italo Freitas, Chief Executive Officer of the company; Clarissa Sadock, Vice President in Finance and IR, and just might be other officers of the company in our IR team.

We begin our presentation on Slide 2 by highlighting the major events for the quarter in building the new Tiete. There are three pillars of this construction, growth and diversification, portfolio management and operational excellence. In relation to the pillar of growth and diversification, in the second quarter 2018, we highlight the conclusion of the works of Guaimbe Solar complex with acquisition expected for this month of August. With 150 megawatts of installed capacity, this is the first major investment in solar energy in the state of Sao Paulo. Details about the assets will be provided in the course of the presentation.

Moving on to the pillar portfolio management. We increased our contracting level for the medium term, adding 426 average megawatts between 2020 and 2022. Now in 2018, we continue with part of the energy of Alto Sertao II that contracted in the MCSD and with a strategy of seasonality of the physical guarantee of the hydroelectric generation. All of these actions reduce the volatility of Tiete's portfolio and translate into an increase in the average price of the contract and this portfolio, with consequent increase in the commercial margin.

And finally, in the pillar operational excellence, all the efforts dedicated to the recovery of the availability of equipments of Alto Sertao II have been paying off, with the availability index of 90% in August 2017 jumping to 97.4% in June 2018, resulting in an increase of approximately 8% in the revenue of Alto Sertao II. The second quarter was marked by the consolidation and continuity of the construction of the new AES Tiete, which already brings tangible results.

In our new management approach, our management continues to exercise discipline in all mentioned pillars, always seeking to create value and return for our shareholders.

I now turn to Italo Freitas, who will comment on our portfolio growth and diversification strategy.

Italo Freitas

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Julian. Speaking a little bit about our solar complexes. On Slide 4, we present the development status of the project and the construction. Boa Hora solar complex is on schedule and on budget. Today, the plant has 23% of its works completed, with the addition of the earthmoving operations and equipment purchase already completed. The thing also works in parallel to be granted the necessary permit for each stage of physical progress of the project. As to AGV Solar, we continue to take advantage of all the synergy arising from the progress of Boa Hora's work to guarantee its early startup in the middle of 2019, ensuring then additional revenue to our results. Finally, the main highlight for this quarter is the completion of Guaimbe Solar complex, which will have its acquisition completed in August, when it will start to contribute to our results.

Turning to Slide 5. We show an overview of the project. Guaimbe complex is the first major investment in solar energy in Sao Paulo and reinforces our commitment to expand our capacity in the space. With 150 megawatts of installed capacity and a PPA of 20 years, the asset brings predictability of revenue and results for the company in the long term. Then the estimated contribution for the EBITDA is between BRL75 million to BRL85 million, strengthening our strategy to – strengthen our portfolio, which is also presented on Slide 7, where we present a graph showing the negative correlation between the generations of hydro and wind sources, which are now part of our portfolio.

In a historical analysis, the improvement of the affluence in the Southeastern region occurs in periods where there is a weaker generation of Alto Sertao II wind farm and vice versa, reaching a correlation of 0.79. This fact confirms our portfolio diversification strategy to mitigate business risk. And as mentioned by Julian, guarantees greater predictability of results. This combined with seasonality of hydro stresses that we are active in management of our portfolio and our level of contracting so that we can ensure the best relationship of return and risk.

In 2018, we implemented a seasonality strategy for the physical guarantee to keep the company long [ph] every month of the year. This seasonality strategy has proven to be accurate. The abrupt rise in the spot prices now in the transition from the wet period to the dry season confirms the strategy of energy displacement for the second half of the year. As we have already presented in the last call, contributing then to the increase in the company's commercial margin.

Going to Slide 9, we show our plan to continue increasing our contracting level of our portfolio in the medium term. In this quarter, 426 average megawatts of contracted energy was added between the years 2020 and 2022, representing an average growth of 10 percentage points when compared to the scenario presented in the first quarter of the year. Also, in this quarter, we signed our first supply agreement until 2025, opening the long-term contracting level of our portfolio. It is increasing the contracting level. It's linked to the growth in the average portfolio price, reinforcing the dedication of our commercial team that seeks to bring good opportunity to the market with the focus on the – reducing volatility against hydrological risk, thus maximizing our results. The graphs below show the evolution, both in the contracting level and the average prices of the company's portfolio, between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking of the operational excellence pillar on Slide 11, we have a more detailed view of the evolution of the operational performance of Alto Sertao II wind complex, which has already contributed to Tiete's results for 11 months now. The main highlight is the increase in the availability of the machines of the complex, as mentioned by Julian at the beginning of this presentation, which went from 90% at the time of acquisition of the asset in August 2017 to 97.4% this quarter. This progress, once again, reinforces the O&M team's diligence in managing the complex assets and it's promptness to solve the problems associated with the operation. Also in this quarter, we were also able to count on 100% of wind turbines in full operation, contributing to the generation for the period. The increase in availability and the recovery of other service equipments were translated into positive results for the quarter, as will be shown below.

I now give the floor to Clarissa Sadock, who will discuss the company's financial results.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you, Italo. Good morning, everyone. On Slide 13, we show the net margin of Tiete and its expenses. The net margin for this quarter was BRL351 million, 22% higher than the margin for the second quarter 2017. The main reason for this growth is the margin of our wind farm, Alto Sertao II, which contributed with BRL80 million this quarter. Of this result, approximately 8% is the result of our efforts to increase machine availability.

As Italo has just mentioned, it was 90% when we acquired the complex in August last year. And today, it stands at 97.4%. In relation to the hydro energy margin, the change of seasonality has already favored us in this quarter. Without it the result would have been lower by BRL90 million in this period. As we announced last quarter, we chose to allocate most of its growth, physical guarantee, in the third quarter that is in a dryer period, where we can benefit from the higher spot price.

On the right-hand side of the Slide, we show the PMSO for the quarter, which was BRL81 million compared to BRL75 million in the second quarter 2017. The costs of Alto Sertao II alone, an asset that did not exist in the second quarter 2017, totaled BRL11.6 million. Comparing that the PMSO for this quarter and the last two quarters, we find the expenses are in line with the previous periods.

Moving on to Slide 14. The EBITDA of the second quarter 2018 totaled BRL270 million, an increase of 27% when compared to the second quarter 2017. The main driver to this increase was, again, the operation of Alto Sertao II, which contributed 68% – BRL68 million to the EBITDA. In relation to the right-hand chart, the company's net income totaled BRL93 million in the quarter, BRL2 million higher than the same period of last year. We have three main factors for this performance.

First is the increase in the EBITDA of BRL57 million, as I just mentioned, then we have the increased debt to cope with the growth. And luckily, in this quarter we have the adjustment of the balance of GSF injection, which closed the period at BRL913 million. It's worth recalling that the outstanding balance of GSF is updated by the IGP-M, while the withheld cash has been invested in CDI.

Historically, in all quarters to date, the cash adjustment by CDI is higher than the adjustment of IGP-M liability, with exception of this quarter where the IGP-M was 1.3% and 0.9% in the second quarter 2017. In relation to dividends, we announced distribution of BRL104 million, a payout of 112%. We reinforce again the commitment to link our growth pace to the maintenance of the results – or the distribution of results, better saying.

Turning on to Slide 15. We show the current situation of the company's capital structure. Along with AES Tiete's growth process, we are adjusting the company to an optimal level of indebtedness. Our net debt ended the quarter at BRL2.1 billion with a leverage ratio of 2.2 times. The average maturity debt increased significantly in the last year from 3.3 years in the second quarter 2017 to 4.6 years in the second quarter this year. Regarding the amortization schedule, we do not have any material debt maturing in 2018 or 2019.

I turn the call over to Julian for his final consideration. Thank you.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Clarissa. To conclude, I would like to draw your attention, again, to the highlights of the quarter that was mentioned throughout this presentation. On the commercial side, we show our ability to anticipate market trends. In the short term, the active management overall portfolio with the seasonality strategy has proven to be successful. In the medium term, the company has taken advantage of commercial opportunities to increase the contracting level and the average price of our portfolio.

As to our operational highlights, the transformation and the performance of Alto Sertao II by increasing the availability of the machines and normalizing the other operational wind turbines brought BRL68 million to the EBITDA this quarter. Finally, we announced the distribution of BRL104 million in dividends for the quarter, representing a payout of 112%, continue the – our policy of paying out of our shareholders, finding a relation to the growth front, the result of this quarter of Alto Sertao II and the conclusion of Guaimbe Solar complex, are evidences of our discipline and identifying opportunities.

We're focused on identifying growth projects that allows us to capture value through our operational excellence. The complementarity of the sources with our portfolio and the optimization of its capital structure. Our discipline also translates into risk analysis and asset compliance. It's fundamental that the projects offer capital returns with the premium on our cost of capital with proven added value for our shareholders. The result of Alto Sertao II is evidence that our growth strategy is in line with our purpose to add value of our shareholders.

With this, we end our presentation for the second quarter 2018. And I thank everyone for their interest in the company and for attending another call. I will now open the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Our first question comes from Maria Carolina Carneiro from Credit Suisse.

Q - Maria Carolina Carneiro

Good morning. Thank you very much for the call to have the question. The first one, if you could go back to Alto Sertao II, I can see the improvement in the availability impacted positively the results. So I would like you to provide more details on the sustainability of this level of availability. Do you really believe that we can work at this level of 97% that we saw in the last three months? And is this what we can expect for the quarters to come or if you're still making adjustments too and consider some volatility. The second question, if you could provide more details about the commercialization. So you have new contracts at a price that, if I'm not mistaken is 165 per megawatt hour. So if you could provide more details about this contract that you've just mentioned in the call? Up to – and also the contract for 2015. And if this contract would be closed at the same price level of the previous one.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Maria Carolina, Italo will take your question.

Italo Freitas

Good morning, this is Italo speaking. As to the level of availability of the machines, Tiete has a tradition in managing assets. And just like it recovered, the level of hydraulic sources in the past, it used the same methodologies, whereas to say, to reach this level of availability and – which is sustainable for the operational wind equipment. We have a very good maintenance team equipped with expertise in asset management, and we also count on the support of other businesses in – of AES in the world that operate machines similar to these ones.

So in terms of asset management, I can say that this is a characteristic of our company. We restore assets which are in low availability status, which was the case of Alto Sertao II. So yes, the answer would be yes. It has – it's sustainable for the future, for the years to come. As to the contract – long-term contract, you asked that if we sold the energy at the prices that we disclosed in the previous calls. Yes, the answer is yes. And it shows the level of knowledge of prices and predictability that we have in our analysis and we also include intelligence in those decisions.

Maria Carolina Carneiro

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Thiago Silva from Santander.

Thiago Silva

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the call. My question is related to the growth of the company. Going back and talking about diversification in portfolio, adding more renewables to the portfolio. Do you intend or do you have anything in the pipeline for the short term? And if you do not reach the leverage of covenant, will the company be interested in going to the market to capture resources?

Julian Nebreda

Hi, Thiago. We continue working being devoted to project and also on the lookout for acquisitions. We have already disclosed the projects we're interested in. And first of all, we have identified projects that can add value as we saw in Guaimbe when we see complementarity into our portfolio. Whenever we see an opportunity when we see synergies in the financial and operational aspect and also we have to align our projects to our strategy. And we also on the lookout for opportunities. And whenever we see an opportunity, we're going to disclose this to the market. We try to acquire projects, which are – which provide more efficiency. Yes, we are working hard and searching for opportunities. At the moment, we have – we do not have anything to announce to the market, but we are always working on this. So we are always looking for projects that can generate value. And whenever we think about how to finance the project, and we also consider projects that can offer leverage potential.

Thiago Silva

Good news. When?

Julian Nebreda

Well, let's see. Thank you, Thiago.

Thiago Silva

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Fernando Zorzi from UBS.

Marcelo Sá

This is Marcelo Sá talking in fact to ask question. When we look at the leverage, we can see that the leverage is still low, but we can see that has a growing trend. And up to the end of the year, you're going to purchase a project with Cobra with BRL50 million, and we understand that this leverage will move up. And I understand that our solutions that need to be approved by the Senate, we can see that the leverage is likely to end at 4 times. So my question is I understand that you might need to issue shares in view of the new project, but do you see any possibility of a payout reduction? And in terms of GSF injunction, what's the discussion like? It seems that the decision is not going to be rendered in the short term. So this is – these are my questions.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you Marcelo. As I said, our purpose is to finance the company in a more efficient manner as we possibly can. Considering the financing cost, the leverage. And in our planning process, when we plan our leverage, our premise is always to return with a GSF already – ready. Our premise is to work and restore our leverage potential as soon as possible. This is not something that we are posing that is going to happen. This is part of our normal project. Our leverage is perfectly manageable. As we said, we are identifying ways of financing our growth and whenever we receive good news, great for us. If not, we keep on working and finding ways to generate value.

At the moment, we do not have any specific plan in this regard, though we expect the dues in the future. We do not have everything defined clearly. We make adjustments along the way. We always try to improve our operational synergies and find the complementarity in our activities. And we are only going to announce the project when they are more concrete. We're working with Italo, Clarissa, Rogerio. We are here to ensure that we're doing the best and adopting the best strategy. So this is the answer I have for the moment. And today, we saw in the newspaper that the Senate decided not to approve any controversial project, and this can be include – this can include Eletrobras lawsuit. We talked to the ministries and also to the Senate, but we have no control over their decisions. So we keep on following our regular plans of work. So it's not up to us to solve this issue quickly. And our leverage ratio is not going to reach 4%.

Marcelo Sá

Okay, great. Let me understand the premise of GSF for next year. What do you have in your business plan in this regard? Would it be above 10% because I believe that the market has been using GSF at a 10%, 11% and then 5% in the long term? What would be a premise for GSF that would make sense to you for next year in a more recurring manner?

Julian Nebreda

We haven't disclosed the premise for GSF yet. We are working on the volatility of prices. So if 2018 may offer a great opportunity for the company to generate value then we will capture it. We prefer not to disclose numbers. We can say that our contracting level is good sign of our management of our GSF. So our contracting level is a good sign of our success. We'd rather not disclose any figures. How do we capture volatility, by the way? With the seasonality, we take advantage of the complementarity of the source, and we contract in the medium term in our portfolio because it's a great opportunity for contracting considering the market prices. So this is a responsible way of managing, which is the contracting contracts of long terms. So we are out on the streets so as to say, speaking to our clients and we – if the client is aligned with what we are doing we sign the agreement. So we might have a volatility next year that's similar to this year, and we will develop a strategy to capture our synergies, both in the short and the long term.

The next question comes from Miraldo dos Santiago [ph] using the webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

Maintaining the cash generation pace of your company. Again, maintaining the cash generation AES Tiete has capacity to keep up with the payment of the debt?

Julian Nebreda

Clarissa, will take this question. The question is – the answer is yes, but she will provide more details.

Clarissa Sadock

Good morning, Miraldo. We have a very comfortable cash generation duration, and we are very comfortable with the level of leverage of the company. So our objective is to recognize that. So the one of our concerns would be not to have a high volume of maturity per year so that we will not have a risk issue. The risk financing find difficulties for some reason. As I said during the presentation, we have nothing to mature this year and practically nothing to mature in 2019. And we have BRL942 million to mature and BRL500 million is the bridge loan that we took for two years, waiting for the final position of Guaimbe, so that we can use the availability of this investment. So along 2019, we are likely to refinance half of the value that would mature in 2020. And then, we will reduce even more the maturity debt along those years.

If there are no further questions, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Julian Nebreda for his final considerations.

Julian Nebreda

Once again, I would like to thank you for attending this call. We hope to have you with us in the next call. Italo, Clarissa and I and our IR team are available to take any questions that you might have in the future. Thank you, everyone. Have a good day.

AES Tiete conference call is completed. We would like to thank you for participating, and have a good day, you all.