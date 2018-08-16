Haynes International: Pricing Perfection, 30% Downside

There are significant risks to EBITDA consensus - analysts have had to walk back expectations several times this year. I see more than 30% downside over the next twelve months.

While much has been made of that level, 2014 is a key illustration that high volume does not mean high profits for Haynes International.

The long-term CEO has left the firm at the beginning of what management has pitched as an inflection point as the company reaches the 5mm pounds shipped per quarter level.

I was surprised to see Haynes International (HAYN) shrug off the earnings miss from its fiscal Q3 2018 results. Sell-side analysts have continuously walked back full-year estimates (consensus was cut in half to $0.15/share) due to consistent flawed execution on the bottom line. Management has done an excellent job of convincing investors that the turnaround is right around the corner. While I do see improvement as likely, I think current (and recently lowered) fiscal 2019 expectations of $2.19/share (source) remain out of reach.

This is an execution story, and all it comes down to for this small-cap alloy manufacturer is simple: gross margin expansion revolving around what it views as the key 5mm/pound per quarter production level. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Maudlin spoke towards this again on the most recent conference call:

Our overall volume this quarter was still below 5 million pounds, resulting in a margin headwind from poor fixed cost absorption. We are targeting this issue with several of the initiatives Mike mentioned earlier. When we do not clear 5 million pounds a quarter, we struggle to make money.

This is the carrot on the stick that has kept longs invested - but Haynes International is reaching an inflection point where it must execute. After the long-term CEO Mark Comerford left abruptly and with the company announcing it had pursued a "meaningful" acquisition last quarter (something this conservatively run firm has never done), I fear the new team is reaching for something new to sell to the market. Time is nearly up, as lower margin orders have been guided to roll off next quarter and current consensus implies nearly 21mm pounds of shipments next year and substantial margin acceleration. Even assuming the company hits consensus EBITDA, the company trades nearly two turns higher than close peer Allegheny Technologies (ATI). Based on my own estimate of $52mm in EBITDA and applying a 10x multiple (adjusted for pensions), I see a strong case for 30% downside.

Business Overview

Haynes International is one of the largest manufacturers of nickel and cobalt-based alloys globally. These alloys are predominantly used within applications that require heat and/or corrosion resistance, such as jet engines, gas turbines, waste treatment, and within chemicals production. This is a very niche business, where Haynes International (and its peers) has historically taken advantage of leadership positions to generate cash flow with limited recurring reinvestment needs. However, there is enough competition and overlap on competing patented alloy blends for most applications to keep margins low. Periods of high demand are often short-lived, with TTM EBITDA margins never exceeding the low teens.

While many in the space have benefited from the growth of alloy technologies in next generation aerospace engines (General Electric (GE) and United Technologies (UTX) products), pressure from the industrial gas turbine business (especially larger platforms) and the chemical processing industry has outweighed that strength from aerospace to some extent. This is unlikely to change, with many (including the OEs themselves) expecting persistent weakness in industrial gas turbines through at least 2020. This has limited shipped volumes. This comes back to the story of the 5mm pounds/quarter production target:

And if you think about it, if we -- the 5 million pound per quarter level, 20 million pounds for the year, the last time we were over 20 million pounds back in 2015, just quoting margins there, it was 19.2% margin. When we're over that 20 million pound mark, we definitely can get some leverage on that margin percentage, and that's our goal.

There is that carrot on the stick again. In fiscal Q3 2018, gross margin came in at 11.7%. The implication here is that 200,000 pounds of volume growth - Haynes International shipped 4.8mm pounds in Q3 - and the unwinding of lower margin products off the backlog will push gross margin up significantly. While gross margin has been volatile enough in the past to drive this kind of change, I don't see this as a likely scenario. While from June 2014 to June 2015 gross margin grew 880bps (11.1% to 19.9%), such pricing is often short-lived (see earnings commentary from June 2016 against that June 2015 comp):

Average selling price in the quarter was $20.20 per pound down over 23% from last year and sequentially down roughly 11% from last quarter's $22.69 per pound. As we mentioned last quarter we're in a period of extremely competitive pricing and common alloys which we frequently refer to as commodity alloys and very low project related business releases.

The cherry-picking of fiscal 2015 as an example by management is a bit misleading. More volume does not always equal more profit. In fiscal 2014, Haynes International shipped 21.7mm pounds of product: 1.4mm more than in 2015. However, the company only produced $2.18/pound in gross profit - a far cry from fiscal 2015 levels of $3.63/pound. Current levels of gross margin profitability are already ahead of those levels that Haynes International posted in 2014: fiscal Q3 2018 gross profit was $2.77/pound. There is no guarantee that 20mm pounds in annual shipments assure company profitability.

Pointing to that, in framing that strong 2015 performance, management pointed to specialty application project sales as a driver, offsetting some weakness in the chemicals industry. New CEO Michael Shor highlighted that this same kind of specialty application project sales came in at just $8mm in Q3. This is less than 7% of quarterly revenue. While 2015 contribution from specialty products was not disclosed by management, Mark Comerford did state that the number of project wins it had was unusual:

And if you remember, it has been kind of an odd year, we have got so many of these specialty projects and if you remember last time we talked, we talked about how - I think we mentioned how some of our raw material numbers...

Such low levels of specialty business will not be enough to swing consolidated gross profit higher to any material degree and that kind of commentary - that high margin specialty business was unusual - supports not using fiscal 2015 margin as a roadmap for fiscal 2018.

I also don't see why Mark Comerford, who held the CEO spot for a decade, would choose to walk away now so abruptly. If anything, it brings a lot of confusion and disruption heading into a pivot point for Haynes International. The surprising news that there was a pursuit of a material acquisition in Q3 also gave me pause. Despite the press release stating that "growth through strategic acquisitions is an important part of the Company's overall strategy", Haynes International has made just one acquisition since exiting the Great Recession: the $15mm purchase of LevelTek in 2015. Big deals are just not something this company has historically gone for. This is a distraction that is coming at an inopportune time, and could be an example of new management reaching for something new to hang their hat on versus the margin expansion story.

Poor Working Capital Management, Free Cash Flow

Cash conversion cycle, which measures the time between when a dollar spent by a firm all the way through production to eventual sale and collection of a receivable, now stands at 275 days. This is nearly double the rate of Allegheny Technologies (145 days). There is no excuse for that given the same customer footprint and product makeup.

That weakness carries through to Haynes International's free cash flow. Through the first three quarters of the company's fiscal 2018, it has generated a $13mm loss in operating cash flow - primarily due to working capital build from inventory buildup. That loss, coupled with $10mm in capital expenditures and $8mm in dividends, has caused cash balances to dwindle. While the company carries no debt on its balance sheet, it may have to tap into its revolver for working capital needs for the first time in more than a decade.

Backing Into Consensus

With sell-side consensus revenue at $500mm next year, and current average selling prices ("ASPs") of around $24/pound, Wall Street expects meaningful acceleration to around 20.8mm pounds. That is a high single digit acceleration (8%), likely driven off of continued bullish commentary on aerospace cold finished alloy demand. Haynes International spoke that it is currently running at full capacity on its cold finish capacity. The takedown of that facility during maintenance outages early next year to add 3.5mm pounds of additional potential productivity is likely to be a large driver of volume growth.

At the same profitability levels it achieved in 2015 ($3.63/pound), Haynes International would generate $75mm in gross profit. Pegging all-in costs of $48mm below the line (selling, general and administrative as well as research and development), operating income would come in at $27mm. This is $2.16/share on the current share count without including any tax impact or interest expense, or $52mm in EBITDA. However, Wall Street is even more bullish than that, expecting $2.19/share in earnings or $59mm in EBITDA.

This just seems overly aggressive to me. First, the company has to cross the bridge of ramping up volume growth materially. Volume growth was only 4.5% in fiscal Q3 2018. The cost of the capacity expansion at the cold finishing line is minimal, so it does not take a material bump in production to justify the cost. It is also only one aspect of the business. Outlook for the industrial gas turbine sector is not good for next year (see General Electric guidance) and neither is chemicals processing. Low margin orders have to be rolled off and replaced as alluded to. The backlog looks great, but management self admits this might be customers trying to get orders ahead of increases due to nickel prices.

Then the company has to ramp margin to at or above 2015 levels - levels that are historically near the top of what the business generates. That is not just reliant on volume, but underlying price. Current margins will not get it there. Even assuming 30% contribution margin from the next 1.6mm pounds and 10% improvement in the current rate of $2.76/pound as lower margin orders drop off, the company is still short:

19.2mm pounds @ $3.00/pound blended = $57.6mm gross profit

1.6mm pounds @ 30% contribution margin = $11.5mm gross profit

*Source: Author calculations

Risks, Investor Takeaway

Primary risks to the thesis here include a healthy turnaround in industrial gas turbine and chemicals processing demand. While an industrial gas turbine turnaround appears unlikely - the lead time on big equipment requires orders placed well ahead of time - chemicals processing could see improvement. Pricing across a lot of chemicals business have improved, which could lead to more new builds or capacity additions at existing plants that would spur demand for alloys.

Within aerospace, there has been some softness in how quickly engine manufacturers have been able to churn out engines, as well as how quickly the aircraft OEs themselves can finish plane deliveries. The massive backlog at Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is well known, and any improvement in the turnaround time on planes could spur more demand in an already improving end market for Haynes International.

Today, Haynes International trades at 11.4x EV/EBITDA including pension obligations under current consensus, or more than 18x earnings. Allegheny Technologies, which is much larger and better capitalized, trades at an EBITDA multiple two turns lower - all while carrying less execution risk and reliance on fixed cost leverage on volume. While both companies tend to be highly correlated (in both price performance and realized margins), Allegheny Technologies led its peer in EBITDA expansion due to better execution and better pricing integrity (none of those low margin orders). I'd much rather advocate a long position there for anyone interested in the position, and I believe they make a great pair trade against one another to hedge against those primarily demand-driven risks. I view $80mm of EBITDA as the blue sky upside scenario in 2020 assuming everything goes perfect. This would be over and beyond fiscal 2015 results (high water mark), and while I think there would be some multiple contraction, at 10x EBITDA that is a price target of $49/share before any benefits of free cash flow over the period.

*Source: Author calculations

Borrow availability is high - International Broker has 1.2mm shares available for lending itself. Large quantities are available at other brokers I have checked as well, with loan fees very reasonable. Risk/reward looks favorable here in my view. Even giving the company a little more credit than $49mm, 10x EBITDA multiple on a $52mm EBITDA expectation, shares have 30% downside, putting fair value in the mid to high $20s per share. That is not far away, and would just represent a small fall past levels seen at the start of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAYN, LONG ATI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.